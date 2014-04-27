Recap: ‘The Amazing Race’ – ‘Accidental Alliance’

That was brutal.
I really have almost nothing to say about Sunday (April 27) night's episode of “The Amazing Race.”
It was an hour-long commercial for Ford in which the “result” was never in question.
For the duration of the episode, my notes are nothing more than “Ugh” “Blech” “Boo” and “God, I hate these people.”
I'm going to be going into the season's last two episodes rooting much more aggressively *against* several teams than I'll be rooting *for* anybody, which I guess is what the producers want at this point. It's all about passion and “hostility” is a kind of passion.
And if you would have told me in February that with two weeks to go, Brendon & Rachel would be one of the two teams I'd kinda like to see win this “Amazing Race: All-Stars” season, I'd have told you that you were crazy.
But that's what “The Amazing Race” has done to me.
And I'm not pleased.
A little bit more after the break…
I'm rooting hard for the Cowboys.
Jet & Cord just go about their business. They're the only old school Racers left. They don't worry about alliances or helping out other teams. They also don't bother with petty animosity or name-calling. They're just out there on their own doing their own thing and when they don't self-destruct, they're hard to beat. If only they didn't self-destruct with such regularity when it comes to directions and whatnot.
I'm rooting hard against the Country Blondes.
I liked Jennifer & Caroline their first season! I still think they're funny and cute. But they lost me with The Accidental Alliance and, more than anything, when they called Brendon & Rachel NLUs. That stands for “Not Like Us” and it's basically a page out of Bullying 101. The Country Blondes would have gone home a half-dozen times in their season without the help of the Hockey Brothers, but they also helped the Hockey Brothers out of a couple jams, so while it was an unbalanced partnership, it was a partnership. This season? They've just been parasites. This episode featured a hotel room cleaning challenge that Jennifer and Caroline did themselves and it was notable because it made me try to think of the last thing they'd done without assistance this season. They're scapegoating Brendon & Rachel because The Brenchels had the nerve to U-Turn a team with good hair? Come on.
I'm rooting against Dave & Connor, but slightly less aggressively than I'm rooting against the Country Blondes.
Dave & Connor are wrong to be so pissy about getting U-Turned, but I understand that if you're in a competition sometimes you need to find something to fuel your fire and if you can't do it with positivity, sometimes negativity is all you have. So if Dave wants to be fueled by hate? I guess that's the lesson he wants to teach his son. At least Dave & Connor are out there competing hard. They won this Leg and got a Ford Mustang and even if their performance only reproved the ridiculousness of Dave whining that a team would U-Turn them — Statistically, they're the strongest team this season and therefore the team that smart strategy says you U-Turn — they're out there trying hard when they're not complaining.
I'm not rooting for the Afghanimals, because I don't like The Accidental Alliance, but at least I admire the Machiavellian sense that they're sticking with this alliance because they know that if they can go to the Final 3 with the Country Blondes and Dave & Connor, it's really just a Final 2, so if providing a little short-term assistance to Jen & Caroline gives them a long-term advantage, they're willing to do it.
And Brendon & Rachel? They've become the underdogs. I don't know how that happened, how a couple that CBS has forced on us over and over and over again became the picked-on little guys. I guess we have Dave & Connor and Jen & Caroline to thank for that. Yes, I'm rooting for the Brenchels. Blech. I feel dirty even saying it.
Sunday's episode was a Non-Elimination Leg and it was ALWAYS going to be a Non-Elimination Leg.
The producers like to mix up the NELs and last year's penultimate episode was the NEL, so I already suspected that this episode, the ante-penultimate Leg, would be the NEL.
Then we started with two different Equalizers (only one would have been necessary if the Cowboys hadn't gotten lost going to the train station as the episode began).
Then the episode went a solid 40 minutes without either a Roadblock or a Detour.
Instead, the teams cleaned a hotel room and went through a very complicated math equation to figure out the years on vintage Ford Mustangs. Through these two tasks, The Accidental Alliance and the unaffiliated Cowboys were a clump in the lead, but that was just because Brendon & Rachel went to the wrong bridge in Lucerne. The Brenchels, who started in first, were forced to slowly inch up from the back of the pack after that bridge SNAFU.
And then it was clearly an NEL because there was very little chance they were going to send home a team based on the Roadblock, which involved adorable dogs, gondolas and 30-pound jugs of milk that Caroline was simply too small to carry. Caroline had trouble carrying that typewriter in Rome two weeks ago, so this Roadblock was entirely impossible for her and Brendon had no trouble moving ahead by what I assume was a wide margin. I suppose that something like this happens every once in a while to all-girl teams. The Poker Girls were sent home a couple years ago after a Detour in which they weren't physically able to perform either task. Still, it's a rare circumstance in which “Amazing Race” lets an elimination be determined solely on brute force (or, more accurately, diminutive weakness).
So it happens that Caroline & Jennifer have been spared for the second time this season by an NEL.
“Again?” Caroline squealed when Phil told them the good news.
She added, “This is too much luck for us not to win.”
I'm not sure if that's an accurate representation of how “luck” works.
I guess we'll find out next week!
Some other thoughts on this week's episode:
*** I knew this was going to be an NEL, but I was hoping it might still be next week, because I've got travel next week that'll add complication to my exit interview, while tomorrow would have been really convenient. Sometimes, “The Amazing Race” works well with my travel commitments. Sometimes it hoses me. Oh well. I'll figure something out for next Monday. I always do.
*** Yeah. I'm just disgusted by the “NLUs” comment. I've got no objections to alliances based on shared positivity — i.e. teams that like each other — and I can even understand alliances that bond together to target a clearly strong team. But nobody in The Accidental Alliance is targeting Brendon & Rachel because they're strong, at least nobody other than the Afghanimals. And all of the people mocking Rachel for the cameras? Well, their mockery was very apt. That doesn't mean that it wasn't ugly.
*** “Whatevs, Brenchel. You're not in the Accidental Alliance anyway.” Yup. That says it all.
*** I get it. The Ford Mustang is a great car. And the Ford Foci that people were driving earlier were fine cars as well. Every year there's at least one tipping point episode when “Amazing Race” just gives up and becomes a 60-minute commercial, whether it's for Travelocity or for Snapple. This was that episode. And Dave & Connor only got ONE Mustang? Between them? Phil Keoghan sure didn't *say* they were each getting one. That's no so impressive anymore.
*** The Rock Star Rehab hotel clean-up challenge was a good one. There were lots of little details that made it quite difficult. I wonder if it was supposed to be half of a Detour, but the other half got cancelled, forcing them to do it as a general challenge?
*** I liked the giant tunnel-drilling artifact that the teams had to ID, even if The Accidental Alliance took a lot of pleasure out of the people who actually knew what it was on their own. Jet could ID it from watching a TV special, which was awesome. And Dave was a mining engineer, so he knew what it was, which was impressive. Then Dave just told the Afghanimals and Country Blondes. Whatever.
*** The equation they had to solve involving those Mustangs? That was complicated. Without Leo deciding to stop and help them, Jennifer & Caroline would still be there today trying to figure it out, just as they would still be trying to put together that car from the 2nd Leg if the Cowboys hadn't given them the Express Pass. All season long, teams have been floating Jennifer & Caroline to keep a goat around. It would be hilarious if the finale featured a key task built around… I dunno. Something they'd be good at. I guess we haven't had one of those “Hustle the locals for money” tasks, which I'd imagine is the kinda thing they might excel at? Maybe I'm not rooting against the Country Blondes at all. I'm rooting for them for reasons of sabotage.
*** I was also amused by Cord not being able to process “Ulix” as a name for a dog and just deciding to call his dog “Max.”
*** Yes. I know. I'm being too hard on everybody. That was just a really annoying episode.
Thoughts?
Agree something is very wrong that I now have to actively root to Brenchel. Dave and Conner were once good guys but maybe that’s only because last time they left early before we got to their childish ways.
Biggest twist this season is that I’m rooting for Brendon and Rachel and rooting against almost everyone else including Dave and Connor. I NEVER would’ve predicted that EVER. Damn it!
Not to the point where I’m rooting for Brenchel. Just can’t do it. The Country Blondes have been skating by but for some reason I still like them. I guess At this point I’m rooting for the Cowboys. They’re just taking care of business. Just waiting for them to blow it though with bad navigation. That Snapple season you mentioned had Snapple so drilled into my brain that I was drinking the stuff for over a year and I don’t even like it that much
I feel the same way way about R&B. If someone had of told me that I would be pulling for them I would’ve laughed. It’s kind of sad to see a 60 year old man make fun of people because they are playing a game for a million bucks. Dave should feel shame at his actions on national tv. I didn’t find that funny at all. Caroline, or Jennifer? I don’t know which cme off as a mean girl.
I don’t know if I heard it right , but I thought Dave said that his Dad was an engineer? Any way the Cowboys are the team that I want to win, and here’s hoping Father/Son, or the Country Singers are eliminated next week.
You’re not being too hard. This just wasn’t fun to watch. The Blondes and D&C just seem like mean kids. It did cement Jet & Cord as my favorite team, which wasn’t really a contest but now it’s certain. It’s too bad, because I liked The Blondes in the past, but now they just make me feel embarrassed.
Are there rules that teammates have to stay together during general tasks? Like, one person can’t clean while the other checks the model?
Generally, yes. There’s one camera/sound team assigned to each Race team (in the olden days it was a sound guy and a camera guy, I don’t know if they’ve consolidated that into one person now) so unless it’s a Roadblock where one Racer has to do a task while the other stays behind (with a camera person), they have to stay together.
I thought it was a fun episode. I didn’t know going in that it was a non-elimination leg, so I was ready to see the country singers go home. I was rooting for Leo and Jamal last time they raced and I’m rooting for them even more this time. I just wish they would stop helping people. It’s going to get them in trouble at some point.
Blondes, not singers.
I agree. I am rooting for the cowboys or B&R. Unbelievable that a man would be Such a petty bully in front of his son. The blondes have had help every time they have been in the race. The only thing they did by themselves tonight caused them to be last. I knew this would be NEL when they were last. So very disappointing. I have always thought that there should be a rule about not helping or forming alliances. Play Survivor if your want to play a social game.
Yes, they each got a car. It was stated a little later. I am rooting for the cowboys.
Why do Dave and Conner get off scott free for their u-turning of Leo and Jamal? If its so morally reprehensible to D&C, why did they do it too?
Also, I can’t believe the blondes are able to say they are proud of the race they have run when so much of what they have done is just riding other people’s coattails.
I’ll admit that I haven’t seen enough seasons to have a great grasp of this, but it seems like the first team that gets U-Turned usually U-Turns someone else as a survival mechanism. They don’t *have* to do it, but I’d argue that it would be pretty stupid not to because they don’t know how long the other half of the roadblock would take and need to ensure that at least one other team will be in the same boat. I actually do think that there’s a big difference between the first team (especially a team in first place) U-Turning someone and the team that just got U-Turned doing it to a another team to level the playing field.
Sorry, I meant the other half of the detour, not roadblock.
Because Dave is 60….being sarcastic, sort of. But really, that’s why. In bully parlance, it’s ok if I do it but when you do it to me it is mean.
For a father and son who have been through so much health wise to act that way (99% is Dave) is the most astounding thing to me. I would expect them to look at the race and the challenges much like the Afghan’s do-appreciating how special it is to be on the race and that it is a once in a lifetime experience (or in their case, twice in a lifetime)
For a father and son who have been through so much health wise to act that way (99% is Dave) is the most astounding thing to me. I would expect them to look at the race and the challenges much like the Afghan’s do-appreciating how special it is to be on the race and that it is a once in a lifetime experience (or in their case, twice in a lifetime)
Brenchel throw their share of mud too. On the show and in social media. I’d say the edit played a lot this episode to throw some sympathy towards them and make them look like scapegoats. But Brenchel are no angels themselves. They’ve always had this air of entitlement about them. Like they *need* to win a million dollars in order to start a family. I will never root for them.
I don’t think Jen and Caroline are great players, but they are still in the race. If someone was to offer you help, would you turn it down? And it’s not like they’ve had help every step of the way.
I grant you that editing ALWAYS plays a part in how people on reality shows are perceived, good or bad. But whether or not Brenchel are themselves angels, it doesn’t negate the fact that Dave and Jen/Caroline are acting like middle school children.
OK What a sham. I am beginning to think that they decide during the leg of the race when they become aware what team will be coming in last, is when they determine whether its an elimination leg. I was so DISGUSTED that the mean girls whom so many people think are so nice were not eliminated. What Luck!!! I wonder if it had been any other team that came in last if it still would have been one.They would have been gone so long ago if they were playing the game without help from nearly everybody else. What’s so absolutely ridiculous is I believe they think they are where they are at on their own ability. And then Dave… a grown man is acting like a spoilt entitled arrogant sore loser!! He is worse then any child I have witnessed in all my years of my kids sports games. Like what… They shouldn’t get uturned?? Was everyone notified of this except Rachel and Brandon? But I have always supported Rachel and Brandon and the cowboys. I am rooting for either of those two, if not them then Leo and Jamel. At this point I am so frustrated I may not even watch it any longer. Ever. I think this whole race has been finagled. And I don’t like how its become where they are giving the answers to each other, directions to the clue box maybe, but to actually give a solution or whatever else I don’t think should be allowed if it was played in this manner those chicks would be gone and REALLY Brandon and Rachel deserve to win because absolutely no one has aided or helped them at all!! They have played this entirely on their own. Thanks for letting me get this off my chest.
B&R have had a lot of help from people standing around. Brendan got the answers to the Rome challenge by someone with a smart phone. And tonight he had to ask someone what the drill was. Yes, the other teams aren’t helping them, but they’re not exactly figuring everything out on their own either.
WHAT!!!! That’s what you should do!!! I mean really??? Your saying that asking a stranger for advice or directions whatever falls into the same category as someone practically doing your challenge for you? I totally disagree with you.. And I know that you and I are of a different thought from your comment and your earlier thought and I will leave it at that.
Good talk.
Mulderism, the difference is when you ask people who are standing around, you don’t know if they will know.
The Cowboys also have gotten through by themselves, they rarely follow people to a destination (though they really should think about doing that) and they don’t ask for help on the challenges. If they weren’t so terrible with directions it wouldn’t even be much of a race…
I love Brendon and Rachel. Honestly they are a strong awesome team and I always loved them and they are amazing. Jett and Cord are very likeable and rootable they’re great
I love the blondes
Yes they had mean comments but I still love those girls they were my faves the last time they raced
I hate Dave and Connor and Afghanimals
I’ve actually been rooting for Brenchel for awhile – I found them so irritating previously but they’ve clearly grown up, especially Rachel. This episode was really ugly, and I was pissed that it was a non-elimination leg. IMO the blondes should have gone home weeks ago.
I agree. It was so sad to see the bullying. Dave is #1 bully, his son follows his lead, and the mean blonde girls just enjoy ganging up and bullying. Go Brenchel!!!!
Jet and Cord winning would be the only acceptable outcome for me. Jen and Caroline so don’t deserve to continue to be in this race, as they can’t seem to do anything on their own. (I strongly disagree that the math roadblock was difficult. All you had to do was find the names of two cities and add or subtract the corresponding numbers next to them. How could you mess that up?) I suppose the Afghanimals winning would not be the end of the world, and I admit I would really like to see the other teams’ pained smiles if Brenchel pulled off a win. But Dave and Connor? Under no circumstances would that be satisfying.
Well, I guess that depends on what we mean by “satisfying.” Dave and Connor have finished in the top four in every leg and are tied with Brenden and Rachel with three first-place finishes (and B&R have three finishes at seventh or worst, including a last-place finish in a non-elimination leg).
They’ve been the strongest team. Not truly dominant like Dave and Rachel a few seasons back, but the strongest team nonetheless. I generally don’t find it unsatisfying if the strongest team wins. A truly unsatisfying finish would be team that was both unlikable *and* not particularly strong winning.
A good example of this is…Brenden and Rachel from their first season. Easily the most unlikable team (and among the most unlikable reality TV contestants I’ve ever seen), they somehow made the final without winning even a single leg. If they had managed to win, *that* would have been unsatisfying.
You’ve pretty much described the Beekmans…that was my least favorite winners of any season.
I hate it when viewers start developing conspiracy theories regarding gross assistance from TAR producers, but here I go….
The episode started with a recap from last week when (as the show put it) “David and Connor were forced to use the U-turn”. Oh really, they had to use it.
Then we hear the Mormon duo whine because everyone isn’t helping them win the race.
What a pathetic pair of babies, and worse bullies.
Tonight’s episode didn’t explain how the tow suddenly found an elevator to the top of the mountain.
And the rich, privileged old guy and spoiled son win again!
Um, what do Dave and Connor’s religion have to do with anything? If you don’t like them, fine. There are certainly valid reasons not to. But I’d leave their religion out of this because it makes it look like *that* is part of the reason you don’t like them.
I’m not saying that’s the case. I don’t know. The problem is that I’m even thinking that it might be the case (if they were Jewish, would it be acceptable to deride them as the “Jewish Duo”?–I tend to think not). I’d focus on their behavior, not their religion.
Also, I’m not sure I would describe a pair of cancer survivors as “privileged,” at least not in comparison to a pair of professional reality TV contestants.
The reason their religion has anything to do with it is because they make a big deal about their religion and how they wanted to play the race. Well, they sure aren’t playing like nice people with Brenchel! They seem to be talking out of the side of their mouth. You don’t get to pick and choose who you will be a good Christian to. You either are or you aren’t and from where I sit, good Christians do not make fun of others and act like bullies like Dave & Conner (and the others) were acting. You can say it’s a game and I would agree, but not if you keep putting out there how much of a Christian you are, then aren’t acting like one.
I never liked Brenchel, but I sure like them better than Dave & Conner this time around. Of course, I am rooting for the cowboys. And for the person above who said they were blondes, not singers. Sorry, but they are Country Singers.
This is just factually incorrect. They’ve mentioned it a couple times. At the beginning of the season, I think. And again when they were at the bar, which they rightly pointed out was an unusual place for a couple of devout Mormons to be. And maybe another time along the way. But it’s hardly their defining trait except for those like you who are making it out to be. And honestly, while they haven’t behaved the best 100 percent of the time–frankly, I think it’s ridiculous to hold religious people to a standard of perfection that no one can attain), I think they’re fairly mild for “bullies” by the standards of reality TV or even The Amazing Race. Leave their religion out of it, or I’m going to assume you’re a religious bigot. Your choice.
John, you’re taking it too personally.
But you’re right about one thing:
it’s ridiculous to hold religious people to a standard of perfection.
However, The father and son racers aren’t even close to *decent* let alone perfect.
Thank you John. You are dead on. Mormon bashing seems to be en vogue right now evsince the 2012 elections.
Thank you, John! You are dead on. Mormon bashing seems to be en vogue right now, especially since the 2012 elections. Like you said, there are plenty of reasons not to like Dave and Conner without bringing up their religion (and expecting them to be perfect people because if it). Bigots often get a bye when it comes to Mormons, but I honestly don’t think the bigots realize that they are in fact bigots.
I couldn’t agree more with every point you made about this episode. we may not be able to watch the rest of the season, as a matter of fact. The blonds are your typical mean girls who, somehow, undeservedly keep getting attention and help from all the men. Dave and Conner are kindergardeners in disguise. Why couldn’t the awesome Globetrotters have benefited from the NEL round instead of the blondes TWICE??! If Jet and Cord don’t win, we may hold out a tiny hope for Brenchel. Otherwise, we may be done with Amazing Race altogether. Tonight was a truly sad state of affairs on a show we had really grown to like.
I absolutely agree.
same with me
When the pressure’s on, true personalities really show! I think the Cowboys are the best of what’s left, but aren’t we doing just what the sponsors want–getting really involved and watching their commercials!!
I Love Rachel and Brendon! They pick themselves up and keep going even when they make their mistakes. They are playing like champions! Rachel clearly is pushing herself to achieve more and more, even beyond her capabilities. I think that is why she falls. But like a champion she pushes herself and doesn’t give up when she falls. I admire that attitude.
oh my gosh what do I start with. Those helpless dweepy girls got yet another (WHHHAATTT SO UNEXPECTED) non-elimination and the extra challenge that they have to do will be so easy even dave and connor could do it. If Brendan and rachael go home then the stinkin’ accidental alliance (ALL OVER A STINKIN’ U-TURN THAT DAVE AND CONNOR MANAGED TO BEAT) will have to turn against itself because jet and cord are pretty much going to the finale (GO JET AND CORD). then what will phil do, because the weakest team is caroline and Jennifer, so phil will have to do non-elimination rounds until the end of time. And really flirty !@#$%^&* !@#$%^&* caroline and jennifer wont win unless dave and conner make it to the finale and the !@#$%^&* girls will too (not happening) then they will make a red carpet to the finish for those !@#$%^& girls.
The ford commercial right after it ended congratulated Dave and Connor for each winning a mustang. So I guess Phil messed up when he said what he said.
One point that hasn’t been mentioned is strategy. Unlike Survivor and Big Brother, teams are not relying on votes to win. There is no jury to manage, so whatever you need to do to get to the finish mat ahead of the other team is what’s needed.
So what if D&C are making out this u-turn thing to be a bigger deal than it is? It takes the spotlight off of them and now they’ve got teams actively trying to make sure B&R don’t win. Sounds like a good strategy to me. They aren’t winning any points from the audience, but luckily the audience doesn’t decide the winner.
I would buy that if there was any evidence to support either of them being that strategic. For instance, the Afghanimals straight up told the camera that helping Dave/Connor and Jen/Caroline to the final 3 gave them a better shot of winning than racing against Brenchel or Jet/Cord.
That’s what I suggested last week! If Dave and Connor were as awful as the edit seems to be making them out to be, how have they managed to get every other team on their side?
That said, there’s definitely some pettiness involved, based on both the U-turn and the lack of help they’ve gotten from Brendon and Rachel on the other tasks. The Cowboys are pretty clearly the stronger team, so if anything they would probably have wanted to form their alliance making powers to get them out. It’s a lot harder to do though, since the Cowboys are generally pretty likable, and Brendon and Rachel are not. But then again, maybe they used Brendon and Rachel to form the alliance with arguably the two weakest teams left, just so they could turn their sights to Jet and Cord when they succeeded in that.
I’m probably the only one here who this is true for, but I like all the teams left to some degree.
Eh, I’m sorry, but I will *never* root for Brendan and Rachel under any circumstances. Maybe it’s just because I watched their first season just in the last couple of months (this is actually my first time watching the show as it airs, and I’ve only seen a couple of the other seasons–I started with that one because I wanted to see Bopper and Mark), but they (and by that, I mostly mean Rachel) were *so* obnoxious that I just can’t.
My big question about the episode was what if you know Mustangs? I could tell you what model those cars were just by looking at them. If one of the racers just knew, would they still have been required to do the math? Would they have had to have shown their work? If one of the stupid alliance people knew and gave everybody else the answer, it would have made for a dumb task.
I really hate the mean girls aspect this has taken on … and by mean girls, I mean Dave and Connor. I will break my TV if they wind up winning this thing.
Well since we’ve seen that you can get help from people (e.g. the roadblock in Rome), it should be allowed to solve the puzzle another way. Unless it says otherwise in the clue.
Unless I missed it, they also did not include a time penalty for incorrect guesses. Couple that with the limited range of possible answers and the task was ripe for gaming: just start guessing at 1960 and work up through the years. You’ll have it in under a minute.
The problem with rooting for Jet and Cord is that according to Dan and Jordan from their first season, Jet is a stone cold bigot with regards to gay people.
OMG and Southerner with morals. They should’ve banned him from America
What does that have to do with this season? I’ve watched this show since day one, all The Cowboys seasons, and I’ve never seen any bigotry on their part . I like the Cowboys, but I’m not their biggest fan. Maybe he felt ill will to Dan, and Jordan because the *bros* stole their place in line in the airport, and went on to win the race?
No, it was annoying watching those three teams be all Mean Girls and mocking how Rachel talks. It’s one thing to team up and say, yeah we want to get rid of a strong team, it’s another to do it because “they’re the bad guys for daring to use something that’s available in the race”.
And yeah, it’s infathomable to think that I’m rooting for Brendon and Rachel to actually win if only to look at how sour the “accidental alliance” will be.
Jet and cord wisely have no comment for or against, so I’m also good if they win as well.
The other three teams, I don’t want them to win because it will mean some big speech about how they really are the good guys who deserve to win.
I was really glad I had recorded the episode, it allowed me to fast forward through the train scene.
I will never root for Brendan and Rachel, simply because Brendan is just the douchiest guy. The dude makes my skin crawl. Watching Brendan and Rachel interact, especially when the chips are down is a study of a toxic relationship.
Dave oozed self pity last year and I didn’t feel sorry for them in the least, he has always struck me as self righteous and a cry baby.
Leo and Jamal do every thing to the extremes, it’s unpleasant to watch two full grown men work so hard to be funny and charming and just come across as manic. Seriously, attempting to mimic the local accent to communicate with the locals is NOT how you break language barriers.
The blondes are cute, and often funny, but I agree with Dan their behaviour in this last leg was embarrassing.
The cowboys just race, and I respect that If they have negative thoughts about any of the other teams they keep it to themselves and I respect that. But they do make mistakes, getting to the different tasks, but generally once they get there they just put their heads down and get to work.
I don’t think the cowboys are an especially entertaining team. Honestly my support for them is simply because there’s no one else worth rooting for, but they work hard and don’t gang up on other teams out of pettiness so I’m in their corner.
The cowboys were definitely more entertaining in previous seasons, but aren’t getting a lot of screen time because they aren’t bashing Brendan and Rachel.
I completey agree with your recap. Next week is going to be difficult to watch because it shows the Afghanimals getting to the Double U-Turn. They will more than likely u-turn Brenchel to help out the Blondes. So, unless Brenchel can get to the U-Turn ahead of the Blondes and u-turn them, it looks like Brenchel will go home next week.
Then with our luck this season, Jet and Cord will get lost in the final 4 and eliminated. And we will be left with a nauseating Accidental Alliance finale.
I believe the rules are you can only use a U-Turn once a season … so Brenchel can’t U-Turn anybody.
I really agree with your review this week, Dan. And I am seriously thinking about stopping watching the show. Dan is a bully, the blondes are flirty and inept on their own. Is this only the third NEL? I thought there were three per race, and I thought we had already had three–the blondes twice and the Afghanimals once–but I may be remembering incorrectly. Also, I’m really getting tired of the “one long commercial” aspect of the show. I used to really like it, but maybe I just wasn’t as aware of its flaws as I am now.
I don’t like the way the U-turn is handled with someone able to U-turn another team before completing the additional task; I don’t like the idea of alliances where one team feeds answers to another (has it always been this way? I don’t recall it as such, but I may be mistaken.); and some of the tasks are just plain ridiculous in their simplicity. (I couldn’t believe the blondes couldn’t figure out that you might have to go to the other side of the building; it’s not like they were there alone.) And the comments of “NLU” and making fun of the other teams–specifically Rachel–are unpleasant at best. Ugh, ugh, and ugh.
I’ll probably finish out this season, but only if the Cowboys, the Afghanimals, or even Brenchel have a chance at a win. I really am rooting against both Dave and Connor and the blondes. But next season……….I really may skip the whole thing.
So the thing about U-turns is that you risk pissing people off. That’s a cost. And yes, that *is* part of the race and many choose to bypass that – for that reason. B&R took that risk while D&C capitalized off of it by using it as a gelling agent. That’s not so surprising. And I actually respect the spry old guy and his competitive gumption there. In the least, it’s been effective.
I’ve no problem w/ the formation of the alliance and see how all 3 teams can benefit from it. But the Blondes and ‘NLU’? Who even has an acronym like that in their vernacular? *sigh* So unnecessary.
“Who even has an acronym like that in their vernacular?”
Somebody who doesn’t deserve to opportunity to travel world twice. That’s the problem with world travel. Too many “NLUs.”
I’m glad to know I wasn’t the only one feeling that Dave, being a grown man, would be making those comments about B&R, pretending to mock her crying. And The Blondes to be saying bullying comments? They haven’t done very few tasks on their own this year. I’m rooting for B&R or the Cowboys. As long as none of that alliance win. Looks like maybe next week the brothers may u-turn one if their alliance? Can only hope.
I always wonder if Jen and Caroline have viewing parties for these episodes and then if their friends just roll their eyes when they see everyone doing almost every task and navigating for them. If that was me I would feel embarrassed that I wasn’t doing anything on my own. I don’t get the sense they feel the same way which is why I have disliked them since the Hockey brothers season.
I’ve definitely come around on Rachel a little bit, but Brendan creeps me out for some reason.
Definitely rooting for the Cowboys #1, and tie between D/C and Afghanimals for #2. Sometimes the Afghanimals are hilarious and spot-on, other times they try way too hard and fail in personality – sometimes they comes across kinda snarky. Dave and Connor I mostly like, but sometimes Dave plays the “old man” card too much. However, other teams calling him ‘old’ is just immature. He has obviously kicked many younger teams’ butts which is pretty impressive.
I think people forget that this episode was likely only a day or two after the uturn, and I would expect Dave to still be a little mad about it. Plus, the teams don’t usually get to mingle at pit stops, so this may have been one of the few times they could discuss it with others. I don’t think they should have made fun of Rachel (and I am NOT a Brenchel fan) the way they did, but I think even the greatest of people are not immune to immature comments at times.
I wish the singers would at least admit they get help all the time, instead, all we see is them acting like they are this great team. Not an episode goes by where in one of the challenges, someone helps them along. It’s ridiculous. As much as I like dislike Brenchel, at least they do everything themselves. The country singers should have been gone weeks and weeks ago.
I understand that people can do whatever it takes to get to the final mat, but I have so much more respect for those who race more like the Cowboys.
Dave and Connor EACH got a Mustang. They said that in the show. I don’t like how the 3 teams are getting kind of nasty and I think they’ll be sorry when they watch this season!
I was hoping they were going to win one of those classic Mustangs. That would have been something.
I will never root for Brenchel or feel sorry for them, but some of the alliance’s comments were mean. Not funny mean, but plain ol’ mean. Be more funny, mean people!
Also: Go, Cowboys! I love that they just kept plugging along while the other teams were caught up in shenanigans. That could really help them down the line when they inevitably get lost again (although we know now they can beat the Assghaminals in a snow race) :-)
I am SO totally in agreement with every observation you are making about this season of AR-All Stars.
It is a huge disappointment and a disservice to women everywhere to see these two women (the blonde bullying country singers-could they BE any more Junior High school bitchy!!?) get saved over and over without doing the same work the rest of the teams are completing, unassisted. …merely by playing helpless, pouting and flirting. Why do men so easily come to their rescue!!? What’s in it for them?
And surprise!! Another non-elimation round for them, when they limp in last. Again. I can’t stand to watch it anymore!
It has lost it’s competitive race appeal…it’s no fun to watch so-called alliances feed off of negative energy. It makes me feel tense and hateful to watch people be so small in full view.
No one cares, but I am done—Deleted the rest of the season’s upcoming recordings. Why not just give the girls the money now?
I am so sick of the “girls”. And come on people, the U-Turn is part of the game.
I love this! I am so glad that there are folks out there who are equally annoyed with Dave and Connor. I mean, were Brendon and Rachel supposed to not U-Turn the team that was immediately on their heels because one of the team members is 60? Dave and Connor are so smarmy and their comments were so passive aggressive. I don’t know why I care so much, but man, do those two fire me up. Jerks.
I never thought that I would be rooting for Brandon and Rachel either…But grown men (David and Connor) are acting like idiots and very mean. The “country” girls are also being mean. I hate that mentality. This is a game, big deal if they get u-turned! I wanted the cowboys but since they are gone I’m going for Leo/Jamal or Brandon/Rachel. I hope when David sees how childish he was acting that he apologizes. It’s embarrassing!