Recap: ‘The Amazing Race: All-Stars’ – ‘Hei Ho Heidi Ho’

Lest you think I actually prefer to grumble about “The Amazing Race” and can't enjoy a simple, clear and well-constructed Leg?
I give you Sunday (May 11) night's installment, “Hei Ho Heidi Ho.”
Was it perhaps just a bit too dependent on seemingly arbitrary and minor travel misadventures? Well, yes. Both first place and last place for the Leg were determined by very tiny errors of direction. And although there were skill-based elements to the Roadblock, the Detour and a Route Marker task, the advantages gained or time lost ended up being deceptively minor.
But the tasks were fun, regionally specific and they were all designed to showcase the personalities of the contestants and I found myself really liking a few teams for the first time in weeks. These are the things I like in an “Amazing Race” episode, so I have to make sure I underline them whenever they occur.
Also, for the first time in weeks on “The Amazing Race,” the competing teams treated the Leg like they were in a race for a million dollars. Nobody helped anybody else. Nobody got into pointless snits about perceived slights that were actually just part of the game.
I enjoyed it.
The Leg began with the mother of all foreshadowing confessionals as Rachel declared, “I'm so proud of myself because I haven't freaked out this entire time.”
Now even if CBS hadn't teased Rachel's freak-out after last week's episode and in subsequent promos, we could have all just settled back and waited patiently for the inevitable meltdown. But Rachel did note the key piece of information: Last time she and Brendon competed, she was freaking out in seemingly every Leg, over absolutely nothing. This season, she's been pretty quiet, adhering to Brendon's “smarter not harder” maxim. Because of that relative quiet and because this freak-out was actually fairly well-earned, there was something satisfying about both seeing Rachel go berserk but also — and this would not have been the case last time — seeing her pull it together and survive the Leg.
But we'll get to that in a bit.
Sunday's Leg started in Seville and was followed by an equalizer flying to London, though that was followed by long individual drives to Liverpool in a fleet of Ford Foci. I've never quite known what the “Amazing Race” driving restrictions were. I know that obviously you can't drive like a lunatic from place to place, or else you'd have teams treating every bumpy dirt road like the Autobahn. The rule is something about sticking to the laws of the land, but does that mean strict observance of speed limits? Or observance of the social norms of speed limits? Can they drive five or 10 miles over the speed limit, but anything more results in narcing from their cameraman? I don't know. I was just wondering because London to Liverpool isn't a short drive and the difference in, say, 5 mph of driving speed could have been determinative.
The teams had to go to Anfield, home of Liverpool FC and it was in this moment that I fully put aside my reservations about the Afghanimals. Their joy at being able to get into uniforms and take the turf at a venue that dates back to 1884 was so pure and so exactly what I would have wanted to do under the same circumstances that I became an absolute fan of the Afghanimals. You get me out on that field and I'm going to want to take that moment in just like they did. And none of the other teams had anywhere near that level of jubilation. So Team Afghanimals! [That partisanship didn't really last, sadly.]
The task? Each player had to score two penalty kicks on a pro goalkeeper (not necessarily a Premiere League goaltender, but all of the English football clubs have training rosters and I assume that's where these guys came from).
This was a task that easily delineated between those who played a little rec soccer (or more) in their youths and those aren't close friends with coordination. Leo & Jamal maybe weren't quite as great as their initial declarations of soccer experience might have teased, but they were good. Brendon & Rachel, who also said they had played some soccer, looked like they'd played some soccer. Jen & Caroline, however? I'd say their goalie eventually stopped trying and that was the only way they were able to complete the task. I think he allowed a couple easy goals to sneak by. Similarly, Connor passing the challenge was a matter of pity more than aptitude.
That would have been a fun task to perform.
The Roadblock was also terrific. Titled Poetry in Motion, it asked one play from each team to take a 15-minute canal cruise with an instructor during which time they had to learn a brief verse of poetry in Welsh. The language was hard. The judge was exacting. And after more than two weeks of travel and diminished sleep, memorizing anything has to be a major imposition.
Jamal, Connor, Caroline and Brendon did the Roadblock and meanwhile, their partners stood off to the side and, for whatever reason, nobody fought. It was the damnedest thing.
“There's no reason to be catty, no reason to be anything but nice to one another, but it's tense,” said Dave, who took the time in this episode to make several references to his advancing age.
I enjoyed the spirit with which everybody attacked this task. Reminiscent of his performance in the Vienna Boy's Choir task last season, Jamal emoted, gesticulated and practically became a cartoon character. He was exactly the opposite of Connor, who caught some of the nuances of Welsh, but lacked “Oomph” as the judge put it. I giggled at Caroline's frustrations rolling her r's and chuckled at Brendon's admirable attempts to turn the verse into a song. And I was glad that the judge didn't pass a single contestant on the first time through.
Caroline and Brendon passed on the second attempt, while it took Jamal and Connor five and four attempts respectively.
The Detour then required going to an old manor house and, as Rachel put it, “We're just in Downton Abbey playing some games with the Downton Abbey-ers,”
The choice: Shoot It or Boot It.
In Shoot It, teams had to shoot down 16 clay pigeons with a 12-gauge shotgun. In Boot It, teams had to select a Size 9 and Size 11 Wellington boot, fill them with water and toss them across a great field. After each toss, you had to place a marker, refill your boot and toss it again.
Shoot It wasn't hard if you could shoot. Boot It was tiring and arduous, but as long as you read the clue, it was hard to do it wrong.
AS LONG AS YOU READ THE CLUE.
Rachel & Brendon got to the Detour and decided to do Boot It and, for some reason, they started looking for Size 10 and Size 11 Wellies. Why Size 10, Rachel? Why?!? Here's what I'm talking about in terms of understanding the motivation for the meltdown, because I was practically having a meltdown watching Rachel go for the wrong size boot. They went across the field, grunting and sweating and boot-tossing.
In the process, other teams passed them. Jen, as we know, is John Wayne's granddaughter. Caroline, as we know, is a distant relation to Daniel Boone. Give those two a gun and they know what to do, especially Caroline. Making many references to Annie Oakley as they went, Jen & Caroline reminded me why I found them so appealing before they had to go and start the Not Like Us Alliance. More than any other time this whole season, they were doing a task on their own and completing it with aplomb. The same was true for Dave & Connor, specifically Connor, an Eagle Scout with a shooting merit badge. Connor slowed things down on the football pitch, but he was in control with the shooting.
Those two teams finished at roughly the same time and they headed off to the Pit Stop without an exact sense of their destination. They got to the end of the long drive up to the manor and they had the choice to turn right or left. Neither team knew where they were going. The Blondes turned right. Dave & Connor turned left. And left was correct. That's how Dave & Connor won the Leg. This was their fifth Leg victory of the season and their third in a row. They're not going equal or top Rachel & Dave, but there's no question they've been the season's top team as we approach the finale. And that's impressive, because Dave is old, old, old, old, old, old.
Meanwhile, back at the Detour, Brendon & Rachel heaved their last boot and got to the end and… They had the wrong size boot!
“I didn't know. I didn't know. I didn't know. I didn't know,” Rachel wailed, going practically catatonic as Brendon resisted blaming her for an error that was very much hers and urged her, with no hostility or abuse, back to the starting line and talked her back into the right mindset to go again.
This was all happening as the Afghanimals arrived late at the Detour. They just didn't know where they were going and couldn't get there. I don't know how they got as lost as they did. So they did Shoot It and probably made things close. In fact, it briefly looked like they might find an advantage. Brendon & Rachel finished first and rushed out without knowing where they were going. Leo & Jamal stopped and asked people associated with the task where to go. Watching, we all wondered, “Will asking be the difference-maker?”
Nope.
Brendon & Rachel turned left.
Leo & Jamal turned right.
And that was that.
For the second consecutive season, the Afghanimals went out one Leg before the finale.
But I liked them by the end of this Leg.
And surely that's worth a million dollars, right?
A few other thoughts from tonight's Leg:
*** Jen & Caroline were eliminated on this Leg two seasons ago. They've now gone 22 “Amazing Race” Legs without coming in first once. I refuse to look jt up, but surely that's a record, right? It will be very, very, very odd if they win this season. But will it be odder than the Beekman win? The Blondes have six Top 4 finishes this season including two seconds. Before their win, John & Brent had only four Top 4 finishes and hadn't been above third the entire season.
*** With five Leg wins and no finishes below fourth, Dave & Connor have really overcome Dave's oldness consistently. He would, as you may have heard, be the oldest Race winner ever. As for Brendon & Rachel, they have three Leg wins and a pair of seconds. They would not be undeserving winners either.
*** I'm still kinda giggling at Caroline's football pitch sendoff, “Bye, y'all. Love you long time.” The Country Blondes had several good lines this week.
*** Jamal had his knee in a brace this episode after last week's Running With the Ballz incident. That was not what led to their elimination, nor did he blame anything on the injury.
*** I'm rooting for Brendon & Rachel in the finale. And that really confuses me.
*** Mighty Red is a good mascot.
*** Dave is old.
Thoughts on the Leg? Thoughts on the Afghanimals' departure? Who are you rooting for in the finale?
Brendon, and Rachel FTW. I wish that I could root for another team, but no.
The best part of the episode was when Rachel started to cry. I would’ve liked it if that had cost them the leg. They made it by the skin of their teeth. What really annoyed me about them tonight is Brendan mentioning that they made it because God was on their side. And then the preview from next week where he’s begging for help because he needs the million dollars so that they can start a family. I get it, they want to win. Who wouldn’t? Don’t try and tell us that you somehow ‘deserve’ it because they’re using the money to start a family. Last I heard, they already won $500k and Brendan will probably make a lot of money in his field. I can’t stand these people.
Good for Jen and Caroline. They pretty well crushed it tonight. Listen, if the goalie was really trying hard, not one single team would’ve scored. So if he lets in a few soft ones, that’s fine.
I’ve been a card carrying member of #teamaphganimals for a few weeks now. I’ve been impressed with their gameplay and sportsmanship. They have become a great team and show a tremendous amount of class.
I’d be happy with any team winning except Brenchel.
I agree with everything you said except the part about the Afghanimals (still can’t stand them). I will agree that they did show a lot more sportsmanship this time out, though, and I was impressed by their shooting skill.
I’d like to see Brenchel do Survivor next. By which I mean, CBS can drop them off on an island and say it’s Survivor, and then no one else shows up.
Now that’s a Survivor season I *would* watch!
Message to Leo and Jamal: If you’re seeking out directions in Manchester….don’t do it while wearing flipping Liverpool shirts!
they weren’t in Manchester they were in Chester it’s different.
but your not wrong about the shirt.
U-turning the cowboys cost Leo and Jamal. Cowboys struggle big time with Welsh poem.
Anyone but Brenchel for the win. I find them soooooo annoying!!
I totally agree. And the promo of him begging for money cause they are starting a family. Egads how cheap. I love the girls, but either team over the Brenchel baby
Yeah, boo Brendan and Rachel. Anybody who thinks that God gives a rat’s ass who wins the Amazing Race is a moron and a narcissist. I was pulling for the Cowboys and then the Afghanimals. Now I’m just rooting for anyone except B and R.
“…they headed off to the Pit Stop without an exact sense of their destination.”
I didn’t understand that at all. Nobody at the estate knew where this next destination was? Did they even ask? How do you get in the car and flip a damn coin on what direction you start going on the main road? That was baffling to me.
I am rooting for Brendon in the finale. The Blondes have been coattail riders and saved twice by NEL’s. Dave has become more obnoxious than Rachel this season. That leaves Brendon and Connor, and I’ve found Brendon far more entertaining and consistently solid. He’s also dramatically improved in how he deals with Rachel. I like seeing/rewarding personal growth.
I’m upset to lose Leo and Jamal. :( Their spirit, goofiness and good sportsmanship exceeded the rest! Next to Dave and Connor, I really hoped to see those two teams in the finale. Looks like my vote is now for father & son; the only other great team left!
Note to execs at Amazing Race ~ All-Star events are fun but my feeling is: 1.) Any more than 2x is too many and 2.) Bring in those who REALLY could use the money!! I like the globetrotters but … really?? Just my thought!
I’m also rooting for Brendon and Rachel. The Blondes seem to have gotten this far by dumb luck and Connor and Dave are a bit too much.
I don’t really get the Blondes hate. Yes, they got the Cowboys to give them the Express Pass, and yes, they’ve had help from other teams. But there are many times (like tonight and last week), were they’ve completed the task just fine on their own.
It seems that a lot of times when they are struggling, other teams offer to help. The girls aren’t begging for help every week. And when they are struggling, they don’t cry about it, they just get through it.
The NEL have definitely saved their bacon, but that was pure luck.
At the end of the day, they are still in the race.
Yeah, I agree. And the NEL *also* saved Brendon and Rachel from elimination (granted, it saved Jen and Caroline twice). Really, Dave and Connor are the only team that have performed consistently well throughout the race. I can’t root for Brendon and Rachel under any circumstances. I’m still recovering from recently watching their first season. I’m fine with either of the other teams winning.
The blondes would’ve been eliminated 3x (2 NELs, 1 U-Turn leg) and quite likely 2 more times – Express Pass and help from Afghanimals. That’s a save for almost half the legs! That’s *gotta* be a record for luck. No?
Maybe. But as far as I know, good luck isn’t grounds for elimination.
Mulderism – it was good luck that was grounds for non-elimination. That’s just an objective observation…
Dan,
What is the deal with Connor having done 7 roadblocks to Dave’s 4? I thought that rules were instituted to prevent that. Have they been modified recently?
Thanks,
Neil
Neil – That’s a GOOD question. And I don’t know… But yeah. Hadn’t noticed that till you mentioned it…
-Daniel
Yeah, I’ve been harping on that for weeks. I started taking note of it back when Dave forced Connor to do the calligraphy challenge and Connor, I think, has done every single one since. The challenges having to even out between the teammates has been a rule for years, so I’d like to know what’s happening there. Sadly, TAR never tells us their internal rules unless it directly affects the tv broadcast.
Big fan Dan but, can’t disagree with you more. I can handle Brendan and Rachel winning. I’m pulling for the other 2 teams to knock them out. The world doesn’t need Brendan and Rachel to pro-create.
Definitely rooting for Brenchel to win. They improved so much, and are real deserving winners. Didn’t rely on other people, and did their best imo.
If Jen&Caroline win, they would probably tie with the Beekman’s for the most useless/only won cause they got lucky winners. But good for them if they do win. PS they actually did well this leg without help, it was a miracle.
I sooo do not want Dave&Connor to win. Just because I don’t want him to break the record for being the oldest person to win, not with him harping on the fact that he is OLDDDD, every time his OLD face appears on the screen. I bet 100% that he WILL be mentioning (several times!) his oldness in the finale.
“Hei Ho Heidi Ho” – Brendan’s sing-song rendition was cute. He even got a heart-felt thanks from the judge. But Rachel’s “I didn’t know, I didn’t know”? That banshee song *sucked*!
The blonde/s cries of “you’re so mean” to the tender was a stupid way to manipulate uh, goal attainment. The dude literally just stood there for one score, when all he needed to do was to extend his freakin’ foot. Lame. Tasks should not be so subjective!
Good on the Afghanimals for running a good race. Kind of sad to see them go on an effective coin toss (left v. right). But I think they were probably too far behind anyhow. Ah well.
I’d like to see Dave and Connor win, since they’re clearly the strongest racers (oldness and all … ;). The blondes should’ve been gone 3x (!) and Rachel really screwed up reading the clue 2x! 9 v. 10? Yeah, that’s almost a Darwinian Award right there…
Read an earlier comment on Connor having done 7 roadblocks to Dave’s 4. Hopefully Dave will have to do the last roadblock and it will be too hard for him. Although we will have to hear him whine about it. I am glad there is one more episode left. Lost interest in who wins after the Cowboys left.
Lest you forget, Rachel IS Vegas. Brenchel may have an advantage in Rachel’s adopted home away from home.
I think editing made the finish look closer than it was. You had golden hour sunlight when Brendan and Rachel were driving to the pit stop. It was a lot darker when the Afghanimals were going. Either the sun had gone behind clouds, or had set completely. I think at the very least they were 20 minutes behind.
The teams did a lot to rehabilitate themselves this time, but I just root for the “We Hate People Who Are Different” Alliance. Go Brenchel!
One thing that I’m unclear on is how, exactly, Brendon and Rachel are “different” from the teams that didn’t like them. It’s not based on race or gender or religion or sexual orientation or anything like that. Dave & Connor, Jen & Caroline, and Leo & Jamal don’t really have that much in common on the surface, so I think it’s a flawed description.
It seems like they annoy the other teams. And I say, who can blame the other teams for feeling that way? They irritate me on a weekly basis. I can only imagine how annoyed I would be if I had to deal with Rachel’s whining in close proximity. I think the “Along With Many, We Find Brendon and Rachel Extremely Irritating” Alliance is more apt.
I think you’d need to discuss the flaws in the description with the country girls, who came up with the “NLU” acronym in one of the most disgusting moments of insular cattiness I’ve seen on this show. I have no idea what makes Brendan and Rachel not like the acceptable people. It’s one thing to not like somebody for whatever reason. It’s another thing completely to gang up against them and make fun of them behind their back like a bunch of middle school bullies. Maybe Daniel will ask Jen and Caroline why they’re different when he gets the chance.
With the Cowboys and Afghanimals going out these last two episodes, I’m gonna have to very reluctantly root for Dave and Connor as the least offensive possible winners.
The country singers stepped up this week but there have been so many other instances where they would’ve been sunk without help from other teams that they just don’t deserve it. Although I’ll be shocked if they can do the final memory challenge, anyway, for the finale.
Brendan and Rachel are far less annoying this season than they were last time, but my God they are still annoying. Rachel may not have had the meltdowns this time around, but she whines constantly- “Why are you hitting me so haaaarrd! I’m just a giiiiirrrrllll!” And Brendan’s “I’m religious when it’s convenient” moments have been very off-putting. I just don’t want them to have a million dollars.
Dave has been terrible in the second half of the race with his own whining about being old and his self-righteous indignation about Brendan and Rachel U-Turning them. But at one time I liked them both and I still like Connor so I guess that puts them ahead of the other two. Barely. I hate it when there’s nobody left to root for at the end of a season.
At the finish mat on Sunday the only true loser will be Brendan because when they step off the mat, he will STILL be married to Rachel…
Hoping that Dave and Connor win. I feel they deserve it the most, Brendan and Rachel for 2nd and Caroline and Jen 3rd. I was extremely sad to see the Afghanimals leave. I Have loved them since there first appearance and wanted to see them along with the Cowboys and of course Dave and Connor I the finale. And of course how can you not love Marge and Luke. I love them and enjoyed watching them race this time and there last 2X racing. Go Dave and Connor!!!
I’m so pleased that the AR producers are choosing tasks that can’t be aced by virtue of a young man’s upper body strength and that are cultural. Female pairs have bit it on that in the past. I had the same experience of letting go of any lingering annoyance of the Afghanimals and their ululations in the face of their steady joy of traveling and, more importantly, consistent courtesy in foreign lands, always learning at least please and thank you and using it. Hardly anyone else has been taking a few seconds here and there to look around and love what they are getting to do. I’m okay with any of them winning. The girls, because it’s harder to do some tasks without a man’s shoulders, Dave is closer to me in age than anyone else, so YAY! Team old people. And the Branchels have worked hard and if they get there first, they did earn it. Be interesting to see how it all shakes out.