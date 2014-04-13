Recap: ‘The Amazing Race: All-Stars’ – ‘The Gladiators are Here!’

Every once in a while, I like for somebody on “The Amazing Race” to really impress me. And I'm easily impressed. When the Hockey Brothers were throwing casks over their shoulders and running up hills? That impressed me. Heck, when Mark put together that car with the instructions in a language he couldn't understand? That impressed me.
Sunday (April 13) night's confusing episode of “The Amazing Race” offered a low bar for achievement: I wanted somebody to know Roman Numerals. For what it's worth, *I* don't know Roman Numerals. Well, I know some Roman Numerals, but usually I know them if I can work backwards to some degree. Like if I'm looking at a motion picture copyright date, I usually have a vague sense of when the movie was released and I can figure out the actual date from that. So when it comes to Roman Numerals, I don't impress myself, but I would have liked to have been impressed by somebody else.
I was not.
It was a weird “Amazing Race” episode in which the majority of the teams picked what was clearly the wrong Detour, nobody succeeded in just doing the Roadblock on their own and the results of the Leg were determined partially by a couple cab errors I don't understand, partially decided by inexplicably altruistic teamwork and partially determined by a bizarre physical miscalculation.
So… Huh?
I guess I'm going to recap Sunday's episode after the break, as best I can, but I'm not sure I understood a lot of it. It's like it was ALL in Roman Numerals.
So Sunday's installment began, as we knew it would, with a travel equalizer as the teams went from Sri Lanka to The Eternal City. Teams had to figure out what The Eternal City actually was, a task that required no thought if you were Dave & Connor, but became baffling if you were Rachel and decided it was somewhere in Ethiopia. [Bonus points to Cord for actually knowing that Hadrian was a Roman emperor.]
The teams arrived in Rome and they immediately hit a Detour, the choice between Gladiator and Charioteer. In Gladiator, teams had to learn a choreographed fighting sequence and then perform it opposite a brawler who was, to put it kindly, really committed to his performance. In Charioteer, teams just thought they had to race horses around a track thrice.
Now I don't know what the teams thought they were actually going to get to do on Charioteer, but it's absurd that every team but one instinctively chose Charioteer and got there to discover that they had to get dressed up in Roman finery and then navigate little remote control chariots around a dinky circle.
It was, to put it kindly, underwhelming.
Yes, the “Amazing Race” producers had a little fun with the task. The chariots were, in some cases equipped with on-board cameras, making for some goofy and death-defying POV shots. Also, the drivers on the remote control chariots had only a tenuous grip on their vehicles, so they were constantly getting dragged behind in ways that would have only led to death and dismemberment. And while the task looked fairly easy when Rachel & Brendon initially arrived, it got much harder when there were four or five teams there attempting to race their chariots in a very cramped circle. So if you liked crashing remote control chariots, it wasn't so bad.
But Gladiator was awesome and I have no doubt that it's the task the producers were hoping to get footage from. There was a guy dressed up as an emperor and a band of slave girls on tambourines and the main gladiator was a beefy actor in very fine fettle. And the people who had fun with the task were very entertaining to watch. John, typically cocky, boasted about how his experiences with martial arts made this very natural for him, but he kept botching the first section, which required sword-only defense, while Jessica was at her most endearing acting with the gladiator and compensating for her partner's struggles.
This was also the best possible venue for Leo & Jamal's boundless enthusiasm, either because of the joy they took in the whole endeavor — conflating “Gladiator” and “300” and flirting with the slave girls and avenging each other's deaths and everything — or just because they were both killed.
Leo & Jamal were the only team to initially choose Charioteer and then go to Gladiator, which produced a strange Catch 22: Charioteer was easier the fewer people doing it. So if you quit because it was hard because of the clogged oval, you wasted your own time going to another task, while also making it easier on the other teams. A double-whammy. I don't know what the producers were thinking with that task, because if it had only been one or two teams doing it, because it was the wrong task to do, it would have been the much faster task and it only became the harder task because nobody was expected to do it. Get what I'm saying? The food here is terrible and such small portions? Exactly.
John & Jessica were the first team to finish either Detour, reflecting the relative speed and easy of the desirable Gladiator Detour. Then, though, things went pear-shaped and I can't 100 percent explain why.
The clue told teams to go to a piazza linked to “John Keats' unhappy Roman Holiday.” The clue referenced Keats dying in a house next to the Piazza di Spagna and referenced the Gregory Peck/Audrey Hepburn classic “Roman Holiday.” It was telling them to go someplace very straight-forward, except that John & Jessica's cabbie and a few subsequent cabbies saw “Keats” and decided that they were supposed to go to John Keats Via, which has nothing to do with The Spanish Steps. There's not much to say here other than, “Huh?” or “Oops.”
That's why Rachel & Brendon made it to the Roadblock first and were first to be confused. The task? Count the number of steps in the Spanish Steps — 135 for these purposes — and add them to the date on the obelisk at the top of the steps. That second date? In Roman Numerals. Then, after adding the numbers, you had to put the resulting answer into Roman Numerals and then give them to a pair of Peck/Hepburn impersonators.
This launched a comedy of errors. Brendon is mathematically oriented. He said so himself. He only completed the task because a nice old man coached him through a two-part lesson in third grade math. Brendon & Rachel won their second Leg of the season and Brendon compared their ascension to a Sinusoidal Wave Pattern, which would have been more impressive if he hadn't just been retaught Roman Numerals.
Each subsequent team that arrived went through a comparable process.
Dave and Jennifer worked together. They're buddies! Dave even let the Country Girls finish ahead of them, which everybody treated as some great act of chivalry, when he knew it was a meaningless act of chivalry.
Wait! The Country Girls had a Speed-Bump. They had to take a typewriter from the Pantheon to the Altare della Patria, which taught me that while tourists like to say the Altare della Patria resembles a wedding cake, locals compare it to a typewriter. I think people claiming this was an easy Speed-Bump are ignoring the amount of travel required. There was a ton of walking in this episode and the distance between the Pantheon and the Altare della Patria wasn't so great, but then the hike from the Altare della Patria to the Colosseum meant that the Speed-Bump took at least a half-hour to do. In past seasons, contestants have eaten an ice cream cone or sat in a sauna van for 15 minutes as Speed-Bumps. This was at least more time-consuming than that.
I had to mention the Speed-Bump and also the Jennifer-Dave alliance because it mean that teams weren't all necessarily sure where the Country Blondes were and the team with the least sense of where they were would have been John & Jessica.
They got to the Roadblock in last after their horrible cab error. They arrived just as Jamal asked the right people and got the answer. This was happening as Flight Time was steadfastly refusing to READ THE CLUE and kept getting the wrong answer over and over again. So John & Jessica had no clue where the Country Blondes were and Leo & Jamal had quit on Charioteer before the Country Blondes arrived, so when Leo & Jamal volunteer to help John & Jessica and they ask if there's anybody behind them and Jessica says, “Probably,” well that's probably true that she thought that, even if the flashback to their first season and the Express Pass and them not having a clue on their position vis a vis other teams should have come into play.
So Leo & Jamal gave the Roadblock answer to the remaining two teams, completing as awful a collective performance as I can remember on an “Amazing Race” task. Yes, Leo & Jamal gave the answer to the only two teams remaining on the course that they could see, making the assumption based on Jessica's “Probably” that somebody was behind there. There could theoretically have been a circumstance in which Jessica & John and The Globetrotters could have reached the Pit Stop ahead of the Afghanimals, since it was just a foot-race, which would have been one of the more humiliating eliminations in “Amazing Race” history.
Instead, you had Jessica announcing, “We can catch up to the Globetrotters” and everybody I watched the show with going, “Why the heck would she think they could catch up to the two professional athletes?”
They could not. John & Jessica were eliminated.
Were they eliminated because of a confused cabbie? Somewhat.
But if Jessica had just said, “I don't know” when the Afghanimals asked if there was anybody behind them, probably they don't tell them the answer, right? And then the Roadblock becomes John, who at least seemed to have read the clue, going against Flight Time, who somehow paid no attention to anything other than counting steps. I'm taking John to finish first in that competition, if only because he was working with a more complete set of information. By speculating that they were “probably” ahead of somebody, Jessica got the answer, but that also got the answer for the athletes who beat her to the finish line.
Am I misreading what went down? The cabbie hosed John & Jessica, but for the second straight time, their “Amazing Race” run ended because they didn't know who was behind them and who wasn't.
A few highlights from Sunday's Leg:
*** It was a fun ending because Phil Keoghan knew it was a fun ending. The Afghanimals reached the mat and Phil looked past them and said, “Turn around and get these guys running.”
*** I'm not sure whether it was Leo or Jamal who had the episode-title quote, but “I watched all four seasons of 'Spartacus'” was a better line anyway and that was Leo. The Afghanimals had a couple good moments this episode. I liked Jamal trying to ask a local for instructions in failed Italian getting “No speak English” back and responding, “That's Italian.”
*** The Charioteering Detour was especially bad because one player had to control speed and the other the turns, but we got no indication that there was a learning curve that anybody went through. It was just an arbitrary alternative task that they probably didn't expect anybody to do.
*** The Country Blondes pretty much surrendered after their Speed-Bump and initially struggling with the Charioteer Detour, but I liked Jennifer's response to dragging her little driver along behind the chariot: “The horses were fine. That's all we care about. Who cares about the man?”
*** It was a big evening for Roman/Vatican City on CBS, with a Pope-heavy “60 Minutes” leading into this episode.
*** This was one of the most smart-phone/tablet-dominated “Amazing Race” episodes I've ever seen. Everybody was just Googling away in the Roadblock. And Googling poorly. Five minutes of smart research and conversation on a smart-phone could have solved the Roadblock puzzle without running up or down a single step.
Thoughts? Any thrilling exit interview queries for John & Jessica?
I *think* I liked the detour more than you did. I found the whole “the more people there the harder it is” thing to be interesting. It also allowed Caroline and Jennifer to gain a lot of ground.
It feels a bit like robbery to have the team who got hosed by their cabbie lose to a team that simply wasn’t following instructions on the roadblock and got their bacon saved by another team and a team that switched detours when they probably shouldn’t have.
I have no idea what you are reading into on that “probably” from John and Jessica. From their vantage point, that answer only helps. They were the last ones there, they have no clue at that point that Flight Time doesn’t know what Roman Numerals even are, and it got Leo and Jamal to help them. It only ended up costing them because of information they didn’t know, which was that Flight Time was struggling mightily. Also, when they said that to Leo and Jamal, Flight Time was still in the distance somewhere, they may have thought he wouldn’t have benefitted from any information given.
And Jessica did outrun the professional athletes, which was impressive. John was less impressive, once again.
Other Scott – By saying “probably” the answer went to both teams and it became a foot-race to the end, a race they lost. And she had no idea whether or not they were ahead of the Country Blondes. If she hadn’t taken the assistance, the team that performed better at the Roadblock would have survived and given Flight Time’s struggles that would have been John & Jessica. I’m not saying she did anything wrong. I can’t see how Leo & Jamal could have provided assistance under those circumstances. To ANYBODY.
-Daniel
I thinks it’s BS that you can solve a clue by asking for help from someone. I was hoping that Phil would tell Brachel that they had cheated and were disqualified. That would’ve been sweet.
It doesn’t really seem fair that you can solve a puzzle by getting help from someone. Apparently this doesn’t break the rules so this was a poorly designed roadblock.
I’m happy the country girls didn’t get eliminated and sad that Brachel are still in the race and even won the leg. They took advantage of the situation and it’s the producers who are to blame that this could even be done.
I’m thinking back to other episodes where a team lost due to a puzzle that took too long to solve. Like the underdog Beakman boys who won TAR by solving the puzzle first on the last leg. Could the other teams have asked passerbys for help?
It seems to me that when TAR doesn’t allow outside help they don’t pick open tourist places. What’s more public than The Spanish Steps. Also the clue let’s teams know what is allowed, and what’s not. The Beekman’s were one of 3 teams in an enclosed area without outside help from the public. If you noticed, the final roadblock is never around people that can give assistance.
I don’t understand how Brandon, and Rachel took advantage of the situation. I don’t know if they even knew that they were in first. Everyone had help with that RB. Globetrotters more than others,
Leo and Jamal gave the answer to two other teams. So,
why are you only expounding on Brenchel. Teams have helped each other throughout the competition. Brenchel are not the first to get help from locals in these races. Others have gotten assistance in the past in previous races.
I agree JB. I don’t have a problem with Brendon, and Rachel. I will admit that i have never cared for them, but it seems like they have grown on me this season.Teams in the past have helped each other, and have copied each other. I don;t have a problem with this if it’s not clarified in the clue.
For myself, I’d say that nobody did anything “wrong” by getting the answers from elsewhere and not solving the Roadblock question themselves. I wanted somebody to do it themselves just because it would have been more impressive. But Brendon & Rachel did nothing “wrong,” nor did anybody else, I don’t think…
-Daniel
The way it was designed, nobody broke the rules. So it was a flaw in the way the Roadblock was designed. This should not be the case for an “All Stars” season.
I would’ve preferred that the clue included a sheet that explained what the Roman numerals stood for (e.g. M = 1000, C = 100, etc) and let them figure it out from there. Getting outside help would incur a time penalty.
I don’t know why I was surprised that most of the teams had no idea what the Eternal City was, or, for that matter, how to read Roman numerals. After all, a few seasons ago, only one team knew who Jackie Kennedy was in photo of her. Nevertheless, I was surprised.
Jessica didn’t know it would be a footrace from the task to the Pit Stop, so she may have assumed there would be a cab ride and a navigational element. Though why she thought John and herself would have an advantage there, especially after the cab fun they’d experienced on the way to the task, I have no idea. And how could multiple teams be so cavalier about their possible position in the race? Leo and Jamal should know better, given how competitive they are. The look on their faces when Phil said “fifth” hopefully means they’ve learned their lesson.
The idea that I would not only take Brendon and Rachel’s side in a (extremely minor) argument, but consistently find them entertaining this season continues to confound past me.
I still don’t like Dave and Connor.
I was also amazed that Leo and Jamal gave them the answer when there was no way of knowing if they were the last three teams or not. That’s a huge gamble. I think you meant Mark put the car together if you are thinking of the episode earlier this season. Great recap!
Timothy – Yup! Meant Mark… Fixed! Thanks…
-Daniel
Don’t forget, Leo and Jamal told them “don’t beat us” before they gave them the answer. Surely nobody could break that promise.
My favorite part of the race was Jon going on for about 5 minutes “How are we going to find a hotel?!?” Gee, maybe one of the show’s sponsors could help…
I do like that the producers are trying to throw clues that involve actual thought and aren’t just spoonfeeding them “go here, do that” types of clues. However, the ubiquity of people with smartphones is starting to make those clues less and less of a challenge.
Trotter botched the clue harder than I’ve ever seen or would even imagine. He was inexplicably stumped by the little bit he didn’t entirely ignore — he asks ‘how can I count the stairs?’. Uh, maybe by *counting* them? Sheesh!
I happen to know the higher numerals, but most people only know I, V, and X. Seeing that those numerals were on a separate line and 89 is not an odd answer for an obelisk in Rome – I’m surprised that a little knowledge didn’t throw some off and *penalize* them for having some info… Like what happened w/ the cabbies and John Keats. That’s so lame.
Brendan had the old man’s help to decode the numerals but he then solved it on his own. It looked like everybody else may have just been told what the answer was in Roman numerals. More lameness. Make the puzzles internally solvable and have the players work it out for themselves! But I guess it’s better to ask people for info than for money, if the actual point was to get outside help/interactions.
The Afghanimals are worried about getting U-turned, they figured they had already secured this leg (which they knew was a foot race w/ a solid head start irrespective of another trailing team or not) and giving away the answer would only reduce the U-turn possibility next leg. That’s not such wrong thinking.
This is why Chester and Ephraim should have been invited: so someone could have said “The only thing I know about Roman Numerals is the Super Bowl”.
I really wish Brenchel had gone to The Eternal City of Ethiopia…
Anyway, I thought the Charioteer task was amusing, as was John’s consistent use of his shield during the Gladiator task. It sucked that Jessica had to keep repeating the Detour because of his dumb a$$.
Note to Flight Time: READ THE DAMN CLUE!!!
Me too. That would’ve been epic to see Brenchel’s meltdown if that happened.
So I’ve been wondering about the visa logistics for quite some time now. I assume TAR applies on behalf of the players and holds onto paperwork until some point — but would they really let them fly into some ‘foreign’ country and have not only the team, but cameraman et al. stranded in some random country’s airport? No. I don’t think so. Granted – I’d like to see that though!
I think they changed rules after S1 (when the Guidos wound up in Alaska while everyone else went to the correct state and city).
Dezbot, the Guidos were in the correct place. They were just 24 later than everyone else. Ditto Dave & Jeff in Season 4.
… And that, friends, is why we have equalizers aplenty.
I imagine that if a team did fly to the wrong country, the options are:
A: hope they figure it out and fly to the correct city so they can be eliminated Chester/Ephraim-style.
B: eliminate them via bat-phone that I’m sure the camera/sound crew carry.
Aren’t airports considered international ground? That’s why Ed Snowden lived in one for a few months. I’d imagine if you accidentally flew into the wrong country and didn’t have the proper paperwork to enter, they’d at least let you book a flight back out of the country.
According to past racers…
As part of show prep, the racers have to file for tourist visas in the destination countries. In order to throw them off the scent, they also apply for visas in “dummy” countries that the show has no intention of visiting.
So I imagine that Ethiopia was one of those other countries that Rachel was looking forward to visiting.
Bad memory on my part. Could’ve sworn the Guidos went to the wrong city.
SaveFarris, they could still wind up in Ethiopia this season (I don’t read spoilers, so I don’t have any idea where they are headed) :-)
Thanks Farris!
But now I’m left wondering why teams don’t have/use a small working vocab for the places they visit – that just strikes me as willful ignorance now. Oh well, we’re Americans why would I expect anything else.
Hislocal — yeah I think they’d allow a flight out… ;) I just thought they had a limited allowance for legs, that’s all.
I missed the episode yesterday what happens to my cowboys what place did they get?
The Cowboys did the charioteer detour and got to the pitstop in the middle of the pack (4th I think). As usual they completed the tasks pretty quickly but had navigation issues, although in this case it wasn’t really their fault.
They did finish ahead of all the other teams whose cabbies had trouble finding the roadblock.
This leg really annoyed me. I hate that taxi drivers can determine the fate of the race when it’s just luck if you get a decent one. I hate that the racers are allowed to use smartphones and ask for public help on tasks that are meant to use intelligence. I also hate the fact that the Cowboys and Globetrotters were even allowed in the race a third time, it’s just too much, and the Globetrotters, who can’t even read clues properly, certainly don’t deserve to be there.
Also, if John didn’t have to go and get another postcard, they would have beaten the Globetrotters in the footrace, so your comment that says they won because they’re professional athletes is irrelevant – Jessica was ahead of one of them at one point!
3rd time for Margie and Luke also. They were w/ the Globetrotters and Cowboys in the last All Stars. So was the girl who filled in for Bumper. The Cowboys and Globetrotters are entertaining which is why the are asked to come back.
I agree. Flight Time and Big Easy are great ballplayers, but they’re not exactly olympic sprinters.
I think the cab problem wasn’t so much the fault of the cabbies as it was the racers, who read the clue wrong. Several of them read the clue, said something to the effect of “Take us to John Keats Piazza” or “the Piazza of John Keats.” The cabbie interpreted that to mean the racers wanted to go someplace named for John Keats, and there is no piazza with that name. The problem was racer assumptions, so those racers killed their own chances.
I wonder if the numbers had been reversed at the detour if you would be saying the same thing? The gladiator detour was set up so that only one team at a time could attempt the detour. So if there were a lot of teams there, there could potentially be a lot of waiting for your turn to perform.
Personally I thought it was a decent detour – it was difficult to tell which task was easier from the clue and created interesting problems for the teams to chew on, i.e. leave to help yourself but help the others too or stick it out.