Recap: ‘The Amazing Race’ – ‘Be Safe and Don’t Hit a Cow’

Darnit, “The Amazing Race.” Why can’t you keep momentum going?
Last week’s episode sucked, but you came back with a new episode immediately.
This week’s episode was really solid, so naturally “The Amazing Race” is taking next Sunday off in favor of one of the 75 country music award shows I’m basically convinced are elaborate charades to help Taylor Swift feel better about her various breakups.
To that, I can only say, “Boo.”
But regarding tonight’s episode? An agreeable, “Yay.” Sunday’s episode featured some amusing and photogenic nature, some interesting and difficult tasks, some previously unexplored travel miscues, minimal cultural myopia and racism and a reasonably exciting conclusion. When folks say that I judge “The Amazing Race” by too high a standard, I say, “Not true.” And this can be a good illustration for a solid, engaging episode of “The Amazing Race.”
More after the break. Then I’ll take a week off. Except for all of the other things I do.
Until a week or two ago, I don’t think I would have expected to be as disappointed as I am to see Pam & Winnie go. The two friends never necessarily developed distinctive individual personalities — Winnie is taller and that’s about all I was able to do and before you cry “Racist!” I can only tell Jen and Caroline apart by the same standard — but as a duo, they were reliably funny, reliably enthusiastic and reliably strong. And, wouldn’t you know it, in convenient reality TV editing style, they accurately predicted their downfall before they left for this Leg of the Race. If I’m ever on “The Amazing Race,” I’m gonna have to put a lot of thought into my pre-Leg confessionals. If you accentuate the positive and say what you’ve done well, you’re inviting ironic humiliation. If you accentuate the negative, you’re just giving them foreshadowing fodder. I can’t instantly think of how put the whammy on the other teams, or maybe on the production, but I’ll give it thought before my first Leg.
As the episode begin, Pam & Winnie were in second place and they announced that so far, their strong suit had been their minds (FUTURE IRONY!), but that they preferred not to necessarily go head to head with any other teams (FORESHADOWING!).
“We race the best when we race alone,” Winnie observed.
“This show should just be about us.” Pam agreed.
Oh well.
So anyway, we started with a friendly flash of the teams spending a night together at a safari resort and checking out the animals before kicking off a Leg that started with a fair amount of driving and navigation.
Making teams find their way around a strange country is always potentially fun and as Team YouTube observed, with each year, the contestants become less and less capable of reading maps and more and more reliant on GPS to get anywhere in their regular lives. So Team YouTube struggled and got lost trickled from the middle of the pack to the end.
Fortunately for them, some teams were having even worse problems. In another piece of foreshadowing, one of the early teams out on the road observed that there was a speed track in which the limit dropped to 60 kph.
First to fall victim to the speed trap were Caroline & Jennifer, with Caroline getting pulled over for doing 96. Or at least I think it was Caroline? Wait. No. My notes tell me Jennifer. Whatever. The blondes, prone to talking themselves out of speeding tickets — Apparently the answer to the “What Would Jesus Do If He Got a Speeding Ticket?” eternal question — tried to negotiate with the local cops, but to no avail. I was wondering why they were wasting time with the half-hearted flirting until it turned out that the 820 pula fine had to be paid immediately and in person at the local police station. I guess the “Amazing Race” rules say that you can’t depart a country without paying any outstanding penalties, which means that the Ohio parking ticket I’ve never paid probably wouldn’t be good “Amazing Race” etiquette. The Country Blondes also didn’t have any pula, which produced a strange situation in which Caroline entered the police station and wasn’t allowed to leave and Jennifer was allowed to leave the station, but wasn’t able to go to a money exchange, so she had to hand currency to a stranger and trust he would return with their pula. He did. How nice.
The Country Blondes might have been in trouble, except that they weren’t the only teams have having traffic problems.
Masterful backseat driver Katie warned Max that the speed limit was 60 exactly in time for him to get his speed down to 76, which is still enough to get pulled over by the po-po in Botswana. That’s probably a valuable lesson for us all and it’s definitely cause for Katie to gloat.
“He’s supposed to be the man. He can’t find the parked car. He gets a speeding ticket,” Katie said.
Because Katie & Max got that ticket and had to pay, but because they had pula and didn’t require money-changing, but because Max pulled out of the police station and backed into a pole dinging up the back of their vehicle, they arrived in the the vicinity of the next Route Marker exactly in time for Team YouTube to spot them and draft behind all the way to the first task. All for want of a nail, as the expression goes. If not for any of the problems on the way, Max & Katie might have gotten then five minutes earlier and Team YouTube might still be driving lost in the wilderness.
Amusingly, by the time Kate & Max got to the clue box, the Leg was basically over.
Hockey Brothers Bates & Anthony started in first and got to the clue box and opted to do a Fast-Forward that required teams to ski for one mile in a crocodile-infested river. Bates was worried about his ability to get up at all and nobody explained whether or not it was required to be up consecutive for the full mile or if you could periodically fall down. It didn’t matter. They got up swiftly and went down the river and coasted to their third Leg victory of the season, including a $15,000 prize. I like Bates & Anthony just fine, so they can continue to win if they want, I guess.
Because the other teams couldn’t do the Fast-Forward, they did a Roadblock that asked “Who wants to go up a creek without a paddle?” The Roadblock required one player from each team to transport two goats up-stream in a dugout canoe. Now baby goats are no baby monkeys, but in lieu of baby monkeys, baby goats will do. The animals provided an occasionally adorable and occasionally distracting side to the challenge. I especially liked Caroline running after the goats telling them how much she loved them. Caroline, if you’ll recall, previously also announced she always wanted a monkey and, if we trust Jennifer, owned a flying squirrel who lived in her bra and died of loneliness.
I liked this Roadblock, because unlike most of this season’s tasks, some people did well, other people did poorly and there was a chance for at least some movement within the ranks. Winnie, for example, proved to be quite excellent at the paddling and did it standing up, in true native style. Wynona, in contrast, wasn’t very good, did most of her paddling seated and had to endure Chuck’s grumbling. And Caroline, after she was able to corral her stubborn goats — “I know you don’t want to play with me. I get it. I wouldn’t want to play with me either.” — proved to be excellent at paddling and briefly the Country Girls passed the Derby Moms.
Paddling decently also allowed Max to keep things close with Team YouTube. Max & Katie faced a Speed-Bump after last week’s Non-Elimination Leg and they had to finish beading a traditional dress, get smeared in ceremonial grease and do a seduction dance. They had fun with the Speed-Bump and having fun with things always makes me like teams more. This also was a slightly less egregiously easy Speed-Bump than some we’ve seen in recent years, so I won’t complain about it, even if I don’t know how long it took.
Teams were all rushing to a safari lodge and a Detour choice between Brains and Brawn. In Brains, teams had to ride horses around an animal spotting course, noticing 10 animal silhouettes and keeping track of their order before doing a memory task putting tiles featuring those animals in that order. In Brawn, teams had to fill a cart with a load of sticks and then lead a team of donkeys a half-mile.
My own instinct: Never put your fate in the hand/paw/hooves of animals. They can be uncooperative. These seemed to be reasonably agreeable donkeys. Seemed.
Pam & Winnie got to the Detour and chose Brawn, but as they were struggling initially with their donkeys, several other teams arrived and began having more luck. It’s here that we remember that the episode began with Pam & Winnie saying they hated the pressure brought on by proximity to other teams. So off they went to Brains, after always slipping from second to the middle.
Brains didn’t require *that* much brains. After all, Team Alabama chose to do it. I mock, but it turns out that Chuck, who we already know is an ace hunter and taxidermy enthusiastic, has always dreamed of coming to African and killing a wide assortment of exotic animals, so he was able to recognize and retain many of the animals. And Wynona made a song. They finished Brains on their first shot and even avoided the trick presented by the cutout of a bird atop a hippo, which was only meant to represent the bird.
That tricky cutout somewhat proved to be Pam & Winnie’s undoing. They went through the course and missed one of the cutouts, but decided that the hippo-and-bird was meant to be two animals (even though there was no available picture of a hippo, only a rhino). They failed twice and finally went back and did Brawn, which was the faster task, head-to-head, anyway. But it was too late. Pressure from other teams and then a mental error did them in. Oh well.
A few thoughts on this week’s episode:
*** Lots of fauna was edited into this episode without interacting with the contestants themselves. Bates & Anthony didn’t see a crocodile until the very end of their skiing adventure, but we saw dozens of crocodiles who looked eager to devour a pair of hockey players, if they’d been anywhere even vaguely nearby. Then there were all of the monkeys, including the money who perfectly pantomimed the stick-paddling gesture as the players struggled on the Roadblock.
*** Line of the episode: Pam’s not-even-slightly bitter, “Crying is for bitches.” I guess that couldn’t be the episode title. But who even said the episode title? Was that also Pam? I know that she had the cow-related line of the episode when she looked at the roadside bovines and said, “These don’t look like California happy cows.”
*** Katie was just EVIL this episode. And not in a bad way. Just in an evil way. She mocked Max’s driving, his ticket, his fender-bender and even his grammar and she loved ever second of it.
*** Euphemisms of the episode: “Exchanging pula” definitely sounds dirty, as does Chuck’s advice of, “Push hard babe. Run your hand up the pole.” Wynona was the only person to complain about the aroma of Africa this week. So there’s that.
That’s about it for me, especially since I have to go watch “The Walking Dead” finale while I remain unspoiled…. Did you enjoy this Leg? Will you miss Pam & Winnie?
I came away from this episode just feeling sorry for Max. Man, that Katie is one snotty witch. I would give the million just to get away from her!
Tim – Certain folks have personality types where they like that. And Katie is very attractive. Plus, she has a doctorate or something. Woo.
-Daniel
Katie pairs well with Max’s whining. It conveniently makes me hate them both. It’s so hard when you only hate half a team.
Agreed with Shelwood – Max has his own brand of awfulness, he pairs well with Katie. I like her more, at least she seems self-aware; he just seems self-involved.
So is Katie the new Kendra with all the criticizing?
This was a fantastic episode. Baby goats, donkeys, driving miscues, good tasks: it had everything.
I did feel bad about losing Pam & Winnie. It seemed like a classic Tortoise and Hare Detour and they chose Tortoise (which was the right call given their position), but just screwed it up. It would have been nice to go into the final six with half all-female teams (even if we’ve already crossed the bridge of all-female teams winning). Oh well.
Kendra frequently gets an extra two Ks for a reason. Katie’s not super racist (maybe a tad insensitive, but I don’t see racist), she’s just awful, like a billion other racers.
This was really good though, despite the disappointing ending. I think Pam and Winnie were my favorites. Now the brothers Battaglia have taken that crown.
I am incredibly sad that Max and Katie dodged yet another bullet. But on the other hand, I got a gigantic laugh out of theirs and Team YouTube’s collective bewildered reaction at the news that another team was still at there. Like, if they liked each other at all you *know* they would have hugged, but instead they just laughed and glanced at each other, completely dumbstruck.
Katie is a strong willed woman that doesn’t suffer fools. Max tries to be the alpha male and fails every time. He’s the one that was speeding and ran into the pole. And that’s her fault?
Glad to see the hockey players win another leg and the mullets survived too. Pretty good episode and nerve wracking as always.
Eh, I get what you’re saying, but the problem is that if he was treating her *exactly* the same way she was treating him, their would by cries of sexism and allegations of abuse across the Internet. We can’t have a double standard where it’s appropriate for a woman to do it but not for a man.
Personally, I think she is a rather unpleasant person, and I would never date her in a million years (she’s also not really my type, so I don’t even think she’s very pretty). Certainly, I’ve seen much worse behavior (Brendon and Rachel, I’m looking in your direction), but the double standard does annoy me.
Oh, I forgot to mention, but it’s not just her behavior toward Max. I also thought her complaints about the smell of Africa and its people were appalling.
Good episode! Sad to see Pam & Winnie go — but hey, shouldn’t have stage design come in handy with the *cut-out* task? And c’mon, a rhino is not a hippo girls!
And the blondes won me over with their positive attitudes this go around. Nice paddling, composure with police, and the pure animal love is all good.
And the elephants at the safari camp was just a treat! And nice lion splice in too.
Oh, and if I were a donkey I’d be running too if there was a screaming youtuber behind me! Actually, scratch the donkey part — I’d just be running…
Chuck saying “Spread your legs, and run your hand up the pole” (or something like that) was my fave line.
PaddlePop – “Push hard…” And yes.
-Daniel
What was with Bates (or Anthony?) arriving at the mat with his teeth in, and then taking them out later in the interview?
An online extra showed Anthony taking out his teeth to show the greeter after Phil asked him about it.
Jon88 – Anthony’s been very proud of his absent teeth this season. I suspect Bates probably is missing teeth as well. Hockey players tend to be!
-Daniel
@Gy: Thanks. Didn’t think to check the extras. @Dan: No doubt!
A few things:
1) Didn’t it seem like it was possible that the canoe could tip and send the contestants, along with the baby goats, into the water? What the heck would have happened then?
2) I kind of feel like part of Pam and Winnie’s downfall was their inability to be kind of cruel to the donkeys. It seemed like the only way to get the donkeys started was to pull really hard on the reigns. I feel kind of bad for them as a result.
Yeah I agree. I noticed that they didn’t pull hard like the other teams. I wonder if the pulling most teams that was the right thing to do. Poor donkeys :(
Wynona said the title quote when she was in the car with Chuck. And by the way, does anyone no why the person not driving always sits in the back seat?
Josh – Camera gets shotgun…
-Daniel