Recap: ‘The Amazing Race’ – ‘Beards in the Wind’

First and foremost: Whichever mad genius in the “Amazing Race” production staff made the call to use Barnes and Barnes’ “Fish Heads” over the closing credits of Sunday (October 20) night’s episode deserves a share of all future Emmys the show happens to win. “Amazing Race” is not prone to using joke credits songs, so hearing “Fish Heads” come out of nowhere at the end of the episode was masterful.
You can now spend the next hour watching that on repeat. Young Bill Paxton! Bill Mumy! What more could you possibly want in an evening’s entertainment.
Certainly nothing I have to say about Sunday night’s “Amazing Race” is more important than “Fish Heads” because…
It was a Continuation Leg. The Beardos, appropriately finishing first in a Leg with Viking inflection set in Norway, reached Phil Keoghan, celebrated their victory and their $5000 apiece and they were promptly sent on their way.
“We want to just keep racing!” Brandon gushed enthusiastically. Me, I always like seeing people go home, but I’m also OK with not having an exit interview to conduct on Monday. And Continuation Legs have the advantage of not inherently sparing a team following a weak performance (though I know that’s essentially what happens and without the penalty of a Speed Bump in the next Leg).
It made sense as an episode not to send anybody home, no matter what means the producers chose for it. After last week’s episode likely concluded with some wide spacing of the teams in Lisbon, Sunday’s hour began with the teams heading for Norway and realizing immediately that in order to reach the Arctic Circle, they would all end up taking the same flight to Oslo, a realization that came without revealing to us how far Tim & Marie were behind Travis & Nicole as the Leg began. It just didn’t matter. We were all knotted up.
Task-wise, the Leg contained a Roadblock that caused no real problems for anybody, but it in Norway with a rather devilish Detour, exactly the sort of challenging, not-always-intuitive Detour that I wish the show did more of.
The choice: Hang Your Heads or Hammer of the Cods. In Hang Your Heads, teams had to make long strings of fresh cod heads and then transport them to marked drying poles via wheelbarrows. In Hammer of the Cods, teams had to collect long strings of cod from tall drying teepees and then, using mallets, pound out a kilogram of cod jerky.
I’ll begin by expressing my amusement with the Hammer of the Cods pun. Well-played. I’d like to believe that the “Fish Heads” inspiration and the Hammer of the Cods pun came from the same person and that that person is a new addition to the “Amazing Race” staff, because that would give me optimism for the show’s creative future.
It was a good Detour because the description of the tasks only began to pinpoint what was hard about each challenge.
In Hammer of the Cods, the pounding sounded like the basis of the challenge, but ascension of the drying structure required harnessing and climbing and it also turns out that walking with 15 pairs of cod around your neck isn’t that easy. The pounding was almost an afterthought, especially since that part of things was easy enough that both of the teams that chose that Detour went well over the required kilogram (in part because neither team had a clue what a kilogram was).
In Hang Your Heads, the jabbing of the heads onto spears was finally easier than the tying of the fish on ropes and even that was easier than the long journey with the fish heads in the wheelbarrows, especially if you got a wheelbarrow with a flat tire, like the Afghanimals did.
The bottom line was that Hang Your Heads had a complicated description, but was apparently much easier to do, because the Baseball Wives and Team Oklahoma, the only teams to do that Detour, both suffered, time-wise. And the only team to really take a hit doing Hang Your Heads was Tim & Marie and that was because they kept hanging their heads on an unmarked pole. If this had been an elimination episode and this had somehow been what doomed Tim & Marie, they would have been the second team in three weeks to go home in part because they ignored the requirement to look for things that were marked.
You continue to hate Tim & Marie — No, not *you* but everybody else — but I’m really intrigued by the respective psychiatric profiles at work in that on-again-off-again couple. Tim’s passive amusement at Marie’s hectoring is a level of Zen almost on par which what allowed The NFLers not to eviscerate their Chilean travel agent last week. And Marie? She’s just playing the villain much to heartily for me even to find it convincing. Her “We have an Express Pass! Help us!” schtick almost has to be a put-on. Doesn’t it? Even if it’s not, it’s almost impossible not to love ER Doc Nicole for hard-lining it at the end of tonight’s episode, demanding the Express Pass in exchange for Pit Stop directions. And how giddy will you all be if Marie blows her Express Pass leverage to get to a Pit Stop that isn’t even the end of a Leg? See? That’s good TV.
Oh right. Yes. The main reason why we probably couldn’t send anybody home in this episode was because the last 10 minutes of action was dedicated for a Ford Explorer Challenge, in which teams had to figure out how to chain a boulder-on-a-sleigh to the back of a pickup and drag it a couple feet. Then teams were required to say things like “Pretty powerful. Now I see why people like their pickup trucks” (Nicole) and “Pretty powerful rig, that Ford truck” (some Beardo) and “It was a good truck” (Jason). I guess that a pair of pickups would have been too lucrative a prize, but I was still surprised.
Leaving aside the commercial-style blurbs for the Fords, it was one of the most quotable “Amazing Race” episodes in some time.
Highlight quotes included:
*** “They’re great. They’re easy. They’re low-maintenance. And who doesn’t want a mustache?” – Adam on the glory of their beards.
*** “They’re going to be good at this. They eat gross stuff and do gross stuff all the time.” [ Marie on the Beardos at the Detour.
*** “Tim was made for pushing this wheelbarrow.” – Marie.
*** “This one’s too small! It’s like a child” – Ashley lamenting one particularly tiny head.
*** “He can swim like a seal! Like a shark! Like seal-shark!” – Adam on Brandon’s swimming prowess, displayed at Roadblock too dull to even discuss.
*** Kim: “She’s like the Cod Queen right now.” Nicky: “That’s what I always wanted to be.”
*** Tim: “You know how to beat that meat, Danny.” Danny: “Whatever. You’re the beat-meater.”
But let there be zero doubt that the Line of the Episode was…
*** “It’s in my mouth! It’s in my mouth! It’s in my mouth! Oh my God.” – Kim, finding her missing clue in the last place she thought to look. Good times.
Some other highlights from this week’s Leg:
*** It was very nice of Team Oklahoma to help the Ice Queens with their difficulties reversing in the Fords. If the Ice Queens were smart, they’d ditch their current Race Boyfriends and work with Team Oklahoma, even if one or both of them have wives. The Afghanimals have yet to endear themselves to most viewers and it’s obvious that they’ve rubbed the other teams wrong, with Amy calling them “The Ass-ghanimals.” Mean.
*** It was fun that all of the Norway stuff was happening in the late night and the early morning and yet it was full day/night light. As Ally put it, “The sun never sunsets.”
*** It’s not that the Roadblock was awful. One player from each team dropped off an 80-foot bridge and had to detach from the rope and fall into what I have to assume was chilly water. It was just dull for us at home because other than minor tangling of Jason’s rope, nobody was delayed in any way by the task.
*** Tell me you didn’t have a visceral reaction to the close-up of the mosquito getting ready to snack on Nicky during the Detour. That was uncomfortable.
Since nobody went home, that’s all I have to say here.
Fish heads… Fish heads… Roly poly fish heads!
Your thoughts?
I thought Marie and Tim grabbed the coins, they just missed the clue cloth with the Viking Loghouse picture on it.
MTurner – Oh, is that what they missed? I knew they missed something and the camera went back to the dirt, but I somehow assumed it was the coins…
-Daniel
So, can they check in without the clue cloth? I couldn’t quite figure out why they didn’t just pull a U-ey and follow the ER docs. Would a producer let them know they were missing something?
It might be irritating to long-time viewers, but I sometimes wish they’d flash a little pop-up explaining non-obvious rules so the stakes would be clear.
They did t pick up the clue. That’s why they didn’t know where to go. If they had to miss something it would be the clue. If they didn’t get the coins that would definitely bite them in the ass later.
If a team loses or misplaces a clue to the location of the next stop, in the past they have been allowed to continue and they just followed another team. But I don’t know if they have been allowed to check in at the Pit Stop without the clue.
The producers (or someone from production) wouldn’t notify the team that they missed something and had to go back. It’s the Racers’ responsibility to make sure they have everything, and we’ve seen many times where a team tries to check in but is told to go back and finish the task or retrieve something they left.
I think in this case, the repeated close-ups of the team taking the coin pouch but leaving the clue behind – which all of the other teams took – was supposed to be enough of a warning to the audience that “hey, remember this for later”.
I thought Marie and Tim got the coins but not the clue.
Phil – Yup. Sounds like I missed that. I’ve deleted the sentence above!
-Daniel
So I enjoy that we have the rare non-hectoring, good at racing young dating couple. For once. They’re not the most fascinating pair of people, but Amy’s gorgeous so they’ve got that going for them. I like them just because of their functionality.
I don’t know if this is true, but I like to think Amy noticed what Marie had done wrong and just didn’t tell her, since she made a point of cluing the docs into the labeling.
Between the Beardos, Amy and Jason, and Oklahoma, is race has a fair number of nice-seeming, non-dumb teams who don’t annoy me. Of course, the cousins almost entirely cancel out their pleasantness.
Amy definitely noticed and just didn’t tell her. I don’t think she likes Marie much.
I like ZZ Top. They’re good players and enthusiastic about the race. They seem to embrace every aspect of the race and the elements. It’s nice to see teams enjoying themselves.
Incidentally, I was also thinking of the Fish Heads song during that segment and was glad to hear it at the end. However, I didn’t recognize that version of the song. Somebody actually did a cover of Fish Heads??!!
Mulderism – Several people have done covers of “Fish Heads,” a I discovered doing my YouTube search for it. I did not, however, put in the effort to find which cover they used.
-Daniel
I wonder why they couldn’t use the original?
Mulderism, I was also thinking of that song during the task (I actually started singing it), and was very happy to hear it at the end, even though it was a cover. Whoever at TAR was responsible for that needs a raise!! :-)
I thought Amy was calling both teams the Ice-ghanimals, but maybe that’s giving her too much credit with coming up with that portmanteau. (Although can portmanteaus have hyphens?)
DenisWM – Marie used the Iceghanimals portmanteau last week and at least one team did this week as well, but I’m pretty sure Amy directed at least one hostile Assghanimals at Leo & Jamal this week…
-Daniel
Someone did call them that, but I don’t remember who, possibly Nicole? And Amy definitely went with Assghanimals, which is a further credit to her.
So happy when I heard the song. Then immediately thought – Dan is going to love this.
Also I think the Marie’s “they eat weird stuff” comment was about the Afganimals.
I hate, hate, hate imbalanced detours. And this one was pretty terrible. They have to test things out right? Why would they let such an imbalance remain? They could have removed one of the parts of the cod task and made them more even.
When I saw how far Team Oklahoma was falling behind, even though they were doing well at the challenge, I was thinking the same thing. I know not everything is “fair” in this game, but you’d think that the challenges would be somewhat equal time-wise.
Although, maybe the Hammer of the Cods was closer to the next challenge, so they could make it up in travel time?
I was hoping that they’d license the rights to Immigrant Song for this leg, but that probably would have been far too expensive. I about died laughing at the end when they played Fish Heads, so no complaints here.
Weirdest thing , I just showed my 10 yr old daughter the Fish Heads song on YouTube Thursday night
( 3 days ago ), and it’s on Amazing Race tonight (Sun ) .
I prob haven’t thought about or heard that song in 5+ years.
Also… why are there ppl on the show who can’t drive a stick shift ???
Have they watched ANY of the previous 22 seasons ??
I was singing Fish Heads a couple of weeks ago and my fiance was like “what the hell is that song??” so when it started playing in this episode I was dying.
re: why would someone not learn stick shift before coming on the show – how about all the people in the past seasons who couldn’t swim?? Crazy.
Oh no, I fear for the future of Team Oklahoma in this race! That quick interview they did talking about how they needed to produce a kilogram “or whatever” of fish jerky seemed forboding with homeboy looking so drained and over it. I hope they aren’t eliminated next.
“fish heads, fish heads…” oh my god, will I *ever* rid those voices in me head? Whew…thanks to a click at youtube right, it’s all Zen now. Thanks “cows with guns”. ‘Cow Tse Tongue; Bad cow pun.’
Oh and the race? All seems kind of anti-climatic after Barnes & Barnes fun. But seriously? How long does it take to hoof a bit over a mile? Took the Beardos maybe 7 minutes? Right on guys. Did most of the teams just not know how far a few kilos are, or are they really just that slow? Good thing Oklahoma didn’t try to pound out a kilometer of jerky though. Now that could take a while.
The backdrop was beautiful (!) and the town idyllic. And bunny losing her clue (in her mouth?) was truly giggle time.
Crazy that it was all done at night. Sadly, some attribute all that *light* to high rates of Arctic suicide. I suppose they didn’t factor in the maddening effect of roly, poly “fish heads, fish heads…” They’re baaaack. I just hope the child one doesn’t take revenge.
I can’t laugh too hard at the Bunny with the clue in her mouth since I frequently do a similarly stupid thing with my sunglasses on my head (“Where are my sunglasses???”). But I did laugh a little.
Loved watching the Beardos rock this leg. I think they are my new favorites now that Team NFL is gone. Love their Zen attitude, especially their rejection of Marie and her Express Pass extortion. I really hope she wastes it by giving it to the ER docs and I especially hope she gets eliminated while still hanging on to hers (though I will feel bad for Tim since he seems like an okay enough guy). Marie’s the only one left that I just can’t stand.
I normally hate “To Be Continued” episodes of elimination shows, but Amazing Race seems to know where to put them,so that it makes sense with all the chaos going on in the episode.
Plus, Nicole’s “bitch please” face right before the credits was absolutely perfect.
It’s pretty easy to see the mega-legs coming, especially when it’s getting late in the episode and we haven’t seen even half the teams check in. Also: I love mega-legs. :-)
While glamorizing the Ford F-150’s, the director/producer/cameraman/editor? decided to air numerous “reversed” images with the truck controls and driver on the right side of the truck, not the left, the true position.