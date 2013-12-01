Recap: ‘The Amazing Race’ – ‘Cobra in my Teeth’

I just wish there was a way to avoid the inevitability that plagued Sunday (December 1) night’s “Amazing Race.”
I knew it was a Non-Elimination Leg before we started watching.
You knew it was a Non-Elimination Leg before you started watching.
I can’t say with absolute certainty that the contestants were able to do the math and know that it was a Non-Elimination Leg, but despite nearly constant references to timing during Sunday’s episode, there was no sign that any of the four remaining teams felt an iota of urgency, so I’m guessing that they were reasonably confident on the math. When “Amazing Race” teams feel no urgency or drama, it’s hard for people watching the show to feel much urgency or drama.
And that sucks when you have an “Amazing Race” Leg which, under different circumstances, would have been filled with amusing things. Instead, it was just teams shuffling positions ahead of what will be a much more exciting first hour to next weekend’s finale.
Before the season, when I interviewed the “Amazing Race” contestants in interviews I never ran, but which have kept me informed throughout the fall, I asked Tim & Marie if they had any conspicuous phobias that might come into play this season.
“I’m not into eating gross stuff,” Marie said without hesitation. “But I’m picky with that, so anything eating related is going to have to be him. I would eat a grasshopper before I’d eat a hot dog, if that makes any sense. It’s just kinda what I think. So I hope we don’t have to eat anything gross.”
So I was well-prepared for what ended up being an impressively Marie-heavy episode of “The Amazing Race,” an episode which defied our expectations of Marie and also would have both reinforced and defied gender roles, if only it had any interest in consciously addressing gender roles. Actually, there were a lot of things in this episode that set us up for potentially big moments only to fizzle out.
We began in Indonesia with the teams rushing off to participate in what they knew was going to be an eating challenge, which inevitably meant a gross-eating challenge, since “Amazing Race” only occasionally just lets teams eat in a culturally normal way. There was that one in Chicago where teams just had to eat a personal-sized deep dish pizza. That wasn’t even vaguely a gross challenge and it still had teams complaining.
Tonight’s gross-eating challenge involved chowing down on some roasted cobra and whining all the way. Yes, the cobra was a bit scaly and boney, but while they had to eat the skin, they didn’t have to eat the bones and… Stop moaning and groaning and eat your little chunk of snake for the chance at a million bucks.
Amy got excited about the eating challenge. That’s why we like Amy. Travis and Nicole were practical about the eating challenge, with Travis observing “Being physicians, we don’t get freaked out by animal parts, human parts.” That’s why we liked Travis & Nicole before we started hating them last week. [For a reminder of that, we had Nicole admitting that she and Travis first fell in love when he was her supervising physician and that he sometimes treats her as a student or a child. Ick.] Leo & Jamal responded to the task exactly like you’d expect, with lots of noise and freaking out, but eventual efficiency, as well as with a couple totally pointless lies to the other teams about how Tim & Marie had already sipped through.
Tim & Marie had zipped through nothing. In fact, they went to the wrong entrance to the facility with the cobra-cooking and by the time they realized they’d made a mistake and were able to admit it and correct it, the other three teams had already finished the cobra eating because it’s really not such a big deal to eat a chunk of snake meat.
So Tim & Marie finally got to the snake-eating and we were all awaiting some huge blow-up. Marie said she couldn’t do it. She threatened to throw up. She looked ready to cry. But eventually, she announced “I can’t be the girl who didn’t eat the snake” and started swallowing the bits whole with water, which she knew was snake-like. Tim proved to be higher drama and gave us the episode title, but if you were expecting a big Marie melt-down? No dice.
Marie Anti-Climax No. 2 came at the Roadblock, which asked contestants to collect 60 eggs, go on a bumpy moped ride through the jungle to an active volcano and then boil the eggs in a heated basin. For reasons of strange interpretation, we somehow ended up Travis and Jason doing the task, even if Amy and Nicole both sounded more confident about egg boiling. If you were hoping for “Wages of Fear”-meets-slapstick comedy egg hijinks, no dice. Nobody dropped a single darned egg. What’s the point?
The egg challenge was interesting because there was a way to be successful with absolute certainty: Wait patiently. Easy. You can debate the merit of boiling an egg for eight minutes or 10 minutes or whatever, but those are discussions that matter when you’re pondering the creation of a perfect hard-boiled egg in which the white is solid and the yolk is richly yellow and settled, but not overcooked. Screw that. If pulling your egg one minute early can mean that you have to go back and reboil eggs from scratch, why wouldn’t you keep your egg in the water for two minutes extra? Or five? Or even 10? Nobody was going to be judged for over-boiling, just under. The answer? Because when you’re racing for a million bucks, sometimes you have to devour chunks of cobra and sometimes you decide to cut corners on egg boiling.
So Travis and Jason became convinced they’d boiled their eggs enough and left. Jamal was determined to be more patient, but only slightly more patient and he left seconds earlier. All three men were left with icky runny eggs and they had to go back and start over. The moped ride was eight minutes each way and they must have wasted a lot of time on the egg chopping and going up and down the winding paths. When you can save 30 minutes by spending an extra five minutes on something and guaranteeing you’ve done it right… Yeah. I know. Easy for me to say.
The three leading teams may have goofed the first time and wasted that half-hour, but they all finished on the second time and we were set up perfectly for potential hilarity with Marie, who reached the Roadblock and immediately announced she’d never boiled and egg before. Oh, we were ready for hilarity. Tim was ready for hilarity, predicting that in a task requiring only patience, Marie was ill-suited. And the three guys who did the Roadblock already were ready for hilarity, initially agreeing that they’d attempt to mess Marie up by saying it only took eight minutes to boil the egg. [Jamal & Leo thought that it was hypocritical that Travis seemed to be OK with this lie, but when push came to shove, Travis didn’t lie.] Even Marie seemed to be ready for hilarity, repeating her egg-boiling ignorance over and over again, even initially attempting to boil the eggs without submerging them in water.
Inexperience and lack of patience seemed ready to doom Marie to a basket of runny eggs, until Tim got around to mentioning one key detail: “Everything she does cook is always well-done, no matter what.”
Of Marie’s salient characteristics, that last one ended up being the most applicable. We didn’t see how it happened, but Marie not only figured out that she needed to put the basket in the water, but she left it in for ample time. I don’t know where the patience came from, but Marie finished the task in one shot, which made up for a lot of late time.
But time was something teams had to spare on the Detour, which was the choice between Paint Your Partner or Turn Over a New Leaf. In Paint Your Partner, teams had to apply makeup to each other to match a Javan bride. In Turn Over a New Leaf, teams had to roam a field of unharvested tea looking for shears. Paint Your Partner did require some artistry, but Turn Over a New Leaf was a straight-up needle-in-haystack task. Don’t do needle-in-haystack tasks when you can avoid them.
Like the Roadblock, Paint Your Partner was a highly gendered task and led to moments of predictable discomfort from the men, but it also feature predictable alacrity from beauty queen Amy. But if we expected that women would be better at this particular task, we got to watch Marie’s discomfort at having to be a girly-girl and we also got to watch Nicole’s total ineptitude and inability to recognize that she was covering Travis in makeup smudges. However, it was still better than the needle-in-haystack task, which left the Afghanimals wandering a field for hours before they changed Detours only to change back when they realized they’d have to shave to serve as foundations for all of the makeup.
That’s why Leo & Jamal face a Speed Bump in the next Leg, but they’ve survived two U-Turns this season, so they may be OK.
A few other thoughts on this Leg:
*** Amy & Jason got a much-needed first Leg victory. However, at this stage in the Race, isn’t a trip to Cancun pretty weak as a prize? Car? $7500 apiece? Trip to touristy resort? Come on.
*** The Paint Your Partner shaving was funny, because the talking head segments earlier in the episode all featured a clean-shaven Tim and Travis and while I’d vaguely registered that they looked different, I didn’t fully process it.
*** I just don’t know if the commentary on Travis, Tim and Jason in makeup drag rose to the level of homophobia, but it was awkward and uncomfortable. Once again, if I’m willing to eat cobra for a million dollars, you can put some makeup on me as well, but whenever male contestants have to do something like this or anything outside of normative masculine behavior, they almost invariably have to pretend that doing it is an affront to their dignity, just for friends watching at home. See also Danny-in-drag in the dancing incident. So I’m not sure it helps for Phil Keoghan to tell Travis he looked like “an angry showgirl.”
*** That being said, Jason definitely looked like a “Star Trek” villain in the Javanese makeup.
OK. Enough blather for a Non-Elimination Episode. Thoughts?
Well *I* didn’t know if was going to be a NEL. I had heard mention of it on Twitter but I wasn’t sure because I also wasn’t aware next week was the finale. So I had a bit of hope that the Aphganimals were going to be eliminated. They have been annoying me less the past few weeks but I’d still like to see them go before any of the other teams.
If I was racing and knew it was a NEL, I’d still be concerned about the speed bump I’d have to do on the next leg.
So I don’t want the Aphganimals to win and of the remaining teams I’m pretty indifferent. Actually, Travis and Nicole’s self-righteousness the past few weeks has also been getting on my nerves as well. So I hope they don’t win either.
When you’re down to just four teams, the next leg is invariably a non-elimination leg. This helps set them up for the finale.
I guess I wasn’t paying close enough attention cause I was surprised it was a non elimination leg so there was suspense for me. I thought the Afghanimals were goners. Did like Marie telling Tim he would have no problem with the makeup cause he was so “metro” and loved the shots of the tea fields. Had no idea how tea was grown
Leo & Jamal actually thought the reason the doctors were being hypocritical was because Travis got on his high horse about them lying when the lie was to benefit the Afghanimals, but encouraged lying when it was going to benefit him.
It didn’t have anything to do with Travis lying, but rather Travis suggesting that the Afghanimals should lie to benefit his team.
I wonder how dangerous it was for the afghanimals to walk those tea fields. They showed a sign warning of snakes and even a scene of a snake. It’s hard for me to imagine the producers letting them go into an are with such poor ground visibility if there was much risk of being bitten by a cobra . I also wonder if they had a medical team with anti-venom nearby if that did occur.
They are actually docile creatures that basically only attack in defense of nests (yes, they are good parents)…and only about five deaths/year worldwide. WAY more danger just crossing the streets or riding in cabs!!
I was hoping the Afghanimals were going to be eliminated . When Phil didn’t tell Amy , and Jason thet they were one of the three teams racing for the million dollars ,then I knew it was an NEL . Only because I didn’t know it would be an 2 hour finally next week . Also I don’t know if the teams realized it was an NEL either . Travis had some concern on the way to the pitstop saying that it would be a shame to come that far to lose .
No monkey shout-out?
I definitely saw the NEL, but it was an enjoyable ep. nonetheless. Pretty snakes and scenery go a long way!
At the egg boil, Marie saw that the other teams were still there. Besides her over-cooking proclivity, she likely smartly compensated as well… She conquered ‘gross’ food, patience, and… make-up — good for her!
Although the Afghanimals sure do grate, I’d hate to see them leave from lack of shear luck. (Even though one was scanning all wrong!)
And it was time for Jason & Amy to win one, and rightly so from make-up application… Nicole was an all out butcher, *not* the precision hands I’d expect from her profession.
And tranvestism jeebies for one’s self (!) is not even in the same ball park as homophobia. And unless it’s a cultural thing (say like noh theater) – why does TAR even have the guys dress as women? There are way more respectable ways to showcase traditional garb.
And just a little factoid – cross-dressers occur in the same proportions as heterosexuals, bisexuals, and homosexuals do in the general population at large. IOW it has *nothing* to do w/ sexual orientation!
I think TAR does it to push the guys out of their comfort zone, like they do with most of the tasks. Some reactions do seem to be rooted in homophobia, though; if it was only, “Eww, I’m dressed like a girl!” I don’t think it would be a big deal or make anyone uncomfortable. Jason at least seemed to take it as a knock against his manhood (or maybe it was Travis–the reactions are jumbled in my head right now).
I see no problem w/ guys wanting to preserve their own masculinity — that doesn’t make them gay haters in any shape or form. And I don’t think musings of homophobia should be uh, liberally, tossed around – akin to racism and the familiar ring of sexism round here… It overwhelmingly belittles the real issues that exist out there.
Yeah, I get pushing the comfort zone – but I don’t appreciate that cultural heritage becomes mockery fodder. I find *that* in very poor taste.
Experiencing different cultures is part of the Race. Phil, Bertram and Elise can’t control how the Racers react (and are probably ecstatic to get any extreme reaction because it generates more talk about the show). It’s one of those things that is going to happen every season.
Anyway, I shouldn’t have intimated that Jason (or Travis) is homophobic because I don’t know that. Maybe they really were just torqued about having to dress like pretty girls :-)
Yes, experiencing dif. cultures is part of the race – but it can be *presented* in ways w/ respect or exploitation. It’s the latter by design and at their hosts’ expense. Clothing, etc is so often closely tied to cultural identity and not something that should be baited to generate ridicule by placing it so far out of context. The producers totally control presentation and that is what I find so distasteful – not the reactions which are more or less predictable…
I wish Tim and Amy could somehow regroup into a super-team. I like both of them a lot, enough to mostly outweigh the annoying behavior of their partners (although Marie was far less irritating tonight than she has been, perhaps humbled by that first task).
The editors must love Tim; he basically mind-melded with Marie and narrated her entire experience with the egg boiling.
While I’m no longer rooting for Travis/Nicole, I do hope she gets some sort of vindication in the finale. It is not fun to watch Travis continuously express disappointment and embarrassment towards her. While she hasn’t really shown much in these last few episodes, obviously, it did bug me that he even let out a “Come on, Nicole” at the Pit Stop when she wasn’t able to beat 29-year old fitness nut Marie in a foot race. As a team, they should both be aware that they need to not put themselves in that position if they want to win.
I get why the audience at home should have known it was a NEL (finale is a two parter), but how would the contestants have known?
I can actually see a small advantage to the Afghanamals lie. Teams that are in last place tend to make slightly riskier decisions to catch up (see Tim’s comment that he didnt think they should go to the detour where the other teams were because they were in last place). By lying, and saying Tim and Marie had already eaten the snakes, there was a chance that the other teas would think they were in last place. Was it likely to come into play? No. But why not take every advantage you can?
Brian – They know how many Legs “The Amazing Race” is and they know how many teams are left. They had to know, at the VERY least, that the chances of an NEL were good.
-Daniel
Thanks Dan. I have only been watching for a few seasons. Is every competition the same amount of legs? Didn’t realize that. If so, they had to have known.
Brian – It’s been 12 Legs for… a long time? And even if they switched things around a bit and went 11 or 13 Legs without telling them, they’d still know their odds.
-Daniel