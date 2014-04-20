Recap: ‘The Amazing Race’ – ‘Donkeylicious’

I don't know if you've heard me mention this lately, but I hate the Double U-Turn. I say the same thing every season.
I debated it with executive producer Elise Doganieri, who smiled and ignored me.
If you get to the U-Turn and discover you've been U-Turned, you should be bounced directly to the other side of the Detour. When you get sent directly to jail in Monopoly, you've been sent DIRECTLY TO JAIL. You don't get to collect the $200 if you happen to pass Go, because it occurred in the process of the act that was sending you to Jail. The second the card says “Go to Jail,” you've been boomeranged on your way to Jail. Period. Full stop. If you hit the U-Turn mat and you've been U-Turned… BOING. Off to the other Detour with you. The first act is to step on the mat and see if you've been U-Turned. If you have been? Done. No further action is allowed. The second act is to decide if you want to U-Turn somebody. When you say “Yes” or “No,” your next act is to leave. But you don't get to penalize somebody else before you serve your own penalty.
I totally get when people say, “But if we do things your way, it pretty much means that the team being U-Turned is sent home and that's why we do Double U-Turns now instead of Single U-Turns.”
I don't care. That means that the U-Turn is a bad device, even if it produces drama. Either fix it, or do away with it!
And I will not complain about the structure of the U-Turn again in this recap.
Sunday's “Amazing Race” was a great Leg if you find it fun to keep yelling at nearly everybody, “Stop being idiots!”
That's a totally acceptable way in which to watch “The Amazing Race,” so I'm not going to judge you if you thought that Sunday was a superior “Amazing Race” Leg, because boy oh boy were people being idiots and dunderheads and whiners.
The first thing that has to be said, and this has nothing at all to do with my feelings regarding the Double U-Turn, is that Brendon & Rachel did nothing wrong and if you're going to take Dave & Connor's side in this, we can't be friends anymore. I'm not saying Brendon & Rachel were RIGHT. But there's a big difference between being silly, but ultimately vindicated, and being wrong.
There's no background required, but I'll set the stage, because that's what I do in these recaps: Brendon & Rachel started the Leg in first and they drove the 80 miles to Bagnoregio in the lead by 38 minutes, which is nothing if you get lost on a long drive, but which is quite substantial if you don't get lost. Brendon & Rachel didn't get lost.
The went to the gorgeous Civita di Bagnoregio and the Detour was the choice between Donkey Build and Donkey Run.
In Donkey Run, you had to ride a donkey around a circle three times while a band played. It put you at the mercy of a donkey and it was the second straight Leg in which one of the Detour task was the choice of going around in circles on or navigating a member of the equus family. That's boring, redundant planning, “Amazing Race.”
In Donkey Build, you had to Geppetto's workshop and make a donkey from various pieces of wood. Then you had to use that donkey to transport more wood to Geppetto, who wasn't in his workshop for some reason. There were two catches here, one that ended up mattering a lot and one that ended up mattering a little. The first, was that there wasn't a sample donkey, so you had to guess on where the wood pieces went. Nobody actually messed up that part of things. The second was articulated clearly in the second half of the clue, but nobody cared. The wood for the donkey came in a basket, but the basket had to be put on the donkey's back, or you couldn't transport wood with the donkey. This last part was very challenging for everybody. I'll get back to this.
So Rachel & Brendon did Donkey Run and the first time around, Rachel was hilariously tossed from her tiny donkey and ended up running the last lap chasing after it yelling, “My donkey! My donkey!” Brilliant! The second time, Rachel clung to the donkey for dear life and they finished. That's nice. As they were finishing, Dave & Connor showed up, asked where the equipment was and Brendon & Rachel wouldn't say. It was the same thing Rachel did in the previous Leg at the Spanish Steps, when Rachel vaguely hinted at where the clue box was, but wouldn't use her words. Look, it's not KIND of Rachel & Brendon, but why is teamwork and kindliness a part of “Amazing Race”? It never used to be. Boston Rob & Amber wouldn't tell another team where to find something. Harumph.
Rachel & Brendon decided they were going to U-Turn the Cowboys if they had the chance, because they wanted to make sure that if the Cowboys used their Express Pass — as they had to do this Leg — they would still have to do one of the Detours. [I don't know how I feel about that aspect of things, since it had never come up previously. If a team plays the Express Pass on a Detour, aren't they eliding the entire Detour, both ends of it? Dunno.] Brendon & Rachel's first priority with the U-Turn was to use it to build their lead and win the Leg, not to hurt a strong team. For some reason, though, Brendon decided that Rachel's stumble on the donkey had cost enough time that they no longer wanted to U-Turn the Cowboys. They decided to U-Turn Dave & Connor instead.
Bottom Line: Rachel & Brendon had a lead. They wanted to protect the lead. And… they did. They won the Leg. They got $7500 apiece. That's not enough to get Rachel her baby, apparently, but it's enough to buy lots of stuffed animals for the baby. You might say that the goal of a U-Turn should be to get out a strong team, but in a season of alleged All-Stars, why not use it to cement victory?
Dave, however, was pissed. And went off on several long rants about his hatred for Brenchel. And for the second time this season, Dave whipped out the old-age card.
“Come on. You U-Turn a 60-year-old man?” He whined.
And he did it twice in the episode.
The first time he did it, a couple episodes ago when a faster team ran by him, I thought there was a 10 percent chance he was joking.
He's not.
I'm curious as to when Dave thinks it will be acceptable for other teams to run hard or to use game-based strategy to defeat him. The penultimate Leg? The finale? Or is being 60 his ultimate version of the Express Pass?
Dave & Connor have won two Legs this season and they're the only team this season that hasn't finished worse than fourth. Under what circumstances should a team with that pedigree be treated as a strong and threatening team and under what circumstances should they be treated as The Team With The Old Man?
Once again, “Amazing Race” has forced me to be sympathetic toward Brendon & Rachel, who were racing to win the Leg and succeeded at winning the Leg. They wanted to make sure they had a cushion on the Roadblock and they did.
They probably didn't much need the cushion. The Roadblock asked “Who has The Write Stuff?” and asked one player on each team to copy a page from a manuscript using ornate calligraphy and gold leafing.
Rachel did it, announcing that she was a calligraphy veteran and calling herself “an artiste.” I'm pretty sure she was the only person we saw get her page rejected by the friendly monk-type-dude. It's possible that other contestants were rejected and we just didn't see? Dunno. If you go with what we saw, then Rachel had more difficulties and part of why they held onto win the Leg was that extra cushion they built up thanks to using the U-Turn. But that assumes that we need to excuse the behavior that really didn't need to be excused.
But you won't find many people taking Brendon & Rachel's side, because everybody hates Brendon & Rachel and everybody loves Dave & Connor. Because when they aren't whining, making excuses and milking sympathy — Well-earned sympathy, I might add — Dave & Connor are stand-up guys. Arriving at the U-Turn mat with Jet & Cord, Dave & Connor certainly *could* have U-Turned the Cowboys, since they had to U-Turn somebody. They did not. Instead, they U-Turned the Afghanimals, who survived two U-Turns in their first season and then they proceeded to come down, explain their decision to Leo & Jamal and then they all went and worked together on the Donkey Build and when Leo & Jamal left early because they couldn't figure out the thing about the basket, Dave & Connor told them. Because Dave & Connor are stand-up guys! Sigh. Blech. Brendon & Rachel wanted to win the Leg. They U-Turned the team that was the closest threat to their first place position. That seems perfectly legitimate to me. But I'm also not sure how I feel about a father forcing his son to do a Roadblock because he didn't want to, against the son's protestations. So what do I know?
Things worked out fine for Dave & Connor despite the persecution against them and their venerability. And things worked out fine for Leo & Jamal, because Leo's mother made him copy books when I was young, allowing him to finish the Roadblock in third, as the Afghanimals became the rare team to not just survive being U-Turned, but to improve their position despite facing a U-Turn. And things even worked out well for the Country Blondes, who continued a season-long streak of getting people to do things for them, as they drafted off of Dave & Connor to get to the Detour, drafted off of Dave & Connor to complete the Detour and even got Dave & Connor to help them carry the not-especially-heavy donkey to its destination.
Things worked out fine for everybody because — and it saddens me to say it — Flight Time & Big Easy are heading home, because the Globetrotters have now proven themselves to be the Washington Generals of “The Amazing Race.”
Flight Time & Big Easy did everything wrong in the Leg and were never really competitive and this after starting at almost the exact same time as the Afghanimals. They got lost going to Bagnoregio. They started off doing the Donkey Run and abandoned it after they each had a stubborn donkey. Then they went over to Donkey Build and they did the easy part, but they also forgot to put the basket on the donkey. Remember how last week, Flight Time read only half of the Roadblock clue and kept going up and down the Spanish Steps not understanding why the answer was something different, but never went back and read the clue? It was the same story this week. Rather than reading the clue over and over again until they realized they were supposed to carry wood, but didn't have anything to carry wood with, the Globetrotters tried entertaining the judge and posed and made jokes, but made no modifications to what they had done. They eventually quit and went back to Donkey Run, where they found the correct steeds and finished.
By the time they got to the Roadblock, they didn't have a chance. I love the Globetrotters and have cheered for them for three Races, but they probably would have gone home last week if the Afghanimals hadn't shared answers. Realistically, they were doomed on tonight's episode from the minute they got lost going to Bagnoregio. Even with a fast Detour or Roadblock performance, they probably weren't catching up.
Some other thoughts on this week's episode:
*** Why is Leo's “Italian” accent just Borat?
*** “Donkeylicious” wasn't a bad episode title, but “Getting my Leonardo DiCaprio on” would have been better. I wonder if CBS tried to clear that name and it wasn't possible?
*** Cord and the monks and the cowboy hats? Awesome.
*** Brendon & Rachel can't help themselves. I was totally Team Brenchel in the U-Turn kerfuffle, but then they have to go all “You, me and God are unstoppable” at the church. Ick. Too much praying. Too much ostentatious, silly praying. I mean, when Brendon was pondering if his determination to U-Turn Dave & Connor was a decision that came from God? Come on. And then Rachel's snide disagreement with the monk who tried helpfully to tell her which letters were too thin and which were too fat? COME ON.
*** For Flight Time & Big Easy, this was their 31st Leg. They finished fourth the first time, second their second and sixth this time. Jet & Cord have a sixth and a second, so I'm assuming that they'll set an “Amazing Race” Leg record if they make the Top 3?
*** I will miss the Globetrotters. A lot. But so much could have been solved by rereading the clue!
Your thoughts? Will you miss the Globetrotters? Did Rachel & Brendon commit some grand faux pas?
I’m going to disagree, sorta. Obviously Brenden and Rachel did nothing wrong this leg. They actually made the right move and ended up with $15,000 for it.
But I think Dave and Connor are playing smart. Notice that whenever they complained, they were always complaining to another team. They are trying to put the rest of the racers on their side and against Brendan and Rachel. And not only did they do that, they managed to get a team they just U-Turned to say they were stand up guys. As a result,
Teams Willing to Help Dave and Connor if they get in a jam: 3
(Jet and Cord may not go as far as waiting for them, but would probably give some advice.)
Teams Willing to Help Brendan and Rachel if they get in a jam: 0
And for the most part, gaining this has been pretty inconsequential. This leg, Dave and Connor knew Flight Time and Big Easy were nowhere to be found, helping Caroline and Jennifer and Leo and Jamal, not U-turning Jet and Cord cost them nothing.
I really think the complaining and the helping from Dave and Connor is a tactic.
It’s going to be hard to get people on your side with this double U-Turn thing when your argument is nothing but “That’s not how it should work!” Your hatred of it seems almost irrational.
Today in entertaining typos:
“when Leo & Jamal left early because they couldn’t figure out the thing about the basketball…”
FORESHADOWING! (Ok, that’s completely the wrong word, but Freudian slip didn’t really seem appropriate either.)
Other Scott – Fixed the typo, which was a fun mixture of “basket,” the Globetrotters and the basketball that was on my TV. Thanks!
And I don’t think that’s all my Double U-Turn argument is. But oh well…
-Daniel
That’s not a bad theory. But I think that the old man is getting grumpy from lack of sleep.
Mulderism – Dave or me?
-Daniel
Ha ha! Dave! You’re always a gentleman Daniel!
“They are trying to put the rest of the racers on their side and against Brendan and Rachel.”
But we’re now down to the point in the race where teams stop helping each other because if they win, you lose. And there shouldn’t be another U-Turn this year so they don’t have to worry about that either. Having other racers “against you” at this point is kind of irrelevant.
And Dan’s right: In Football, you don’t get to count the Touchdown you scored on a play where you incurred a penalty. You should have to complete the other detour before you “advance” to the U-Turn mat.
Rachel is the worst. That is all
Conner and Dave need to get over it. They U-turned someone too. I don’t think they are stand up at all. As a matter of fact Dave is a bully. He bullied his son this week and acted like a bully toward Rachel all season. The blondes are going to prove they are just mean girls next week. Where were the blondes with helping Conner at the roadblock. They got the help they needed then bolted after they finished the road block instead of staying to help Conner. Hippocrates. Get a clue Dave is just smitten and Conner is such a whipped puppy by his bully dad he just oes along with it.
Dave and Connor are the most insufferable parent child team ever, and on a season with Margie and Luke that’s saying something.
Dave is not a bully. He told his son what to do and what he, Dave, was not going to do. That’s not bullying. That’s a father being a parent to his son. People nowadays forget that the parent tells the child what to do, not the other way round. It doesn’t matter if that child is 2, 22, or 72.
Guest 2, Isn’t that what bullying is? At a certain age no matter who is the parent and who is the child, the child has the ability to tell the parent what they are not going to do. As a parent of two and having a tense relationship with my own mother, I hold this truth to be self-evident. My mother won’t tell me what she wants me to do and expect me to do it if I don’t want to do it. Same goes with my own children, as adults themselves, I don’t have a say in their lives besides what I have already done for them. When your children start supporting themselves, you realize, or should realize, that there are certain things that no longer apply. Respect is one of the things that stay, forcing your will on them is not.
Dan, curious if you’re opinion of the Afghanimals has changed at all. Last season, they drove me crazy a bit, and I could see why they drove other people crazy a lot, but I ended up rooting for them in the end.
This season they seem to have dialed down a bit of the exuberance, and definitely have stopped the weird lying about things for no reason, and I am now full on Team Afghanimal.
You haven’t mentioned your feelings toward them the past couple of recaps, so I was curious.
At the very least, you need to be rooting for a fellow Trojan to defeat an evil Bruin, especially such a drip of a Bruin like Brendon.
Fight on.
Tim – I’ve always liked the way Leo & Jamal take joy in every step of the Race and appreciate and interact with every country they go to. I think they have, indeed, toned things down *just* a bit from last season.I think if I were seeing them for the first time this season, I’d like them. So if you factor in the annoyance from last season? I’d say I’m neutral-to-positive on them at this point…
-Daniel
My opinion of the Afghanimals has completely changed by this season. I hated them last season and was so happy when they were eliminated. This season they seemed to have matured almost over night, they are lying just to lie and they are sticking to their word when they give it. I’d go so far as to say they are my second favorite team at this point (Go Jet & Cord!!!)
Also down with Dave & Connor, Dave acts like such a child at times!
This was a fun episode to watch. I enjoyed it.
I’ve come to really respect Leo & Jamal after tonight. They were full of class and good sportsmanship. Their antics annoy me most times, but they really showed a side of themselves that we don’t see too much.
Dave and Conner. What can I say? Like most people I am sick of their complaining about other teams. U-turns are part of the game. Stop playing the old man/victim card and do your job. They could learn something for the Aphganimals about grace under fire. Was nice to see the teams all helping each other.
I’ve heard there’s a twitter feud going on between Brenchel and Jen/Caroline. I thought maybe it would be cleared up tonight but I guess something is coming up.
Brenchel didn’t do anything wrong tonight and ran a good leg. But I will not cheer for them and every week I hope it will be their last. Rachel won $500K already from Big Brother, so why do they need to win the million dollars in order to start a family? They have been a constant source of annoyance to me for years. But I guess they think god wants them to win the race…
I don’t mean to jump all over Brenchel each week. They have a right to be in the race just like any other team. They just annoy the hell out of me. Which is probably why CBS continues to turn to them.
I think former BB winner Jun said that by the time she paid taxes on her winnings she had maybe 200,000 k and change left over. If you’re not working ,and surviving off your winnings, that’s not a lot of money.
Jump all over them–they deserve it! Anyone who says “I’m an artiste” vs. “artist” needs all the slaps.
Dave is simply an angry passive aggressive bully. The blond country singers are totally unable to race without incredible assistance. Brenden and Rachel should not have to “beg forgiveness” from the “60 year old man”. Thankfully, Dave and Conor have quit yakking about Dave’s torn Achilles tendon, now they just complain, imitate (during the calligraphy challenge, Dave cruelly & childishly imitated Brenden )and berate a team (Rachel and Brenden) who always put forth 110%.
I generally like the Country Blondes, but it was just pathetic that they got lost despite having printed out specific directions. Did they just stop paying attention completely to the directions once they started following? Having someone to follow is a nice luxury, but there’s no excuse for missing the turn because you lost the car you were following. It would be fine if they were having to wing it like Flight Time and Big Easy, but they went to the trouble of getting directions only to completely ignore them.
As much as I liked Flight Time and Big Easy, they weren’t the brightest bulbs. I kept wondering why they didn’t reread the clue–as they should have at the Spanish Steps–to discover that they needed to add something to the donkey they were making. I’m sorry they’re gone, but not surprised.
Dave repeating and repeating the “60 year old man” comment made me dislike them even more–as well as his snide remarks about Rachel (whom I don’t like that well, but at least they seem to have a good attitude–except for all the praying stuff). He’s just a jerk.
I actually have kind of grown to like the Afghanimals. Their attitude seems a lot better this time.
Still don’t like the blondes–they can’t do much without a lot of help–and the Cowboys are still my favorites.
And I agree with you about the double U-turn: no one should be able to U-turn anyone else unless they have first completed at least part of the task.
Actually, if I had my druthers, I’d vote for no alliances. That seems like cheating to me.
I disagree about Jen and Caroline. It seemed that other teams were offering to help, not that they were soliciting help. All 3 teams worked together to solve the puzzle, but they did the other challenges themselves. I think they’re doing pretty good on their own for the most part.
I prefer the original U-Turn, was much more of a game changer.
Is it me, or do the teams seem to be getting more fatigued than usual? It seems that teams are getting careless, making dumb mistakes and losing their tempers as we get towards the end.
Which is really weird because they’re not travelling as much. If you’ll notice, they’ve only flown every OTHER leg this year, so the jet lag excuse shouldn’t be in effect.
The Killer Fatigue is super-killer this season.
Wow – so much hate for Dave here. So he’s tried to play the ‘old man’ card — but I think it was really just in jest, no biggie at all.
I like the blondes from previous season, but they’ve hardly made me laugh thus far. Even so, I still like the tall one’s cap. And that’s as much like I’ve had for anyone this season. Nice hat this ep. and that’s all.
The Trotters seem to be incompetence writ um, large; good riddance.
I agree … While Brenchel was not out of line in using the U Turn on a strong team, I don’t think Dave and Connor overreacted. I think at least some of Daves remarks were in jest and they didn’t get into a huge shouting match like we’ve seen other teams so. And Dave and Connor earned more of my respect by the way they handled their use of the U Turn. From explaining to the Afghanimals why they did it to helping Leo and Jamal finish the task, they proved to be standup gentlemen. More people should be talking about that instead of Dave’s innocuous comments about Brenchel
I completely disagree, I don’t think Dave was joking at all, he acts like such a child at times.
I don’t care for Brendan and Rachel. Using the u-turn is part of the game, but the whole God thing was really angering me.
The Country Blondes were hilarious.
“We are tough and keep up with all these all men teams!”
2 seconds later…
“The team we were following disappeared! What do we do?!”
The Country Blondes were hilarious.
“We are tough and keep up with all these all men teams!”
2 seconds later…
Poor Dave. The old man. Does he realize that 60 is not old now? I know that he has had some health issues, but does he really expect people to help him win a million dollars? I was really surprised at the whining, and then when he adamantly said that no he wasn’t going to do the RB. I think this will come back to bite them as they continue, and the next one may be a challenge that requires strength, and he has to do it.
I am not a Rachel, and Brenden fan. This is the first time that I find myself cheering them on. They wanted to win the next leg, so the only team there at the time was Dave,and Coonor. So why not u-turn the closest team? Get over it , it’s part of the game.
The most recent teams in my memory to form a 3 team alliance was The Chippendales, Twinnies, and Lexi, and Trey. The Beekmans won that . So now after the let down by Dave, the coat tail riders the Country Singers, and Leo, and Jamal (who BTW I like a whole lot better this time around, plus they can beat their alliance in a foot race) I’m hoping the Cowboys, or Rachel, and Brendan can pull off a win. The Cowboys are loners ,they won’t be helping Dave, and Connor. I wonder why Dave,and Connor didn’t u-turn the Cowboys? Strange. The Cowboys are the team to beat.
Sadly, I don’t think that it’ll come back to bite Dave and Connor at all. I despised them in their first season and I still despise them now. It’s as if everyone should let them win just because he’s 60, It’s a race! Isn’t it obvious that they were U-turned because they were a threat for 1st? Conversely though, I went from hating Brenchel the first time round to them being my favourite team now! Admittedly, like everyone else, I hate the goddy-goddy stuff, but all the other teams warrant more dislike from me. But I’m also liking Leo Jamal a bit more than last time too, like you!
I think Dave and Connor will ultimately win, and Brenchel will come 3rd. I have a strange inkling that the cowboys will go out next. No idea why – I’m always wrong!
Dave and Connor didn’t u-turn the Cowboys because the Cowboys were standing right there, and it’s a lot harder to pull that move when you’re pulling it against somebody standing right there. Your self-righteous indignation won’t work as well.
On Unfinished Business Kynt, and Vyxxn arrived at the double uturn a little ahead of the Redheads, (Cheerleaders.) K,and V had on an earlier season made the mistake of u-turning someone ahead of them. The team that was there that they ccould see ,they u-turned. The Globetrotters showed up and the Cheerleaders proceeded to uturn them right in their faces. They are on an game show trying to win a million bucks. The Cowboys right now are the strongest team. The team to beat. I don’t get that the team that had not arrived they u-turn. Even the Cowboys were surprised that they didn’t u-turn them.
Well, again, I think it’s that despite the fact that it would have been the smart move to u-turn the Cowboys, Dave and Conner–and really, Dave’s the one making the decisions here–didn’t have the guts to u-turn the team standing right there looking at him. Other teams have in the past, but Dave’s not that kind of guy.
I agree that I don’t think Rachel and Brenden did anything wrong in this episode – and it wasn’t personal when they u-turned Dave and Connor, it was to win the leg. Dave’s comments after the u-turn, however, seemed very personal. At one point he was “joking” with someone that he and Connor were saying that morning how scary looking Rachel was – that is an extremely unkind thing to say about someone. It is a game and I really think Brenden and Rachel were treating it more like a game and Dave was treating it very personally.
Even as they’re metaphorically being blown out of the water, the Globetrotters give us a all-time highlight reel from this episode alone.
* Big Easy riding an animal will never not be funny.
* Flight Time’s “jazz hands” at the Build-a-Donkey detour.
* Leonardo DiCaprio
* High-fiving the mat greeter
* “Never give up, kids”
Admit it: “Trotters” on NBATV is an idea that needs to have happened already.
Big Easy getting off the donkey was possibly even funnier than Big Easy riding the donkey. I will miss them but they seem to lack competitiveness.
I am 100% with you on this argument, Dan.
Brendan & Rachel have their flaws, of that there is no doubt, but they have clearly improved a great deal since their first time in the race and I have absolutely no problem with their decision to U-Turn Dave & Connor. It was the right decision for what they wanted to do and they have shown to be relatively astute racers this season.
Dave is evidently an incredibly helpful person but I founds his grumbling to also be incredibly bitter (and the previews for the next episode only make it worse), and that sours much of that positive opinion for me. Sours it a lot.
Also, of course, I agree completely on the U-Turn as a whole too. It’s a complete mockery that you can be sent back to the start but still U-Turn another contestant, but now we know from that interview the producers simply don’t care. I just accept it now having read that, despite how much I hate it.
“Why is Leo’s “Italian” accent just Borat?”
Indeed! Last night I thought he might introduce Jamal to “Geppetto” as his brother, Bilo.
I said the same thing last night about the Borat accent. It’s like Leo’s never heard Italian anywhere…
Dave is probably my least favorite player right now, and that is saying a lot given how much I’ve disliked Rachel and the cousins in the past. His whiny self-righteousness was bad enough, and then he has to insult Rachel’s appearance? What a class act. What a man of god. He behaves like a hanger-on to the popular group, desperate for approval, and it’s unpleasant to watch
Brenchel’s strategy was sound enough. D&C and J&C were the two teams they knew posed threats, and D&C were directly behind them on an easy task. Simple enough. Dave, on the other hand, insists his son take a nonphysical task, which I really hope creates a situation where he is forced to do a physical one and it backfires.
Agreed: 1) Being able to U-turn another team before your team has completed a U-turn is a stupid rule; 2) However, U-turns are part of the game and I am so over the u-turned teams vilifying the u-turners every season. Get over it…them’s the stinkin’ rules!; and 3) Dave sounded serious about his “60 year old” comments. I’m close to his age and was embarrassed for him and thought it set a poor example for Connor.
All in all, a fun but frustrating episode. Go Cowboys!
Ok, I’ll say it — I am totally team Brenchel at this point. They’ve won 2 straight legs and unless I’m forgetting something, they’ve done it without any help from any other team. Dave was a whiney ass baby — you know what Dave, you keep harping that you’re a 60 year old man, how about you act like it? Especially when you compare the reaction of the Afghanimals to getting U-turned for their THIRD time.
I have to wonder what would’ve happened if Dave and Connor had u-turned the Cowboys. Would it have been legal, since they’d already used the Express Pass to bypass the Detour? I agree with you Dan – the team that is u-turned should have to complete the other half of the detour before they can u-turn anyone else.
The bigger question to me is how did Dave and Connor get to U-Turn before Jet and Cord at all. Cord was at the U-Turn mat first, but Dave was behind the Cowboys. It seems like they both should have to be there in order for them to be first, kind of like the finish mat.
Nothing turns me off on a reality show contestant than turning self-righteous because you got beat. That’s why I hate the ‘Survivor’ jury. I’ve always thought Brendan and Rachel got a bum wrap, and that continues here. Dave needs to quit his whining and suck it up.
While I acknowledge Brenchel’s strategy ultimately worked in this leg, it didn’t really make a whole lot of sense. They knew (or should have known) that the Cowboys had an express pass, so had they U-turned them, the Cowboys would’ve had to complete a task. As it stood, although Brenchel delayed Connor & Dave, the Cowboys were able to skip that portion–meaning Brenchel didn’t gain THAT much more time. When you combine that factor with the reality that none of the other teams would’ve faulted them for U-turning the Cowboys, it seems the wiser play, on the macro level, would’ve been to u-turn the Cowboys.
Again, it all worked out for them on this leg, but we’ll wait and see what damage it does down the road. It seemed to me they were only concerned with the immediate next step, without fully analyzing the full impact of the decision to u-turn Connor & Dave.
Sick of Dave saying he’s 60 and shouldn’t be u-turned. Why even race then? You expect other people to answer your every question and god forbid they do something (which btw is not wrong in the game) to piss you off? I didn’t realise your name was Kim Jung Un, I mean Kim Jung Il, since you’re THAT old.
Brenchel improved a lot this season. I remember cringing every time Rachel cried last season. Rooting for them or Cowboys to win. Leo and Jamal can be third. :)
Yeah, Kim Jung Il… *sigh*
I’ve no idea where the lynch mob came from.
But crucify way, if it’ll make you have a happier Easter.
I don”t see it or get it at all. But at least we know persecution is alive and well. And *that’s* what’s important, right?
I don’t understand why Dave & Connor decided to U-Turn a team and then help them complete the task. Isn’t that a waste of a U-Turn? If there is another U-Turn during this season, and they are still in the race, they won’t be able to use it.
I was also confused with how it worked with the Express Pass and the U-Turn. I thought if they used the Express Pass, they got to skip the detour altogether and getting U-Turned wouldn’t have mattered. If they were U-Turned by Dave & Connor, would they have had to do half the detour?
Dave & Connor bugged me the first time they were on the race since Dave was always crying about his past struggles every time he was talking to the camera. Then the Achilles injury happened and he wanted sympathy for that (which I can understand). When they came back this time, at least he wasn’t crying, but he was bringing up that Achilles injury every chance he got. I wanted to start a drinking game to go along with each time he brought it up! Dave does seem to be a bit delusional. He even talked about how they came in first during one leg the first time they were on the Race, but they came in first when they used an Express Pass because people felt bad for his injury.
I never understand anyone getting upset at another team when they are U-Turned. I also don’t get when a team gets upset when a team doesn’t help them. They are all racing for a million dollars. The alliances usually end up not working out or dragging along a team that should have been eliminated a long time ago.
I think how it works with the Express Pass and the U-Turn is this:
The U-Turn is a separate stop and clue box that happens after the Detour is completed. So the Express Pass guarantees you passage through the Detour but it doesn’t prevent you from being U-Turned and having to go back to the other half of the Detour.
I have a question, and it might be a niggling detail. I just watched the U-Turn again. Connor got there first, then Jet, then Cord, and straggling behind was Dave. Does the whole team have to be at the board to use the U-Turn or only one of them? If it the whole team, then Jet and Cord should have been the ones to U-Turn, or probably, in their case, not U-Turn a team. Now, I realize that this might have set Dave completely off, after all he is a “60 year old man”, but what exactly are the rules?
I noticed that as well but it seems unlikely we’ll ever know.
Although I’m not sure that Brenchel needed to UTurn anybody, I think ultimately it was a really good move to UTurn Dave & Connor.
Brenchel was in front and not in any danger of getting eliminated. As other teams have said, all you have to do is not finish last. There are some legs where it’s great to have a big lead starting off- if it’s likely you’ll stay in the same country, a big lead can get bigger, as we saw tonight. But when the leg starts with you traveling to another country, teams often end up on the same flight which wipes out the lead. They were just in Italy twice so it’s unlikely they’ll stay there…why risk pissing people off if your lead is probably about to evaporate? Just choose not to UTurn.
But maybe Brendon is part evil genius? Because getting UTurned cause Dave to totally melt down. He was so flustered he couldn’t consider doing the Roadblock, putting a little wedge between him and Connor. It also caused him to lose focus. We saw with his Achilles that Dave sometimes…obsesses. Dave and Connor will be running the next leg with Dave focused on revenge/anger, rather than on winning the game. And this is when mistakes happen.
Lastly- TOTALLY agree on the double UTurn. On a regular Detour, the team doesn’t get the next clue halfway through- they only get it when they’ve completed the task. If a team has been UTurned, they should have to finish the Detour- both sides!- before they can move on to the next thing, including UTurning anyone else.
Big fan Dan but have to disagree with your continued defense of Brenchel. They are nauseating and must be stopped. We can’t live in a world where that beeoch wins $1 million
Why are these teams helping each other?? And, seriously, WHY did Dave tell the Blondes that he and Connor would help them? I nearly lost my mind when he said “we will help you carry it” (the donkey toy)? WTH is that?! We are in the final legs – no helping!
The Blondes need to go next.
I agree. As annoying as I find Brendan and Rachel, they didn’t do anything wrong, so kudos to tehm for winning the leg. Makes me sideeye Dave and Connor, who didn’t not uturn the cowboys out of the goodness of their hearts, but because the cowboys had the express pass and thus they wouldn’t be stalled by the uturn (and the afganimals would, thereby Dave and Connor made sure they had a team who at least had to do both detours like they do and would be at the same pace as they are, even with their help).
And yeah, being 60 doesn’t mean the other teams should just let you beat them.
Give me a break! Dave and Connor are acting like babies. If anyone forgot WE are playing the amazing race for Mil $. I think it will only make the Brenchels stronger.
I agree that Brendon and Rachael did nothing wrong by U-turning Dave and Conner. I can’t stand Dave and Conner. I don’t know why Dave thinks he should get any special treatment for being 60 years old? He shouldn’t be in the race if he isn’t up to everything it entails. Also, Conner and Dave are always asking for help. They are both giving help to the Country Girls because they want to make sure someone helps them. The way Dave and Conner plus the Country Girls are acting toward Brendon and Rachel is nasty and down right mean. Brendon and Rachel have been U-turned (on another season) and I don’t ever remember them acting like the “so nice guys” Dave and Conner. Dave and Conner are not nice and I see through their phoniness. I read somewhere that they win the race and I hope that is wrong.