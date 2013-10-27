Recap: ‘The Amazing Race’ – ‘Get Our Groove On’

I’m a little distracted by Game 4 of the World Series, so I may need to make this recap really simple.
Sunday (October 27) night’s episode of “The Amazing Race” was a clean and solid hour of TV, without delivering anything truly spectacular. The Detour options each had advantages and disadvantages. The Roadblock offered the potential to be exhausting, even if it was built entirely on luck. The Double U-Turn came into play the way the producers wanted it to (even if I remain frustrated by the logistics of its implementation) and helped add drama to the episode. And a team I mostly like went home, which was disappointing, but at least they were gracious about it and they have nobody in particular to blame other than themselves.
So yeah. A decent “Amazing Race” episode is a decent thing to have, even if it isn’t nearly as decent as if the Red Sox could figure out where they left the best offense in the American League.
If I sound a little disconnected from tonight’s “Amazing Race,” I’m positively awash in enthusiasm compared with Tim of Tim & Marie. “The Amazing Race” always requires harrowing and exhausting travel and one thing that exit interviewees always tell me is that nothing can prepare you for that level of exhaustion. But usually, the contestants are able to either mask the exhaustion, because they know they’re on TV, or flush the exhaustion away in a river of adrenaline. I’m not sure if I’ve ever witnesses a contestant go from “fully participatory” to “walking dead” as quickly as Tim did in this episode. Maybe he got a cold or the flu? Maybe a long stretch being chained to Marie would suck the life from any of us? Or maybe there’s just a toll that a 34 hour ferry ride, following fast on the heels of several long flight days, less than a week after a 24 hour bus ride up Chile’s coast unavoidably takes.
Or maybe Marie is literally a wraith and after Tim functionally agreed on her behalf to give Travis & Nicole the second Express Pass in exchange for directions to the Viking Lodge at the end of last week’s “Keep on racing…” continuation episode, she slurped his soul out through his ears, leaving her with a really tall prop as her “Amazing Race” partner.
I’m not sure why Tim’s spiritual vacation from his body was the part of tonight’s “Amazing Race” episode that I found most notable, but it was. It was so absolute that I really suspect there will be a flu-based explanation, because I’m not sure what he could have accomplished this episode if he’d needed to accomplish anything. Even attempting to banter with his perpetually feisty partner was a clear chore and, in that context, it was probably a mighty smart move for Tim & Marie to play their Express Pass. I think if Tim had been required to learn choreography, or even stand still, he’d have fallen flat on his face.
Those were the choices in the Detour: Pose or Polka.
In Pose, teams had to dress up like a statue of Neptune in some main square in Gdansk, Poland and they had to post and still get 75 zloties for their troubles. In Polka, teams had to dress up in traditional dancing garb and learn some choreography.
Although we maybe haven’t seen exactly these two tasks, it was still a choice where the teams knew exactly what they were getting into. Learning a local dance is an “Amazing Race” staple and it’s the kind of thing where if you’re good with that sort of thing, you can always knock it off fast, but if you’re awful at that sort of thing, it can become a Mark & Bopper situation and somebody might nearly die. And the Pose Detour was perhaps the least involved variant on the regular “Beg locals for money” task that serves to annually teach us that if you have enough enthusiasm, people will empty their wallets for you, regardless of how impoverished the country happens to be, a fact that is doubly or triply true if you’re an attractive woman.
Gdansk, it should be noted, is a not-poor city in a not-spectacularly-poor country, so unlike many of the show’s begging-in-the-streets tasks, I didn’t find this to be at all problematic. The contestants were explicitly just asking people to give their ice cream or candy money. But if you were Baseball Wives Kim & Nicky, the task was easy enough to push you from middle-of-the-pack to first, because who wouldn’t want to throw large sums of money at attractive women who call each other, “Bunny”? Exactly. But then when Beardos Adam & Brandon attempted to do it and stood around and barely engaged with the crowd, the task suddenly became really hard. The key is always knowing if yours is the kind of personality that will allow you to make fast work of a begging challenge, or if you have dignity. And if you have dignity, what are you doing on a reality show competing for trips and prizes?
Of course, there’s a difference between having a surplus of dignity and just coming from a background in which masculinity is evaluated in very specific ways. So oil rigger Danny of Team Oklahoma, he wasn’t especially happy that the Polka task required one player to wear male attire and the other to wear female attire, nor was he pleased with Tim’s not-incorrect assessment that of the two of them, Danny with the one with the more traditionally feminine frame. Danny didn’t make a huge fuss about having to prance around in a skirt, but he also wasn’t pleased and there’s little doubt that his lack of pleasure led to frustration and the Polka task definitely benefited the teams with one-or-more choreography-amenable participants. So Jason & Amy made short work of the Polka, because Amy can dance and she steered Jason around the floor with a high level of efficiency. And we barely got to watch the Ice Queens at all, but they’re professional dancers and even if Ally jokingly quibbled about having to dress like a man, we all know that she thought she looked adorable.
So both Detours had their advantages and both produced tiny bits of drama, but nobody was reduced to tears. And sometimes I like tears.
The Detour was followed by a Double U-Turn. Y’all know that Double U-Turns are my nemesis and that I had a long talk with series co-creator Elise Doganieri about how strange I find it that you can get to the U-Turn mat, see that you’ve been U-Turned and U-Turn another team before you serve the penalty that you’ve received. I get that it’s supposed to add drama and prevent being U-Turned from just being a de facto elimination, but to me, the U-Turn mat is a route marker and you haven’t truly reached it if you have a penalty that you have to serve. But anywho.
On tonight’s episode, there was lots of talk about strategically interesting U-Turns. Tim & Marie had given the second Express Pass to Travis & Nicole and they had used their own Express Pass to avoid Posing or Polkaing. Marie threw out the possibility that they might use the U-Turn on Travis & Nicole, which I really would have respected. It would have been a gesture of pointless hostility, but it might have allowed them to get the second Express Pass out of the game. I think that would have been cool. They didn’t do it.
Instead, Team Oklahoma made correct and proper use of the U-Turn and, knowing that the Afhanimals were behind them at the Detour, they used it on Leo & Jamal. That was clean and smart. The flaw in the logic was that the Afghanimals are exactly the kind of team that performs well in money-begging tasks and, true to form, they hammed it up and got 50 zloties from a guy in a BYU shirt, even though they couldn’t name two historic BYU quarterbacks. [For future reference, guys, Jim McMahon and Steve Young are the easy ones, but Ty Detmer, John Beck and Robbie Bosco would have worked as well.] The Afghanimals didn’t need to worry, because even though they’d been U-Turned, they were still able to U-Turn a second team before finishing the penalty, meaning that they were able to U-Turn the Beardos, who quick Pose and were struggling with Polka. Things would have gone exactly the same way in my ideal U-Turn world, because the Afghanimals arrived at the U-Turn mat with their Race Wives. So as Leo & Jamal went off and did the other Detour, the Ice Queens would have U-Turned the Beardos to protect their sweet baboos. Easy peasy and I couldn’t complain about the structure. Oh well.
The Roadblock took place at the longest apartment complex in Poland, a mile-and-a-half building. The question was “Who’s got a sweet tooth?” and players had to run through the complex to 12 marked apartments to find the one that was serving rose-filled jelly donuts, rather than lemon-filled. The potential existed for a long of running. Or for dumb luck. Or, apparently, for teamwork. Amy and Marie agreed to work together and then Travis ended up working with them. The players had to visit apartments and meet real Poles and it was stated “You may be penalized for bad manners,” which seemed like it might cause problems for Marie. But honest, I think Marie is very much in control of her behavior, so she was all compliments and kisses on the cheeks for her various donut-providing hosts. I liked everybody’s enthusiasm and politeness in the Roadblock, but it wasn’t all that hard.
In the end, the Beardos went home because they wasted time at the first Detour, changed gears, struggled at little at the second Detour and then faced a U-Turn. This was the first time all season that a team has gone home for straight-forward “Amazing Race”-based reasons, rather than getting lost in a cab, taking a stupid bus or choosing the wrong flight. I’ll miss the Beardos, who became the second team this season to go from first to last. Oh well.
Some other thoughts on this week’s episode:
*** I liked the little bits of gameplay in this episode. So Travis was behind Kim and Marie, who were working together. He briefly was even with Kim, but she took the elevator and he took the steps. He pressed each floor’s button and she ended up taking the steps and coming up behind him. This let him join in a three-way alliance on the task. It didn’t matter and, in fact, it cost the ER Docs the Leg, because he was true to his word and told Marie and Kim where the right donut was. Marie & Tim ended up winning the Leg, making the value of the Express Pass roughly “A trip to Hawaii,” which isn’t bad.
*** The Baseball Wives cost themselves that trip to Hawaii by walking right by the U-Turn booth after finishing the Detour ahead of the other team. That and the three teams getting lost going to the Solidarity Monument were the episode’s only travel misadventures.
*** Line of the Episode: Brandon’s response to their black Neptune outfits: “I’d just be wearing a seashell around my crotch. I wouldn’t be wearing a black onesy.” It also was weird that the Beardos had to wear fake beards.
*** And I hope that tonight’s elimination for one group of wacky Beardos has no impact on Boston’s group of wacky Beardos.
Yeah. Seriously. I have to concentrate on the last two innings of this World Series game. No more writing about “Amazing Race.”
I’m pretty sure Amy (and by extension, Jason) is the first person I’ve been actively rooting for in a few seasons. They’re efficient racers who consistently emerge out of bunches, they have a highly functional relationship, seem to be having fun, don’t like the people I don’t like, but also don’t let it get in the way of cooperation (eg, tonight with Marie) when that’s a good idea. Plus she’s gorgeous, so there’s that. And the beards left before their hamminess went from tolerable to actively annoying so I don’t even really mind that elimination. Though I wish it would have been Marie or Leo/Jamal, which didn’t happen despite the apparent conspiracy among cab drivers to screw everyone I don’t really like.
I’m at the point of free Tim, if only for the look he gives in the cab when Marie is hyperventilating. It was AMAZING.
Overall, this cast is my favorite in a while, with one team I’m definitely rooting for, a second which I like (Travis/Nichole), several tolerable teams (Oklahoma, Bunnies, Ice Queens if they bail on Leo/Jamal, Tim), and only three people I don’t like.
I really enjoyed tonight’s episode because this was the first time I’d been to a place shown on TAR. I visited Gdansk a few years ago when I visited friends in Poland. It is a beautiful city and some buildings that had been bombed were left in that condition so it is really a neat place to visit. I was at the statue of Neptune and the spot for the U-turn.
I wish I had been there to help ZZ Top. I would’ve gladly given them the roughly $25 to help them through the challenge. For all their strengths it seems that busking is not one of them. That is unfortunate because they were an extremely likeable team. I had hoped the Afghanimals would’ve been the ones going home.
Also, the rules for EVERY roadblock should be that Marie is polite. She was an absolute angel tonight.
Nice to know how much in US dollars they were required to get. I wish the Race would include that info in the show (though I guess I could’ve googled it).
I’m bummed about the Beardos. They seemed so well-suited to the race; strong but not bulky, drama-free, friendly, and actually good at stuff.
I think Marie’s “tuff grrrl” rudeness is actually a put-on. She seems to come from that competitive sports/workout lifestyle where you feel the need to put on a “badass” attitude rather than just be jovial.
Also, I have to imagine that 75 zloties is equal to about $25 (hand to god, I just went to a currency converter mid-sentence and it’s actually $24.53 – damn I’m good!!)…….Imagine how hard it would be to get any one person to give you more than a dollar, especially if you’re performing for a foreign TV show that they’re never going to see.
The setup for the apartment complex roadblock was rather stupid — why put all the rose-filled pastries in the same room? That’s bound to result in some teams coasting by on some other team’s hard work, which is just what happened here. They should have mixed in the special pastries in the piles of normal pastries, with a rule that you must pick and sample one pastry at each room. That way, if a team fails to find a marked item in a given room it doesn’t mean that other teams can skip the room — they may have just not picked the right one in the pile. And if a team does find a marked item in a room, it doesn’t mean other teams can stop checking that room, because there might have been two marked items in that pile. These rules would have made the competition more in line with the traditional hide and seek challenges that the race does, and it would have resulted in a far more variable outcome, spreading out the teams. The race is more interesting when you don’t have teams all arriving at the pit stop at the same time.
I thought about that too, but then you have the chance that somebody could make it through every room without finding one of the jelly pastries.
It was a weird task though, especially since it didn’t appear that the building was all that difficult to navigate.
Ah you’re right. I suppose they could have said that you can start repeating rooms you’ve already been too once you’ve tried them all, but if racers are trying them in random order that might be hard to keep track of.
Alternatively, they could have made the rule that you can try as many pastries from a single room as you want, but if you do that you have to completely finish a whole pastry before starting on another. Those things looked pretty damn big, and the race has never had a problem with making people get sick. There would be strategy in whether you choose to eat a lot but not have to run around as much, or if you just take single bites while constantly running from room to room. (They could be extra mean by putting none of the marked pastries in the rooms closest to the starting position!)
Primate – I definitely had the same thought and I think Rugman’s assessment is probably correct. Depending on how few donuts there were, there was a real chance that that task might go on forever and that fatigue might begin to play a real role. Would that have been the worst thing ever? Probably not. They definitely took the easier way, which is fine.
-Daniel
The way around that would be to make each room have a plate for each team. When you get to the clue box, pick a number from the number tree, then eat the donut on the numbered plate in each room. That ensures that each team has an equal chance of their winning donut being in the first room and the last room. Each room has only a single winning pastry so you’re forced to go through all of them until you find it, and teaming up with other contestants only means they can help find the right apartment.
MGRABOIS’s idea is best, but another easy way around the problem would be – if you’ve been to every single apartment and didn’t find a rose-flavored pastry, you can still move on.
Seemed a little unfair that the last episode ended with “keep racing” followed by all of the teams getting on the exact same ferry. Made the last episode completely pointless (other than the $5k the Beardos won). At least they could have made it a NEL, so one of the teams would have had a penalty during this leg.
Well, I’ll miss the Beardos. They were polite and funny and fun to watch (as opposed to Marie, who we saw can be polite, but who is still damn annoying).
I’m with you, Dan, about the Double U-Turn. If you’re U-turned, you should have to finish both tasks before you can U-turn someone else. It would certainly add more urgency to the task if you knew the people you were U-turning were capable of making up time.
The big problem with that is that most of the time, by the time a team has finished the second task, there are no other teams behind them. This lets them at least be competitive – if you U-turn someone, they’re almost guaranteed to be the last ones to check in, unless you are one of the first teams at the U-turn and the other teams are far behind.
Nothing about the giant boat ride reset, making last week’s episode 100% irrelevant?
Just saw Brian’s comment. He’s right.
Why didn’t Tim & Marie get penalized for not finding the second part of the clue? Aren’t you supposed to have all travel documents/clues with you when you check-in?
I wondered about that too….
Maybe they did turn around and get it before checking in, or perhaps they were given a small penalty, but they chose not to show the footage because the teams were all about to be equalized anyway and it wouldn’t have affected the game in any meaningful way.
But yeah, the show does seem to be selective about what is required and what’s not. Would they have been turned away if they had tried to check in without the pirate coins instead of the longhouse clue?
If it doesn’t affect the order of the check-in at the mat, there’s no real reason to spend time on showing the penalty. There’s always a fine-print disclaimer on the closing credits saying something to the effect of “events not affecting the outcome of the show may not have been shown” or thereabouts.
Wasn’t it said that the teams would need those coins later on in the game? Maybe in the next episode or the one after that they will be screwed because they left those coins back in Norway.
CJ, no, they took the coins but left the clue that said where they were supposed to go (which is why they had to ask for directions).
Not to be confused with “leave the gun, take the cannoli.”
Last week’s episode it said they needed to take the coins for later, but it didn’t necessarily say they needed the clue that told them where to go for the pit stop. Tim and Marie did get the coins. They just missed the clue.
Dan,
Apartment complex is only 1/2 a mile long, which is still impressive. And I totally agree with you about the double U-turn. Teams should have to complete the other leg before torpedoing a team behind them. I think it could encourage more teams to U-turn other teams. Under current rules, the OK kids really were U-turning Beardos, since the Afghanimals just passed on the penalty.
Well Mr. ER sure had the right idea on following Marie + the other one (whose name I don’t know yet) *and* pushing the elevator buttons; he was a smooth operator.
Too bad Marie didn’t think of the tag-along move herself before simply forfeiting the pass. Also, her concern that the docs may be ahead of them at U-turn was overly cautious since the only cost would be needlessly pissing them off. But it was a double U-turn and there were other teams *known* to be much further behind – so the docs would most likely survive and just be even more pissed off. So that was a good pass, but for wrong reason.
The use of their own express pass was a good one – good chance they’d have to play it anyway to prevent elimination but they used it fast enough to come in first instead. Nice.
And did they only have *one* stand for the Pose portion? That could seriously clog up the race and unduly penalize those for others’ performance. I hate set ups like that. Not to mention that I didn’t like the premise itself. Just lazy and uninspired and an annoying platform altogether. But given the Beardos’ weirdo motif, I’m surprised they just stood there…
It was cute seeing Tim and the other guy, just polka dance for fun.
And the cabbies were delightful — esp. the one who just didn’t ‘know’ where the golden gate was… loved it! I hope they tipped him well.
It was weird watching Oklahoma Danny be so put off by needing to wear the dress. I understand they come from a “good old boy” lifestyle, but surely his friends wouldn’t bust his butt too much for wearing a polka dress in order to win a million dollars, right? It’s not like they found out he likes to paint his toenails pink under his workboots.
why weren’t Tim and Marie penalized for leaving the clue behind