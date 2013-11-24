Recap: ‘The Amazing Race’ – ‘Part Like the Red Sea’

That was an exciting, drama-filled episode of “The Amazing Race,” but it was also an episode so full of variably noxious self-righteousness and smugness that I ended up strongly disliking a team that had been a favorite previously and cringing through entirely too much of the hour.
I’m putting the balance of the episode too far towards “annoyance” for me to call the episode a success and I’m afraid that there’s nothing Travis & Nicole will be able to do to work their way back into my rooting graces.
Oh well.
I guess I’ll recap the episode after the break, though I’m pretty wrung out from the end of that Patriots game.
Did Travis & Nicole track down an “Amazing Race” editor last week and, I dunno, squish their puppy? Urinate in their soup? Throw toilet paper in their trees?
It’s hard to think of a team that had received such an overwhelmingly positive edit for so long suddenly getting such an awful edit this late in the season.
No. Really. Does anybody have any alternatives they want to propose?
For nearly two months, Travis & Nicole have been the Power Parents, the Can-Do Docs. Yes, there was that one time Nicole made a mistake and Travis was down on her and she was apologetic, but that seemed like an aberration. Even last week when they decided to be just a wee bit self-righteous and U-Turn the Afghanimals because the Afghanimals lied to them about U-Turning Brandon & Adam, they didn’t seem like the most embraceable of teams, but it was still easy to take their side, since the Afghanimals really had lied for absolutely no reason. I kept talking about how Travis & Nicole were clearly the season’s dominant team and the pairing most deservingly heading for a win.
But this week? Ugh. It was a disaster from the start, because the editors decided to craft a “hubris” cut for them. Having barely, if ever, mentioned God previously, suddenly Travis & Nicole were warriors for Jesus and they weren’t just the nice couple that wanted to set a good example for their children. No. “We want to be a beacon for God’s light to show through us,” Travis said.
Wow. Those are some big words, T-Dog.
Then Travis got snotty with Leo & Jamal at the airport, which should have been a perfectly viable opportunity for Travis to turn the other cheek, but instead he got snobby with a guy who was somewhat deranged himself at that point. Then Travis was high-and-mighty greeting the Ice Queens on a train in Indonesia, telling them “And you know what? We’ll tell you the truth.” And then he kept going when the Afghanimals tried lying to get that train moving faster to leave two teams behind — like two American tourists in the middle of a train have the power to impact its departure time — and Travis muttered “No need to lie.”
Ultimately, it was all a set-up so that when we got to the Roadblock and Nicole did one of the most pathetic things in “Amazing Race” history and Travis sat there shaking his head and being holier-than-thou and embarrassed, he was being embarrassed for his wife, but we were being embarrassed for the both of them. Ick.
And it wasn’t like the episode was trying to take a tough stand against smugness on “The Amazing Race.” The entire episode was build as a validation of and vindication for everything that Marie has done all season long, as we begin with her lecturing Tim about how 99 percent of the time she’s right and there’s no reason why “The Amazing Race” has to be an even partnership and then we ended the Leg with an important lesson on Marie being right all of the time.
In-between? We had some very weird choices, some stupid mistakes and nearly 44 consecutive minutes of Leo & Jamal jumping up and down, shrieking, singing, dancing and ululating.
The teams were separated by 90 minutes at the start of the Leg, but we were Equalized, flying to Indonesia. After a ram-butting introductory task that somehow put Travis & Nicole and Ally & Ashley into the lead, we headed off to Bandung and the Detour. Well, every team but Amy & Jason and Tim & Marie, who missed the train back from the ramming — in no part because the Afghanimals lied and said something about their pregnant wives in order to get the train moving faster — and fell an hour behind, which ended up being irrelevant.
The Detour was the choice between Feed the Elephants or For the Birds. In Feed the Elephants, teams had to go to a market, collect an assortment of watermelons, sweet potatoes, bananas and sugar cane stalks, take them to a zoo and, as you’d assume, feed the elephants. In For the Birds, you had get two matching love birds, take them to a park and make them sing.
I guess the logic for the elephants task goes like this: Always choose the more photogenic challenge and never choose the challenge in which you have to rely upon animals to do something that may not come naturally. If you think that “eating” comes more naturally to an elephant than “singing” comes to a bird and if you think that elephants are inherently more photogenic than birds, then there was no question that Feed the Elephants was the correct Detour. It was not. Even done with absolutely perfect, Feed the Elephants had a market purchasing component, a driving component, a transportation within the zoo component and a waiting-patiently-for-an-elephant-to-eat component. The birds, it was exactly as simple as the directions. The clue suggested there was a grading component, but we got no indication of what a good or bad piece of avian musicality might be, because Travis & Nicole completed the Detour in no time at all, giving them a big lead going to the Roadblock.
Feed the Elephants didn’t have to be especially hard, but whatever challenges existed, Ally & Ashley found a way to bring them to the center. Inexplicably the Ice Queens skipped the market, wandered around the zoo looking for a cart to carry fruit they had yet to acquire. Then they realized, having squandered a small lead, that they weren’t actually prepared to do the task and then they went to the market and blundered on the second self-made obstacle. Sugar cane stalks are really long and bulky and there’s at least a challenge to figuring out how to transport them in a taxi when you have a drive, two passengers and a camera guy. The Afghanimals threaded the cane out the window through the front seat. Jason put his sugar cane on the roof. The Ice Queens decided they couldn’t figure out how to do it, left the sugar cane at the market, took everything else to the zoo and then went back to the market. If you’re curious how to fritter away a lead of an hour, this was how.
Oh and they also fought. I hate it when functional teams have inevitable blow-ups. “The Amazing Race” is a stressful environment. I know that whoever I Raced with, I’d be yelling at them Marie-style before the end of the first Leg. But I still remember when Kandice and Dustin had their blow-up in All-Stars in the final Leg, having been the best of friends for nearly two full seasons of action. That hurt. Similarly, Ally & Ashley had been nothing but lovely to each other and suddenly Ashley’s yelling at Ally for insisting they do Elephant when she wanted to do Birds and claiming that all season long they’d been doing only what Ally wanted them to do. Meanness was exchanged on both sides. Granted that by the time they finished feeding the elephant, who Ashley dubbed “Rosie,” they were copacetic again, but the scars remain.
Anyway… The Roadblock. And the embarrassment.
The task was to assemble an angklung, a musical instrument of bamboo reeds, forming one octave.
It was not, if we’re being honest, a hard task. If you know what an octave is. If you know that an octave is eight notes in a certain progression, there was a little handiwork and then you were done. Nicole did not, alas, know what an octave is. At all. Even though Travis tried to verify that she knew what an octave was before she departed. She did not. So Nicole had a big lead and the first couple times she assembled the angklung, she was doing four or six notes, which is the kind of disconnect that shows you don’t have a clue what you’re doing. Well, Leo comes in and after running through the area screaming and chanting and singing, he almost immediately finished (after one brief goof on the angklung stand).
At this point Leo yells, “Leo! Destroy your instrument! Don’t let no one see!” That seemed needlessly paranoid until the exact moment that Nicole went running to the judging area and started running circles around Leo literally begging him to let her see the angklung. Now even if these teams had had zero relationship on the Race and had never spent a second together, it would have been cringeworthy, but for it to be a member of Team Beacon of Light trying to cheat off of the homework from Team Lying Heathens? Oy. But the amazing part was that it wasn’t even Nicole’s low point.
While this is happening, Tim & Marie arrive at the Roadblock. You may not have noticed, but they’ve been alternating Roadblocks. This should have been Marie’s Roadblock, but she looked at the clue, sensed it was musical and put her foot down and insisted that it be Tim to do it. Why? Tim is musical. Now here’s the odd thing: Tim did the Vienna Boy’s Choir Roadblock as well, but does anybody remember him being a superstar at it? He wasn’t bad or anything. Far from it. But he wasn’t presented as this musical savant or anything. Tonight, you’d have thought Tim was like a gigantic baseball-playing Beethoven and Marie was some brilliant strategist to have unloosed Tim on this particular Roadblock. Thanks to his gift, Tim finished the Roadblock in almost no time and allowed his pair to finish a close second and allowed Marie to say, “So I made you do it and I was right.” Marie is the Nikki Finke of “Amazing Race” harpies. “TOLDJA!” But she absolutely did.
So while this is going on, Nicole remains useless. She would still be in Indonesia today, but she got spared. Amy also finished fast, as anybody with awareness of an “octave” was able to do. She and Jason were about to leave when they remembered that they’ve been friendly with the Power Parents, so Amy tried to give Nicole some assistance. But Nicole couldn’t figure it out. Soon, Amy was literally down on the floor basically doing the task for Nicole as Jason was muttering, “We’ll just come in last. Don’t worry about it.”
For all of that, though, Ally & Ashley couldn’t catch up. They probably would have caught up if Amy hadn’t done the Roadblock for Nicole. But so it goes!
Some additional thoughts on Sunday’s episode…
*** Ally & Ashley, as cute and peppy as they were, never finished better than fifth in any Leg this season. They were a middle-of-the-pack team and they probably benefitted from their alliance with Leo & Jamal, though that alliance didn’t help them on this Leg, even though they were on the same train and headed for the Detour at the same time.
*** I can’t figure out why Leo & Jamal are so unlikable. But they kinda are. But they shouldn’t be. They’re enthusiastic. They’re loving this experience. And they haven’t fought with each other. Those are attributes which, under normal circumstance, usually make me love teams.
*** There’s no fluke team in the Top 4 this season. Yes, Tim & Marie had a couple rough early Legs after starting the season on top, but in the balance they’ve been strong. Leo & Jamal and Nicole & Travis have combined to win five Legs. And Jason & Amy have finished second or third six times. They’re all reasonable good teams.
*** Next week is a guaranteed Non-Elimination, right?
*** Who had the episode title? And in what context? I totally missed it.
*** Monkey. On. Stilts. How was the whole episode not built around the MONKEY ON STILTS?!?
Thoughts on Sunday’s episode?
I wonder how some of these clues are worded people seem to get lost a lot.
Man, what an absolutely terrible decision by Jason and Amy to help Nicole figure out the roadblock. I get being friendly to other teams, especially ones you like, but that was definitely a person-to-person decision and not a racer-to-racer one.
Travis and Nicole are expontentially better team than the IceQueens. I mean they’ve been ringing off 1st and 2nd place finishes nearly the entire race. WHY WOULD YOU KEEP THEM AROUND WHEN THERE ARE ONLY 5 TEAMS LEFT! I mean they can’t even tangibly pay back the favor in the form of a U-Turn because they already used theirs last week.
The only thing I can think is yet another move to mostly spite the Afghanimals/break up the Iceghanimals alliance. But that’s still stupid because the Ice Queens really are a bad team who aren’t a threat to anyone in an F4 situation.
The title quote was Ally or Ashley (eliminated and I still can’t tell them apart) in a taxi after completing the elephant Detour.
You seem to have forgotten about Leo & Jamal’s fight about not compensating a taxi driver in Leg 2 which knocked them down from 1st to 2nd. Maybe that’s been affecting your opinion of the Afghanimals, Dan.
GY – You’re right! I was forgetting that. I’m sure that’s at least somewhat coloring my opinion.
And I *still* don’t remember the title quote. Weird.
-Daniel
Leo and Jamal are unlikeable because they’re mugging for camera time at all times. They’re four year olds who want constant attention and that’s just not endearing in an adult.
I mean, to some extent everyone who goes on a reality show is that person, but they turn it up to 11. I’m sort of vaguely rooting for Amy, but don’t really like Jason. Tim might be fine, but Marie sucks. And I don’t like either of the other two teams. Not a well cast season, while not being an utter disaster. Just kind of meh, which has become an all too frequent reaction for me with this show.
Exactly, from the very first episode they rubbed me the wrong way because they were just trying way too hard to be that fun loving , wacky team. Jamal in particular gets this wild unhinged look in his eyes when the two of them are going way overboard in their enthusiasm.
Both of them are prime examples of people who think they’re more clever and charming then they really are. I keep waiting for them to shoot themselves in the foot by outsmarting themselves by trying to do something especially clever.
I do think the power couple’s reasoning for u-turning them was self righteous, but I also find it a waste of time for teams who are u-turned to turn it into a vendetta. Its a waste of energy and quite petty.
This is a game, other teams are going to take whatever advantage they can get, confronting someone for taking that advantage is pointless.
Having said that I’ve always recognized that I would be the most boring contestant on a reality show because i would just put my head down and do the job. I don’t care about entertaining or being liked. I do care about fairness and treating other people well but if someone turned on me in a reality game I’d just say “fair enough” but I wouldn’t obsess over it or hope to find a way to screw them over.
But like I say that’s why I’d never be cast, people like Leo and Jamal (I refuse to write their idiotic team name) drive me crazy, there’s always an ugly underbelly of desperation to be noticed and the centre of attention that breeds pettiness Their flirtation with the blonde girls was gross and very high school.
I guess the short answer to your question about why you find it hard to like them, Dan, is because they try way too hard to be likeable.
I think the problem casting wise is that the teams that could have been likable winners got taken out a couple legs ago. I could have gotten behind the Beardos winning, I could have gotten behind the NFL guys winning, I could have maybe gotten behind the Okies winning. All are gone.
I’m not a huge Jason fan myself, Andrew. I always think that he’s going to cross the line from vaguely racist comments to full on racism. He danced on that line again in Sunday’s episode with his questioning the ethnicity of Indonesians. Something along the lines of “are they more Chinese or Indian?” Sorry, I don’t remember the exact quote. Add that to the comments he made in the mosque about not being comfortable with being there and you get the sense that he’s holding back from saying something truly ignorant.
When Travis made the “beacon for God’s light” comment, my eye roll would have made Liz Lemon proud. Where did THAT come from?!? I agree with Dan. After Sunday’s episode, Travis and Nicole have gone from an inoffensive team (which is often the best I can strive for) to a self-righteous duo. Boo!
Leo and Jamal, aside from being immature as you rightly put it, Andrew, are also quite arrogant. I understand that they haven’t been very well liked by other contestants, but they compound that issue by displaying poor sportsmanship when they win a leg or complete a challenge. However, all that goes out the window in the case of Leo not letting Nicole see his assembled instrument. That was justified. Finally, I love it when the Afghanimals complete a challenge and Leo goes over the top with celebration while Jamal tries to reign him in so they can get the hell outta there. Looks like Jason and Amy are the lesser of several evils at this point.
Yeah, Leo and Jamal got kinda nasty with each other over the paying the taxi. They just grate on my nerves for some reason . Hard for me to root for any of the teams at this point. I guess the two docs by default.
I found Leo and Jamal really chauvinistic in the early going, although that attribute seems to have faded a bit as they’ve focused on racing. In this episode, I was certainly routing for them over the docs, which was a weird feeling. Just say you U-turned them because you don’t like them, or because you thought you could eliminate them. Their obsession with one completely dumb and inconsequential lie is so self-righteous and borderline insincere. It’s a race. People should be lying! No extra points for running it any particular way, (and no moral high ground, either). There are really only a very few non-rule-breaking behaviors that could make me dislike a team for their racing style, specifically.
Why was this episode so focused on the Docs religion ? Was it to try to put Leo ,and Jamal in a better light ? Of course anything regarding God ,and religion on tv is taboo . Yes they were a little holier than thou ,but I know people like this is every day life ,no big deal . I just don’t like the Afghanimals ,a little too attention seeking . I still like the Docs or Amy ,and Jason for the win . Teams help each other all the time ,but it’s time to cut the cord now .
A Reality TV Show Contestant’s Guide to Making Yourself Imminently Hateable
Step 1: Give yourself an annoying nickname.
Step 2: Mug. Incessantly. Remind everyone at all times that you are performing for the cameras.
Step 3: Wear USC gear.
Step 4: Shamelessly cozy up to the hot chicks.
Step 5: Spend a majority of the first half of the race mired at the back of the pack, then finish a race in first (in a location that accentuates your strengths) and start claiming race superiority.
Step 6: Do stupid stuff like oversleeping at a pit stop.
SaveFarris – Leo’s USC gear is the most endearing thing about him…
-Daniel
Remember when a Detour was a choice between two tasks, each with its own pros and cons? That was great. There seem to have been far too many Detours this year (and in the past couple of seasons) where one option was far easier, presented no obvious difficulties, and wasn’t an obvious choice.
The camel detour last week was sort of this way, though it had the obvious “choose the photogenic task” angle. This was just one easy task and one hard task and no way to differentiate between the two.
I also didn’t like how that one-hour gap (which was ultimately meaningless) was the result of nothing more than cab rides. If you’re going to bunch the teams at the beginning of the leg, don’t just reverse bunch them on the next task without making them actually do something that will determine which group they’re in.
And was anybody else made uncomfortable by the ram-fighting? I guess it’s more on a level with bullfighting (which they’ve shown before) than cockfighting or dog-fighting, it just felt a little weird.
I noticed they had one of the contestants make a comment along the lines of “I guess it doesn’t hurt the rams” which I assume a producer told them to say.
Indonesian bird markets are a noted problem, conservation wise. Millions of birds are wild caught (!) and TAR should’ve emphasized that those were *captive-bred*, assuming they acted responsibly…
With Dr. ER on his pulpit I figured we were in store for some foot-in-mouth disease. And I kept wondering how Mrs. Doc ever passed O-chem, w/ orbital hybridisation and all. Crimeny!
When the Afghanimals entered the musical arena, they felt like Gladiators? Okay then warriors of inanity.
Tim & Marie did a fantastic job of catching up, not rooting for them per se, but are a genuine source of harmless comedy.
Also, the kids were too darn cute. And the Ice Queen meltdown? Most personality we’ve seen. And the biggest Saint of all? Big ol’ sweetheart Amy. *Too* much integrity!
Dan, do we know if there are any rules regarding getting 2 taxis? Besides the fact that the teams are allocated only a certain amount of money per leg, was there anything to stop the Ice girls from hiring a second taxi to follow the taxi they were in and take the sugar stalks?
Brian – In the past, I feel like teams have hired second cars to lead their first cars to confusing locations in the past? I’m pretty sure the only restrictions in this case are: A) Your limited finances and B) Your limited ability to explain to not one driver but TWO what it is that you’re trying to do…
-Daniel
Teams used to hire taxis all the time, and would follow them when they had to drive themselves. TAR put in a rule against that, but it doesn’t seem that it would apply in this case. The Ice Queens probably could have hired a second taxi for hauling and been with in the rules. However, it looked like the problem their mind was the the sugarcane wouldn’t fit in a taxi.
I personally really like Leo and Jamal. Yes, they can be a tad over enthusiastic but overall they seem like good guys. They don’t snipe at each other nor blame each other when things go awry. The doctors are sanctimonious and hypocritical. I like Tim but Marie is quite a piece of work…wouldn’t want to have to work with her or be associated with her in any way. Amy and Jason seemed like a good team until Amy decided to STUPIDLY help Nicole. What a twit.
“*** Monkey. On. Stilts. How was the whole episode not built around the MONKEY ON STILTS?!?”
I had the same thought Dan. More monkeys TAR please.
The edit Travis got certainly seemed bad. That being said, regardless of the edit, the way he acted towards his wife after she couldn’t do the task was really, truly awful. They are definitely the team I least want to see win at this point.
Oh, can you say hypocrite??? Nicole, is that a good example to set for your kids? Cheating in the judging area? Really, after making such a big deal about the Leo and Jamal lie? The ER docs must be cafeteria Christians.
During a Tim and Marie segment, I said to my son, “It’s no wonder they are no longer a couple”. Also, every team must know that the next leg is non-elimination, right? I wonder how/if that will affect anyone.
Why oh why do we not have the Firewall and Iceberg team? You guys should totally do it!