Recap: ‘The Amazing Race’ – ‘Super Shady’

Here I was terrified that Sunday (November 13) night’s “The Amazing Race” would continue this season’s every-other-Leg pattern and be a Non-Elimination Leg and while I was bracing for annoyance, a really excellent episode broke out.
There was travel intrigue, a solid Roadblock, two photogenic Detour options, a Double U-Turn that was actually used and… BUNNIES!!!!
Oh and best of all… A team went home. Huzzah, “The Amazing Race.” Huzzah.
Full recap, devoid of much of my typical irritation, after the break…
We’d spent a rather long period of time in Malawi over the past two episodes, so it was good that Sunday’s episode picked up almost immediately and sent the teams off to Copenhagen or, as Zac pronounced it… I have no idea what Zac thought he was reading.
There was a travel catch. The teams were told they’d been booked on a flight arriving in Denmark at 8:20 a.m. but that they were invited to try to find a faster route. When the clue tells you that, you’re well-served trying to find a faster route. Unless you’re not. How many times have we seen teams try the, “Well, I’ll go to [Insert Hub X] and I’m sure there’ll be more options there” only to arrive in [Insert Hub X] and discover that they were screwed.
So let’s just be generous and pretend that that’s what Marcus & Amani were thinking. After nearly being eliminated two weeks ago, you’d think that the couple would be racing with champing-at-the-bit intensity. Nope. While each of the other teams scrambled around making alternate plans, Marcus & Amani ended up chilling in the Amsterdam airport overnight. In contrast, Zac & Laurence were rewarded for their guts plan to head to London and find a new flight from there and they arrived in Copenhagen nearly 12 hours ahead of schedule. The other teams all booked alternate flights out of Amsterdam and made it to Copenhagen a few hours after Zac & Laurence, but well ahead of the original schedule. Meanwhile, realizing that their “unwind time” was going to cost them many hours, Marcus & Amani assumed they were out of the Race.
It wasn’t that simple.
The teams got to a church in Copenhagen and discovered that it didn’t open until 7:30 a.m. Part of me feels sad for Zac & Laurence, who gambled their way into a huge lead and then had “The Amazing Race” turn that lead into a tie with every team other than Marcus & Amani.
But from here, the Leg became a “Who Wants To Lose This Most?” competition, which normally wouldn’t be evidence of a good “Amazing Race” Leg, except that the total number of teams engaging in the “Who Wants To Lose This Most?” sweepstakes was three or four.
Jeremy & Sandy took first dibs and they went wandering off in the wrong direction from the church. Rather than seeing both halves of the clue, they saw one half, made a stupid assumption and had to turn around. And that’s how Marcus & Amani got back into the Leg.
The Roadblock was one of those “Learn a local dance” challenges of the sort that invariably causes serious problems for at least one male contestant. In this case, the participating dancers had to get dressed in period-appropriate costumes — and make-up — and then learn three different sets of steps.
“The Amazing Race” is often guilty of over-splicing and over-explaining and over-amping tension with music, but this Roadblock was beautifully shot in an almost verite style. Almost. Let’s not get crazy here. But the only accompanying music was the music being danced to, the talking heads were at a minimum and we got to see long and uninterrupted shots of Ernie and Zac and Cathi learning to dance, as they were the first competitors to the Roadblock. We also got a very sweet conversation between Cindy and Bill that had Bill telling the history of his relationship with his wife, who he met back when they were in junior high. “We just met in a bar,” Cindy said, somewhat disappointed. In the moment, the Bill/Cindy conversation was just a nice sentimental aside, but it became important just a few minutes later.
The bottom like was that Zac was this season’s Inept Male Dancer. Ernie started first and finished first, but Zac was passed by Cathi and then by Snowboarder Andy, who was so good he had his instructor asking if he’d done it before.
Zac finally finished with his team in fourth. Laurence was less-than-generous.
“It would have taken me a little while, but I probably would have landed it a little quicker,” Laurence said, with his son sitting next to him.
Ouch.
At this point, it was Marcus & Amani’s time to try to lose the Leg AGAIN. They went in the wrong direction and ended up out in the country, with Marcus saying all that while that he’s stubborn and doesn’t like to read directions. They finally did the strangest thing possible and pulled over to the side of the road basically on a freeway and tried hailing people down for directions. When you’re in a country where basically the entire population (at least in an urban area like Copehagen) speaks at least some English, that should never, ever happen.
“In football terms, we just had a big turnover,” Marcus said. By the way, did anybody know that Marcus played in the NFL?
The Detour was a choice between All Hopped Up and All Churned Out. In All Hopped Up, teams had to lead a bunny rabbit through a steeplechase course that they set up (the teams, not the bunny). All Churned Out required teams to turn cream into six sticks of properly mixed and formed butter. This is one where the two most common theories of Detour participation bumped heads. All Hopped Up was definitely the more photogenic challenge, because steeplechase-jumping bunnies are freaking adorable, but as several teams very correctly noted, it’s always dangerous to put your fate in the hands of animals. In this case, “photogenic” definitely trumped “animals,” because all signs were that All Hopped Up was a breeze, while All Churned Out at least required physical effort. But every team but one decided to make butter. Go figure.
Ernie & Cindy rushed through their churning and reached the Double U-Turn. Last week, they threw away $15,000 by not U-Turning the Snowboarders and this week they weren’t going to let that happen again. They hadn’t finished first since the opening leg of the Race and they decided to U-Turn Bill & Cathi, who were close enough behind that they could have been a threat reaching the Pit Stop. Bill & Cathi were a little grumbly and who could blame them? Bill had just told Cindy his entire sexual history while they watched their partners prance around in tights. And it wasn’t like Ernie wanted to use the U-Turn. This was all Cindy. They did, indeed, finish first and they won a trip to Fiji. As far as I can tell, they did exactly the right thing and Bill & Cathi were just being snitty for no good reason.
Plus, Bill & Cathi turned around and immediately U-Turned Zac & Laurence for no particular reason. Just turning around and U-Turning an arbitrary team behind you isn’t wrong, but if Bill & Cathi just wanted to insure their own survival, surely they knew Amani & Marcus were who-the-heck-knows-how-far behind them. Stick them with a penalty and move on, right?
Here’s where things started to get weird. Jeremy & Sandy decided, for the second time in the Leg, that they were determined to go home, so they got badly lost going to the Detour. Sandy didn’t provide proper instructions and Jeremy got to be typically passive-agressive. It was a whole thing.
So Bill & Cathi still end up in second, with the Snowboarders close behind. Marcus & Amani, as the only team to pick bunnies at the Detour (even if Marcus initially confused “bunny” with “goat”) rushed along and finished fourth. Even with that U-Turn, Laurence & Zac were done with the Detour while Jeremy and Sandy were still churning. Game over, right?
Wrong!
After starting the Leg with gutsy brilliance, Zac & Laurence left the Detour going in the wrong direction and ended up getting caught in traffic. By the time they found somebody to correct their bearings, it was a foot-race to Phil Keoghan at the mat.
And here, the editors pulled a fast one. The construction at the end of the Leg had all the hallmarks of the usual “We’re going to make it look like Zac & Laurence made a big travel error, just to create tension before sending Jeremy & Sandy home.” They did the normal cross-cutting and the cheesy Running To The Mat Shaky-Cam shot and… BOOM! Jeremy & Sandy finished ahead of Zac & Laurence, sending the Adventurers home.
Like I said: Lots of back and forth, an actual elimination and… BUNNIES.
Definitely the best “Amazing Race” episode of the season.
A few other thoughts…
*** Did you know that Marcus played in the NFL? If you didn’t, watching him coach his bunnies through the steeplechase course proved the amount of time he’s spent in practices and training. He was hilarious.
*** The bunnies were, in general, spectacular. Did Speckles compete for two teams? That’s one game rabbit. Anyway, tremendously happy with that Detour.
*** But the Churning Detour wasn’t bad either, because we got Bill asking, “Do we get to eat it when we’re done?” and Cindy responding, “I don’t know if you want to eat my sweaty-ass butter.” That was funny. And then Cindy stabbed Bill & Cathi in the back. Good for her. Unless you’re afraid of Race Karma, there’s no reason not to do what Cindy did there. Leg-winning prizes are pretty good. Enjoy.
*** Of all of the awesome bunny quotes in the episode, why was the episode titled “Super Shady”? Yes, Laurence *was* being super shady in his particular way of not telling Ernie & Cindy about the London flight plans, but it wasn’t a defining comment for the episode. I’d have gone with Marcus’ “Is that a rabbit?” or “You’ve Got My Spirit In You.”
*** Why do you think the editors gave the Snowboarders that one weird leg with the Uber-Christian edit? Before that leg, they’d been nothing but likable. Since that leg, they’ve been nothing but likable. And even within that leg, there was no reason why the insensitive comments needed to be there. Were they afraid that the Snowboarders might become too popular? I wonder.
Did you enjoy this leg? BUNNIES! And are you be sad to see Laurence & Zac go?
Speckles!
Sorry, I like my Race when airport skills are rewarded. So this was frustrating. Fun, but frustrating.
You know I’m also a fan of airport drama/skills, but there was so much good stuff at work in this episode that I forgive. Also…
SPECKLES!
-Daniel
Quiet thing that was nice to see return? Teams having to drive themselves (and get lost).
Adam – And even though the Snowboarders made a joke about driving a stick, it didn’t appear that it was an actual problem. So nobody went on the Race without knowing how to drive a stick. So that’s a plus…
-Daniel
Did Bill and Cathi think the snowboarders were ahead of them? There may not be many more opportunities (if any) to knock off the snowboarders.
I could be wrong, but I thought the Snowboarders were doing the Churning task as Bill & Cathi left. Bill & Cathi just went with a team they knew was further behind, for some reason…
-Daniel
I think Bill and Cathi decided to u-turn a team further behind because they felt it would give them extra padding. Knowing that the snowboarders were right there, and not knowing how easy the bunny task was, they probably thought the boarders could potentially pass them in the bunny task. By u-turning a team they knew was behind it gave them more time to complete the task and get to the Pit Stop without risk of elimination.
They probably could have taken it to the logical conclusion and picked Marcus and Amani knowing they were way behind but I’ll assume that they wanted to be nice and thought Zac and Laurence would be far enough ahead they wouldn’t be passed by them and be eliminated.
SPECKLES!
I’m guessing that Bill and Cathi decided to U-Turn Zac and Laurence, because that was probably the team that was behind them that they were the least friendly with on the race.
It seemed Bill and Cathi felt more betrayed because a team they were friendly with U-Turned them.
I think Bill and Cathi will ulimately falter due to all the challenges that Bill has done so far, and should have been eliminated the first week.
But so far they are doing quiet well for an old team on AR. I don’t remember any teams comprised of two old people making it this far in the race.
I don’t even watch the AR but I stumbled upon the steeplechase and OMGs yes…SPECKLES!!!
Those bunnies were brilliant. I can’t work out why anyone would think that was harder than making butter….
And glad Laurence has gone, although I feel abit for Zac – Dad’s not the most caring Father I’ve ever come across!
SazzyMCH – If you assume that you’re dealing with random, potentially less-than-trained animals, any task like that can become an incredibly frustrating pain. While the butter was just pure elbow grease. So that’s why you pick butter, I suppose. But they weren’t untrained bunnies. There were…
SPECKLES!
-Daniel
I don’t know if Ernie and Cindy using their U-Turn on Bill and Cathi was all that smart of a move. They would have finished in second place regardless of having to do the extra Detour. It would have made more sense for them to U-Turn Tommy and Andy to try to knock out some fairly strong competition, and they still would have finished first.
Of course, then we wouldn’t have gotten the chain reaction of Bill and Cathi U-Turning Zac and Laurence, and that was just glorious how that led to their elimination.
JCPDiesel21 – Well, knowing what we know, U-Turning the Snowboarders wouldn’t have made a lick of difference. They’d have finished the Bunny Detour in no time and they’d still have finished third and Ernie and Cindy would have wasted the U-Turn. Ernie and Cindy wanted to win a Leg and so they did what they had to do to guarantee that. And they got a trip to Fiji in the process. So it wasn’t a U-Turn they used to take out a stronger team, just a U-Turn they used to get the win they felt they deserved last Leg, too…
As for the chain reaction that led to Zac and Laurence going home, if they were ACTUALLY lost for two hours as Zac told Phil at the mat, it’s entirely possible that they may have been WAY behind Jeremy and Sandy ultimately, so they possibly may have gone home anyway. If they made the same wrong turn…
But who knows?
-Daniel
The thing about the whole U-Turn Bill and Cathi is that they did it to win first place, only. But what got me is that Ernie said at the beginning of the leg that ‘First Place was taken away from us on the last leg.’ When it wasn’t taken, they gave it away. They use their Express Pass, get lost, find their goal, and then get outran. Nothing there is the snowboarders taking it, they were given an opportunity and took advantage, but they never caused Cindy and Ernie to get lost in the first place.
If I was Ernie and Cindy I would have u-turned Andy and Tommy. You want to try and knock out your biggest competition and they were far enough back that it could have possibly worked. But I’m happy the way things turned out. I really think Laurence has been kind of a jerk, with his sexist comments a couple episodes ago and the way he knocks down his son. I don’t know about anyone else but I’m pulling for Bill & Cathi.
P.S. Is anyone else annoyed that everyone keeps saying Armani instead of Amani?
K-A-R-M-A’d to Team Lad and Dad. I am so sick of Dad ragging on women. Also, that comment to his own son was rather harsh.
I did feel sad that Cindy U-Turned Bill and Cathi but Cindy and Ernie make a lot of mistakes and they needed to U-turn them for a win. Ernie looked pretty good in his Denmark outfit.
Marcus’ “brilliant” idea of standing on the side of a road for driving instructions was a lark.
Oh well. I think Speckles stole the attention this episode.
I love the former and pro athletes can come on and represent their name and so well. So happy that there’s an NHL player on the show!
I think you’re over-analyzing the snowboarders’ so-called “edit.” Isn’t it possible that they really are even-tempered, amiable, super-competent people who just happen to be a bit intolerant of other religions? That the comments were made and included because they were visiting a Buddhist temple that leg, and that there haven’t been any similar comments made or included because there’s been no comparable situation?
Andrew – Honestly, no. I’m really not. The “Amazing Race” producers are crafting characters. They decide how they want to show these people, how they want to show these partnerships, how they want to show the ebb and flow of every single episode. The Snowboarders’ religious intolerance may have only surfaced in one episode, but the previous episode, they were all “We give all praise to Jesus” and several other things. Do you think they’ve simply stopped crediting their messiah in interviews? That they’ve gone from giving all credit to Jesus to giving NO credit? Of course not. I assume they tell the camera similar things each and every leg, because the faith they exhibited in the two legs it was mentioned wasn’t casual. It wasn’t the sort of thing that you mention one week and drop the next. So the editors/producers have chosen when to include that, just as they chose that they wanted to include intolerant comments in the temple episode. They could have just as easily left that out of that episode and nobody would have been the wiser. But they didn’t.
“Amazing Race” is all in the editing and none of the editing is happenstance.
-Daniel
Dan — of course the editors decide whether they want to include the snowboarders saying “thank you God” at the end of each leg. But your writeup expressed puzzlement about how “the editors gave” them “that one weird leg” where they weren’t “likable” because they made “insensitive comments.” I said, well, maybe that’s the only time they made insensitive comments about other religions, because that’s the only time they were hanging around a Buddhist temple and asked to comment on that! (And though we both consider the comments insensitive, I suspect a substantial part of the show’s audience would like them more for those comments, not less.)
PS- I’ve seen too many obsessive overanalyses of Survivor contestant “edits” to still believe that literally every line from each person is included by editors for logical and strategic reasons (character construction, foreshadowing, etc). Sometimes a line is just the best line for “good TV,” or it just serves a banal expositional purpose. Snowboarders were asked to comment on the Buddhist temple, they responded, their response was included. Justin and Jennifer were asked the same question, they responded differently, and that was included too. Sometimes it’s just that simple!
Omg I really loved the bunnies how do people come up with this kind of sport thing?
Very good episode even though, as someone noted, all that airport strategy went to waste yet again. I really, REALLY hate “XYZ doesn’t open until tomorrow morning” equalizers, even though I mostly get why they do them.
As for the Snowboarders comments (and subsequent lack thereof), I honestly don’t know what to make of it. I’m inclined to believe it was either unintentional and poorly phrased, or an ugly but isolated incident, because if there was more, I think the producers would’ve shown more. They’ve never shied away from showing a racer’s asshole-ish side (including Laurence’s sexist musings this season).
Maybe the producers looked at the first few episodes and thought that going too heavy on the Christian angle would come across as obnoxious and alienate some viewers, so they backed off? No idea. It’ll be an interesting question to ask, if/when you interview them.
I still don’t see what the big deal was about the snowboarders’ comments. They acted with respect while they were at the Buddhist temple and related locations, they just stated what they believe in their interview afterwards. If they had gone in there and splashed the monks with holy water and shoved crosses in their face, I would understand the outrage, but that’s not what happened. They’re easily my favorite team due to both the amount of fun they’re having and their consistent competence on each leg.
As far as equalizers go, I at least like that the “____ doesn’t open until morning” thing was well before a team could have gotten there on the pre-arranged flight, so it still punished anyone who didn’t bother to look for better travel plans.
As for the U-Turn, I like to think that Bill and Cathi are just smart enough to know that Laurence was a douche and deserved to go home. Maybe not the best strategy for their own survival but damn did it feel nice.
Z&L U-turn – yes, that I could see. While [below] I said this seemed like a fairly friendly season to the U-turn decisions were somewhat shocking I think I could understand Zac & Laurence not ingratiating with the other teams quite so much – hence the U-turn on them.
I am all about the bunnies. It’s the greatest challenge since the “rolling big wheels of cheese down the hill” challenge.
Firstly: bunny steeplechase – brilliant!
Second: glad to see Laurence gone, in all honesty.
Third: I feel using the U-Turn was exactly the right thing to be done. This season, however, has clearly been a fairly amiable season between the sides where they all get along (I’ve been watching an Australian Masterchef where someone was supposedly deliberating using immunity or not to save their skin and put someone else on the chopping block – just do it! You all like each other, but it is a game) so perhaps that flavored the anger somewhat.
Finally: I’m quite new to the Amazing Race, I imagine they obviously can, but I figured as soon as Bill & Cathi had been U-turned they wouldn’t be able to put someone else on the block until doing the second part – seemed a bit odd to me.
I loved the bunnies!
Ma and Pa using the U-Turn on Zac and Lawrence made some sense to me, as they knew 100% that Z + L were behind them as they had seen them at the dancing detour. They had not seen Amani and Marcus all day. And although they were probably 99.9999% sure that Amani and Marcus were behind them as well, why risk it?
The bunny steeplechase was awesome, off the charts cute, and helps explain why the people of Denmark are considered some of the happiest people in the world!
Bunnies!
Loved the bunnies, loved even more Marcus’s cheerleading/coaching of the bunnies. That was the funniest moments of the season.
So happy to see Lawrence gone. He’s just an ass.