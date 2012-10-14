Recap: ‘The Amazing Race’ – ‘There’s No Crying in Baseball’

I want to get into this week’s recap, but first I have a proposal for the producers of “The Amazing Race”: From here on out, whether in this season or in any subsequent season, any contestant who yells at a service employee in a Third World country and tells them either that they just lost them the Race or that they just lost them a million dollars, should be automatically eliminated on the spot.
If you are yelling at a pedicab driver in Indonesia, where the median income is $3800 a year, and verbally abusing him for costing you a million dollars, you’re pretty much a horrible person and you pretty much represent the worst America has to offer in the global community.
This rule needn’t only apply in Third World countries. Anywhere you yell at a service employee for costing you a million dollars, unless you’re in a cab driven by Donald Trump or you were denied a plane ticket by Mark Cuban, it’s best to save your whining for somebody else.
Who’s with me on this one?
Before Sunday’s (October 14) Leg of “The Amazing Race” began, I tweeted “Will tonight be the night Caitlin and Brittany prove they’re different people on ‘The Amazing Race’?”
It was meant as a rhetorical question, but guess what? After Sunday’s episode, I can absolutely tell the difference between Caitlin and Brittany.
Brittany is the cuter of the two and she’s also a kinda awful person.
That’s unfair.
Sorry.
Brittany could be the sweetest gal in the world when the pressure’s off and you’re just chillin’ at the crib watching TV and eating ice cream sandwiches, but in the heat of a Race for a million dollars? Brittany’s an awful person.
Yes, Brittany was this week’s person to blame an underpaid worker for costing her the Race. [Next week, it looks like Rob is going to do it to some guy who I’m already guessing isn’t the Rockefeller of his respective nation.]
The degree to which Brittany wasn’t incorrect is this: For the second consecutive Leg, elimination was determined completely and totally by a team getting a cab driver who couldn’t successfully deliver a team to the required destinations.
The degree to which Brittany was incorrect is this: Brittany & Caitlin had finished third and then seventh and then this week they were either going to finish last or next-to-last. If the Indonesian pedicab driver cost them anything, it was an early Leg of “The Amazing Race.” I can say with some confidence that we’d had absolutely no indication that Brittany & Caitlin had a chance to win the Race.
I’d already be down on Brittany for the loud blaming of the pedicab driver. It’s not like he wanted to take a million dollars out of their pockets. He made a mistake. It was a bad mistake. But in the grand scheme of things, his life wasn’t going to be impacted by that afternoon anyway.
And I’d already be down on Brittany for yelling at their first cab of the day, shouting at him angrily for asking for proper payment for a trip.
But Brittany also had the ignominious line-of-the-episode when, pissed off at possibly a third different pedicab driver, she ranted, “It’s so frustrating when a guy from this country can’t speak any English.”
So yeah. I can tell Brittany and Caitlin apart. And now they’re gone.
It’s actually good that Brittany & Caitlin turned out to be unlikable.
If they had had winning personalities, I’d be irked that Gary & Will keep cheating death. They’re underdogs who are so inept that I can’t bring myself to root for them. There but for the grace of hired drivers on two consecutive episodes, they’d be double-done.
Of course, that’s as much the fault of “The Amazing Race” as it’s the fault of the rogue drivers or of Gary & Will. The show just can’t seem to structure challenges anymore so that teams are rewarded for good performance and penalized for bad performance.
This week’s episode was yet another showcase for a selection of challenges that took nearly everybody identical amounts of time.
The episode began with a Roadblock asking one player on each team to serve a 20-dish Padang dinner in a single trip. That’s a lot of dishes at once and one or two people dropped their dishes, spilling food and shattering platers. But no precision was required. Players were spilling sauces all over the floor of the restaurant and basically squishing food and dishes together with no respect for either the grub or the people being served. If nobody gets frustrated in a challenge like that, the challenges are not rigorous enough.
The Roadblock was theoretically supposed to be a great way of setting up the episode’s drama, because teams were supposed to then catch a train to their next destination, unaware that the gap between the first train and second train was over three hours. Instead, the people who started first stayed in the first group, with the exception of Twins Natalie and Nadiya, who had cab troubles of their own, but didn’t blame anybody for costing them a million dollars, even when they missed that first train by a matter of seconds.
Anyway, after the train ride, teams faced one of those Detours in which nearly everybody chose the same task and nearly everybody chose the fastest task, so the producers did something wrong in Detour design.
The choice: Egg-Head or Lion’s Head. In Egg-Head, teams collected four eggs, put a lit coconut on their heads, had the eggs cooked and then ate the egg. In Lion’s Head, teams had to put on a 40-pound lion’s head mask, learn a couple moves and do a parade.
Under the “choose the most photogenic task” rule of Detours, Lion’s Head was a no-brainer and of the nine teams, only one team, The Beekman Boys, did the egg task. The egg task couldn’t have been easier, but it took time to find the market to acquire the eggs. In contrast, although the mask was heavy, nobody actually cared about what the teams did once they were parading, so they were just walking in costume for a couple minutes. Despite the weight of the mask, even the smallest of players did that Detour without complaint.
Because neither Detour was hard, this was a dumb Leg to have a Double U-Turn and the U-Turn only yielded nuisance value. The group on the first train agreed not to use it. Rob & Kelley U-Turned Will & Gary just to do it. I always complain that if you’ve already been U-Turned, you shouldn’t be able to U-Turn another team until you’ve completed the second Detour, but “Amazing Race” doesn’t care about any of my complaints, so Will & Gary had the opportunity to U-Turn another team. However, they made the point moot by U-Turning Rob & Kelley, who were already done, rather than Brittany & Caitlin, who were still in the process of having the clueless cabbie steal their million dollars.
Brittany & Caitlin got the karmically well-earned indignity of falling behind Will & Gary (even after the Super-Fans did the second Detour), having their cabbie PASS Will & Gary (becoming The Most Awesome Cabbie In The World for fleeting seconds) and then seeing their driver go the wrong way at a fork in the road.
As Yogi Berra said: When you come to a fork in the road, take it.
Other thoughts on this week’s episode…
*** After Brittany & Caitlin were eliminated and blamed their cabbie, Phil Keoghan said, “We’re going to miss having you guys on the Race.” We assume that was Phil being sarcastic, right?
*** Abbie & Ryan finished first for the second time in three Legs. At the beginning of the episode, they were talking about how they worried about their communication skills, which felt like it was going to be foreshadowing for a big fight. Instead, they just won, which was a relief. I like Abbie & Ryan well enough and think they’re heading toward the finale and I’d hate to have to start hating them.
*** Speaking of potential foreshadowing, Lexi of Team Longhorn called Abbie & Ryan their top competition and speculated that next time a U-Turn comes up, she might need to use it on them. Keep an eye on that.
*** Jaymes of Team Chippendales continues to amuse me, but both male-strippers had funny lines about the Lion’s Head mask, which had to be “Sitting on your face, in your mouth,” as James say. Or as Jaymes put it, “I’m tasting years of culture in my mouth.” Why were neither of those the episode title as opposed to either Brittany or Caitlin pointlessly quoting “League of Their Own”?
*** Why was it necessary for *magicians* to light those coconuts on fire? It wasn’t particularly magical.
*** Five teams have leads of three-ish hours, which Gary & Will way further behind even than that. Does that mean next week starts with a huge equalizer or just that next week is a Non-Elimination Leg? Or both?
What’d you think of this week’s episode? Are you glad Brittany & Caitlin are gone?
I’m not sure teams leave with the same time differentials they arrived in any more. At least they don’t seem to make a point to mention it that I recall.
SRPAD – They’ve been mentioning times of departure. I just think that the challenges have been so simplistic this season that the teams have all been finishing within an hour-ish of each other. Tonight was the first time there was any real distance put between any of the teams…
-Daniel
It was so frustrating to watch those girls. I practically screamed at the TV when she mentioned the English thing: Why don’t YOU speak THEIR language? among other obscenities. I immediately felt stupid for being mad at a tv show, so its nice to find posts like this. Thanks, knowing that there are at least people who recognize their ignorance and rudeness is satisfying. Now I just wish somebody would tell them!
I’m glad you mentioned this Daniel and wrote a large part of your review about it.
It is indeed a very sad commentary to see players on a game show yelling at these poor people. These contestants are GUESTS in THEIR country and they are treating them like indentured servants. Do they not realize what a privilege it is to be a contestant on the show? How many people have tried and failed to get on? Do they not realize that they are ambassadors and how badly their rude behaviour reflects on their country? Brittany and Caitlin are not the only ones to do this. In the few episodes I’ve seen over the years it seems like a very common occurrence.
I’m in Canada and when I’ve discussed the show with friends it often comes up that TAR is the show where you can watch Americans make an ass of themselves around the world.
I can understand the frustration when there is a lot on the line and you cannot communicate effectively. But this is no excuse for such bad behaviour.
And this strikes me as the big flaw in TAR. You can lose through no fault of your own. It just does not seem fair that winning a leg can come down to getting a cab driver that understands english better than another. This has been the downfall for the losers the last 2 weeks and it seems that this bad behaviour will continue.
The girls wasted lots of time looking for the final clue, so it’s not entirely the cabbie’s fault for losing them the race. But I agree that overall they should be eliminated based on their own errors and not a method of transportation they can’t control.
I think there will be a bunching up next episode because of the three hour gap between trains in this episode. And maybe a NEL too.
I am too lazy to check, but I would be curious to know how many of the produces are actually American, since the show does seem to make sure to point out the “rude American” behaviour when it happens on the show. Maybe they cast certain teams knowing it will probably happen. I am certainly not suggesting that it’s a myth, because as a Canadian I have witnessed it fairly often myself, but the majority of teams do seem to appreciate the experiences they get traveling in these countries.
I assumed Phil was being sarcastic. Either that, or he hadn’t been apprised of their behavior yet. Good riddance!
Thank you for writing exactly what I was thinking. I was absolutely disgusted with their behavior, they deserved to be eliminated. I love to travel and explore new countries, but I’m always having to work against the ugly American stereotype. Behavior like this doesn’t help! We are not all like this, it’s just too bad that so many are.
I did a search for “Caitlin and Brittany Amazing Race” to see what was being said and this was the first to pop up. Also, this was the only thing that really mentioned their disgraceful behavior.
I was so angry at the way those girls treated the Indonesians. It completely disgusted me. It is ignorant Americans like that, that give the rest of us Americans a bad name.
I have traveled to over 70 countries, and lived on 4 continents. In my travels I have been to Indonesia 3 times and one of those times was 5 months traveling though a dozen or so of the islands.
Bahasa Indonesia is probably one of the easiest languages in the world to learn. There are no tenses at all. No future or past. There is only the present tense. I am by no means a language guru. I studied French in high school and then ended up getting a Bachelors degree in French but I studied it a lot and stuck with the one language. But since Indonesian was so easy I could have little conversations by the time I left.
Anyway, I digress. I don’t expect the girls to learn Indonesian in their day or two in the country. But it was horrifying to listen to them expect the locals to know their language. Just completely horrifying. How narcissistic and ignorant can you be?! I really can’t stand those kinds of Americans.
On a positive note it was really cute how the Chip and Dale guys were saying terima kasih (thank you) all the time with their southern drawl.
On a totally different note I remember a time when two Americans totally embarrassed themselves in Paris. I was living in Paris at the time and two loud Americans were speaking in English on the Metro about how rude the Parisians are and how none of them speak English. Well the Parisians actually do understand English even if they pretend they don’t. I couldn’t believe these stupid Americans who didn’t speak French were badmouthing the Parisians right in front of them. So people started talking to each other in French about how rude they were. I started addressing the people on the Metro and said in French how these ignorant Americans are not representative of everyone from my country. It was actually quite funny and at least I helped make us look a tiny bit better.
But why is it only Americans that do this stuff or primarily Americans. I have never heard British or Australians or other Anglophones say or doing such stupid things.
I’m American, and I would say that while Americans are probably a little more likely to have this particular personality flaw (in that we’re a bit spoiled), Americans who want to be on a REALITY SHOW, which not only makes them “american” but often (not always) also “narcissists,” really ups the ante. Also, we only notice the ones who are awful. Every season there are many teams and usually only two or three of them have an awful moment, while the rest are gracious. Given that it’s a self-selecting group that tries to get on these types of shows, I’d say that’s a decent ratio.
I wonder also if the producers tend to pick teams that have not travelled extensively to get the whole ‘fish out of water’ vibe.
Yeah I think they do pick an untraveled lot. My sister and I applied for season 2 and our video was so awesome. We had friends from the airlines help us. My sister had only been to two countries back then but I was we’ll tracked. I think for season 2 I was too well traveled. Our video was so awesome though. Even friends in the business said for sure they would invite us do an interview. Nope. I think I was too traveled for them for season 2. Our video was so, so awesome though.
Mildly amusing: one of the teams on the first train referring to Bartles & Jaymes as “The Chipmunks” instead of the Chippendales.
As for bad cab drivers, that’s been the bane of teams since season 1. In some cases it’s the difference between coming in first on the final mat and coming in second.
We’ve seen the behavior Brittany by many other contestants on this show. It seems TAR can bring out the worse in people.
This was one of the more dramatic finishes of the show in a long time.
“The degree to which Brittany wasn’t incorrect is this: For the second consecutive Leg, elimination was determined completely and totally by a team getting a cab driver who couldn’t successfully deliver a team to the required destinations. ”
I actually disagree with this. Yes, ultimately the cab driver went right when he should have gone left, but Brittany and Caitlin also mistakenly went to the second detour and wandered aimlessly around for the U-Turn box. It should have never come down to a pedi-cab pedal off in the first place.
Jamie – In my exit interview, they kinda explained this. The cab took them the wrong place multiple times, including once taking them to the Pit Stop. Only to take a wrong turn leading back to the Pit Stop he’d already brought them for. I’m OK with blaming him to that degree. Doesn’t justify the abuse and ignorance, of course…
-Daniel
I always complain that if you’ve already been U-Turned, you shouldn’t be able to U-Turn another team until you’ve completed the second Detour, but “Amazing Race” doesn’t care about any of my complaints,
Woops. Meant to say this is always my exact complaint too.
I HATE this stupid U-Turned still gets to U-Turn someone else rule.
Daniel, was it always like this?
It’s ironic that I started off this episode by remarking that the teams seem to be enjoying their experiences. And then we have the end.
I agree, it’s really awful to see that type of behavior on TV. Although I do have some sympathy for the racers who get mad at their cabbies. Cabbies always say they know where something is, even when they do not, and they are very slow to admit that they are lost. Add in the language barriers, and overall travel fatigue and I do understand losing it. I find that a lot more tolerable than the ones who are riding in a cab through third world countries complaining about the smell and the fact that there are cows in the road.
But I’m not sorry to see the girls gone.
I count bad cabs as just one of those travel related obstacles that makes the Race the Race. If the only thing determining the winner was their ability to do tasks, then the Race could just charter all of their travel to make sure all the teams are even. That would be boring. An integral part of the Race is dealing with all forms of travel in foreign countries-including language barriers and bad cabbies. Some people are better at it than others and some are luckier than others. Ultimately it is rare that a really strong team is eliminated solely due to a bad cab (last week). Usually it is a mediocre to bad team that is finished off by the bad cab.
There’s precedent for adding rules about how contestants can behave. It was common in the early seasons for teams to claim they had an emergency (or worse, a medical emergency) to get taxis and that was outlawed.
If someone cost me a chance at a million dollars I would do a lot more than yell. I don’t care how much they make. They are paid to do a job and if their incompetence costs me they will hear about it.
MRMOJO you obviously don’t travel to the developping world. If you did, then you would know how it works. They want the fare so they say they can get you there even if they don’t know where it is. That is their culture and not their incompetency. They ask along the way as you have seen in many of these shows. That would not happen in the Western World but they are different cultures.
Your post just shows you ignorance. I have no doubt that you would probably be shouting at them to speak English just like Catlin and Brittany.
I’ve actually traveled extensively. It’s a race for a million dollars, I think losing your temper and yelling at incompetence which is costing you the race is perfectly understandable.
MrMojo and Jim – And you both would be perfectly ENTITLED to yell. And anybody who watched you do so would also be perfectly entitled to think you a classless boor. It goes both ways!
-Daniel
Daniel I am definitely going to follow your writing. I was the handle “Good Riddance” but I created an account now.
IDK, I am getting tired of having to watch and cringe at episodes that take place in such garbage and noise filled, dirty places that seem to be the arm pits of third world countries. Part of the enjoyment of watching this series is seeing the world. Multiple episodes in third world is not the part of the world’s culture that is great to explore unless maybe you are a charity or relief volunteer.
Why were the Twins not disqualified? They stole the money that was on the table of two other contestants in the Dhaka leg of the race. Episode #3. Thats thieving, they should have been disqualified for that behavior.