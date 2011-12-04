Recap: ‘The Amazing Race’ – ‘We Are Charlie Chaplin’

Kurt Vonnegut’s short story “Harrison Bergeron” is set in a 2081 in which all Americans have been mandated equal by virtue of a series of Constitutional amendments. The truly exceptional are equipped with handicaps, while the mediocre are sometimes elevated to positions far above their natural abilities, all in the name of this equality.
The world of “Harrison Bergeron” has nothing to do with the world of CBS’ “The Amazing Race” and the results of Sunday (December 4) night’s “Amazing Race” really weren’t analogous to anything in “Harrison Bergeron.”
And yet, “Harrison Bergeron” came to my mind immediately as Sunday’s “Amazing Race” episode ended and I looked at the last line of my notes, which read “Sometimes it sucks to be better than everybody else.”
That was my takeaway from Sunday’s episode, though clearly there are better takeaways like, “You can only get away with being careless and not-so-bright for so long on a Race that occasionally rewards attention-to-detail,” but that theme was ultimately less relevant than the first.
Sunday’s episode was about the triumph of entirely accidental teamwork and the results came through a circumstance I’m pretty sure we’ve never seen before on “The Amazing Race.”
Click through for a discussion of Sunday’s episode…
The Snowboarders are gone.
In last week’s recap, I talked about how, with six wins in the first 10 Legs of this “Amazing Race” season, Andy & Tommy had the chance to be considered one of the most dominant teams in show history were they to win. Instead, they’ll be first on the producers’ call sheet for the next All-Stars season, as a Leg they were once again dominating left them eliminated and in contention for a place as the most dominant team to *not* win “The Amazing Race.”
Sunday’s episode was set up as a story and played out as one of the most structurally odd episodes I can remember. The episode played out over a normal hour, but the first 15 minutes of the episode were dedicated to a challenge that meant nothing and the last 20 minutes were dedicated merely to teams attempting to correctly make it to a challenging Pit Stop. That meant that the Roadblock and Detour, which barely impacted position at all, were allotted less than half of the episode.
But the story that the editors wanted to tell was one of impetuous Race leaders Andy & Tommy and the idea that their enthusiasms, while producing totally positive results for the entirety of the Race thus far, could also be damaging.
The opening task required teams to leave the previous Pit Stop and dress in the suits and mustaches of “Tintin” characters Thopson & Thompson (or Dupont & Dupond). Their task was to find a man in a Tintin costume and correctly identify themselves and their characters’ positions within the Herge universe. The Snowboarders departed with a solid lead of 35 minutes and they wandered around the streets looking for a correct identification of their questions. Somehow they realized their characters were part of the Tintin-verse, but they latched onto one drunken Belgian’s suggestion that they were Charlie Chaplin. The suggestion wasn’t inherently unreasonable given their attire, but when they went to an Internet cafe, they somehow researched Chaplin, but didn’t bother to Google to see if anything connected Chaplin to Tintin and explained why they would be going up to a man dressed as Tintin and identifying themselves as a silent comedy icon. The other three teams, starting well behind Andy & Tommy were able to get the right answer, but the Snowboarders fell from first to fourth due to an impetuous piece of guesswork and poor subsequent research. Other than the amusing spectacle of Marcus & Amani and Ernie & Cindy strolling through Brussels at dawn dressed as Thomson & Thompson, the task added and proved nothing, since all four teams had to take trains to Amsterdam and then had to take the exact same flight to Panama City. It was 15 minutes of TV for a task the producers knew wouldn’t be determinative in the slightest, but the editors used it to illustrate a character trait that might potentially doom the Snowboarders.
The teams spent a while being run ragged for the purposes of cultural immersion and little more. In Panama City, they had to boat out to a remote village, where they were to stay overnight before getting tattoos and leaving in the morning. The tattoos were temporary and just told the teams to return to Panama City, but in terms of positioning, the damage had been done. With Sandy observing their luckiness, the Snowboarders got a smart boat captain and made it to the village and then to the tattoos with a 20 minute advantage.
The 20 minute advantage gave the Snowboarders a substantial lead at the Roadblock, which forced one player to traverse a 35-story wire-walk between two buildings to collected a clue and then to return. It was no problem for Andy, who went back and forth and maintained the Snowboarders’ lead, as they rushed off to the Detour, having only seen Jeremy & Sandy at the Roadblock.
Sandy’s terrified of heights, but with the proper coaching she worked the wire and completed the task and her pair rushed down to their cab shortly after the other two teams arrived. What followed was the key moment of the Race: Jeremy & Sandy’s cabbie didn’t necessarily know where to go and he discussed the next step with the cabbies for Marcus & Amani and Ernie & Cindy. In a Race where teams only occasionally form alliances, their cab drivers had formed what would prove to be a fortuitous alliance.
The Roadblock only maintained the position order and the Detour was fairly uniform as well. The choice? Filet or Sole. In Filet, which was unrelated to filets entirely, teams had to scurry around a fish market delivering whole quantities of squid and barracuda and shrimp. In Sole, teams had to craft a pair of simple sandals with less-than-simple laces.
I know why three of the four teams did Sole. If you hear that you have to make one of something, that sounds mighty easy, right? After all, last week teams had to make 18 different waffle concoctions. But Simple Detour Logic suggest that running around a fish market with your arms full of slippery, slimy fish is going to be the more telegenic task and therefore the easier one.
Case in point: The Snowboarders arrived at the Detour first and finished first. That was fine. Ernie & Cindy and Jeremy & Sandy arrived at Sole soon after. Marcus & Amani finished the Roadblock in fourth and decided to do Filet, but their cab driver, still in communication with the other two cab drivers, just took them to the same place the other two teams had gone. Ooops, right? And if you’re Marcus & Amani, surely you just decide this is fate’s way of telling you to be a cobbler, right? Wrong. They rushed back to their cab, redirected him, went to the Filet challenge and completed it before the other two teams had completed Sole. It didn’t matter much, but Sole was the faster task.
Here comes the devilish challenge.
Rather than telling the teams where the Pit Stop was, they had to go to a square and watch a group of dancing women. One woman had the destination — “Panama Viejo” — written in text hidden within the pattern of her skirt. Another woman had a picture of the old mission on a pendant around her neck. Those were the clues to send teams the right place. But many of the women had coins and the coins all said ‘balboa” and if you don’t know that the balboa is the primary unit of currency for Panama, that could be a problem.
The Snowboarders stared for a long time and then Andy became convinced “balboa” was the answer and even though Tommy was less convinced, they ran to their cabbie and said “Balboa” and he took them off to… The Canal. Wrong. They yelled “Balboa!” at a few more people and then they were sent to a big statue of Balboa. Wrong. Farewell to their lead. But they would have gotten away with it.
Marcus & Amani couldn’t figure out what the dancers were trying to tell them. Ernie & Cindy couldn’t figure out what the dancers were trying to tell them. Jeremy, however, sketched the building on the dancer’s pendant and ran to his cabbie and the guy immediately said, “That’s in Panama Viejo.” Meanwhile, the other two teams, unable to spot the right clues, came to the same conclusion as the Snowboarders and went back and ordered their cabbies to go to “Balboa,” whatever or wherever that happened to be.
Uh-oh, right? This is how the Snowboarders are going to luck out again and skirt elimination?
Nope.
Jeremy & Sandy’s cabbie got on the phone with his new buddies, the cabbies for the other teams. They all somehow collectively agreed that Jeremy knew the right place to go and the other two cabbies ignored their “Balboa” instructions and played Follow the Leader.
Fortunately, Jeremy & Sandy reached the Pit Stop in first, followed by Ernie & Cindy. As Marcus & Amani jogged over to Phil, the three remaining teams rejoiced at eliminating the season’s dominant pair. Marcus went so far as to say that their sextet combined like Voltron to form one underdog David, compared to the two Snowboarders and their singular Goliath.
For their part, the Snowboarders returned to the square and one of them actually spotted the “Panama Viejo” text. They finished last. They were eliminated.
On one hand, their mistake was the presumptuous assumption that the Pit Stop was “Balboa,” without any evidence. That’s what knocked them out of the lead.
But on the other, more practical, hand, their mistake was that they were so far ahead their cab driver never had the opportunity to bond with the other three cab drivers, allowing them to capitalize on the hive mind. Without that cabbie hive mind, Ernie & Cindy and Marcus & Amani would have been doomed to a fruitless journey to the Balboa monument, followed by a return to the square and whatever length of pondering that would have required. The Snowboarders would have finished second and either Marcus & Amani or Ernie & Cindy would have headed home.
Instead, Jeremy’s clever drawing put his team in first and the other two teams grafted on to remain in the Race. And the Snowboarders were punished for being exceptional. Or for being inattentive.
Like I said, it really has nothing to do with “Harrison Bergeron.” But it’s a good story if you’ve never read it.
Other thoughts on Sunday’s episode:
*** That was an awful episode-opening extension of last week’s Ford commercial, a bit like the Snapple-sponsored Indian dinner Gary and Mallory received last season after winning the Snapple prize in the previous Leg. But how cool that the teams got to sleep in the Atomium!
*** Did you know that Marcus played in the NFL? We got several additional reminders tonight. But you know what I’d forgotten? Marcus’ last season with the Colts was 2004, followed by four additional seasons with the Lions, Seahawks and Falcons. But that means that Marcus wasn’t on the Colts’ team that won the Super Bowl in 2007. That makes it more significant when Marcus talked about this episode as a conference championship, which was a hump he didn’t get over in his football career.
*** Magic Rocks. Marcus was given magic rocks at the Panama airport and he was supposed to used them to curse the Snowboarders, but he couldn’t reach them. Instead, he threw the rocks out the window. Do we think the curse remained intact? If Marcus & Amani had been eliminated tonight, I’d definitely have blamed the curse rocks.
*** Andy talked a little trashtalking to psych Sandy out at the Roadblock. It was good-natured trash talking, but I wonder if it was included to make him look bad. I didn’t interpret it that way and it didn’t appear to offend Sandy or Jeremy.
*** “Sole” was an awful Detour, possibly the least imaginative Detour in my “Amazing Race” memory. Filet wasn’t all that much better, but at least it made the team that attempted it smelly.
*** I liked Marcus using his handkerchief to wipe sweat from the brow of one of the pre-Pit Stop dancers, followed by her flawless English, “Thank you” and his attempt to parlay that into a clue. It was a good bounce-back after Marcus became convinced they were supposed to join in the dance for some reason.
What’d you think of this week’s shocking results? And who are you rooting for in next Sunday’s finale?
I have (I think) a much bigger problem with the fact that 2 teams survived elimination without even getting the clue right. Hell, they didnt even have someone *tell them* the right answer. They beat the snowboarders clearly, expressly, and ridiculously in spite of themselves.
That’s a fundamental flaw in the late-game design, and one that can’t be hand-waved away. Yeah, the snowboarders screwed up, but 2 of the teams just stopped playing. Lame finish to a lame season.
DB Cooper – It wasn’t that they stopped playing so much as the cabbies took the playing out of their hands… I think if this sort of thing happened *often* I would be annoyed by the way the episode went down, but because it was such a very strange set of events, I found it a weird and different wrinkle to the overall state of gameplay.
-Daniel
Haven’t seen the episode yet, but if you think that’ll keep me from expressing my opinion…!
Would you be as upset if, after seeing Jeremy/Sandy figure it out, the 2 other teams jumped in their cab and said “Follow those guys!” like we see 8-10 times every season?
In any case, let’s at least credit Team Bertram for trying to re-introduce puzzle solving into TAR and not relying on the “here’s exactly where to go, exactly how to get there, and exactly what to do” type of clues that have become more and more prevalent.
I read “Harrison Bergeron” in 9th grade, more decades ago than I’ll tell you – never forgot it and often think of it.
I agree with DB Cooper that the teams should have found the clue. There have been other times that a team has followed another team without finding the paper clue and they had to go get the clue. I realize there’s no paper with this one, but the same theory should apply.
I was kind of happy when two teams found the same “Balboa” clue as the snowboarders, because it seemed the snowboarders were back in it. The happiness was short-lived.
The finale (which I’ll still watch, certainly) will feature three teams I’m not sure deserve to be there.
why three? I think Sandy and Jeremy have been pretty deserving of their spot. But man did Cindy’s whining about being passed by Sandy and Jeremy in the cabs (as they piggybacked off of their clue) really bug me.
Too Late Kev – I think this is just an unexpected variation on the overall randomness of cabs in “The Amazing Race.” How often to we see cabbies who screw teams over by refusing to even call a dispatch to get help? So this is kinda the other extreme. As long as it doesn’t happen frequently, it’s just an odd annoyance.
As for teams deserving to be there…
Ernie & Cindy have been in the Top 3 seven times out of 11 legs and never out of the Top 5. And Jeremy & Sandy have also been in the Top 3 seven times. I don’t think there’s much question they’ve been the two best non-Snowboarder teams this season. And while Marcus & Amani have been up and down, they *have* won two legs…
Mixed bag…
-Daniel
Jamie, at first I was annoyed by Cindy’s whining too, but then I realized that none of those three teams knew that the Snowboarders were still lost. They thought they were in a three-way race to avoid being last. Given those circumstances, I’d be freaked out if I saw a cab pass me, too.
The way they kept referring Andy and Tommy to being fallible and [I think] never cutting to them doing one after pit-stop interviews (often a good clue as to who’s knocked out, I’ve found) really telegraphed the ending for me…
I enjoyed the episode. I’ve enjoyed how Jeremy and Sandy have got progressively better as the race has gone along and I definitely found it “interesting” that this strange twist of fate put those three teams through.
For me, it could just have easily seen Cindy/Ernie & Marcus/Amani dragging to Jermey/Sandy to the Balboa statue (2 cabbies against 1) which may have seen Tommy/Andy surprise victors and potentially put a spanner in the works as all three teams then raced to the “other venue”.
I don’t think it was fair that the dancers had the coins on them with writing that could obviously be misinterpreted to someone looking for any clue. It was hard enough w/o that red herring. Especially when they learned after the orphanage fiasco that the smallest thing could be important and that they should be alert to details.
Yeah, this was a deviously hidden clue. I don’t completely fault Andy and Tommy for spying Balboa and jumping on it as the potential location for the Pit Stop. Must have seemed like a smart idea at the time.
Nicky – How is this unfair? If you check out Panamanian currency, it has the word “Balboa” on it. Prominently. If you assume that’s the solution, you’re making an assumption and it would have proved incorrect. As we learned, “Balboa” relates to several possible destinations, but none were specific and none were correct. “Panama Viejo,” on the other hand, referred to a SPECIFIC destination, as did the pendant with the tower.
Seems totally fair to me and, in fact, it seems like the kind of difficult, thought-requiring challenge “Amazing Race” should have more of. That two teams advanced without solving the clue was just an unexpected wrinkle.
-Daniel
Dan Fienberg responded to my comment! I’m so excited!
Marcus & Amami FTW! Even with all his football references, they’re the most likable couple left & have never argued. And I LOVE Amani. With all the athlete’s wives acting a fool on TV these days, she is truly refreshing!
The detour name immediately made me think of the restaurant “Fillet of Soul” from “Live and Let Die” ([007.graphicallstars.com])since I watched that last weekend. I think it would have been a far more entertaining challenge if it had included more James Bond and more 70’s blaxploitation.
Also, I hate open ended “Where’s Waldo” Amazing Race challenges like the Panama Viejo one.
I assumed the time spent on Tintin was a sort of extended product placement for the Tintin movie coming out. I don’t know who is releasing it but I assumed they are somehow connected to CBS.
I was expecting a commercial for the Tintin movie immediately after that lengthy sequence, and was surprised when we didn’t get one.
Tintin is a big “Belgium” thing so, based on the lack of commercials for the movie I think it may have been a coincidence. If not, kudos to Amazing Race for making it less obnoxious than any Survivor movie tie in.
Sara- As Jerry said, Tintin is huge in Belgium. I’m pretty sure I made a joke about it either last week or the week before w/the bodybuilding challenge. You’ve seen the way “Amazing Race” does product plugs. If that had been promotional for the “Tintin” movie in any way, you wouldn’t have had to wonder if it were promotional in any way. You’d be certain.
-Daniel
While I’m frustrated that Andy & Tommy were knocked out, they have nobody to blame but themselves. It’s bad enough that they took the wrong clue away from the dancers, but the critical error they made was to compound that mistake by leaving the interpretation of the clue completely up to the cab driver, resulting in a fruitless and time-consuming detour to the canal. Had they gone to a hotel or other location and asked for help in deciphering ‘Balboa’, they might have learned of the location of the statue, which appeared to be much closer to the dancers than the canal was. This might have wasted far less time and gotten them back to the dancers sooner once they realized the statue and ‘Balboa’ was a dead end.
My problem with the snowboarders move was that it was so impetuous. As all the teams said, the only goal in this leg is to not be last. Why take such a big stab in the dark when you could wait for another team and try and puzzle it out together? It’s often a big help on those sorts of clues to get some help and the front teams are usually willing to team up.
Two teams made the same mistake as Andy and Tommy, asked their cab driver to take them to “Balbo” and lucked out because their cab driver ignored their request and took them to where Sandy and Jeremy’s cab driver was taking them. Ugh, what a mess.
I’ve lost interest in the final. Just give the prize to Jeremy and Sandy. Or better yet split the price money between the 3 Panamanian cab drivers.
Jeremy and Sandy and Andy and Tommy were the only ones who correctly communicated to their cab driver where to take them. Any of the other two teams participating or winning it doesn’t seem right at this point.
Beh. Definitely unhappy with the undeserved trip to the finals for Marcus/Amani and Cindy/Ernie, but I’m not sure what the producers could have done differently. To me, this is another example of why the legs where the teams drive themselves around are superior. There is just too high an premium placed on getting a good cab driver in these types of legs.