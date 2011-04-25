Recap: ‘The Event’ – ‘Strain’

Now in its final stretch, “The Event,” in this week”s episode “Strain” weaves together a story of presidential assassination, frozen corpses, influenza genocide and coffee. (You”ll be surprised which of those things gets the most screen time.) It”s an episode that features none of the show”s periodic strangeness, but all of its dull political intrigue plots. This is a series that can”t afford any more episodes slogged down by tiresome filler, and yet this is another.
But, first of all, I have to give a shout out to commentator David Hansen, who last week correctly predicted that Sophia”s “weapon” would be a frozen specimen of the 1918 Spanish flu, which is speculated to be the single deadliest pathogen in human history. On paper, I like this development. “24” proved that biological agents can be the most frightening of looming threats. There”s something immediate and real about them, and they can be administered in degrees, leaving the writers with plenty of wiggle room to ramp up tension. Making the biological threat here something historical seems like a smart move (there”s even a theory that suggests the Spanish flu was extraterrestrial!)
Though, of course, “The Event” immediately destroys any tenuous tether it may have to something we might actually relate to. I had expected Sophia to use her alien technology to weaponize the virus in some manner, but there”s clearly no need for her to do so: the virus, fresh out of a 93-year-old frozen corpse, goes airborne within seconds and kills everyone on an old Russian sea vessel before they have a chance to make their way to the upper deck or, you know, seek medical attention, or something. As best I can tell, every one”s dead by the time the ship”s skipper gets back from purchasing a pack of smokes. (Also, as best I can tell, Sean and Vicky travel from France to Siberia during during the same time frame.)
In one fell swoop “The Event” takes something that could have created a real, and intimate sense of danger, and turns it into something just as silly as the rest of the show. But despite the silliness, and the missed opportunity, I actually look forward to Sean getting back to the US and finally fighting it out with Sophia, because, for as many faults as the character has, Sean is finally the most exciting part of “The Event.”
I”m not sure, however, if that is because his scenes have become more exciting, or if the rest of the show has just become more frustrating. The low point of “Strain,” for me, comes when genocidal Sophia, seemingly becoming more smug and psychotic by the second, tells one of her cronies that there”s “no need to be callous” after he celebrates news that Jarvis successfully poisoned Martinez. I”m not sure if this was an attempt to portray Sophia as conflicted, or to convince us that this is actually the same character we had been watching during the first half of the season, but it quite honestly angered me in a way few moments of “The Event” have. I sincerely hope the writers aren”t still banking on Sophia being any sort of sympathetic character, because if so her arc is bound to become even worse than it already is.
Meanwhile, the bulk of the episode, sadly, dwells on Vice President Jarvis” nefarious ascent to the presidency after slipping President Martinez some poisonous sugar (why can”t that stuff serve as Sophia”s “weapon”? She can mix it in with high-fructose corn syrup and give the show yet another inane link to a timely issue.) I like Blake Sterling (well, Zeljko Ivanek at least) well enough that I can be invested in his quest to bring Jarvis down. Problem is, Jarvis is so uncompelling, this story so dull, and Blake”s helper-guy so totally uninteresting, that I just wish Blake would hit the VP with a tire iron and get it over with, and I would happily watch the 45 minutes of dead air afterwards. Yes, I”m now cheering for the good guys to win, but this is just not enjoyable to watch. This episode literally becomes a quest for coffee stains. Coffee stains! One of the episode”s climactic moments features Blake horrified to discover that one such stain has been cleaned by a janitorial crews. “By whose authority!?” he demands to know.
Last episode”s cliffhanger was a closeup of a coffee mug, and this week”s hinges on a closeup of…you guessed it, a coffee stain! I have a hard time convincing myself that I”m not making this up. How do you introduce genocide as the overriding plot thread and then expect us to care about this?
But the episode”s biggest problem is a difficult one to avoid: this is “24.” While in the past “The Event” has been a mishmash of several genre shows that came before it, “Strain” very clearly focuses on one influence. Even the old “24-with-aliens” criticism of the show does not apply here; the fact that there are aliens in this show is entirely irrelevent. They”re terrorists, living in their little colony, looking, talking and acting just like humans, and planning mass attacks on human civilization. The fact that they”re extraterrestrial adds nothing to either the story, in this episode at least, or to how we relate to these people as characters. They”re just “24” terrorists without the burden of having to make them be from “that country.”
Meanwhile, a weak and corrupt vice president ascends to power after poisoning the president, and our rogue protagonist stays off the grid and follows leads. I was half expecting the beeping clock to make an appearance at any moment (ticking down to the end of the episode, of course, just after the camera zooms in nice and close to a coffee stain on Blake”s shirt.) Lord knows I was never a fan of old Dempsey, but at least his presence provided “The Event” with its own nonsensical flavor.
But this is all fine. I honestly have very little issue with “The Event” aping “24” wholesale. I hardly consider it hallowed grounds, or anything. All I ask is that, next time, they remember that “24” was typically exciting, as well. At least more exciting than Blake”s search for coffee-soiled linens.
What’d you think?
I was very tempted to “accidentally” refer to this episode as “Stain” throughout my review, but decided I had already nailed that point home a bit too much.
Watching this episode felt like I was transported back to the dark days of 24 Season 6. I’m convinced Evan Katz just took one of his old scripts and did a “Find and Replace” on it. President Palmer becomes President Martinez, VP Daniels becomes VP Jarvis..
If they writers are going to continue copying “24” so shamelessly, at least steal from the superior earlier seasons.
Zeljko Ivanek deserves better than this show.
NO ONE expects the Spanish Influenza!
While I agree with a lot of what you’re saying, I don’t think it’s wrong for the writers to make Sophia conflicted. I would have been much more disappointed if she had made a 180 degree turn from kindly ET to evil Predator Alien overnight. The path she has chosen (or been forced to follow) is only because of the pending doom of her own planet. I don’t want to give the writers too much credit, but this could easily be contrasted to events in human history. The “civilizing” capture of the United States from the Indians was done with far less justification.
Also, my favorite character on the show is now Blake Sterling. I enjoyed his detective work more than you did last night and found the final coffee stain reveal satisfying. I’m hoping that he is allowed to step to the forefront of further action and have a hand in bringing down the VP and Sophia.
Final thought: since it appears that The Event will not get renewed for next year, have the writers and producers been allowed to give some closure to these final episodes? I enjoy the show enough to keep watching, but will be very frustrated if we’re left completly hanging.
I agree with what you said except for the coffee stain reveal being satisfying. Maybe in the confusion of having the President collapse, Blake Sterling didn’t register that hot coffee had spilled on his arm, but he spent time reviewing the video of the incident, so why didn’t he see that it had spilled on his arm?
Bruce – The writers have certainly had the time to tailor an ending in any direction they wanted, knowing that cancellation was nearly inevitable. I can’t speak to how they chose to handle that inevitability, but they definitely had the option to reward fans or punish them.
And how the heck is Blake going to prove to anybody notable that the coffee stain on his sleeve — “discovered” a dozen hours after the incident — has anything to do with the VP? Or is he going to use it to synthesize a cure?
God, I HATE “The Event.”
-Daniel
I agree with you that Sophia SHOULD be a more conflicted, ambiguous character. My problem is that they effectively wrote themselves out of that possibility with her clumsy transition to genocidal maniac. Now, listening to her yell at a henchman for being “callous” just makes the character seem obnoxious.
Like you, I’m also fond of Blake. But that’s much, much more due to the actor than the writing.
While I agree with some of your points, I really think that you’re looking for faults more than anything. Sure there are things that appear throughout the episode as well as the entire series thus far that has been overlooked or marginalized. You can’t tell me that this episode though was a complete failure to deliver drama. While I rolled my eyes a couple of times and tried to remember back to the good ole days of the X-Files, I still enjoyed this week’s episode. I think you probably overplayed the coffee part of this episode too much. It was supposed to be something that got screen time. It was “messy”, and was intended to kill off a major character of the show. While I do agree that this episode felt like a filler more than anything else, it doesn’t necessarily make it a waste of time. I would reserve that judgment until the end of the season when we can rightfully look back at all the episodes and point out which ones we thought were fillers that actually are because there was no loosely hidden subplot that we may have overlooked. I personally think that the Sean plot is actually beginning to be bland. He’s discovering the things that is making the show more interesting, but his character (and his poorly backed sidekick that we know next to nothing about) is becoming just a character to find out information for us. He’s not interesting, and he’s just there for adding more to the other stories than to his story.
You didn’t mention that they went into the room in their hazmat suits… with their guns out. So, when they left the area and got out of their suits, their skin touched the guns that had been exposed to the air.
The 1918 “Spanish” flue was one of the most deadly pathogens in history but paradoxically that was because it was not terribly deadly. The fact that only 10-20% of its victims died allowed plenty of infected survivors to spread the disease to roughly 25% of humanity. I don’t believe that any known pathogen kills as quickly as this episode depicted, certainly not the flu. Ebola is much more deadly (50-90% mortality), but it kills so fast that the infection rate never gets very high. Bubonic plague is as deadly as Ebola, and it can be transmitted by infected humans as well as rodents/fleas so it is not crippled by killing its hosts nearly as much as Ebola is. It wiped out 30-60% of Europe. It is conveniently available in most any prairie dog town in Colorado….
If the ET’s flu weapon wipes out 20% of 7 billion people (all that it realistically would) that makes room for only 1.4 billion ETs. But of course the Earth can hold and feed (with alien technology for sure and probably without) another 2.5 billion easily enough. There is no need for “the weapon” at all.
Therein lies the biggest problem that I have with this show’s concept. This batch of ETs arrives on US soil at the end of a war that left us astride the world like the proverbial colossus and in a mood to help the poor and downtrodden no matter who or where they were. These people were losing their world, they needed help, all they had to do was ask. Nothing they have done makes any sense at all. More so because at the time 2.5 billion aliens would not have been even a slight problem, most countries of the world would have been fighting for their fair share.
Even so, I guess The Event barely manages to be satisfying enough, I keep watching.
What will keep the ET’s from being killed? Their DNA is supposedly almost identical to ours?
Whether it will ever be stated on the show or not I am sure the writers would say that the ETs are the source of the 1918 flu and are immune, either naturally or by inoculation. That would be a fair supposition though it does demand to be stated on air. The effects of the flu are grossly overstated in this episode though. It does not act that fast and in 1918 “only” 3% to 6% of humans died of the virus. That is worse than being poked by the soft pillow while tied to the easy chair but not by a whole lot!
The Spanish flu was horrific, but, yeah, the show turning it into some instant-death vapor is exactly what I meant when I said the episode cuts whatever tether it has to reality.
And, yes, Sophia jumping directly from “do not harm this civilization and endure our imprisonment all Gandhi-like” to mass genocide is just one of the many examples in this show of characters oscillating between equally illogical extremes. Pretty much all conflict on this show is predicated on both Sophia and Martinez being too stupid to ever explore any sort of logical middle ground. (And upon Dempsey displaying no coherent motivation whatsoever.)
I think the whole show is cutting its tethers to reality at this point. I get the sense that the writers are calling audibles in a continuous effort to a) reward the remaining fans with the closure they deserve by reaching some kind of satisfying stopping point by the end of this season and b) trying by any means to make the show popular enough to escape cancellation by any margin, however small. If they manage to achieve b) somehow they will then have to find something else interesting to do next season because I suspect that a lot of what we are seeing now was in the plan for next season.
Believable character development/motivation and the sacred contract between SF writers and fans to honor known physics while bending the rules just enough to make a really interesting story possible have pretty much gone out the window.
I meant to comment on this as well — instantly deadly Spanish flu, oh no! It is to laugh, or cry. I’m assuming they know their show is cancelled, else they wouldn’t have killed the president. And are we to believe that the First Lady isn’t an alien? I *so* want her to be an alien.
Thanks for the mention, Luke. You’re very kind. And we appreciate you sticking with this train wreck ’til the end.