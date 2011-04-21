Elijah is BACK! Or, at least it seems fair to assume he is, as Elena plucked the dagger out of his chest last week. I”m also assuming that Elena hasn”t come to her senses and decided that said plucking was a CRAZY thing to do and promptly plunged that dagger right back in. I know, I know, she”s trying to save Bonnie”s life, as the dagger can be used to kill that other pesky original Klaus so that dear Bonnie doesn”t go toes up using her witchy powers to do the same thing. But that sort of overlooks the little complication that Elijah will not have a dagger in his chest during that time, and he”s SO much more agreeable when he”s sort of dead. Elena has her heart in the right place, but I fear that by the time this episode is over the rest of her organs may be in the wrong place and mostly dead.
Recap: ‘The Vampire Diaries’ – ‘Klaus’
[Full recap of Thursday’s (April 21) “The Vampire Diaries” after the break…]
So, Elena waits around for Elijah to wake up. Which is taking much longer than I thought it would. But when he comes to, it”s quite the happening. As expected, he does not seem happy, especially because he”s having flashbacks to a time when people didn”t wash that often. Thinking Elena is Katherine, he remembers meeting her in England in 1492. And then he acts pretty dead again and Elena thinks, huh, maybe I should get someone. And then he springs to life like a black widow spider in your garage that you”ve beaten with a broom. This coming back to life thing is not so easy.
Elijah gets the hell out of the house, as he hasn”t been invited in and it seems to be ejecting him like a guy in an Ed Hardy T-shirt at a non-douchebaggy nightclub. He and Elena stare at each other, then Elena babbles something about trust GIVES HIM THE DAGGER. Holy crap, Elena has taken leave of her senses.
Meanwhile, Stefan watches his brother Damon snack on his sex slave/girlfriend/blood donor Andie Starr. He tells Damon to stop treating the poor thing like a walking blood popsicle, but he can”t get too worked up about it because he can”t find Elena! And Elijah is gone! Damon knows Elena did it. That wacky girl and her crazy hijinks!
Klaus/Alaric sends his witchy man Maddox to fetch his old body so he doesn”t have to keep rocking Alaric”s haircut, which seems an unnecessarily harsh assessment by Klaus. I mean, he could do much, much worse than Alaric who has a sort of young Harrison Ford thing going. Anyway, Klaus/Alaric reveals to Katherine that he can only undo the curse on him in the doppleganger”s birthplace. Katherine didn”t know this little detail, as she ditched him and fled England way back when Christopher Columbus sailed the ocean blue. But hey, he killed her family to get even, so it all worked out. I”d say that”s a little more than even, honestly. Klaus is SO mean!
Elena takes Elijah for a drive. She wants to help him if he”ll help her. Stefan calls Elena. He”s worried! Elena informs him that Elijah is a man of honor and she trusts him. Oh, and Stefan needs to butt out. Stefan tells her she”s off her damn nut. Elijah gives Elena a meaningful look and puts out his hand to take her phone, which she hands over. Oh yeah, Elena is so toast.
Stefan cannot believe Elena hung up on him! Yeah, that”s not the detail I”d be worrying about right now, Stefan. Damon is ready to go hunt some Elijah, but Stefan tells him he needs to back off. They need to trust Elena! Damon is not into this. But Stefan insists! I somehow suspect that Damon is going to do what he damn pleases.
Flashback! It”s 1492 again, and Lord Elijah introduces Katerina to Lord Niklaus at a party. Okay, he”s hot, but not so hot he should be sniffy about Alaric”s looks. Or hair. His ‘do looks like something Bea Arthur would wear on “The Golden Girls.”
Elijah and Elena go to visit the mayor so he can compel her to give him some clothes. Did he just happen to know her dead husband was exactly his size and had exquisite taste? Good call, Elijah.
Jenna calls Stefan. She can”t get in touch with Elena or Jeremy, those rascally kids! And she”s freaked, because Elena has left her all these wacky messages about how she should stay away from Rick (Alaric). And she has lunch plans with him, so what”s that about? Man, don”t you ever want to just shake Jenna until her head bobbles off? What part of “stay away from Rick” did she not understand? Stefan tells her to stay away from Rick (and leaves out “you dumbass,” which probably took some restraint). Since he knows just telling her to do something will have no impact, he”s going to rush over to talk to her so he can leave Damon alone to go rogue. If I had to pick which one was the bigger problem, I”d put my money on Damon going rogue, but go ahead, Stefan, hold Jenna”s stinkin” hand.
Elijah and Elena chat at the mayor”s house. She gets him up to speed on the dead Martin witches and Katherine”s kidnapping by Klaus. Elijah has another flashback! We learn that Elijah and Klaus are brothers. Elena can”t believe it! Elijah says the term she”s looking for is OMG. Elijah is pretty with it for a guy who dates back to a time when Trevor was spelled with an f.
Damon decides to go rogue with his girlfriend/blood donor, which sounds more like a date than going rogue, but whatever. The two of them go to Alaric”s pad and discover Katherine. So, that”s a plus. The problem is that when Stefan goes to Jenna”s pad, he discovers Klaus/Alaric. That would be a minus.
Meanwhile, Elijah is giving Elena a history lesson on late 1400s vampirisim. His father was a wealthy landowner in Eastern Europe. His mother had seven kids. And they are the oldest vampires in the world. And how they became vampires is much too long of a story for a one hour television program, so Elijah skips it.
Back at Alaric”s pad, Damon tells Katherine he has vervain, which won”t undo Klaus/Alaric”s compulsion but it will stop further compulsions. But before he gives it to her, he wants to know why she double-crossed them with Isobel. She had a better shot with Klaus. Duh. I mean, did Damon think it was a more complex answer than that? He and Andie leave. Not sure why Damon dragged Andie along, as she hasn”t been much of a fixture in the last few episodes, but I guess it made him feel all Nancy Drew to have an actual investigative reporter knocking on the door.
Things are weird at Jenna”s house. Klaus/Alaric tells Jenna he”s through with keeping secrets. His secret is… he”s obsessed with vampires! Stefan reveals that he likes Bram Stoker. Klaus/Alaric and Stefan glower at one another and pace around Jenna”s kitchen. Jenna thinks they”re both psycho.
Elijah and Elena go for a lovely stroll. Elijah informs Elena that originals can”t be killed. Oh, and the curse of the sun and the moon that affects werewolves and vampires? Totally fake. I guess reanimating Elijah was totally useful!
Klaus/Alaric keeps slinking around Jenna”s kitchen babbling about vampires and Jenna gets sick of it and orders him to leave. He isn”t going anywhere, so she decides to leave. Klaus/Alaric doesn”t like this and grabs a knife. Stefan goes all speedy vampire on him, which inspires Jenna, truly the thickest of the thick, to stand there babbling, “But! Wha? But!” while Stefan holds a knife to Klaus/Alaric”s throat and orders her to get the hell out. Meanwhile, Klaus/Alaric threatens to move into her body if Stefan kills him. If I heard that someone was considering moving into my body for any reason, I”d be making a beeline for the door, but Jenna is simply not! Grasping! What! Is! Going! On! I know, everyone”s been keeping Jenna in the dark for her own good, but really, I can”t imagine she”d be any more of a complete pain in the ass if someone got her up to speed on the whole vampire thing.
Elijah informs Elena that there is a curse, and it”s just on Klaus. And he”s just about to spill the details when he decides Elena”s phone is so annoying she needs to answer the damn thing. Stefan is on the line and tells her she needs to see Jenna immediately! She knows! She”s traumatized! Oh no! Stupid Jenna! Elena tells Elijah she must go to her. Jenna is family! She”ll be right back, promise! Elijah lets her, as she will prove herself trustworthy if she returns. What if she gets a flat tire? Does he even have a cell phone? I think maybe he should just ask her to call if she can”t make it. Only fair.
Elijah ponders life. Flashback! Katerina doesn”t know why Klaus courts her. She wants more from a relationship. Elijah doesn”t believe in love. He is touched by Katerina”s romanticism. I see a little crush happening! Klaus shows up all bloody and takes Katerina away. Elijah moons for Katerina. I know she”s cute, but all these guys act like she”s the only thing with a double X chromosome on the planet.
Elena rushes to Jenna. Elena is SUPER sorry for not telling Jenna about this whole vampire thing. Jenna”s totally mad to be the last person in on the big secret. Jenna is supposed to be protecting Elena and Jeremy, not the other way around! Honestly, if Elena and Jeremy needed Jenna as a protector, I think Jenna would have already been hauled off by Social Services. Anyway, Stefan and Elena seem to think all this information will kill Jenna. She”s in shock! Will she be okay? Okay guys, she”s freaked out; she hasn”t been hit by a car.
Elena tells Stefan and Damon she has to go back to Elijah. She promised! Stefan doesn”t like it, but Damon really doesn”t like it. The brothers glower at one another.
Meanwhile, Katherine”s getting hammered in Klaus” apartment. For someone who”s being held hostage and has been told she”s going to die, Katherine”s in a pretty good mood. But the party ends when Klaus/Alaric returns. Shortly thereafter, Maddox arrives and produces lots of luggage and Greta. Oh, and a suitcase containing Klaus”s body.
Elena returns to Elijah, who continues his AP class in vampirisim. Klaus is not his father”s son, as his mom got it on with another guy. Surprise, surprise, Klaus” no-longer-dad didn”t like this and killed his wife”s lover and his entire family, thus creating the war between the werewolves and vampires. So, Klaus is both werewolf and vampire! Because witches don”t like an imbalance of power in the world, they cursed Klaus to make his werewolf side dormant. Unfortunately, if he succeeds in shaking off their curse he could create a super breed of werepires or vampwolves that would be mightier than either werewolves or vampires alone. Not good. And that nifty dagger? Because Klaus is half werewolf, the silver won”t hurt him. So, the only way to kill him is, yes, a witch. Elena is so bummed. Time to get Bonnie killed again. Drat.
But then, it”s time for another flashback! Elijah and Klaus are arguing. Klaus wasnts to kill Katerina, but Elijah wants to find another way to break his curse. Klaus thinks Elijah has feelings for Katerina. What is she, vampire catnip? I guess that”s vampnip, actually.
Stefan and Damon are still all glowery with one another. Stefan accuses Damon of loving his girlfriend! Damon doesn”t deny it! Stefan tells Damon he has the one thing from Elena he never will. Her respect! Speedy vampire fighting ensues.
Another Elijah flashback! Hey, they had to get some mileage out of those costumes, I guess. Klaus is pissed at Elijah because Katerina is gone. He promises to find her. Klaus promises to kill his ass if he doesn”t. Boys, boys!
Elijah and Elena go to the Salvatore boys” house. Elijah promises he won”t hurt the brothers if they just apologize. That seems reasonable enough. Elijah is shaping up to be quite the nice guy. And I”m guessing we shouldn”t believe that whatsoever.
Elena promises Damon that Elijah has informed her that Bonnie will be able to kill Klaus and not die. She found another way! Nyah-nyah! Damon is not impressed. Damon won”t apologize to Elijah. Damon storms off. Stefan being Stefan, he apologizes and swears he won”t let anyone touch Elena. Elijah and Stefan have a bonding moment. They are SO similar! Or at least that”s what Elijah wants us to believe!
Damon is cranky. He storms into his room and finds Andie in a bra and panties. He is SO NOT IN THE MOOD for her and her compassion and her sexy talk! And she won”t leave! So he takes a bite out of her. Then compels her to leave before he kills her. Which is really the nice thing to do. But I suspect Andie will be back. She has a thing for bad boys and she”s a quart or ten low, so I suspect she won”t be thinking clearly for a while.
Some witchy stuff happens with candles in Alaric”s apartment and Klaus gets his body back. And he looks so much better with short hair.
So, it seems Elijah is firmly on team Salvatore or team Elena or at least the good guy team, which I am hugely distrustful of. Although Elijah does have every right to be a bit irritated with Elena and friends, as they did kind of kill him for a while. But is he actually willing to kill his half-brother? And was he telling the truth about his history and the curses? It”s not like anyone can exactly look that up in a textbook or Google it or anything. I suspect Klaus might be around for quite a while, which isn”t a bad thing. I mean, the more hot vampires, the merrier, right?
Do you think Elijah can be trusted? Do you think Klaus will be able to break his curse? And do you think Jenna is pretty damn irritating?
I trust Elijah, he loved Katherine and seems to see some of Katherine in Elena. Plus, he seems to be becoming genuinely fond of Elena anyway. Of course, because Elena is as much vampnip as Katherine is.
God, I love Elijah. That is all.
Liane! Hello again, what no rant this time?? ;)
I am coming to love your writing style. You had me chuckling up all the way through.
BUT YOU ARE WRONG!! Elijah can be trusted! I think that he will hold true to his word as he hasn’t (to our knowledge) lied about anything yet.
My opinion is that Klaus will break his curse and then die at the hands of Stefan, Damon, Elena, Bonnie, Katarina, Elijah and Jeremy in a super sweet battle. Perhaps even with some traitorous werewolf brethren in the end. :)
I want to trust Elijah, esp. in light of the Katerina crush… but Klaus is his half-brother. I mean, they go way back. Way, way, way, way, way, way.. anyway, way back. He seems like a decent guy, but wouldn’t a decent guy also want to help his brother, even if he did want to create a race of superwerepires and rule the world? On second thought…
All I know is that modern day Klaus is pretty damn hot
Damon did try to get into the apartment but there was something eeping him out like there was something keeping Kat in. That’s why he brought Andie along.
This episode was kinda confusing so I started taking some notes and ended up writing a 5 pages commentary…
Although the rhythm of this episode wasnâ€™t as fast paced than last weekâ€™s, we still learned more in this single episode than in a whole season of some TV showsâ€¦ And the dialogs were awesome, we missed the genius of Kevin Williamson an Julie Plec together.
I missed Bonnie and Jeremy this week. Now I know Bonnie has to keep a low profile, but totally MIA?? Thatâ€™s a little too much. Is there even any accommodation in the house they live in?
Also, no Matt and Caroline. I want to know how theyâ€™re all dealing with her being a vamp and awesome and the definition of fabulous while sheâ€™s blissfully unaware of her mom and boyfriendâ€™s plan. Theyâ€™d better not touch one hair or Vampire Barbie. She and Kat are the best and most consistent characters on this show!
Speaking of Bonnie, I just notice that the opening credits listed Kat Graham and not Katerina Graham anymore. When did they cut her name? I guess I was usually to busy with understanding what was going on in the show to notice the names on the bottom.
Back to the episode: the story exposition this week got my head completely messed up! I needed to watch the episode two times to understand, and a third one to take my 4 pages notes. I thought Know Thee Enemy was very confusing with all the double crossings (I had to watched it twice in a row to figure out most of itâ€¦Or at least to sort what I think I understood of it!) but the history and legend parts in this episode were a MESS! (especially for a non native speaker catching up the episode a 4am because sheâ€™s too obsessed with the show to wait to be fully awake in the morningâ€¦) After watching it once I couldnâ€™t decide whether I liked it or not, which is pretty bad cause most of the time I just LOVE this showâ€¦But this episode, I donâ€™t know, there were some good parts, and some very confusing parts and in between it wasnâ€™t that great. However the dialogs were better than the last two episodes. But stillâ€¦ I hope the end of the season wonâ€™t disappoint, weâ€™ve been waiting for it since September!!!
SO…
Elijah seeing Kat in 1491 instead of Elena when he wakes up reminded me of Stefan seeing, well Kat in 1864 in Season 1â€™s Blood Brothers.
Random question, but does Klaus feed Katherine? She seemed in very good shape! And I love that even when kept someplace against her will, she still finds leggings and heels which fit. And a curling iron. Does Alaric have a triple life then? By day school teacher, by night vampire hunter and … well you know, since he seems to have everything to be a sexy pretty girl in his bachelor pad.
Elena has a new car? She still had Jennaâ€™s when she got kidnapped by Isobel and Jenna had already left for the college campus if I recall…
Elijah is the size of Dead Mayor Lockwood so his suits fit the Original perfectly. How lucky is that? And by the way, Elijah could totally date Mrs Lockwood!
Jenna who is the â€œguardianâ€ (I have hard times using this word to describe her) of Elena AND Jeremy is more worried to know why she canâ€™t see Alaric right now than where are the kids under her supervision? Stefan tells her nothing about Jeremy and she doesnâ€™t ask ANYMORE questions? I wish I had a guardian like Jenna when I was in High school. Itâ€™d have spared me some fake sleepovers and excuses!
Of course 1490â€™s Kat is intrigued by Klaus. Mysterious bad guys… and a new game for her!
How long has Elijah been dead? To us it was like a month and a half- two months, but since the show has the best timeline ever it has been what? Like a week ago?
Bored Kat in Rickâ€™s apartment is cooler than bored Kat in the tomb. Why doesnâ€™t she throw something at the door or make some noise to show that there is someone inside instead of just waiting?
So… 7 originals, huh? Or is it 9 ? Do the parents counts or where there only the siblings that got turned into Vampires? Still, 2 more or 2 less, there is still only 1 dagger and a handful of white oak ashes. Mystic Fallsâ€™d better be on the good side of all the other Originals.
How were the first vampires created? Iâ€™m thinking of a witches spell going wrong. Or the family started eating people to keep from starving and slowly turned into something different, always craving more and more blood. We also learned the werewolves were there first, so the vamps might have been created by the witches to balance. But then how did men start to become wolves? Or wolves started to become men?
Just a thought: if they had all worked in the same direction from the beginning without secrets with and from Elijah, theyâ€™d still have both warlocks to help Bonnie with the spell…
What was the point of Andie wandering around in Alaricâ€™s apartment? Was she looking for something? Is she that much compelled that she didnâ€™t realized Damon and Kat were flirting in front of her eyes?
Why does Damon go help Katherine? Stefan doesnâ€™t want him to help save Elena so he is going to save Katherine instead? Ok, I understand why he assumes that someone well informed had to tell Klausaric everything he needed to blend. The guy knew every details. But I thought he was way over Kat now, so why would he help her? The second she breaks free Iâ€™m pretty sure sheâ€™ll run to save her skin (once again…). But for know, having a spy inside Klaus close circle and a witch the big bad assumes is dead seems like an advantage. Points for Damon. And at least he got the truth from her out of it. She tried to cross them to save HERSELF! I donâ€™t even know why he bothered to ask! Kat learned from the best of the best! Klaus the vampire/werewolf: only me, myself and I!
So until Klaus dies Katherine will have to tell him everything she knows everytime he asks even though sheâ€™s on vervain unless he uncompells her? Sucks to be her!
Why is Klausaric telling the sun and moon curse to Jenna? Iâ€™m kinda lost with all the legends that exist or not. Please, donâ€™t let TVD become like Smallville after its 4th season. I felt like Jenna at some points!
I love Jenna boiling inside. She just needed a little persuasion to understand that she was in danger. At least for once she was acting as a responsible guardian by not wanting her teenage nieceâ€™s boyfriend to face the danger alone. Sheâ€™s just bad at watching those whom sheâ€™s in charge of. And who are way more vulnerable than the Vampire boyfriend…
Oh come on, Klaus! You donâ€™t threaten Elenaâ€™s life in front of a Salvatore! Havenâ€™t you followed everything that happened in Mystic Falls these past months?
So basically Katerina is a middle ages version of Elena. Innocent, but still liked by both brothers. Or was she? Seems like Klaus just needed her while Elijah actually cared about her. Do the Petrova doppelganger have something more than makes them irresistible to men?
â€˜Klaus doesnâ€™t live by any rule but his ownâ€. Katherine totally remembered that and made it her motto in her undead life! But for now she was this big romantic girl… â€œlife is too cruel, if we cease to believe in love, why would we want to live?â€ I hardly can imagine XXIst century Kat say something like that. Sheâ€™s seen too much. Elena on the other hand…
Hang on a second: Stefan scared the hell out of Jenna to get her out of the Gilbert house and she fled to the Salvatore Boarding House?? Out of all the places in Mystic Falls? Well the Grill has burnt but still! Why not going back on campus? The â€˜Jenna situationâ€™ blew up in Elenaâ€™s face, just like it did with Jeremy. Good thing she doesnâ€™t have other family members left in the dark! Also, good thing that Jenna still remembers sheâ€™s supposed to protect Elena and Jeremy. Itâ€™s not like she had just abandoned them to live â€˜on campusâ€™…
Jenna: â€œiâ€™m scaredâ€ well I guess thatâ€™s why they didnâ€™t tell you! You were blissfully happy before you started to ask questions! The big thing is how, as a 17y.o, do you announce something like that to someone? Is there a good way to do it?
I wish the conversation Elena had with Jenna about the supernatural surrounding her didnâ€™t happen off camera. Elena said she barely scratched the surface, Iâ€™m really curious to know how much she actually told her and how she explained her way out of this mess!
I canâ€™t decide whether itâ€™s Matt, Sheriff Forbes or Jenna who took the big news about the Vampires the best…. Although we have yet to see Jennaâ€™s reaction after the revelation has sunk in.
Stefan is crying (again) because Jenna discovered the truth? Or because he thinks this all those lies Elena had to tell were because of him? Iâ€™m thinking itâ€™s because since Jenna was being dumb again and not listening to his friendly advices while threatening Klausaric with a huge knife, he had to scare the hell out of her to finally make her understand that the Gilbert house wasnâ€™t the safest place at the moment… I also think he feels guilty about Elena lying over and over again, but the thing is, even though he hadnâ€™t stayed in Mystic Falls and they hadnâ€™t been together, well first Damon would have eventually give a try at seducing her, and second it wouldnâ€™t have kept her from being the doppelganger. She was born this way, so Salvatores or not she was doomed from the beginning! With him, she gained two body guards. Not the best ones, seeing how many times she has already been kidnapped, but still, two guys who would die for her.
Stefan and Elena are martyrs. They always want to be the one to blame or the one thatâ€™ll get sacrificed to save the rest of the world… Made for each other!
Kat was home alone, and she had a BLAST! Party for one to celebrate the fact that she was back on vervain? She takes captivity pretty well… As long as she doesnâ€™t have to face an original. Every time she FREEZES when she sees one! Klausaric coming home is a buzz kill!
Klaus is being violent with Kat: it might turn her on, soon sheâ€™ll run after him, especially now that he canâ€™t use her blood for the sacrifice! Still does he need a Vampire to break the curse (since itâ€™s not the same one anymore)? Cause that could be a way to have his revenge on her…in addition to killing all her family!
Where was Klausâ€™ real body before ending in Alaricâ€™s living room? Why do they have all these suitcases? How did they transport all of this (Huge coffin included)? Wasnâ€™t the witch guy gone for only half a day or so? Iâ€™m kinda disturbed with Mystic Falls time line, but Klaus is REALLY impatient!
Also, Iâ€™m not liking the new witch very much. For someone captive, she seemed pretty happy to see Klausaric. Maybe she developed a Stockholm syndrome… Wait until she finds out the Salvatore killed her family!
Elijah is surprised to see elena back. Curiosity and loyalty brought her back to the Lockwoodsâ€™.
Did Elena really take the dagger out for nothing since it canâ€™t be used against Klaus? Apart from some history exposition, that is. But what is Elijah going to do with it now?
Klausâ€™ goal is to freed his werewolf part that the witches curbed to create an army of Klaus. Howâ€™d he do that? Vampire canâ€™t procreate if I remember correctly, carriers of the werewolf gene can but what about those who have triggered the curs? What happens if a Werewolf bite a human? Can he turn him just like that?
What is the deal with the blood of first Petrova sealing Klausâ€™s curse? Iâ€™d say he was in love with her, he or she did something bad and to punished them the witches used her. And they created the doppelganger so that every so often the Originalsâ€™d remember why they got punished.
Elena sells bonnie out to Elijah pretty fast! She doesnâ€™t even know Elijahâ€™s plan or his motives. Elijah wants to kill Klaus so that he doesnâ€™t kill him for letting Kat go? That seems a little weak to me. And just so Klaus knows, Kat didnâ€™t wait for someone to tell her to go, she took the decision to save her skin before she was sacrificed on her own!
Damonâ€™s provoking Stefan, Stefanâ€™s provoking Damon. That was one hell of a punch! I wish Stefan wouldâ€™ve defended himself better! The was is open between the brothers to have Elena. So far Stefan has a huge head off. Still, when he said he had something that Damon didnâ€™t I thought a romantic guy like himâ€™d say â€˜her heartâ€™. Itâ€™d have pissed off Damon too! Still, Elena fears Damon more than she respects him. She knows he gets out of control when he snaps so she tries to put up with everything he does to not send him off the edge.
Two weeks ago we saw that Stefan on vervain was still weak enough for Kat to toss him in the bushes like he was a feather. I thought Stefan on animal diet was weaker but not to far from Damon, so I assumed that Stefan on blood would easily have the upper hand on his brother. Well it didnâ€™t seem like it! Iâ€™d say maybe equal. Elena came in too soon to really tell though,she should have let them fight a little while longer.
Anyway, is Stefan even still drinking a drop of Elenaâ€™s blood every day? And a question I have since he first started drinking from her instead of a Vamp caprisun: does the fact that itâ€™s the doppelgangerâ€™s blood have any importance in the blood? Like giving him some kind of extra powers or something. Maybe that since he has her blood in his system he can be used instead of Elena for the sacrifice.
Elijah: â€œAn apologyâ€ â€œA what?â€ The boys are like two kids who fought over a toy, were discovered by their mom and have been grounded. Except that here, the toy and the mom are Elena.
I think Elijah knows that Damonâ€™s nature is similar to Klausâ€™ : stubborn and determined. Damon doesnâ€™t trust Elena enough, all he wants is to save her HIS way. Stefan hears her out but fixed the rules with Elijah. Heâ€™ll always protect Elena. Even if that means killing Elijah. Again.
Why is Andie naked? Can she only do things when compelled? Why does she stay around? Does she care about Damon because he told her to or is it genuine? And 5 steps back again, Damon is angry and bites! Donâ€™t Elena and Stefan hear Andie scream? Super hearing works only when itâ€™s needed doesnâ€™t it? How convenient… But he is getting better at anger management! This time he kicks her out instead of killing he all the way. Will she come back? Wait. Is Andie gonna do the walk of shame up to her car or will she get dressed on her way out? What if she runs into Elena or Stefan?
I wanted a last Stelena scene. Good thing weâ€™re supposed to have plenty of them next week!
Why did Klaus need blood transfusion to get into Alaricâ€™s body, but just two witches and a spell to get back into his own?
Alaricâ€™s back! Or not…
Kat is even more terrified to see Klaus in person when he walks out of the coffin. Iâ€™m sorry but Klaus looks like a psychopath at the end. Still Elijah lost at the genetic lottery, I guess Klaus is his fatherâ€™s portrait!
Here. Sorry it’s so long!
I really enjoyed this episode. Elijah is shaping up to be a really good character. But yes, I did find Jenna slightly annoying. About as annoying as I find Bonnie and Jeremy. Relieved not to have them in this episode. Bonnie I can see as a definite plot device being a witch and all, but sometimes I wish Jeremy would just pull a Tyler and get the hell out of there. Tyler can come back, though. He was a good character and would serve an interesting dynamic in the building conflict between vampire Caroline and her mom/boyfriend.
But I know that some people really like Jeremy and Bonnie, so I don’t know. In the short amount of time allotted for each episode, I would much rather spend it watching Damon or Elijah doing something than listen to Bonnie and whiny Jeremy.