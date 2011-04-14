Recap: ‘The Vampire Diaries’ – ‘The Last Dance’

If tonight”s episode gives you a creeping sense of déjà vu, for once it”s not just another pesky “Twilight” flashback. As we now know, Klaus is inhabiting Alaric”s body. For those keeping score from home, that means we have Elena and Katherine (same actress) and Klaus/Alaric (same actor). Is “Vampire Diaries” low on funds or just ideas? Oddly enough, Klaus/Alaric”s vaguely European accent pretty much disappears after the first scene for no particular reason. But he still calls Katherine “Katarina,” so I guess that passes for an accent on the CW.
Anyway, Klaus/Alaric is holding Katherine (not Elena, but really, who can keep track anymore?) hostage. Katherine begs Klaus/Alaric to kill her, but he informs her that, as he”s been searching for her for 500 years, he plans to make her death last half that long. Which doesn”t sound like much of a death to me, but whatever. He hands Katherine (or should we say Katarina?) a knife and orders her to stab herself repeatedly while he checks on Elena. If I were Katherine (Katarina) I”d just skip this part, as she heals instantly and it”s not like he”s going to be stopping in to check on her, but Katherine stabs away and makes a mess of the rug.
Meanwhile, Elena is signing the papers that give her ownership of the Salvatore mansion so that she can have her very own super gothic safe house. Which she promptly leaves to go to school with Bonnie. She won”t be a prisoner! And Bonnie will kick Klaus ass, so she”s totally safe. Stefan and Damon look at her like she”s stupid, but they let her go. Because if they didn”t, we”d be watching Stefan and Elena stare soulfully into one another”s eyes for forty-odd minutes, and that really taxes your gag reflex.
The sheriff begs Matt to take her daughter Caroline to the dance. But she”s a vampire! He can”t deal! But the sheriff needs time to sort out what to do about all these vampires! One of whom is Caroline! It”s so confusing.
Klaus/Alaric goes to school to teach Alaric”s history class, which includes Elena. They”ve been learning about the 60s because there”s a 60s dance that evening and most lesson plans revolve around what”s scheduled in the gymnasium that week. Unfortunately, Klaus doesn”t really remember the 60s except for the Beatles, which you”d think would tip off Elena that maybe her history teacher isn”t really her history teacher, but maybe public schools are just that bad these days.
Everyone”s really excited about the dance! Because this is a TV show and we never see the stoners or the social outcasts at this school entirely filled with poised, gorgeous teenagers who look closer to 25 than 17. A girl approaches Elena in the cafeteria and tells her a hot guy wants her to save the last dance for him. Oh, and the hot guy”s name is Klaus. It”s a message! And it”s probably not really about dancing! Elena bats her big doe eyes and worries.
Elena, Damon, Stefan and Bonnie powwow to determine how to deal with Klaus. And, of course, Klaus/Alaric drops in. So, what does Bonnie do? She reveals that she can kill Klaus! He has no idea that she has super witchy powers! Except now he does! Zoinks!
Klaus/Alaric goes back to Alaric”s pad to find Katherine all bloody and the rug probably ruined and his houseboy/witch/disposable plot device Maddox hanging out. He also finds Alaric”s secret stash of vampire hunting weapons. How convenient! Klaus/Alaric asks Maddox to kill Bonnie at the dance, but Maddox points out that Bonnie will see him coming a mile away since witches are like that. Poor Klaus/Alaric has to do his own dirty work. Darn it! But Maddox will give him a spell to protect him. So, while Bonnie uses up all her powers trying to kill him, she”ll actually kill herself. Um, okay, I didn”t realize that”s how witchy power worked, but good luck with that.
Caroline is so ready for the dance! Her mother looks at her knowingly, but Caroline is so super excited about getting dressed up like Jackie O. that she doesn”t see the knowing thing or just doesn”t care, seeing that she”s a self-absorbed teenager and everything. The poignancy! The solipsism! I am both touched and slightly annoyed!
Elena is getting ready for the dance. But she”s stressed! Because Klaus wants to kill her! Stefan comforts her. They”re going to kill that Original once and for all. They kiss. Please, someone interrupt because they have a dance to get to and we don”t have time to a slow but suggestive fade out focused on the bed.
Jeremy tries to give Bonnie his supernatural protector decoder ring, but she can”t take it as it won”t help her. But he has to do something! He has bad luck with girlfriends! Bonnie tells him she won”t die. Maybe!
Klaus dedicates a song to Elena at the dance. How sweet! Elena pouts. Klaus is there and she can”t see him. Whatever will she do? Damon and Stefan case the joint like a pair of very sexy, stressed-out burglars.
Elena spots Caroline. It”s necessary to get Caroline up to speed even though she”s not really part of this plotline! Stefan talks to Caroline about the Klaus situation to give Damon a chance to make suggestive comments to Elena and Bonnie and generally act all sexy-like.
Jeremy tells Stefan that Bonnie will die killing Klaus. What should he do? Stefan knows what he”s going to do, which is screw everything up by telling Elena. She must find Bonnie! She can”t let Bonnie die saving her because that would make Bonnie a totally better friend than her!
Bonnie and Elena argue about who wants to die more! Elena is so pissed someone is trying to outmartyr her! They must find another way!
Meanwhile, a bunch of bullies beat up Jeremy. Stefan and Damon come to the rescue and the high school bullies produce cross bows and wooden stakes. As most bullies just like punching, this suggests Klaus/Alaric are involved. It”s a distraction! Stefan handles it and sends Damon to save Elena and Bonnie. Stefan trusts his brother too much sometimes, but whatever.
Not that it matters anyway, because Klaus/Alaric has already dragged Bonnie and Elena off into an abandoned hallway. They are confused! Where”s Jeremy? Klaus/Alaric tells them he hated the 60s. They know something is wrong, but what? Is he being compelled? No. Klaus/Alaric gives them a hint. He”s not Alaric. Elena and Bonnie blink at him. Finally, just as Klaus/Alaric is thinking he”s just going to have to spell it out for these nitwits, Elena figures it out. He”s Klaus! I”d love to see her SAT scores.
Bonnie tries to kill Klaus/Alaric but bumps into that infernal protection spell. So, she and Elena run away. Um, that was easy.
Conveniently, they run right into Damon. He sends Elena to find Stefan and tells Bonnie to go kill her a Klaus. You”d think Elena would realize she”s being sent on a fool”s errand, but then again, she almost needed a diagram and a cheat sheet to figure out the Klaus thing, so never mind.
Stefan and Elena go running back to help Bonnie, but Bonnie locks them out of the room where she”s trying to kill Klaus/Alaric. They can only watch as Bonnie breaks all the lights in the vending machines and dies. Wha? Really? Damon says he”ll take care of the body. This is anticlimactic, which probably means we”ll have a reversal shortly.
Elena goes home and Stefan makes her drink something in a cup, tea or Nyquil, who knows. Damon comes home and Elena tosses off her blanket to confront him. Did he know Bonnie would die? Well, duh. Elena slaps him, so Damon explains that yes, Bonnie died but not really, because she put a spell on herself. So, he just lit a bunch of candles and she came back. But she”s in the haunted witch house with Jeremy. Why does everyone on this show end up stuck in crypts or caves or darkened rooms? Is there not enough of a budget for set design and lighting?
Jeremy sets up a video conference for Elena and Bonnie so they can cry and apologize and bond and talk about who had the prettier dress at the dance. Afterwards, Elena tells Damon she”s sorry about the slapping and he tells her he will always choose her over Bonnie or whoever. Which is nice, I guess, but she”s not his girlfriend so that just seems like a big, noble waste of time. Anyway, the upshot of all this is that Bonnie”s in a witchy safe house, Klaus is on the loose and somewhere Katherine is stabbing herself in the leg. Good times!
Elena runs into the back of the house and decides to pull the freeze button dagger out of Elijah. This is, I guess, so that Bonnie won’t have to die killing Klaus, but OH MY GOD, is there no other plan B available? You know, one that won’t get Stefan and Damon killed? Elijah isn’t exactly going to be all kittens and moonbeams when he comes back, and I’m pretty sure he’s going to want to take care of the Salvatore brothers pronto. But hey, Elijah was a lot of fun, so at least he’ll be all slithery and coy as he tears our heroes limb to limb.
Did you think Bonnie was going to die? Really? Come on. Do you think Elena”s a great big martyr? And most importantly, what did you think of Caroline”s Jackie O. costume?
Liane, this rant is jaded! Why write about a show that you obviously hate?
While I was greatly irritated by the Alaric/Klaus ridiculousness, (the accent loss was just icing on the cake after that unveiling) I enjoyed the rest of the episode a lot.
Bonnie’s near death had me going, her dynamic with Jeremy is great.
To cap-off, the storyline was dismal only concerning Alaric/Klaus, I couldn’t believe my eyes.
The rest I still loved.
Go Diaries!
(You wrote your rant well though) :)
Honestly, I don’t hate “Vampire Diaries” at all. It’s a fun show, the acting is largely strong, esp. with the bad boys (Ian Somerhalder owns this series)and it’s pure soapy goodness. But yeah, sometimes I wish they’d open up a new bag of tricks, only because Kevin Williamson is such a sharp cookie. With Bonnie’s death, even though they played it well, the fact that it happened so quickly made it pretty clear it wasn’t for keeps — no way are they offing such an important character so casually. Or at least I’d hope not!
1. Katherine was being compelled so she had to keep stabbing herself in the leg
2. Bonnie and Jeremy werent in a cave, they were in the house where she got all her powers
3. Did you miss the part where Katherine takes the knife out of Elijah?
That was not Katherine that took the knife out of Elijah. Remember Klaus said that he was glad to not have Elijah in the way. Elena took it out because she wants to find another way to kill Klaus so that Bonnie doesn’t have to die! Katherine couldn’t come into the house anyways because it now belongs to Elena and Elena has not invited her in.
You forgot to mention the whole pulling the dagger out of Elijah thing that Katherine/Elena did.
Just Elena. Katherine and Elena are two separate individuals responsible for their own actions. It is not like Klaus occupying Alaric’s body. Treat Elena and Katherine as twin sisters like Sharon “Boomer” Valerii and Sharon “Athena” Agathon in “Battlestar Galactica”
Hunter
The problem with this review is that it doesn’t take into account that both the show and the audience know this is all just cheesy fun. For what it is and has always been, this was a pretty good episode. I’d rather see Dan Feinberg review it, if he had the time which given his other duties I assume he doesn’t.
First of all Klaus had to drop the accent or he wouldn’t have made a convincing Alaric. Not that he was all that convincing since Klaus is a narcissistic bastard. Second Liane don’t watch the show if you don’t like it.
1) Klaus is pretending to be Alaric, who wouldn’t have an accent. Seriously that question is soapdish levels of stupid.
2) The show already established that an Original can compel vampires so Katherine is compelled to keep stabbing herself.
3) Elena pulled the dagger out of Elijah, but way to forget about mentioning the big moment of the episode. (To those who said it was Katherine, Katherine would have to be invited into the house, and she’s trapped in the house with Klaus because of the spell that Maddox cast).
4) As Andrea mentioned, Bonnie & Jeremy are in the house where the witches died. That’s why the show panned out to show the house before we saw Jeremy walk down to the basement where Bonnie was lying.
Honestly, do you even watch this show? Mockery is one thing but at least get the facts right.
I don’t think Liane hates the show…she just (understandably) has a hard time trying to seriously recap a teen drama about vampires…and let’s be honest: there is a lot in the show to make fun of.
That being said, it is true that while I enjoy the mockery, I am often disappointed after reading these recaps because I DO want to hear a good writer’s recap of some of the actually good and touching moments, and Liana often skips those parts in favor of her snarky comments. For example, I love when she makes fun of Stefan and Elena gazing soulfully into each other’s eyes (those two are very boring, together or apart), but I DO want some real commentary on Damon’s or Caroline’s complex character.
Also, did anyone else feel surprised that they weren’t too upset at Bonnie’s maybe death? She’s pretty non-vital as a character, in my opinion.
Agreed. I want snark where it’s merited, not just snark for sake of snark.
Regarding reactions to Bonnie’s “death”:
Elena was devastated when she though Bonnie was dead. One of those time you are so shocked and upset it actually *interferes* with you crying. I think only Caroline would had reacted with greater emotion. And she did slap Damon hard enough it would’ve staggered a human male LOL!
On the other hand Damon knew what was up and Stefan is so used to death of his friends both vampire and human he is at least partly jaded. I mean he wasn’t that upset when Lexie his best friend died and wasn’t all that upset as he should’ve been when he found out it was Damon who killed her. Add to that Bonnie and Stefan weren’t that close you are not going to get a bawlin’ Stefan. :-)
Oh a Liane, even though she isn’t Damon’s girlfriend I think it says something that Damon would chose the life of Elena over anyone else EVERY TIME. He clearly loves her, not that that is big news. :-)
I agree with Con and Jen.. for me TVD is a guilty pleasure, but even then I think is a little off-putting to its fans to have a recap be written with such disdain and contempt.. If your boss is forcing you to write, either fake to write it for the fans (with insight and constructive criticism.. ala Sepinwall or Fienberg).. or ask for a different assignment.. and if you do like it but are afraid to demonstrate since is not generally regarded by other critics as good as an AMC/Showtime/HBO series, then get over it. no offense.
Liane,
It’s a shame that you feel having a “snarky” attitude is best for writing this review, as it kills your credibility and renders any valid points made (as few as they were) as non-serious. That, coupled with obvious missed details – such as Bonnie and Jeremy ending up in the house where the 100 witches were burned and no vampire can safely enter, as opposed to a “cave” – made this read a wasted five minutes.
Really, why do sites insist in having shows reviewed by people who can’t hide their disdain? Being totally “rah rah” for a show isn’t good either, obviously. But some objective critiquing would be nice, where is isn’t apparent how the reviewer personally feels about the show. That objectivity clearly isn’t present in this review, and it’s grade matches your opinion about the episode.
I agree, this will probably be the last recap of this show I read on this site.
BBusey, I do agree that Liane does miss some details and can be overly snarky but some of the readers of review missed some of her details like she DID mention the detail of Bonnie and Jeremy being in the witch house. It is just that she was commenting on the need form more sets:
“But sheâ€™s in the haunted witch house with Jeremy. Why does everyone on this show end up stuck in crypts or caves or darkened rooms? Is there not enough of a budget for set design and lighting?”
Of course there is no need for sets in this case because Jeremy took her to the most logical place as you point out but she did know that they were at the witchhouse. So BBussey we all miss things.
That said, Liane I think you should watch an episode twice. I do because we all miss things or forgot we saw them and end up wrongly thinking there was a plothole like when you missed Klaus approach one of the “bullies” earlier. :-)
Hunter.
I like your recaps most of the time but this one felt so lazy. Lines like ” Which doesnâ€™t sound like much of a death to me, but whatever.” you use that “… but whatever” thing all the time (twice in this recap alone!), and it very often doesn’t make sense, as in this instance. It’s like you couldn’t think of anything else to say so you decided to be randomly contrary and dismissive for no reason. I mean, come on! 250 years of implied agony on your way to death sounds *pretty* signficant and unpleasant to me, “but whatever…”
Yeah, Klaus shouldn’t have dropped the accent, so that they would know automatically it’s not really him. And if you had been paying attention this season you would know that catherine isn’t going to just sit there and do whatever klaus says just because he says it, he can compel other vampires to do whatever he says whether they want to or not. moron
Why is everyone jumping down Liane’s throat? You’re criticizing everything from the recapper’s grammatical abilities to intelligence level to devotion to her job on a FREE review of a television show. You’re not paying to read her work. Watching a show and writing a recap that is both entertaining and informative is more difficult than one would think (so much so that none of you are attempting it) and I appreciate her time devoted to this project.
I’m sorry, but calling someone a moron over a TVD review? That’s ridiculous. Act like an adult. If you don’t like what you read, send Liane an anonymous email or the hit “contact us” link at the bottom of the page. Don’t rip her apart in front of everyone because it makes you feel better about yourself. How would you feel if someone wrote a letter to the entire office criticizing your TPS reports?
I believe in free speech, but you’re not accomplishing anything except hurting a person’s feelings with your comments. I am saddened that the anonymity the internet affords a person turns them into an insensitive jackal.
Again, thank you, Liane, for your time and efforts. I will be back because your recaps make me laugh and you are one of very few people online even willing to cover this show.
Thank you for saying this, I totally agree with all of it, especially about thanking Liane and sending an anonymous email. Thank you for being a mature adult, unlike most people.
To everyone who is saying this recap is bad:
I LOVE THIS! It is absolutely hysterical and you all know it. The snarky comments are funny and I really enjoy reading these. The recap isn’t even bad like you all are saying. It’s really good and gets the point of everything across. I don’t know why you all don’t like it. So if the only thing you have to say about it is bad, then why even come on here and read it!