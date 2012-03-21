Record Store Day update: Flaming Lips with Coldplay, Sub Pop, White Stripes

Music lovers and vinyl collectors, update your shopping list: The Flaming Lips have announced further details on their Record Store Day collaboration set, plus below are some outlines on other April 21 exclusive drops, like those from Sub Pop, Arctic Monkeys, Sex Pistols and more.

As we previously reported, the Lips had tapped musicians like the Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros guys, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and Nick Cave for a mysterious collaboration set. This week, more is made known: Ke$sha, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Erykah Badu, Yoko Ono, Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Prefuse 73, Tame Impala, New Fumes, Lightning Bolt and Biz Markie have officially joined that aforementioned cast on double-LP album “The Flaming Lips and Heady Fwends.”

Ke$ha and Flaming Lips together. At last. Full tracklist below, with entertaining titles like “Supermoon Made Me Want To Pee” and “Helping The Retarded To Know God.”

The album will be pressed for only this single time, “on two high-quality, multi-color vinyl discs housed in separate custom art jackets and poly bagged together. No two discs will look exactly alike.”

A press release promised more news on “a new studio” release soon.

The Flaming Lips and Mastodon also paired up for “A Spoonful Weighs a Ton” split 7″, with the original and the metal band’s cover of it.

Sub Pop Records has a trio of exclusive releases for the day, from Blitzen Trapper and Immaculate Noise favorites Beach House and Shabazz Palaces. Blitzen Trapper is covering Hendrix on “Hey Joe,” adding b/w “Skirts on Fire.” Beach House is in promotion mode for their new album “Bloom” (May 15), with single “Myth” already out. That track won’t be on their single, but “Lazuli” b/w “Equal Mind” will be. Shabazz Palaces are putting out four tracks from their live session on KEXP. Each release will feature “ridiculously handsome artwork.”

The indie label is also putting out a 16-track CD sampler of previously released tracks from Beachwood Sparks, Jaill, Shearwater, THEESatisfaction, Spoek Mathambo, Debo Band, King Tuff and others.

Here is Beach House’s “Myth”:

Laura Marling will release “Flicker To Fail” and “To Be A Woman” as a double A-side single; countrymen Kasabian have a pair of covers, Lana Del Rey’s “Video Games” and Gwen Stefani’s “Sweet Escape.” Arctic Monkeys are pairing single “R U Mine?” with brand new “Electricity.”

The Sex Pistols are reissuing their 1976 single “Anarchy in the U.K.” with its original B-side “I Wanna Be Me” while era brethren The Clash are putting out a digital remaster of “London Calling” on vinyl.

Jack White has obviously been busy with his forthcoming solo release, but as a collector and record-lover, he couldn’t let the holiday pass him by. Two early White Stripes songs will show up for the date: “Handsprings” and deliciously titled “Red Death at 6:14.” They’re on red and white vinly. Of course.

Saddle Creek has a couple. Did you hear the Mynabirds at SXSW like I told you to? Have you at least heard “General?” Here, download it, then put some money aside for an ass-shaking RSD single (with new “Fallen Doves”). I wouldn’t want to re-live 2001 again, but Cursive’s EP “Burst and Bloom” from that year is worth revisiting, on colored 12″. The hard rock group released latest album “I Am Gemini” was released in February.

Matt Nathanson has been popping up all over the place — soon on “Dancing with the Stars.” He has a concert EP “Left & Right Volume 2: Live at Newbury Comics. Live at Music Millennium” with five songs from his “Modern Love” album.

Check out all the latest Record Store updates here, at the official website.

Here is the tracklist for “The Flaming Lips and Heady Fwends”:

Side 1:

2012 (featuring Ke$ha and Biz Markie)

Ashes In The Air (featuring Bon Iver)

Helping The Retarded To Know God (featuring Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros)

Side 2:

Supermoon Made Me Want To Pee (featuring Prefuse 73)

Children Of The Moon (featuring Tame Impala)

That Ain’t My Trip (featuring Jim James of My Morning Jacket)

You, Man? Human? (featuring Nick Cave)

Side 3:

I’m Working At NASA On Acid (featuring Lightning Bolt)

Do It! (featuring Yoko Ono)

Is David Bowie Dying? (featuring Neon Indian)

Side 4:

The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (featuring Erykah Badu)

Thunder Drops (featuring New Fumes)

I Don’t Want You To Die (featuring Chris Martin of Coldplay)