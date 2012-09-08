Fashion Fix: Kristen Stewart and other stars strut on the red carpet

#Emily Blunt
09.08.12 6 years ago

Kristen Stewart came out of her post-affair exile to promote “On the Road,” and even if she felt like crap she looked great — and isn’t that more important? She wasn’t the only star who looked great on the red carpet, though that can’t be said for everyone (seriously, are stars firing their stylists this year? We know the economy’s shaky, but that’s no excuse for leaving the house in a sofa slipcover!). Here’s a look at what stars including Selena Gomez, Emily Blunt, Kirsten Dunst and Zoe Saldana wore this week. 

