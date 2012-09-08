Kristen Stewart came out of her post-affair exile to promote “On the Road,” and even if she felt like crap she looked great — and isn’t that more important? She wasn’t the only star who looked great on the red carpet, though that can’t be said for everyone (seriously, are stars firing their stylists this year? We know the economy’s shaky, but that’s no excuse for leaving the house in a sofa slipcover!). Here’s a look at what stars including Selena Gomez, Emily Blunt, Kirsten Dunst and Zoe Saldana wore this week.
Fashion Fix: Kristen Stewart and other stars strut on the red carpet
Liane Bonin Starr 09.08.12 6 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#Emily Blunt
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.13.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.06.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With