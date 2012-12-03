Red Carpet Rewind: LiLo, ScarJo and Mrs. Justin Timberlake make a splash

Maybe it’s because the holidays are right around the corner. Celebrities are people, too, and right now their minds are wandering to bargain shopping, hanging Christmas lights, booking flights in crowded coach cabins… what am I saying? Whatever the case may be, more than a few of them don’t seem overly concerned about what they look like in public. Take a look at these fashion do’s and don’ts (a lot of don’ts) and see if you feel Grinchy or if your heart grows three sizes thinking that, even though you’re just an average person without a personal stylist to guide you, you’ve never left the house looking quite so bad.