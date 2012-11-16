When movies like “Breaking Dawn Pt. 2” and “Skyfall” are released, the good news is that celebrities have many, many premieres to attend. The problem? Getting great outfits to wear to each one. Some meet the mighty challenge, but some, as you might expect, fall a little short. Here’s a look at stars such as Kristen Stewart, Keira Knightley, Elle Fanning, Julia Stiles, Isla Fisher and others as they do their best to shine.
Red Carpet Rewind: Stars of ‘Skyfall,’ ‘Breaking Dawn’ do the premiere strut
Liane Bonin Starr 11.16.12 6 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#Keira Knightley
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With