Red Carpet Rewind: The best and worst of the Primetime Emmys’ arrivals

It’s hot as heck in Los Angeles, but that didn’t stop the stars (okay, most of the stars) from getting gussied up in their finest fashions for a strut down the red carpet at the Emmys. While white was a big hit (befitting what certainly seemed to be summer weather), there were plenty of other colors ranging from bordeaux to sea foam green. While that weird, “Star Trek” bubble hairstyle was everywhere, no other trend seemed to be omnipresent. Whether that’s a good or bad thing is up for debate. Here’s a look at what Hayden Panettiere, Edie Falco, Heidi Klum, Kat Dennings, Mayim Bialik and other stars wore on television’s big night.