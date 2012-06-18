Red Hot Chili Peppers announce single series details: First pair arrive in August

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ single series will kick off with a “Strange Man.”

As previously reported, the veteran rock band will be dropping 18 previously unreleased songs left over from their “I’m With You” sessions. Today, they detailed the various singles, starting with “Strange Man” b/w “Long Progression” on Aug. 14.

Every new single will be released in pairs thusly, with “Magpies” and “Victorian Machinery” on Sept. 11, “Never Is A Long Time” and “Love Of Your Life” on October 2, 2012 and whatever songs they choose next to be on Nov. 6, Dec. 4 and Dec. 18. They have not yet scheduled the last two singles, which will arrive in early 2013.

“Some songs seem to have a lot more of an agenda than others. Some songs play well with others and some songs need more attention and a little extra care. Here are some songs that seemed to want to pair up and take a later train,” explained RHCP guitarist and recent Immaculate Noise interviewee Josh Klinghoffer in a release.

The 7″ releases will each have covers that, when combined, make a whole of a larger piece of artwork. Kelsey Brookes was behind the work: according to the release, “Brookes’ well-documented background in microbiology, surf culture and folk art combine in explosive prisms of raucous color, bold imagery and timeless motifs.”

The Chili Peppers are currently on tour, with dates below. They recently headlined the 2012 Bonnaroo music festival and will help to do the same at Lollapalooza on Aug. 4

6/23 – Stevenage Herts, UK @ Knebworth Park

6/24 – Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light

6/26 – Dublin, IE @ Croke Park

6/28 – Nijemegen, NL @ Goffert Park

6/30 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

7/01 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

7/03 – Berne, CH @ Stade de Suisse

7/07 – Madrid, ES @ Rock In Rio Madrid

7/20 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Petrovsky Stadium

7/22 – Moscow, RU @ Luzniky Stadium

7/25 – Kiev, UA @ Olympisky Stadium

7/27 – Warsaw, PL @ Bernowo Airport

7/28 – Kaunas, LT @ Kaunas Arena

7/30 – Tallinn, EE @ Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

8/01 – Tampere, FI @ Ratina Stadium

8/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

8/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

8/14 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

8/15 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

8/25 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Rock im Pott

8/27 – Prague, CZ @ Synot Tip Arena

8/29 – Zagreb, HR @ Hoppodrome

9/01 – Sofia, BG @ Georgia Asparuhov Stadium

9/04 – Athens, FR @ OAKA Olympic Stadium

9/10 – Tel Aviv, IR @ Hayakron Park

9/23 – San Diego, CA @ Vally View Casino Center

9/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Jobing.com Arena

9/27 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

9/29 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

10/02 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena

10/04 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Arena

10/20 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Arena

10/22 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Arena

10/25 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

* = w/ Santigold

^ = w/ Sleigh Bells

# = w/ Little Dragon