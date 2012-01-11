Red Hot Chili Peppers postpone tour dates due to bum foot

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been forced to postpone a boat-load of shows — several of which are sold-out arena shows — due to frontman Anthony Kiedis’ foot injury.

“Anthony recently underwent surgery to remove a crushed sesamoid bone and correct a detached flexor tendon in his foot and is expected to make a full recovery,” reads a post on the band’s website and on a press release. However, what the quote failed to elaborate is how the singer got himself a massively bum foot to begin with. Curious minds seek knowledge.

Regardless, the dates for the postponed shows already have rescheduled dates. Below are those corresponding dates, with previously purchased tickets to be honored on their new date.

RHCP are touring in support of “I’m With You,” which debuted and peaked at No. 2 on The Billboard 200 last year.

Here are the Chilis’ old/new dates:

01/20 04/02 Sunrise, FL Bank Atlantic Center*

01/21 03/31 Orlando, FL Amway Arena*

01/23 03/29 St. Petersburg, FL St. Pete Times Forum

01/25 04/06 Charlotte, NC Time Warner Cable Arena

01/27 04/04 Raleigh, NC RBC Center*

01/28 04/07 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena*

01/30 04/10 Atlanta, GA Gwinnett Center*

01/31 04/09 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

02/03 04/12 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum*

02/04 10/04 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Arena*

02/17 08/14 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena*

02/18 08/15 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena*

02/26 08/11 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center*

02/27 08/12 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center*

02/29 09/23 San Diego, CA Valley View Casino Center*

03/02 09/25 Phoenix, AZ Jobring Arena

03/04 09/27 Denver, CO Pepsi Center*

03/06 09/29 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center*

03/08 10/20 Houston, TX Toyota Center*

03/09 10/02 Dallas, TX American Airlines Arena*

03/13 10/24 Tulsa, OK BOK Arena

03/15 10/22 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Arena

03/16 10/25 Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena

* denotes the show is sold-out