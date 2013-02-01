‘Red Tails’ defeats ‘Beasts,’ ‘Django Unchained’ and ‘Flight’ at the NAACP Image Awards

I suppose it’s a bit of a surprise that the George Lucas-produced “Red Tails” beat out some stiff Oscar competition in Benh Zeitlin’s “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” and Robert Zemeckis’s “Flight,” so there it is. But the wealth was spread, as Benh Zeitlin, Denzel Washington, Samuel L. Jackson and Kerry Washington all received prizes. In fact, Washington won three awards on the night, taking Best Actress in a Drama Series (“Scandal”) and the President’s Award for public service in addition to her supporting prize for “Django.” Check out the full list of motion picture winners below, and as always, keep track of the season via The Circuit.
Best Motion Picture
“Red Tails”
Directing in a Motion Picture (Theatrical or Television)
Benh Zeitlin, “Beasts of the Southern Wild”
Best Actor in a Motion Picture
Denzel Washington, “Flight”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis, “Won’t Back Down”
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Samuel L. Jackson, “Django Unchained”
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Kerry Washington, “Django Unchained”
Writing in a Motion Picture (Theatrical or Television)
“Abducted: The Carlina White Story”
Best Independent Motion Picture
(tie) “Beasts of the Southern Wild” and “Red Tails”
Best International Motion Picture
“The Intouchables”
Best Documentary (Theatrical or Television)
“On the Shoulders of Giants: The Story of the Greatest Team You’ve Never Heard Of”
Odd Best Pic winner, but it was a good show. The Poitier and Belafonte moment was beautiful.
Also, Directing in a motion picture (theatrical or television) – Benh Zeitlan
And Red Tails tied with Beasts for indie motion pic.
Red Tails was not a good movie at all, though a movie with very good intentions. I’m assuming there was too much controversy surrounding Django and not enough people actually seeing Beasts.
While I am skeptical of the NAACP Awards, as others are—I wanna thank In Contention for being snark free in their report. Cause, there are tons of other groups that are just as deserving of being called out for the awards they peddle.
Awards based on skin color? How ridiculous is that?
Tell me about it. I mean, the Oscars have been doing that for years.
I get why Kerry Washington is so important to as the first black female lead in 40 years, but Khandi Alexander’s performance on Treme was way better than Kerry’s in her mediocre show, Scandal.
I wonder what people would say of a White-exclusive awards show.
Theyd call the orginazation racist and say its run by nazis. American historical context makes the image awards okay and a white exclusive awards not okay. Some would say what Tim’s saying in response to goodbyenoway’s comment. Some would say if one race gets to do it, it’s only fair to have an awards show for each race. Libertarians might say, no big deal, free country… Etc etc.
It would be called the Oscars or the Emmy’s or Country Music Awards Show
Down with segregated awards ceremonies!
But Best Actress must remain white circa last year.
They should just rename these the Denzel Washington awards… he’s won 18 of them!