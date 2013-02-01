‘Red Tails’ defeats ‘Beasts,’ ‘Django Unchained’ and ‘Flight’ at the NAACP Image Awards

I suppose it’s a bit of a surprise that the George Lucas-produced “Red Tails” beat out some stiff Oscar competition in Benh Zeitlin’s “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” and Robert Zemeckis’s “Flight,” so there it is. But the wealth was spread, as Benh Zeitlin, Denzel Washington, Samuel L. Jackson and Kerry Washington all received prizes. In fact, Washington won three awards on the night, taking Best Actress in a Drama Series (“Scandal”) and the President’s Award for public service in addition to her supporting prize for “Django.” Check out the full list of motion picture winners below, and as always, keep track of the season via The Circuit.

Best Motion Picture

“Red Tails”

Directing in a Motion Picture (Theatrical or Television)

Benh Zeitlin, “Beasts of the Southern Wild”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington, “Flight”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis, “Won’t Back Down”

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Samuel L. Jackson, “Django Unchained”

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Kerry Washington, “Django Unchained”

Writing in a Motion Picture (Theatrical or Television)

“Abducted: The Carlina White Story”

Best Independent Motion Picture

(tie) “Beasts of the Southern Wild” and “Red Tails”

Best International Motion Picture

“The Intouchables”

Best Documentary (Theatrical or Television)

“On the Shoulders of Giants: The Story of the Greatest Team You’ve Never Heard Of”