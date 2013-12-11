Redford snubbed and ‘Dallas’ gets a boost in otherwise unsurprising SAG announcement

This morning’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) nominations announcement wasn’t going to have a lot of surprises. At this stage, most of the players are known. It’s a dense race, however, so the only question was, who was going to get squeezed out?
The headline here is Robert Redford’s Best Actor snub for his one-man performance in “All is Lost.” Earlier in the morning the film was nominated for the stunt ensemble award, which is interesting considering the bulk of the stunts were performed by Redford himself. But when it came to settling on an immensely crowded lead actor field, the legendary actor joined the likes of Oscar Isaac, Christian Bale, Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael B. Jordan on the sidelines as Forest Whitaker’s performance in “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” remained strong enough alongside the guild to land a nomination with other names that have been topping predictions lists for months.
Many have felt that Redford has been safe because, well, he’s Redford. But in a tight year, face time makes all the difference, and the fact is he hasn’t been as present on the campaign trail as his fellow competitors. He needed the boost of that New York Film Critics Circle win a week ago more than anyone else, and with today’s snub, he’s notably the weakest link in a category that could still go a number of ways once members of the Academy’s actors branch has their say.
The only other surprise of note is the presence of “Dallas Buyers Club” in the Best Ensemble category, though the title had been bubbling up as a potential player in conversations this last week. The film went over really, really well at guild screenings (ask our Greg Ellwood, who moderated a few) and for a movie that didn’t have the powerhouse cast of a “Saving Mr. Banks” or an “Out of the Furnace” or a “Wolf of Wall Street,” and wasn’t as notable an “ensemble” film as a “Nebraska” or an “Inside Llewyn Davis,” it’s pretty significant for it to land alongside the other heavy-hitting Oscar players. It’s a huge boost for Focus Features’ awards circuit swan song and this will go a long way toward helping it secure a spot in the Best Picture lineup.
Beyond that, there weren’t really any left-field announcements. We knew “The Wolf of Wall Street” had not been widely seen enough by the nominating committee (and had landed in the middle of balloting, in any case) to make a dent, so it’s lack of nominations is merely a curiosity like last year’s goose egg for “Django Unchained.” I had expected the work of “Out of the Furnace,” which was constantly on the lips of SAG members in the lead-up to nominations, to figure in somewhere, but alas, it proved to be too competitive a year. And even though he seemed like a sure thing for so long, I hadn’t expected Daniel Brül’s wonderful “Rush” performance to make the cut, yet there he is. And “Saving Mr. Banks” revealed a little bit of vulnerability by failing to land an ensemble nod or a nomination for Tom Hanks in supporting.
The lead actress category filled out as expected. We have had the same five names in our predictions for ages at this point, at least since September. The only leading lady who can dent the lineup is Amy Adams in “American Hustle,” but I expect this group to hold strong. “Hustle” did, however, pick up an expected ensemble nomination, as did Jennifer Lawrence for her supporting performance.
Harvey Weinstein must be feeling pretty good today. While “Fruitvale Station” (which had a shot at lead actor, supporting actress and ensemble recognition) and “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” (timely as ever these days) found no purchase with the guild, “August: Osage County,” “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” and “Philomena” combined for seven nominations. “August” and particularly “The Butler” rise up as his definitive players in the season, though the Globe nominations could put a damper on their momentum tomorrow morning. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will likely, however, make a strong case for “Philomena,” so don’t sleep on that film’s Best Picture potential just yet.
And not to bury the lead, but it’s “12 Years a Slave” that unsurprisingly walked away with the most mentions: four. I had wondered whether Michael Fassbender would be a shocking shut-out this morning, though when I watched the film again last night, I knew I probably had that wrong. He terrorizes that film in such a way as to make his presence palpable even when he’s not on screen. He may not be on the circuit campaigning, but it seems that, unlike with Redford, that isn’t making much of a difference. The film also has the most critics Best Picture wins at the moment (four) and will likely remain out in front on that score, too. Will it all add up to the top Oscar at the end of the day? I remain skeptical for other reasons, but no real missteps are being made. There’s still a long way to go yet.
One other note: After sparking with the critics groups in a big way over the last week, “Her” was completely shut out of the nominations today. Nothing for Joaquin Phoenix or Amy Adams or Scarlett Johansson’s vocal performance, and no ensemble bid, which Guy had hung his hat on in predictions. That’s a tough hurdle to clear if it’s going to make good on a Best Picture nomination many had earmarked for the film in the wake of the critical approval, but like we’ve been saying, it may just be a film the critics adore, but fails to register with the Academy. We’ll have to see.
With that, the first industry group has spoken and given us a pretty good idea of the direction the race has taken. The SAG nominations often reflect early, sometimes dated buzz and momentum, however, and we have a whole month before the directors chime in with nominations at the beginning of the year. The campaigns behind the likes of “Hustle’s” Amy Adams, “Nebraska’s” Will Forte, “Fruitvale Station’s” Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer and, to be sure, “All is Lost’s” Robert Redford will want to step it up if they don’t want to be left in the dust. This is a dense race with a handful of classic Oscar-bait entries that could become the default position for voters if no one really tries to shake the race up. Consider today’s announcement a shot across their bow. Nothing is decided yet.
I’d say Tom Hanks missing for Saving Mr. Banks is a bigger surprise than Redford’s snub or Dallas Buyers Club’s ensemble nomination.
“While “Fruitvale Station” (which had a shot at lead actor and ensemble recognition)”
Typo: Is supporting actress supposed to be in place of ensemble?
Not a typo. Though I should add supporting actress.
Also, I’m not all that shocked by Hanks. The performance isn’t what you might imagine it would be and it’s been carried along by a great monologue at the end, but little else. Best Supporting Actor is a category full of contenders and they need to shake out some how. That kind of thing might make the difference.
I cannot, for the life of me, understand how Amy Adams was snubbed and Jennifer Lawrence was nominated. Lawrence is great in the film but it is no where as accomplished of a performance as Adams. I was SO impressed with her. Besides Blanchett and Bullock, the BA category is a snoozefest.
Jennifer Lawrence is Jennifer Lawrence. Amy Adams is inconsistent accent, unsympathetic character, screaming on a toilet.
Jennifer Lawrence’s character is not exactly “sympathetic,” and the accents are supposed to be inconsistent. But anyway…
I think that’s an excuse. Accents are supposed to be good enough to fool the FBI, should fool us. And Jennifer’s character is a pain, but she’s not a con artist taking people’s money, playing two guys against each other and confronting the wife of her lover as though the wife has wronged her.
Kris, what is your thinking on James Gandolfini’s chances of a Oscar nod? Did his nomination surprise you more than Bruhl’s or not?
Not as surprising as Bruhl here, IMO, because Gandolfini is kind of the poster face for working class actor in this business. Huge TV profile. Etc. I think his chances remain pretty good for an Oscar nod but again, that category is so broad.
I think they both have better chances for an Oscar nod than Barkhad Abdi and Will Forte.
in the wake of this above the line nom for Bruhl, why is it so inconceivable that Rush get nominated for Best picture? Including a nom for best pic, by my count, it would give Rush a possible 8 nominations. Something as nominated as that in the 10-nominee era would be incredible to me if it didn’t score a best picture nom despite whatever low domestic exposure its apparently said to have, as well as, the obviously deep field that has come in 2013. Scoring for best supporting actor, cinematography, film editing, makeup, sound mixing, sound editing and original score would lead me to certainly believe that this has to be a best picture nominee. The only way it would seem as if it can’t is if these supposed strong contending in this category would not actually come to fruition, like bruhl not getting a nod and hans simmers other work being recognized instead, as well as, it possibly missing in a category that is usually a best picture link like film editing. But I DON’T see it missing in those categories so maybe its time that people start predicting this thing a helluva lot more. Possibly a 1-week theatrical re-release and timely dvd release could help its cause, but an actor breaking through here today really woke me up to this apparent obvious possibility.
Early in the season I certainly thought it was a strong contender, but the box office just never came. That’s the only thing really holding it down but people really like the film. HFPA did, too, so I wouldn’t be surprised if it lands a Best Picture – Drama nod tomorrow. If it does, then it’s right back in the thick of it.
Speaking of Bruhl, how is he a supporting actor in Rush?
He’s not, but that’s how he was submitted to SAG.
So is Redford included in Best Stunt Ensemble nomination? I thought he did most of his own stunts?
Trying to confirm that. My hunch is no, because it’s specifically an award for stunt people. So the guy who stood in here and there would get nominated. But who knows.
Wasn’t the whole point of him doing this movie to prove that he could still do this kind of work? It would seem quite nice to reward him as well as those people that only did a shot or two rather than most of the shots?
Considering the number of stunts he did himself (I believe all scenes except one) and his snub in the lead acting category, these nominations look fairly foolish. It would be nice if Lionsgate were able to capitalize on this.
People I am happy for after this morning’s SAG nominations:
– Barkhad Abdi for Captain Phillips (yay!)
Nominations I am scratching my head over
– Dallas Buyers Club for Ensemble
People who I think missed out
– The cast of ‘Her’, especially Scarlett Johannson (but it’s not really an ensemble either)
– The much more ‘ensemble’ cast of ‘Nebraska’
– Will Forte for Nebraska
Interesting surprise
– Daniel Bruhl for Rush
Does the snub for Her (or The Wolf of Wall Street) matter as much considering how late in the game it’s being released? Sure, August managed a nomination, but it was already a piece that actors have been drawn to since the play hit Broadway (also Joaquin and Amy are no Meryl and Julia, profile wise).
In the case of Wolf, they may not have seen it. But Her has been seen. So those are two different beasts, I think.
I get it. At the end of the day, we’re all just human, and whether we like it or not, politics matter. But can we take a moment and concede how pitiful it is that we allow “campaigning” to influence awards? Shouldn’t members of a “prestigious guild”, (SAG), have enough respect for themselves to select the “best performance” of the year regardless of whether they like that person or whether that person has shown up at parties and events? If not, then that guild only makes itself look small, silly and it loses credibility. Yes, I know, the whole awards thing is silly to begin with, but if you’re going to hand out awards, shouldn’t you desire credibility in doing so?
To win an award, people need to see the movie. That’s what campaigning is: getting people to see the movie.
What is credibility to you might not be to someone else, though. The problem is thinking there is objectivity to any of it. There isn’t. Awards, therefore, will always be a fickle sort of thing open to being influenced by any number of factors.
I’m aware of that, Kris, that’s why I started my comment with, “At the end of the day, we’re all human…” Awards choices are made for a variety of reasons, but to deny someone deserved recognition simply because you don’t like him, or he doesn’t attend industry events is a little silly. I’ve voted for the SAG Awards before, I know some of the silly reasons why some people vote for the winners, and they have little to do with the quality of someone’s performance.
Dallas Buyers Club is so homophobic film. Always in LGBT films there are illness, prejudice and underground. I’m tired of films like these.
So, filmmakers shouldn’t be allowed to present LGBT individuals as ill or prejudiced or underground? Is it not true that LGBT individuals can be those things? Dallas Buyers Club shouldn’t have been told because it shares similarities with other LGBT films?
The films like Dallas Buyers Club are make for heterosexual patriarchy to please the prejudice of LGBT that heterosexual patriarchy has. This film goes in the same direction.
By telling the story of a straight man with HIV?
Where the travestite lives always in a dark world fulls of sillness. The film is rubbish.
Is this the most wide open year as far as who might win?
Aside from Blanchett, the other three solo acting categories don’t really have a clear favorite.
Ejiofor, Nyong’o, and Leto are the favorites. But that could change. I’d say leading male actor might be the most open.
Especially with Redford absent, I think Ejiofor is really starting to become the inevitable favorite for “12 Years”.
I still think Ejiofor will win though.
Kris,
So what’s the deal with Leo?! You called it that not enough SAG members saw the movie and that’s fine but does he realistically have a shot at an Oscar Nomination. What’s yout take on it?
I know that he got snubbed today but had more people seen it, for sure he would be nominated, right. What do you think? Where does the Best Actor race go from here? Thanks!
Just look at Django last year. SAG reflects early buzz. Nothing to be too concerned about.
Hrmmpphfff. I was hoping for a Brie surprise.
Even though my head knows Kris is right and the Best Actress field is locked in for all of the major awards my heart keeps hoping Brie will get in somewhere too. At least a fair number of critics groups have taken notice.
“This morning’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) nominations announcement wasn’t going to have a lot of surprises … And “Saving Mr. Banks” revealed a little bit of vulnerability by failing to land an ensemble nod or a nomination for Tom Hanks in supporting.”
Weren’t the majority of IC predicting Hanks (3/3) and ensemble (2/3)? I’d say that was a surprise and more than a little bit of vulnerability.
I don’t think it was that shocking. I was also predicting Casey Affleck but I’m not shocked that he’s not there, so not worth pointing to predictions. Close year with tons of likely scenarios. And I’ve been saying for a while now that Hanks is soft in the film and may not translate to a nom. I’m more surprised by the Banks ensemble miss, frankly, because SAG did LOVE the film.
I don’t know why people seem so surprised by Daniel Bruhl, a performance so strong and with so much screen-time (A.K.A blatant category fraud) to me was clearly always a very strong candidate.
Because Rush had clearly started to fade. It’s not diminishing the performance to say the buzz had started to dry up. I have been anticipating a GG nod tomorrow (HFPA loved the movie) but didn’t know if SAG would pan out.