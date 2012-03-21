Reese Witherspoon heading to ‘Princess Boot Camp’

Reese Witherspoon is getting ready to go to “Princess Boot Camp.”

The Oscar-winning actress’ new production company, Pacific Standard, is developing a film version of M.A. Larson novel “Pennyroyal”s Princess Boot Camp,” according to Deadline.com.

Witherspoon will co-produce the film, and is eyeing a supporting role in the story about a special school for teen girls who are trained to take on an increasingly large and powerful coven of witches.

No surprise in this “Twilight”-“Harry Potter”-“Hunger Games” age, the youth-oriented fantasy book “Pennyroyal” is the first in a proposed series, which could potentially spawn a film franchise.

Witherspoon, who recently starred in “This Means War,” will soon be seen in “Mud” and in Atom Egoyan’s West Memphis Three drama “The Devil’s Knot.”