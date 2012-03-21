Reese Witherspoon heading to ‘Princess Boot Camp’

03.21.12 6 years ago

Reese Witherspoon is getting ready to go to “Princess Boot Camp.”

The Oscar-winning actress’ new production company, Pacific Standard, is developing a film version of M.A. Larson novel “Pennyroyal”s Princess Boot Camp,” according to Deadline.com.

Witherspoon will co-produce the film, and is eyeing a supporting role in the story about a special school for teen girls who are trained to take on an increasingly large and powerful coven of witches.

No surprise in this “Twilight”-“Harry Potter”-“Hunger Games” age, the youth-oriented fantasy book “Pennyroyal” is the first in a proposed series, which could potentially spawn a film franchise.

Witherspoon, who recently starred in “This Means War,” will soon be seen in “Mud” and in Atom Egoyan’s West Memphis Three drama “The Devil’s Knot.”

Around The Web

TAGSPrincess Boot CampREESE WITHERSPOON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP