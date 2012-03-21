Reese Witherspoon heading to ‘Princess Boot Camp’

Reese Witherspoon is getting ready to go to “Princess Boot Camp.”
The Oscar-winning actress’ new production company, Pacific Standard, is developing a film version of M.A. Larson novel “Pennyroyal”s Princess Boot Camp,” according to Deadline.com.
Witherspoon will co-produce the film, and is eyeing a supporting role in the story about a special school for teen girls who are trained to take on an increasingly large and powerful coven of witches.
No surprise in this “Twilight”-“Harry Potter”-“Hunger Games” age, the youth-oriented fantasy book “Pennyroyal” is the first in a proposed series, which could potentially spawn a film franchise.
Witherspoon, who recently starred in “This Means War,” will soon be seen in “Mud” and in Atom Egoyan’s West Memphis Three drama “The Devil’s Knot.”
Name one YA novel series NOT getting adapted into a movie these days…