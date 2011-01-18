Reflections on the finale of The CW’s ‘Life Unexpected’

It’s my fault more than hers, but Liz Tigelaar fooled me.
When I watched the first few episodes of “Life Unexpected” last spring, I saw a show that was very much in the mode of the old WB. Yes, there were some very rough edges to the newly developing relationship between Lux (Britt Robertson), Cate (Shiri Appleby) and Baze (Kristoffer Polaha). Yes, the characters seemed to make an awful lot of preventable mistakes and they seemed to be spending an awful lot of time lying to each other for no good reason. But the show’s core appeared to be a sentimental, mushy warm-heartedness in the vein of a “Gilmore Girls” or an “Everwood.” Tigelaar reinforced that feeling with a bubbly and effusive Television Critics Association press tour panel for the show.
Either I was fooled, or I misread the show “Life Unexpected” always intended to be. And I was so disoriented that I watched every episode of the rest of the series run somewhat on edge, uncertain if the show was failing on my terms (not its fault) or struggling, with only occasional bursts of clarity, to succeed on its own terms (somewhat its fault).
On Tuesday (Jan. 18) night, a show about how life is messy and unpredictable and how no happy ending or pat conclusion can be arrived at without ugly, emotional struggle recognized that it was facing cancellation and decided to cut off the misery with 30 minutes to go in its two-hour finale, deliver three “This is the subtext of what I’ve been saying for 20+ episodes” conversations and then skipped forward two years to a series of happy endings that made no sense and didn’t need to make any sense because they were meant only to leave viewers with warm-fuzzies and not to stand up to any rational logic or internal logic.
Nobody at The CW wants to call “Life Unexpected” cancelled and the finale was only being referred to as a “season finale,” but after the way things concluded, who could possibly want “Life Unexpected” to return next season? I certainly don’t. If you liked the finale, you’re not going to get a more coddling series finale than that. And if you hated the finale, the show probably betrayed everything you cared about in the first place.
As I said, my initial expectations for “Life Unexpected” were the biggest problem at all, a problem that Liz Tigelaar and the show itself cannot be blamed for. I figured, “Hey look, the show begins with this unconventional family getting together and from here, it’s going to be about the somewhat bumpy road they have to travel to get things right.” My assumption was that the worst was behind Lux and Baz and Cate and that whatever complications were still ahead of them, the show’s theme would be the restoration of an unorthodox order, rather than ever increasing chaos and entropy.
Whoops.
We were half-way through the first season when I realized that “Life Unexpected” was a show about three or four (if you include Kerr Smith’s Ryan, which the writers only occasionally did) people who were almost pathologically self-destructive. I’ve watched more than my share of teen soaps and primetime melodramas and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a show where characters so consistently and reliably did the wrong things. I was never sure if the writers were desperate to generate drama or if they intentionally crafted characters with a dangerous lack of introspection and common sense, but the result was the same. Every week, Cate, Baze, Ryan and Lux devoted a lot of energy to sabotaging any hope they might have had of happiness. They slept with all of the wrong people. They kept secrets for exactly long enough for those secrets to blow up in their faces. When faced with reasonable opportunities to advance in their personal or professional lives, they purposefully threw caution into the wind and rolled around in every minefield.
For most of the first season, the mistakes were kept at a minor key. A couple drunken romantic indiscretions, some hurt feelings, blah blah blah.
In the second season, perhaps emboldened by the berserker hijinks on its “One Tree Hill” lead-in, “LUX” was no longer constrained in any way. We had teenage proposals! Teacher-student relationships! Car crashes! Diagnoses of mental disabilities brought on by repressed traumas and physical and sexual abuse! A confrontation led to one character whacking another with a shovel! There were pregnancies! Miscarriages! The most ludicrous courtroom episode in the history of ludicrous courtroom episodes! Somebody slept with somebody’s sister! That same somebody slept with his boss! That boss turned out to have slept with his father! Complete and UTTER mayhem ensued. Every episode was almost a competition to see who would spend more time red-faced, shouting and crying, Robertson or Appleby. Whatever sense of levity, aspiration and uplift “Life Unexpected” hinted at in the early going was gone. I know smart people often do stupid things and that stupid people also sometimes to do stupid things and that sometimes people just wasn’t graceful enough to get out of their own ways and enjoy happiness, but this was ridiculous.
On the other hand, the “Lux does something bad, Baz and Cate freak out for 15 minutes, everybody cries and everybody hugs” monotony of the first season was also gone. In the first season, I complained that nothing was happening on “Life Unexpected.” That’s not a complaint you heard from me this season.
Unfortunately, a lot of what was happening was really, really bad and nobody on-screen seemed to realize it.
The relationship between Lux and Shaun Sipos’ Mr. Daniels was awful. Yes, they met before he realized she was a student (exactly like Aria and Ezra on “Pretty Little Liars”). And no, they never actually had sex, as if that makes any real different (exactly like Aria and Ezra on “Pretty Little Liars”). But for seven or eight episodes, nobody bothered to use the word “statutory rape,” nobody bothered to mention prison or the loss of a job. Everything within the show was designed to make viewers root for the haltingly romantic flirtations between a 20-something teacher and the 16-year-old girl whose mental handicap he just diagnosed. Can we say “ICK”? Because the show couldn’t. The disapproving looks from Ksenia Solo’s Tasha were no impediment to cute island getaways and chaste nights in hotel beds.
In the first hour of Tuesday’s finale, people finally got a clue and all of the right words were said about the hideous abuse of trust that was going on here between a seriously damaged young woman and a guy who was supposed to be mentor and an authority figure. But it was all too rushed. After 10 episodes of condoning the statutory romance, how could the “Life Unexpected” writers expect that Baze and Cate and all of the characters espousing sentient interests in the situation could be seen as anything other than adversaries standing in the way of what we’d been told was true love? I think I understand that Tigelaar and company were trying to depict the relationship through Lux’s point-of-view, but I also think they confused depicting her point-of-view with surrendering the show’s vantage point entirely.
That was a disaster. But so was everything in the show’s second season, as the show’s sheer number of randomly discarded or hastily discarded plotlines piled up. What was the point of Amy Price-Francis’ Kelly and when the radio station’s producer told Ryan that Kelly had been fired, how many of you said, “Who?!?” What did we gain from Arielle Kebbel’s Paige? Did the show forget that Jones and Math were characters? If Julia, who Ryan slept with while he and Cate were on a break, hadn’t been mentioned in the “Previous on…” montage at the start of the episode, I really wouldn’t have recognized her at the end of the episode, since her particular drama would barely make the season’s histrionic Top 10. And all of those hints that Evil Abuser Trey was out on the parole, was there a purpose to that? Didn’t think so.
The “Life Unexpected” finale motored along at top-gear for 90 minutes. I don’t think you could find a single programming block without at least one character crying or another character saying something hurtful to another.
I had this weird feeling that we were approaching an ending where we suddenly flashed back to the premiere, to Lux knocking at Baze’s door and that we were going to realize that the entire series was just her worst-case-scenario for what it would be like to find her real mother and father. I thought we were going to end on some Zen note with Lux considering her options and deciding to knock on the door anyway, to face the worst of her fears and hope for the best.
But then we hit the end and Cate & Lux had a Big Conversation. And Lux and That Boy Who Looks Like Cary Elwes or Chord Overstreet had a Big Conversation. And we discovered that all along, “Life Unexpected” was really all about how everybody feels abnormal in high school and everybody feels abnormal in life, but you really just have to find somebody to listen and to hug you. And it looked like the show was heading towards a sentimental, happy conclusion built around the big moment of Lux getting her drivers license. But then Cate learned that Julia was pregnant and she saw everybody happy at the bar and she was left with the choice of ruining their happiness or keeping the secret and… SHE TOLD THE TRUTH. And we were supposed to have a ticker-tape parade at that point, because it proved that somebody learned something from this whole experience.
As a reward for having learned a lesson…
Flash-forward two years…
Suddenly Lux, who basically couldn’t read when this season started, has become her high school valedictorian. Huh? Ryan and Julia are together with their little tike, but they’re still invited to the graduation ceremony. Huh? Math and the producer from Season One who *nobody* remembered until she popped up in the finale are together and expecting a child. Huh? Lux and Cary Elwes Boy are together and Tasha’s like totally OK with that. Huh? And, best and most inexplicable of all, Baze and Cate are together and happy. HUH?!?
I know that some people were still hoping for Baze and Cate to be together in the first season finale, but after a second season in which they barely interacted without yelling and they were almost never together, was anybody still effectively ‘shipping on those two?
Maybe with a full 22 episodes, Tigelaar and company could have finessed the season’s various complications in a way that didn’t make that “Two Years Later” conclusion feel like a path-of-least-resistance hug and farewell to devoted fans. Maybe if The CW hadn’t performed a weird scheduling voodoo where “Life Unexpected” was off the air for six weeks and returned with such a concentrated two-hour ender, I also wouldn’t have responded so poorly to what went down. Maybe.
Instead, I was left feeling fooled and a bit battered by a show that I often enjoyed over its 26 episodes, but now really won’t miss. I’m assuming “Life Unexpected” will do good things for the careers of Robertson, Appleby, Polaha and Smith, who all acted the heck out of whatever absurd drama they were asked to play. That’ll have to be enough…
OMG I TOTALLY AGREE WITH EVERYTHING YOU JUST SAID. It doesn’t make sense she would go from failing out of school to valedictorian and then everyone gets back together. CW needs new writers.
New writers indeed. Is it even legal for a public high school to expel a student for poor grades after only one semester? This was the point where I stopped watching.
Oh, god, WORD on the HUH?! I skipped a few episodes here and there, but I don’t think I missed so much that the whole 2 years later stuff could make as little sense – i.e. none at all – as it did. Right, that is exactly how things work. Wha?
i was a little confused also about lux being valedictorian too, but maybe she got the tools to work with her learning disability and was able to excel in her school work just like cate did in school? also, i totally thought that the producer was cate sister. they looked so similar i couldn’t tell! thanks for clearing that up. it was wrapped up a little too neatly but i was okay with it. i will not miss really miss this show eiter. but i do agree with the tasha comment! give her something people! even if they didn’t give her a boyfriend, cause you do not have to have a boyfriend, give her some kind of recognition. maybe make her valedictorian, were her grades terrible? and make lux’s speech a voice over? i don’t know i just felt bad for tasha, forever in lux’s shadow and trying to do the right thing. also, i agree with the hats, not cute….
sorry guys for the typos!! i hate when that happens! i’m in too much of a hurry i guess!
I completely agree. I feel like I had the same exact relationship with that show and the weird finale. ‘Life’ definitely didn’t live up to its original promise, and I felt like lately Lux just got less and less likable. The whole Lux/teacher relationship was really disturbing and the fact that he always looked sad and guilty about it only made it worse b/c he clearly knew it was wrong. –Also, the way Baze kept touching that pregnant belly during the graduation (when the baby kicked and in the group photo) I wondered if the implication was it was inexplicably his and Cate’s baby. Perhaps the friend was a surrogate?? Anyway, that bad ending did no justice to a show with a great start.
Spot on. The show used to somewhat be able to rely on its characters for drama. Then it started increasingly relying on outside plot points, and as soon as a show starts doing that it is all over.
I don’t think you were wrong it thinking the show promised something different than it ultimately delivered. It’s a shame.
They couldn’t throw Tasha a bone and at least give some tiny sort of explanation as to how Jones ended up with Lux instead? And how she was apparently cool with it? I don’t think any character was more undeservingly repeatedly screwed in the whole series than Tasha. Of all the ridiculous things in that ending, that was the most so.
Crap… Crap… Oh yeah, crap. This just killed whatever chance this show had of going out with a bang. Sad, really. You’re absolutely dead on.
EXACTLY. Thank you for saying exactly how I feel about this show!!!!
I had no idea that was it until they said 2 years later…and it was a terrible ending….except for Bays and Kate.
Totally agree! That was the worst series finale I have ever watched. I had really high hopes for this show and feel really disappointed. Shame to the writers and producers of this. It was especially weird for them to bring Erin Karpluk for the last half of the finale and then to end up with Baze’s buddy Kristoffer pregnant….. It was all very wrong. Shame, shame….
ok i totally disagree, for one if you feel that way about the show then why keep watching(talking about stupid people) hello i loved the show and i think they did a great job with the finale, to me the show was more like real life then the stupid reality shows on tv!!!!!!!! life isnt always great and pretty and it sure isnt all happiness and roses!!!and every problem doesn’t always stick out like a sore thub with teens!!! for anyone that has them would know this!! and as far as the teacher goes it wasnt like he was an old man, most married couples have a couple years difference in their ages, besides that it does actually happen that high school students date their teachers not that its ok, but back to real life problems!!!! and i belive it was from the begining that cate and baz should end up together, i really wish there would be another season because i enjoyed this very much!!! and its people like you that wrote this whole long opinion crap, that ruin all of the good shows and there is never nothing worth a crap on tv, but stupid reality shows!!!!!!!!!!!!!! congrats to the producers i think you did a wonderful job!!! this was a great show and i hate to see it cancelled
What kind of high school did you go to where teachers dated students?
At my school there was a teacher who got fired cause he was dating a student after she graduated, and a few years later there was another scandal where another teacher was dating a senior girl….it happens…..even if it didn’t happen in yours…it does.
i didnt say it was ok, can u read cause i said it wasn’t ok!!! but please dont make out like its the worse thing in the world that could happen, and yes it does happen, where are you from!!! and if people doesnt think that the story line is apporiate then why hell watch it!! hell there is a show called 16 and pregnant!!! this is not 1960
Happened at my son’s school this past year. Band teach quitely left after rumors of him having affairs with LOTS of teen girls over the years. Wife at home with new baby. I’m figuring this guy must be some studly looking guy for the girls to swoon over him year after year. So my son shows me the pic of his band teach. Total, utter geeky 40-something. Don’t get it. Band’s not that hard to earn an A in so what gives?
sheena…i agree with you completely… That show was great and they need to come out with another one….
Very true. People compaline about nothing really. Still they keep watching. I guess they didnt want the show to end yet. Why prolong the show when they can make it short and better. I love the ending. Everything that was there was to be in the first place. Love it! I watch it again and again.
Pretty accurately describes how I feel about the show too. Maybe if season 2 was stretched out over multiple seasons that would’ve helped the plot seem less ridiculous? This was a great idea for a tv series with a stellar cast, too bad it was executed (written) so poorly. Regardless, I will miss it.
I personally thought it was a good end. thought they could have made it a bit longer. I ready someone didn’t understand how she could become valedictorian but in earlier episodes they found that she was really smart. if he didn’t have seizures she wouldn’t have had a learning disability.
IT was a dream sequence. Sorry that you didn’t see it. But if they continue the season, the way that wrapped was a DREAM. Think Bobby in Dallas reappearing in the shower and we realized the whole previous season was a dream. Because exactly what you are saying is right.. it betrayed everything the show was about. Too tidy of ending, sudden change of theme.. it was someone’s mental happy ending if how they wanted things to work out. Then again, I write professionally and totally saw it coming. Don’t hurt your brains, kiddos.
Love the way you think. I agree. I hope the show times back but if not, tried atleast!
Roxann – Hmmm… I’d need to know whose dream would include the radio station producer from Season One getting pregnant and hooking up with Math… But if you write *professionally*… well…
-Daniel
i so agree with you dan!!! funny isn’t it
For the love of teen dramas, let’s skip the dream sequence! It’s been overplayed, overplayed, overplayed. Dallas, Newhart, some show I can’t remember the name of, and most recently Life on Mars. AWESOME show. Can’t believe it got cancelled. Hated the “gee, all this craziness was just a dream” easy way out for the writers. Don’t bore my brain, please.
why do watch them if you dont like them??????????
Watch what? TV shows that end with the lazy “dream” escape for the writers? Maybe because viewers don’t know it’s going to end as it was all a dream until it actually ends as a dream. Up until that Life on Mars was great. And I’ve enjoyed Life Unexpected but if they tried to correct it all by saying it was a dream, I’d lose respect for the writers. They can do better than that, than being lazy writers and not putting effort into being creative.
Ah! Finally! Someone who thinks it was all a dream! I agree, and was exactly what I was thinking. It wouldn’t be the first time it’s happened like you said about Dallas. It’s happened on other shows too, but I can’t remember which ones.
OK WHY ARE ALL OF THESE HATERS WATCHING THE SHOW, AND WHAT DID YOU WANT FROM A SHOW NAMED LIFE UNEXPECTED!!!!HELLO WHY IS EVERYONE HAVE SUCH A FIT ABOUT THE WHOLE TEACHER THING NO ITS NOT A GOOD THING BUT ITS TV, ITS A SHOW ABOUT A TEEN AND A DISFUNCTIONAL FAMILY THAT EXPLAINS EVERYTHING TO ME, I HAVE TO WONDER WHATS THE AGES OF THESE PEOPLE COMENTING, OVIOUSLY YOUR NOT IN HIGH SCHOOL TO KNOW WHAT GOES ON THIS DAY AND TIME, AND ITS NOT THE 60’S WERE PRE TEENS AND TEENS ARE NEVER TALKED TO ABOUT THIS SORT OF THING, I FEEL ITS GOOD TO HAVE SHOWS LIKE THIS BECAUSE TEENS AND PRE TEENS WATCH AND THEY MAY LEARN SOMTHING FROM SOMEONE ELSE’S MISTAKES INSTEAD OF EVERYTHING BEING HUSH HUSH AROUND THEM UNTIL THEY MAKE THE MISTAKES THEMSELVES!!! PLEASE MOST TEENS TODAY KNOW MORE THAT MOST ADULTS. I FEEL THAT THE SHOW COULDN’T HAVE DONE A BETTER JOB IAM NOT SURE WHAT WONDERLAND YOU ALL LIVE IN BUT WHERE I COME FROM ADULTS, PARENTS,AND TEENS ALL MAKE MISTAKES IN THE REAL WORLD… I FIND THIS SO FUNNY THAT YOU ALL ACT LIKE THIS MOST EVERYTHING THAT HAPPEN ON THE SHOW IS HAPPENING IN REAL LIFE SOMEWHERE!!! WHAT A JOKE AND TASHA WASN’T A MAIN CHARACTER DUH!!! THEY WERE TRING TO GIVE A GOOD ENDING FOR THE (MAIN PEOPLE)BECAUSE OF THE SHOW CANCELLING WHICH I HIGHLY RESPECT INSTEAD OF A SHOW CANCELLING AND LEAVEING YOU WONDERING WHO ENDED UP WITH WHO OR WHAT HAPPEN! AT LEAST IF THE SHOW DOESNT RETURN IT LEFT A GOOD ENDING!!!! PEOPLE PLEASE THINK BEFORE YOU TYPE AND YOU WONT LOOK SO STUPID!!! CONGRATS TO THE PRODUCERS THE SHOW WAS GREAT AND I HOPE IT RETURNS THOUGH IAM SURE IT WONT DUE TO THE COMMENTS LEFT!!! P.S IF YOU DONT LIKE TEEN SHOWS DONT WATCH THEM! GO WATCH TV LAND, WHERE EVERYTHING IS PLESANT AND BETTY CROCKER, BUT I HOPE FOR EVERYONE’S SAKE THAT YOU REALLY DONT BELIEVE LIFE IS SENSORED, OR PEOPLE ARE PERFECT AND THERE IS NO MISTAKES MADE IN LIFE IF SO YOU ALL ARE IN A FAIRY TALE AND UR GOING TO BE VERY DISAPPOINTED!!!EVERYTHING IS PICTURE PERFECT!!!PLEASE FUNNY HAHA HAHA
Why do loud?
-Daniel
exactly…
There’s like five different things wrong with this comment…
I completely agree with you GROWUP this show is amazing and I’m an adult and love the shows like this and some others that can teach my children a few things that they are forced to sort of relate to or be around these days.
No one is hating on the show. All the people I see love the show and just didn’t want it to end like this. That’s all.
This review hit all my perceptions right on the nose. Almost exactly the same things I was thinking. And yes, I don’t think I’m gonna really remember this series much after a month from now. Unfortunate, being as if it didn’t have so much drama, it actually might have been a better drama. Here’s to hoping those actors wind up in something better.
This was a great finale and I enjoyed every minute of it. I’m happy they didn’t leave the show with a cliffhanger like many shows do when they go off. For a 2 hour finale the writers did very well. I’ve been a fan of LUX from the first episode. So happy that Cate & Baze ended up together and Lux got the family she always wanted. It made me happy when Lux called Cate & Baze mom and dad for the first time, it was a happy ending. Thumbs Up Life Unexpected :)
Just so you know, you made several grammatical errors in your article. There’s this thing called spellcheck, try it. Also I totally agree the ending makes no sense, and yeah okay, everyone knows the show isn’t coming back so it doesn’t need to…but if anything it made me want another season even more. I want to know how things ended up that way.
how the hell does the ending make no sense???? please explain because you make no sense!!! i have watched the show from the begining and it made perfect since, i might misspell some becuase iam typing fast but honey at least i could keep up with a simple tv show and know that it made perfect since!!! watch tv land you might be able to make since out of that!!! and p.s i dont have that bad of self esteem to have to spell check everything i write, ~please~ you just admitted to having use spell check to write a simple comment!!! thank u
Grownup – Ummm… Jesse was saying *I* need to use spellcheck. Not you…
-Daniel
Although…sense and since? A writer should know.
angie, sense means like made sense,
and since is like i haven’t see you since yesterday!! same word different meaning!!! thats really bad to leave a bad comment and no have a clue!!! sorry but it had to be said get a dictionary!!!
ROFLMAO! You just made MY argument for me. Reread your post. You used since (as in since yesterday, you still don’t have a clue) instead of sense (as in it’s common sense not to put yourself on a pedestal and expect everyone to be in awe of you). So please, let’s not go there. But if you do, THIS professional editor and writer will be glad to get you a dictionary.
And I’m sorry, too. Kind of. I’m not normally so obnoxious but your posts read as if you believe you’re better or more insightful because why? You’re a writer? Don’t think so. That’s not a qualification in and of itself. There are plenty of HORRIFIC published writers who don’t have a clue. You’ve made numerous errors but have jumped down others’ throats over theirs. You shouldn’t profess perfection while throwing stones at your reflection in the glass.
Me? I KNOW I’m not near perfect and my glass house was shattered years ago, so catch. A stone’s coming your way.
Personally I think the show lacked some plots. I don’t understand why people fussed so much over Lux and Daniels’ relationship. I was hoping that they’d get together at the end. This was just an awkward and sped up ending, though I can’t complain about Blaze and Cate ending up together which was great!Still, the show was somewhat good and it certainly lived to its name, “Life Unexpected”.
great show, great ending, wishing it wouldn’t cancel!!! the show had to rap it up becuase it was canceling!!! would you rather be left hanging!!! iam sure given more time would have been great for the writers as well but they done great for the time frame they had to rap it up!!!i feel thats what you all are not understanding!!!
I have watched it from the beginning and totally love this show and totally loved the ending. They made everyone happy…everyone knows they wanted Kate and Base to end up together and everyone knows they wanted Lux and Jones to end up together….if the show hadn’t been cencelled[which sidereel.com says it has been] I have a feeling that everything would have been explained and played out. Explaining how Tasha came to be okay with Lux and Jones and how Kate and Baze got together and how they all eneded up being one big extended family — which i think is awesome by the way; it is stated in the review that it finally showed someone maturng and learning a lesson when Kate tells the truth instead of lying, I think that them all becoming one big family and getting along showed that they all had learned from their mistakes eventually and over the two years matured a whole hell of a lot. In one of the previous episodes it had been stated that Lux was EXTREMELY smart so her being valedictorian was not as hard for me to believe as it may have been for others.
All and all I loved it and balled my eyes out through half of the second hour. But hey i’m a sucker for happy endings. If you didn’t like it [the review writer, and other posters] why ruin it for other people? I hadn’t even noticed half of the problems mentioned until I read it in the review. And I sure as shit would have recognized Julia, I actually missed the first scene pf previously on at the beginning so i hadn’t seen tat part and knew exactly who she was…..and I also recognized the producer from the first season….honestly, some people just need to pay attention.
couldn’t had said it any better!!!! some people need to stick to tv land!!! so they can understand it!!!
That was the WORST cop-out ending I’ve ever seen. It’s too bad, I actually liked the show and this episode left a really bad taste in my mouth.
I loved this show, and I think they did a great job with it. Obviously they had planned to let those story lines unfold over the next 9 episodes that didn’t get to air, and it’s unfortunate that they had very little notice that this would be the finale. I think they did the best they could with no notice. I’m glad they tried to wrap up the story lines, because I hate it when shows randomly get canceled when there’s a cliffhanger. They tried to give a little closure with the last few minutes, and as for the rest of the episode, they didn’t know that was going to be the finale.
Also every great show about teenagers has one of them dating their teacher (Dawson’s Creek; Dawson’s Creek again; Gossip Girl; Beverly Hills, 90210), so people should really get over that.
so true, thats what i dont get the big deal about the teacher dating the student, thank you for pointing that out!!! cause these people dont have a clue!!! iam left wondering why they watched the show to begin with!!!
This ending was the BIGGEST let down of any television show season finale (but obviously…series finale) that I have ever seen. The stories created all of these different plot lines sending you in different direction that are given no conclusion and eventually are pointless to the story (Trey is still out on bail… Tasha’s entire situation…Sam’s story and feelings for Lux…)
I understand the sad predicament a show must face when they are not going to be picked up for another season and must find some way to “tie-up” the ends, but this was seriously ridiculous. As soon as the screen popped “TWO YEARS LATER” i thought I laughed and yelled, you’ve got to be kidding me. It was so out of the blue and the worst ending. Sure, I always wanted to see Cate + Baze together, Lux + Jones, but not without any story or emotional re-connection that would explain it. And Ryan, who I loved for his commitment to Cate despite all of her shortcomings leaves her for Julia? Or Did Kate leave him? I wanted to know how Lux worked through her academic issues and ended up as Valedictorian?? I am doubtful that the writers even have a definitive answer for many of the questions that they created for the audience.
After the Season 1 finale (when Baze was too late in stopping the wedding between Cate and Ryan) I looked forward to seeing how these families would progress. Unfortunately, the story tried to pack too much unrealistic drama and every twist and turn led the story away from its heart. The relationship between the new formed family of Cate, Baze, and Lux. All of the lies, whose sleeping with who, and crazy plot developments made for some heightened drama, but also made me thinking ‘What is going on???’ These character’s seems to have lost their minds.
And don’t get me started on the teacher-student relationships I have been seeing lately on these “teen dramas” (Pretty Little Liars…ahem). They are sick and twisted and unfortunately do not send a strong message about the consequences of statutory rape. Why didn’t Cate and Baze report Mr. Daniels. Frankly, the story predicted him as a likeable character and made the audience root for the sick relationship budding between Lux and ‘Eric’.
I started to like “Life Unexpected” for the relationship between its characters and the unconventional family created between Cate, Baze, and their daughter Lux, but this season has let me down. Worst of all, the finale which could have chose to end the story gracefully, instead created so much drama that the ending felt so fake and forced.
I agree completely with this article in that the only thing to salvage now from this series is the actor’s abilities because they did show honest emotional portrayals of their characters.
But seriously, CW you can (and have) done so much better than this. Even if a show is suffering from low ratings and must be canceled, don’t try to salvage it with crazy plot turns that have to be neatly tied up for the happy ending. I would have rather have seen a ending with more questions, than such a forced “perfect, happy ending”.
it’s no ones fault that they couldn’t explain it, it was cancelled, would you rather had them just leave it instead of giving it some sort of closure…im sure they had it all planned out but did not have the time…..people need to stop complaining and think for a second. there was no time to explain everything so they went straight to the end….DUH
Completely agree! The ending created more questions then answers. Loved the show but when they jumped to two years later I knew they had lost it and I for one would have like to see Kate with Ryan considering he told her that he wanted the option that kept him with her. Was looking for a lot more and would have been more satisfied with an incomplete ending instead of wrapping everything together within the last 5 minutes.
I agree with most of what you’re saying but I’ve got a few opinions/observations:
1)Lux’s sexual abuse was expected, not outrageous. Abuse of all kinds is all too common in foster child situations. Hell, in regular home life so def in foster life.
2) Lux had a LEARNING disability which is NOT a mental disorder, HUGE difference.
3) The romance between teach and student, unsettling yes but done tastefully considering the situation and in a way (eg: no sex) that makes it possible not to wanna hurl at the thought of Eric. Definite job loss there, but not stat rape unless they have sex. Dating, kissing. Not illegal. And in 2 years, an 18 yr old dating a 26 yr old (think he’s 24 now) is not a shocker. Since there’s only an 8 yr difference and how they met (w/o knowing her age) and the support/stability/love Lux gets from him, that which she needs even though he’s not the best person for her, that’s what made it not so ick. Since it’s TV, not real life, and they didn’t have sex.
4) Kelly was the irritating replacement for Cate. Problem wasn’t she was forgettable (she was). Prob was it was previous touted how great the ratings were with her then she gets fired because she irritated people? Well, duh.
5) Since Ryan was the most straight and narrow, him sleeping with his ex and her previously mentioning she might be preggers is not easily forgettable. Put it on the Top 10 list. No surprise to see her 8 months preggers at the OB/GYN when Cate’s there.
6) The drama in the family, people cheating or sleeping with someone that someone else on the show has slept with isn’t that far of a stretch from real life. I know lots of people who have all kinds of stupid drama over people lying or hiding secrets until they blow up in their faces. For that much to happen to one group of people, def over the top for reality but this is TV and TV tends to do that.
7) Lux making valedictorian…put my son to bed and came back to her on stage. Figured she must’ve been “the” student who overcame adversity and was asked to give a speech. Making top of the class when she was flunking out, impossible. Too many smart kids who would’ve had excellent grades consistently.
8) Was also wondering WTH was going on with the 2 year jump forward. Figured show HAD to be cancelled and they were wrapping it up neatly. Nice that they didn’t leave us hanging, wishing it could’ve been had an ending but
About to watch the show again and watch all those chunks that I missed but I know it’s going to be as disjointed as you’ve mentioned. I don’t see how or why it should come back after that tidy little wrap up in the end. Are they just gonna forget the 2 year leap? Do we care about her drama going to college? Or were we more interestd in watching her relationship with Cate and Base develop to a point where she calls them Mom and Dad. Or seeing Cate and Ryan’s relationship explode, him running back to his preggers ex, and Cate and Base finally fixing the teen romance that started 16 years prior?
Whoops! Realized thought #8 dropped off mid-jumble. Wished it could’ve had a better ending, more time to hash it all out (that’s be another season, at least to do all that) but it was my curiousity over why it was described as a “season finale” that sure as hell FELT like a series finale that led me to your blog.
Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but I honestly feel like a lot of you had too high expectations for the finale, and for this show in general. It was basically a teen drama so drama was what was to be expected from it. There were lots of tears and fights and lots of hugs and life lessons just like all other dramas on the CW. I think if you watched the show without any preconceived notions of what you thought that it should be then you would have enjoyed it more. For me personally, the show was far from perfect, but still enjoyable. I liked the finale. It’s true that it was COMPLETELY unrealistic, but who cares? It was a happy ending and now we won’t all be left wondering what the resolve of the cliffhanger would have been like so many other shows unfortunately do. As far as finales go it wasn’t the best but it certainly wasn’t the worst either. Anyone who thinks that this was the worst finale has clearly never seen the finale of Veronica Mars. It’s four years later and I’m still depressed over that one.
hahahhahaahaaaa — about the veronica mars comment
Rebel, I think what’s gotten so many upset is this series had potential. Yes, it was a teen drama but it tackled bigger issues and it wasn’t another high school spat story. It was, for TV, a pretty original concept: foster girl tries to get emancipated and instead finds the family she dared not hope for. The previews drew me in immediately and I’m the mom of teens who doesn’t do teen dramas. It was hit and miss on the development of Lux’s relationship and feelings for the people in her life. But I don’t regret following the show. Only wish it wasn’t a rushed ending.
P.S. On Lux and Eric…there’s also the fact that she’s been forced to grow up in many ways before her time so she’s not your typical 16 yr old. She’s more mature in many ways, more experienced in life. But thankfully, they never had sex. Not as far as I understood. And it’s still just TV and not real life. In which case, I’d kick his ass instead of justifying why their relationship isn’t as ick as it should be.
“I know that some people were still hoping for Baze and Cate to be together in the first season finale, but after a second season in which they barely interacted without yelling and they were almost never together, was anybody still effectively ‘shipping on those two?”
That’s the season I MOST expected them to get together. That was a culmination of their denial and frustrations over their feelings for one another. Base said he loved Cate in a roundabout way and Cate said ditto. Big suprise they ended up together wrapped up in a pretty little bow? Nope.
Gotta agree that I’m not going to miss it either. Sad. I really appreciated the foster child/misplaced child looking to find her place because it was something I could relate to since I left home while in high school and had to start over with acqauintences of my grandma’s. Not fun but like family once I adjusted.
This review was pathethic. It went on, and on, and on, about what a crappy show this was – and yet Mr. Fein couldn’t stop watching it? Huh!?! He throws it a bone in one of his last paragraphs, saying he often enjoyed the series over the last 26 episodes. Huh!?!
Make up your mind Mr. Fein! You sound as indecisive and outrageous as you say the plot line was lacking direction.
Maybe if you wouldn’t have ASSUMED in the beginning that the worst of Lux’s life was behind her, you may have been open to what the writer was trying to convey. She’s a teenager for god’s sake and guess what happens with teenagers?? All hell breaks loose, whether or not they have been in a foster care situation or not. Do you have any children at all Mr. Fein? Have they reached puberty yet?
Well, having lived through the teenage years with two children and being in the eye of the storm with the other two, as we speak, I feel lack of your lack of clarity, introspection and common sense speaks for itself.
Having raised a child in a similar situation, I can tell you there is no shortage of the constant reinforcement needed to build up the trust and love, that was never there beforehand. Somehow that always came after a major setback or via pressing the buttons of the authoritarians and of those closest to them.
Maybe you had a cookie cutter adolescence, or maybe you have cookie cutter kids…but I know you have no idea what it is to fly by the seat of your pants and help someone, who hasn’t had that same cookie cutter experience.
I can vouch for the drama, no need to generate it. I have seen the chaos that results from bad decisions people make, and sometimes there is nothing to do but deal with the shrapnel left behind. I can understand the need for secrets and the self-sabotaging ways of all parties involved. Sometimes the truth with these kids is stranger than the fiction. Think about that for a while. It’s not an easy situation for anyone involved and to coin a phrase, SHIT HAPPENS.
But not in your world. You know it all.
No one wanted the teacher and school girl together.
It was a way to show how desperately she wanted to be loved. The whole older man thing being a sort of father figure she never had. Surely, everyone else
could figure that out, except you.
Well, all in all, it was a great ending. So much better than writing another cliff hanger in case the show was not cancelled, and never knowing what would have happened if it was. I loved that they tied up
the loose ends and yet still left us with something to IMAGINE. Wow, I didn’t see that coming!!
I think you might have enjoyed the series more if you had some life experience, or if you didn’t view life so much as a spectator sport. Or maybe you wouldn’t have been so upset with the ending, if you didn’t ASSUME so much in the beginning.
I’m surprised you were disappoined with the ending by the way. For someone who couldn’t fathom lying,
making a bad decision or having something come back and bite them in the butt, I would have thought you’d like the nice neat package the ending was delivered in. Afterall, isn’t that how people end up in your cookie cutter world? Huh!?!
You go girl I agree completely
This sounds amazingly awful. So glad I stopped watching after the first season. Wow, this sounds so bad.
if got to say, i wasnt as critical as u were but you are right for the most part. The thing is that usually when they cancel a show i get mad because i feel like i invested soo much time watchign this show and didnt get to see it play out…for once i woulda prefered no ending…i woulda prefered them to leave it on a cliff hanger and let us decide. And while u say statutory rape, loss of job and blah blah blah wasnt mentioned, it actually was. Anyway, what i thought the show would be wasnt what it was, but the drama for drama sake kept me entertained and then the 2 year jump just pretty much nulified all that had happened. How it ended was how i thought it would when i first watching but not after watching 2 seasons of the show. I really like the show and if it got to play itself out it might have stabilized and been good. I just felt they were trying to rush things and make things too exciting
I have to say that that was the worst episode I’ve ever seen. I feel like the writers completely wasted our time throughout this entire series. I mean, please, the two year fast forward? Could not have been MORE ridiculous. First off, Lux would NOT have been Valedictorian. Even if she worked her butt off for two years, the chances of that happening are slim to nil. Second, do I see Ryan now married to his baby mama and raising their love child with her after telling Cate how he didn’t need a baby, that he’d do anything it took to keep her and Lux? WHAT?? Third, do I see Lux with Jones after him and Tasha were CLEARLY together?? And Tash is all smiley with her camera and flashing cute, little pics of her ex and her bff making out? Again, what?? And, lastly, Baze and Cate? I’m sorry, but wtf? What was the point of season two at all? Why was Emma a character? It’s not as though it really did anything to Baze’s relationship with his dad; he was still at the graduation and celebrating with the family. We go from Baze and Emma professing their love for each other to Baze telling Lux how he can lose ANYONE, including Cate, except Lux and he’d be fine to them all happily-ever-after two years later? Come on. And it’s not as though Emma helped Baze get over Cate because they ENDED UP TOGETHER! It’s like the message of the show was “Hey, we have problems, but if you just fast forward a couple years, everything is back to normal! Trust me, it’ll ALL work out!” Wow. I honestly feel cheated. The season/series finale was a complete joke.
I totally agree. I literally have nothing more to say after reading this.
There was so much potential for this show, and it sadly got sidetracked. I loved that it dealt with serious issues from the POV of various age levels. I never considered it a teen show. But yeah, all the main characters specialized in self-sabotage, which got old quick.
Which is why I liked the finale, because I saw the characters do less sabotage and more real fixing. I didn’t realize it was the series finale until the “2 years later” slide. And then every loose end was wrapped up in 10 minutes – except for whatever happened to Eric. I mean, heck, Math gets with that chick didn’t remember ever seeing, but Eric doesn’t even get a mention? After that huge storyline? The point is, there obviously wasn’t any support for continuing the show, and so they did what they could with the time that they had. I’ve seen some series end suddenly that didn’t even do that much.
I’m sad the show ended up being less than it could have been. On the other hand, I have one less show to DVR.
the point of the eric story line had to do with Lux, it did not matter what happened to Eric, the point was Lux got through it and was more than okay.
I gave up on “Life Unexpected” after two or three episodes into S2, because I can’t stand the shenanigans anymore, and only watch because Kristoffer Poloha was really great, didn’t do it anymore for me. But I wan’t to take the chance to comment on this, because I want to thank Dan for the “statuary romance” thing. I was at the 60th birthday of my mother in law this weekend, and she and her husband were student and teacher back in the day, I think roughly around the age of those high school kids (he is 11 years older). It was really a fun thing, to hear all the storys about there blossoming realationship, when she was his student and I must all the time think of Dan and what he would say to this. Statuary Romance and then married for 30 years plus. It doesn’t happened in the USA, we are from Germany (and I don’t want you to think, that that is normal here), but I think we are a little bit easyier when it comes to age difference and to teenager girls and sexuelle relationships. So I find this thing not such a biggie in real life, but I hate, hate, hate the actual trend in TV-Land. LUX, Pretty Littler Liars and also the great Friday Night Lights did it, also the really sweet Huge in the summer. I hate it, because it’s everywhere and it’s not develeoped in any realistic way (but what do I expect from shows like PLL or LuX). But thanks to Dan and the casual wordplay with Sanctuary Romance in the Schwartz & Fedak Podcast, it makes me laugh.
I absolutely loved “Life Unexpected,” it was one of the best shows on TV in years. I’m very sad to see it end. I have very mixed emotions about the finale episode. It wasn’t dull by any means. It was loaded with a combination of both happy and sad endings. I’m still taking it all in.
The only good news about the cancellation of the show for me is this…. I’m sick of seeing every show on TV loaded with obscene language and obscene subject matter… Other than a few things here and there, “Life Unexpected was a pretty clean show by comparison to most of the shows on TV these days… At least this way I don’t have to see them gradually make the show obscene like everything else. And it now opens up my Tuesday nights where I won’t be glued to the TV. I have no interest in any of the shows that will be on in it’s place.
The CW recently completely ruined “90210,” and I’m now done watching it for good as a result.
There’s nothing left on the CW that’s worth watching.
What happend to Cate’s baby??? Missed the finale.
Baby died. Miscarriage.
I liked the show, until the finale. People in the comments keep getting upset and asking why people watch if they don’t like, well, I likes it well enough, and I think most of the people who watched felt the same way. They are disagreeing with the lazy tell not show ending.
Kate and Base being together is completely empty because we didn’t see that journey. Ditto for every other random couple. The ending made no sense because the show we all watched didnt lead up to that ending. Had the whole Julie getting pregnant thing been skipped the show could have ended with everyone happy in the bar. An unconventional but loving family. That WAS the show, and that was the ending. The weird addendum broke every rule of writing, and made absolutely no sense.
I didn’t care about the whole teacher drama, that whole relationship wasn’t terribly well written either, but it was ended. I did have the weird sensation at the end where it felt like we were right back at the beginning (base and his bar, kate on the radio) and that it wasn’t a good thing, because didn’t we move past all this?
And I apologize for the typos. I’m glad there are people out there who liked the ending, I am. Good for you. Enjoy it and as a hint for the future, if you honestly find joy in something, never go online to read the reviews. People rarely go through the trouble of simply talking about something they liked unless it was really epic, which no one could argue this show is. Complaining is just more interesting.
I didn’t care about tash and jones and lux. A LOT can happen over two years, so sure, why not break up and date other people. Putting it in the ending was sloppy though. Because it created more questions than it solved. It was clunky and out of place. Plus, why not end the show with Lux single and doing well? That would have resonated more with the whole “finding her own way” thing.
Plus Tash kind of deserved a bone.
Ryan and Kate or Cate sp? Breaking up just made absolutely no sense. The writing led us to believe they had worked past their issues. Changing that with no explanation was just clunky and bad writing.
Again, ending in the bar with everyone throwing paint at each other and happy was just as pat an ending, without the serious writing errors
i loved life unexpected since day one. honestly, i wished that lux would have ended up with sam. i thought they were grooming him to be the bad guy turned good that would end up with lux. lux and jones make no sense together. i also find it funny how tasha is okay with that too. its like lux took advantage of their friendship the entire time. and get real….valedictorian???
i honestly did not want cate and baze to end up together. baze did a lot of growing up in season 2 and mid-way through i felt like he was over her and should be over her. and was it me, or did it just sound weird when lux said â€œmomâ€¦dadâ€ at the end? i know thats what the audience wants at some point, but it just seemed off to me.
i think the author of this article hit it spot on. the 2nd season was a rollercoaster ride. and i really enjoyed the drama…i know its unrealistic, but thats what drew me to the show. the craziness and stupidity of the characters. with that said, i think that the cheesy warm and fuzzy finale sucked!! made no sense!
I’m confused. I stopped watching after the first season. What happened to Lux’s original boyfriend – Bug?
Different Angie from the one who left all those comments (me), FWIW.
he proposed in the 1st episode she said no in the 2nd and he left town never to be seen again
I was pretty furious with this season, so I won’t star, but I agree with you in one point, especially: the four main actors left their lives there. I didn’t know Brit, but I’ve seen Polaha, Smith and Appleby before and while I expected Polaha to be very fun and delightful to watch, and Smith to be a very good actor I’ve never believed Shiri Appleby would be at that level and she honestly impressed me. I want to see more of these guys, in a soon future, esp Polaha and Appleby!
Just finished watching it in its entirety. I have to disagree with you simply because it’s apparent to me that the producers knew the show was ending and wanted to wrap up the show for the viewers instead of it ending with Cate telling Ryan they’ve got to talk and then never another episode, update, etc. If given the time, the details you didn’t get to see, which you’re complaining about would’ve been easily hashed out.
For example, Lux and Elwes Jr. had already dated a few times before Tasha came along. So really, it was Tasha who broke the golden rule of not dating your bff’s bf. But considering all they went through, it’s not out of the realm of believability that these two are so tight that it’s something they’d choose not to let it get between them, especially if Tasha and Elwes Jr. had broken up while she was in juvie or shortly thereafter and time had passed before Lux got with him.
Lux and her relationships Cate and Base, no over the top drama there. My relationship with my mom as a teen was tumultuous (understatement). In comparison, all Lux has been through/done is normal, considering her circumstance and history. She’d understandably have trust and attachment issues to work through and that doesn’t happen overnight. It takes years, if not a lifetime.
It does bother me that Cate’s reasons for not being able to get pregnant wasn’t more detailed. Maybe she had an ectopic pregnancy (egg implants in fallopian tube for those who don’t know) which caused scarring. It was as if the writers were a bunch of 12 yr old boys who knew nothing about women’s sexual health and glossed over it because of the “eww” factor.
I also understand that Ryan’s ex being pregnant along with Cate unable to get pregnant plus all their previous problems could/did eventually lead them to break up. What I don’t like is it came off that it was Cate’s inability to conceive as the reason, even though Ryan swore he loved her, regardless of her ability to have children. After all, there is adoption or surrogacy if he MUST have a child from his loins.
Also, as a correction, Eric’s 7 years older than Lux.
To me it appears that after the SEASON finale was finished taping, the producers learned the season finale was the last episode to air on CW. They rushed to write up a happy ending and get it filmed and tacked onto now season/series finale. It jumped ahead years and left some holes but without other seasons to play out the details, it gave viewers the ending the writers had always intended. I’m sorry to see it end but I’m happy I was given some closure, no matter how rushed.
It wasn’t even supposed to be the season finale. I read that they had like 9 more episodes ready for this season, and the network refused to order them.
You do realise that season 2 being so over-top melodramatic was The CW’s fault. Liz has implied that many times. Jsyk.
well put. a bit extreme, but well put. hope the cw reads this :)
I think a great ending would have been, after Cate walks in the bar, it cuts to 2yrs later with Cate sitting on Baze’s lap, talking about how far everyone has come, and about Lux graduating tomorrow! Cate looks at Baze and says who knew “the man from the minivan” would have been my soulmate!!!! Then the next day we see lux, jones and tash sitting in the front row at there graduation, the camera pans out and there the extended family( Ryan, Julia, math etc, is all sitting supporting LUX. The show still ends with the photo! Maybe other option, Cate was a sleep and the last 5 mins were just a dream
Liz Tigelaar said Lux was nominated to give the class speech!! She was not the valedictorian! That is what she posted on Her Facebook page!
I really wanted to like this show-it had great actors and an interesting story line. Unfortunately, it tried to base its strength on its characters and failed tremendously. Character driven shows suceed by having characters that you would want to hang with in real life or by having characters that you totally despise ie love to hate, or a combination of both. Life unexpected characters were just pathetic individuals that you would want to avoid in real life
Great episode, I really wish this wasn’t the end…kinda bummed actually about the fast forward of 2 years at the end, maybe without that there was a chance another network could pick up the show and continue it?
Anyway the rest of the ending was great. I especially loved that scene where Sam calls Lux out about sleeping with a teacher, and she turns it on him letting him know that his mom is going to move in with Baze…also loved the song they used, I had to search to find out it’s “Anything Goes” by Charlie Calleja. FYI you can watch that scene at [vimeo.com]
“Cary Elwes Boy” — love that! ;-)
IMO, the show went wrong, right off the bat, when a judge handed a troubled teenager over to two total strangers. Two *unmarried* total strangers.
That was so crazy, the show really had nowhere to go but down.
The writing was so chaotic that, some weeks, I thought I’d tuned in to a different show. Or Saturday Night Live.
And, I’ll never understand why the writers thought it was okay to make both Lux and Cate more unlikeable with each episode.
It was definitely time for this show to go bye-bye.
Sorry if my comment is contrary to everybody else, but I liked how the show end. I wanted baze and cate to end up together, the rest all good. I dont relate with tv shows, I just watch for the entertainment and maybe to learn something, so its no biggy to me what really happens.
I ABSOLUTELY AGREE WITH EVERYTHING YOU SAID.
Lux wasn’t valedictorian she was class speaker. Liz Tigelaar posteed that on twitter and if you listen closely to the finale at the graduation you hear Lux say that Mr. Rogers A.K.A Math asked her to give the class speech. I love Life Unexpected!!