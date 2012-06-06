Regina Spektor, Sigur Ros enter Billboard 200 as John Mayer keeps No. 1

John Mayer claims the No. 1 spot on The Billboard 200 for a second week in a row with “Born and Raised,” though with a small sum of sales. The effort sold 65,000 copies, a sales decrease of 70% over last week, which makes it the smallest frame for a No. 1 album since Nicki Minaj took the top in February last year with 45,000 of “Pink Friday.”

Adele”s “21” has a 4% sales gain to 58,000, as she sits tight at No. 2.

Regina Spektor”s new “What We Saw From the Cheap Seats” bows at No. 3 with 42,000. Her last “Far” from 2009 also made it to No. 3 but it moved 50,000 in its premiere week.

One Direction”s “Up All Night” rebounds No. 5 to No. 4 with a 12% increase to 41,000.

Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros” new album “Here” has a No. 5 start with 35,000. Their previous “Up from Below” topped out at No. 76.

Carrie Underwood”s “Blown Away” moves No. 3 to No. 6 (32,000, -30%).

Sigur Ros” new album “Valtari” enters the chart at No. 7 with 26,000. It”s the Icelandic group”s first top 10 album, but their third best sales frame ever. Their last album “Med Sud I Eyrum Spilum Endalaust” made it to No. 15 with 32,000.

“Now 42” climbs No. 9 to No. 8 (26,000, -16%), Luke Bryan”s “Tailgates and Tanlines” is up No. 15 to No. 9 (24,000, +18%) and Lionel Richie”s “Tuskegee” descends No. 6 to No. 10 (22,000, -35%).

Album sales are down 5% compared to last week and down 9% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 3% overall.