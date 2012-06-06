Regina Spektor, Sigur Ros enter Billboard 200 as John Mayer keeps No. 1

#Adele #ONE DIRECTION
06.06.12 6 years ago
John Mayer claims the No. 1 spot on The Billboard 200 for a second week in a row with “Born and Raised,” though with a small sum of sales. The effort sold 65,000 copies, a sales decrease of 70% over last week, which makes it the smallest frame for a No. 1 album since Nicki Minaj took the top in February last year with 45,000 of “Pink Friday.”
Adele”s “21” has a 4% sales gain to 58,000, as she sits tight at No. 2.
Regina Spektor”s new “What We Saw From the Cheap Seats” bows at No. 3 with 42,000. Her last “Far” from 2009 also made it to No. 3 but it moved 50,000 in its premiere week.
One Direction”s “Up All Night” rebounds No. 5 to No. 4 with a 12% increase to 41,000.
Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros” new album “Here” has a No. 5 start with 35,000. Their previous “Up from Below” topped out at No. 76.
Carrie Underwood”s “Blown Away” moves No. 3 to No. 6 (32,000, -30%).
Sigur Ros” new album “Valtari” enters the chart at No. 7 with 26,000. It”s the Icelandic group”s first top 10 album, but their third best sales frame ever. Their last album “Med Sud I Eyrum Spilum Endalaust” made it to No. 15 with 32,000.
“Now 42” climbs No. 9 to No. 8 (26,000, -16%), Luke Bryan”s “Tailgates and Tanlines” is up No. 15 to No. 9 (24,000, +18%) and Lionel Richie”s “Tuskegee” descends No. 6 to No. 10 (22,000, -35%).
Album sales are down 5% compared to last week and down 9% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 3% overall.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adele#ONE DIRECTION
TAGSadeleCARRIE UNDERWOODedward sharpejohn mayerlionel richieluke bryanmagnetic zerosnow 42one directionRegina Spektorsigur rosThe Billboard 200

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP