Regis is out, but here are some candidates to replace him

You can call it the end of an era or just a final bow that’s way overdue (or both, really), but now that Regis Philbin has announced his official exit date from “Live! With Regis and Kelly” as Friday Nov. 18, the race is on for TV types to fill that soon-to-be-empty chair. After all, vacancies don’t come up too often on this show. The 80-year-old Philbin has held onto his spot for 28 years, while Ripa grabbed her gig 11 years ago.
So far, much of the chatter has centered around “Survivor” host Jeff Probst, Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos and ubiquitous TV annoyance Ryan Seacrest. While I’m sure all three of these guys would do a fine job, I’d like to give each of them a solid veto.
Why? Consuelos is a great guest, but I have to believe the cutesy bickering he and Ripa do on the show would become a strain on both of them (and on viewers) after a while. All of their adorable family stories are going to be the same stories, and I suspect that the bickering will start to feel like what happens when you go to a friend’s house and end up having to stare at the watermelon on your paper plate as he or she busts into a tense “discussion” with the spouse. I have to admit, I don’t consider that a great way to kick off my morning.
As for Probst, he’s funny, affable and good with guests, but doesn’t he have a demanding day job? One that takes him to remote locations across the globe? I’m not sure how many seasons “Survivor” has left, but if Probst is hoping to swing back and forth between the two gigs, that means a lot of guest hosts and many tedious hours of Kelly Ripa nagging him for dish on the other show.
Finally, there’s Seacrest. While he has an ease with Kelly Ripa and is a solid interviewer, aren’t we just sick to death of him already? Besides, if Probst is busy, Seacrest is even more so as he reigns over his massive entertainment empire. Let him focus on encouraging poor Dick Clark out of his New Year’s Eve gig and leave some jobs for the rest of Hollywood.
So, who would we like to see next to Kelly Ripa? I have a wish list (and, as with most wish lists, some of these are undoubtedly pipe dreams). But hey, if some of these stars took the gig, I suspect people might just start setting their DVRs.
1) Alec Baldwin. Yes, he’s busy. But “30 Rock” films nearby and, well, the guy’s just plain funny. And while we may not necessarily agree with his politics, we appreciate that he actually has an awareness of politics, which we can’t say for a lot of stars.
2) Ricky Gervais. Considering how gleefully he tore up the Golden Globes, we can’t imagine what he’d do with a regular gig on daytime. He’d never do it, but can you imagine the fun he’d have?
3) Kristen Wiig. Why can’t we have two women? Sure, we’ve got Kathie Lee and Hooda on “Today” and it’s all women on “The View,” but so what? Wiig is fast on her feet, she also works nearby (though we suspect early days and late weekends might kill her) and, as long as she can resist the urge to break out into characters or scurry off to work on her “Bridesmaids” follow-up, she’d be great.
4) Charlie Sheen. Just kidding. But he’s available.
5) Anderson Cooper. He’s been a great foil to Kelly Ripa in the past as a guest host, and he lends a certain gravitas (but not too much) to the show. We heard that the ratings for “Anderson Cooper 360” aren’t what they used to be and he has plans for his own daytime series in the works this fall, so why not join forces with a known entity?
6) Katie Couric. Remember when she used to be fun? Remember when she used to pal around with Matt Lauer and get excited about cooking segments? She could be that fun again. After all, she’s not doing the news anymore, and jumping into an existing hit would be far less risky than the “syndicated talk show” she’s supposedly planning.
7) Betty White. Sure, we’ve had our fill of the 89-year-old, but can you imagine how peeved Regis would be if his replacement was older than he is?
8) Brian Williams. Yes, he’s a serious news anchor. But he’s shown a deadly wit whenever he shows up on “30 Rock,” “Saturday Night Live” or Letterman, and if he ever gets tired of reporting on hurricanes, mass murders and Congressional dilly-dallying (and who wouldn’t?), he’d be a great addition to daytime.
9) A “Celebrity Rehab” alumnus. Given that the show has had two fatalities in the last year (Mike Starr and Jeff Conaway), it would nice to see someone like Amber Smith or Mackenzie Phillips get an actual boost from going through rehab hell in public.
10) Neil Patrick Harris. Yet another guy who’s far too busy to take on another job, but it seems that “How I Met Your Mother” didn’t give Barney particularly meaty storylines last season. A show of his own (or almost own) might be an easy solution — plus it would give him more time to spend with his twins.
Give the job to Jeffrey Tambor in full on “Hey now” Hank Kingsley mode.
You’re welcome.
Okay…gotta go with Jay Mohr, or if they could pry him away from O&A/Jay Leno; Jim Norton. If you gotta wuss out with it though I would say Adam Corolla. Im not hating on AC, he just has less of an edge then my 2 other picks. I really couldn’t care either way cuz I dont watch this clap trap.
Josh Groban would be wonderful…..but he’s too busy. Just another pipe dream.
I agree with you, he was my first choice. He’s quick with his answers and is very funny. Too bad he’s so busy. He’d be great!
I say either Alec Baldwin or Neil Patrick Harris would be two of the best choices for taking over the seat that Regis will soon be vacating! As much as I love Mark Consuelos, having a husband/wife team is not so great on a full time basis. Look at what happened when Friendly ex’s tried it——George Hamilton and his Ex-Alana Stewart. They just bring too much baggage with them.
This is a format that really needs a woman and a man. I don’t think we need another all female show. This show has worked well the way they have been doing it and the seat that Regis soon will leave really needs to be filled by another male.
Dear God not ever Baldwin. Yes, to Jimmy Kimmel.
I think Neil Patrick Harris would be fantastic…he’s funny and intelligent…and he and kelly are good together….Mark and Kelly…it would be to much time together…not good for any marriage!
What about Billy Crystal? He hasnt done much in ages, is a NY-er, would have funny repartee with callers and guests, would stick with the “older man, younger woman” thing…just a thought. After the potential Oscars comeback has fallen to the wind, why not?
yah Seacrest would be the one .
then it would be a gay show
I believe you’re a bit confused. Ryan Seacrest is a snappy dresser, and he’s madly in love with Juliane Hough–the wonderful dancer as well singer. Her brother still Derek still dances on Dancing With the Stars, where she started a season or two before him. She’s a beautiful wholesome blonde. Neil is gay; Anderson is gay; and we all know there are many gay celebrities–and so what? My family members are straight, but I’ve always taught them to be kind to everyone without bigotry.
Billy Crystalis a great idea,would he do it?
Right? He just popped in my head, I guess since the recent Oscar host announcement. Not sure if he would – seems like he’s stepped out of the spotlight by choice but he’s missed so people would surely watch. He’s local so why not?
I’ve watched for many many years–long before Kelly took over Kathy Lee’s place–which in my opinion was the best thing that could have happend to the show–but I certainly miss Kelley on All My Children. I think Kelly & Mark would do very well–he’s who I’ve always wanted. But now I’m thinking that Alec Baldwin would be a great addition to the show. So for me it’s between Mark & Alec. Good luck to the show–because despite what I’ve already said–I think it’s gonna be very very difficult to fill Regis’ shoes–because he’s freakin fantastic.
Hey, I’d like to remind everyone that I had never heard of Sam Champion until a few years ago when he filled in a few times. Apparently he was well-recognized in the local New York City broadcasting world. I found him very charming and fun. He credits Kelly for getting him well-noticed nationally when he “graduated” from local ABC to “Good Morning America” as the wetherman. He’s been given more location assignments that match his weather duties, but I’ve also noticed he is now doing a little more interviewing and getting to show his outgoing personality. He does not seem self-absorbed, even though he’s attractive; and I LOVE HIS LAUGH! In the morning his voice puts me in a good frame of mind while GMA is on in the background. So, “I love me some Sam Champion!!!!” I was surprised by my preference since I’m usually a woman who loves an olive-complexioned brooding type….I think men and women would enjoy hearing Sam’s belly laugh and enjoy his obvious chemistry with Kelly–not unlike the fun and compatibility she has with other friends like Anderson. Watch Sam on GMA tomorrow. Let’s get a ground swell going!
Vote for Sam and Kelly…..
Sam Champion is a Brilliant choice! As is Anderson Cooper. But not Mark! Please leave the hubby at home. He’s great for a fill in once in a while, but I could not take that every day!
Some of us enjoy the men mentioned above as short term replacements, but on a dailey basis? NO! Mark C & Kelly= annoying, people will need a shot w/ their coffee to stomach that. Alec Baldwin= interesting & funny, but his brother that was on celeb rehab, even better, and a Charlie Sheen like unpredictability. We need to think out of the box. There are a few out of work TV talk show hosts. Phil Donahue, Montel Williams, Rikki Lake, Sally Jessy Raphael & I hear Oprah is out of work, hay she like NYC.
Alec Baldwin is a wonderful suggestion!!!!! Funny, intelligent and he would be great with Kelly!!! Yeah for Alec!!!!!!
I will stop watching this show if Kelly’s husband becomes co-host,witty banter would not be so funny from a husband,wife team on a regular basis,”gag”
I will not watch this show if Kelly’s husband gets the job,boring… yet too cutesy for me.Don’t they spend enough time at home.I don’t want to relive there life every morning with my coffee