Relativity picks up ‘Paranoia’ starring ‘Hunger Games” Liam Hemsworth

“Hunger Games” star Liam Hemsworth has been acquired.

Or rather, his new movie has. That would be “Paranoia,” a new thriller directed by Robert Luketic (“Killers,” “Monster-in-Law”) that stars Hemsworth as a “charming, blue collar guy” who’s recruited by the CEO of his company to become a corporate spy. He has to do it, see, cause he screwed up at work and now his boss says he’ll tell on him unless he does what he says. Sounds to me like there’s a larger scheme afoot…

As previously reported, Gary Oldman and Harrison Ford have signed on to join Hemsworth in the film, while Lucas Till (who played Havok in “X-Men: First Class”) has also boarded the project, which is slated to begin filming this summer. The script – adapted from the novel of the same name by Joseph Finder – was written by Jason Dean Hall (“Spread”) from a prior draft by Barry Levy (“Vantage Point”).

Relativity is targeting a release date of September 27, 2013 for the film.

Hemsworth will begin production on “Hunger Games” sequel “Catching Fire” this fall with director Francis Lawrence. He’ll next be seen in “The Expendables 2,” which hits theaters on August 17.

Does Hemsworth have the chops to pull off a leading-man role in “Paranoia”? Sound off in the comments!

Follow me on Twitter @HitFixChris