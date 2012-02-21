Remake This! Why is Brian DePalma directing Jason Statham in ‘Heat’?

I don’t do a REMAKE THIS! column every week, although with the rate at which Hollywood churns through old material right now, I’m sure I could.
Instead, I try to reserve them for moments where they either stumble across the exact right piece of material or those moments where they make a decision that is so baffling it’s worth closer examination.
For example, the other night, I was working in my office and I decided to put on the Burt Reynolds movie “Heat.” I did this for a few reasons. First, it’s been in my Netflix Instant queue for about three months, one of many movies I added in one of those late-night moments of “Hey, I recognize that and remember absolutely nothing about it even though I’m sure I’ve seen it.” That probably accounts for about 1/3 of what’s in that queue at the moment. But “Heat” in particular was on my mind because of the recent news that Brian DePalma is planning to remake it with Jason Statham playing the lead and William Goldman once again adapting his own novel.
As weird as it is to say, William Goldman might be the weak link in that equation. He wrote the screenplay for the 1986 film, based on his own novel, and although he’s disowned that film, he’s got to take some of the blame here. Like any author, Goldman’s had good moments and bad in equal measure, and even in book form, “Heat” struck me as a sort of diet-Elmore Leonard, shapeless and shaggy and not anywhere near as much fun as one would hope. There’s nothing authentic about the tough-guy world that Mex (Burt Reynolds) inhabits in this film. It’s informed purely by other movies and by tough-guy books, and I don’t buy it. It’s also incredibly episodic as shot, and there’s nothing particularly compelling to pull the viewer through what is, ultimately, fairly familiar fare.
Here’s what I don’t get. Has Brian DePalma really burned his career down so much that this is all that’s open to him now? I like Jason Statham, but this smells like something that was thrown together by some rights holders at some international pre-sales marketplace, without any regard for how it will actually work as a film.
When I threw the movie on the other night, I started live-tweeting the film, and here’s the full sequence of Tweets I posted as it unfolded:
I feel compelled to watch the Burt Reynolds “Heat” on the heels of the remake announcement. Thanks, Netflix Instant!
I’m about seven minutes in and I’m remembering why I started taking drugs in the ’80s.
Burt Reynolds just stole a guy’s toupee and is mocking him. Um, kettle, that pot is black.
Yes, my first thought as I watch the Reynolds “Heat” is also “Ooooooh, this needs a remake.” Oh, no, wait, THIS IS HORRIBLE.
I love how so many of the films of the ’80s were apparently shot on sliced cheese.
I also love it when I’m watching a movie and 40 minutes in I still have no idea what the hell the point is. #reynolds #heat
Every ten minutes, “Heat” becomes a totally different terrible ’80s film with Burt Reynolds. That’s impressive.
First it was drunk Burt taunting some guy about his toupee for ten minutes. Which, admittedly, is awesome.
Then it was Burt and Howard Hesseman talking about Venice Italy for no discernible reason. Again… awesome.
Then it’s Burt in a sleazy ’80s ‘Unforgiven” riff helping a girl get revenge on some dudes who messed up her face.
Then suddenly it’s about Burt on a gambling streak and Diana Scarwid is his dealer.
And now it’s a buddy film between Burt and Peter MacNicol. And none of these things have anything to do with each other.
I hope this film is 27 hours long.
OMG, it just turned into “Fight Club” with Burt as Tyler Durden and MacNicol as Ed. I take it back. “Heat” is awesome.
It’s like they were angry at logic and narrative coherence when they made this film.
I took a little break from “Heat.” Started it back up. Suddenly it a mob trial between Burt and the punk kid from earlier.
I hope the next ten minutes, Burt gets either a kid or a monkey. Or both.
Oooooh… saxophone and booze montage. Rock it, “Heat.” Rock it.
I just passed 34,000 tweets talking about a gloriously mediocre Burt Reynolds film from the ’80s. #consequential
Holy cow, there’s a footchase and it’s in stop-motion animation. #notreally #wouldnotputitpastthem
There really is a footchase, though, and it went on in slow-motion for about 50 minutes. Then Burt karate kicked a guy into flames.
This sequence is shot in what appears to be a warehouse filled entirely with steam and bookshelves full of concrete blocks.
“Heat,” all I can tell you is I’ve seen “Sharkey’s Machine,” and you, sir, are no “Sharkey’s Machine.”
The last scene with Peter MacNicol is so bad I want to yell “Cut! From the top!” and then the last shot is… just… #standingovation
It is a bad movie, no doubt about it, but my confusion about remaking it goes beyond that. You’ve got a movie called “Heat” that has eclipsed this film completely, so when you say that title, people think of Michael Mann and Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro, and they should. That film owns the title now. So I’m guessing they’ll have to change this film’s title at some point, which means you have one less thing you can capitalize on in the remake. There’s no brand recognition here, which is the entire argument that fuels the remake business. “It’s easier to sell something that already has an audience.” Perhaps, but this is not something with a built in audience of any size. No one cares.
Maybe they can turn up some of the ideas from the film. At one point, someone is talking about Mex and they point out that he rarely uses a gun, and that he is “perhaps the most lethal man alive with a bladed weapon.” Really? Because there’s nothing in this film that would indicate that’s true. Maybe they’ll emphasize that more in the new film and really make it part of Statham’s personality.
But more than anything, this just sounds like a generic underworld action movie, a crime story that’s been told many times before, and I can’t imagine what is compelling to DePalma or Statham or even Goldman about it.
I guess we’ll see, but for now, this one’s got me completely stumped.
While you’re 100% right that most of the remake business is built on branding, don’t we always whine that talented filmmakers should be taking properties that DIDN’T get it right the first time and put a different spin on them? Hell, I know that’s what I whine about.
There’s so much talent between DePalma and Goldman that it almost boggles my mind, and what I shall make myself believe for the time being is that they took a look at this D-movie property/concept and said to one another, “We can do something different and shit-kicking awesome with this.”
Haven’t seen this version of HEAT, and even though I’m curious now, it’ll probably stay that way. But I love Statham and the writer and director need no introductions, so suffice to say that I’m cautiously optimistic that there’s a chance this could become something cool.
Drew, have you read the original book? I read it years ago and was impressed with it, felt it had a unique, dark and menacing tone. There was also a key scene where the lead took on some attackers and Goldman broke the action down second-by-second, much like De Palma’s slow-motion set-pieces. I wouldn’t think the intent to remake has much to do with any affection for the original film.
I kind of disagree. I’ve always maintained that bad/mediocre movies are exactly the types of films that should be remade because there’s room for improvement. Most remakes have no artistic justification for existing because the original is high quality and they’re only being made to capitalize off a known brand. On the other hand, remaking a film that nobody’s heard of for no other reason than thinking, “That film sucked. Lets try to make a better one,” is a notion I can get behind.
I agree with the previous posters: Bad films, if any, are the films that should be remade. Good films are the ones that get left alone. We’d hate to see a remake of “The Godfather” because it was great the first time. “Krull,” on the other hand, could be remade into a great film. The first one wasn’t so good, is mostly forgotten (but not by me), and has an interesting premise to build upon. Although, to be honest, I do have a soft-spot for “Krull.” Perhaps only for the reason that I’ve seen it so many times.
I got distracted by “Krull” and forgot to bring up “The Maltese Falcon” as an example of a similar situation. But with “The Maltese Falcon,” it was the THIRD attempt at bringing that story to the screen and is one of the best films ever made.
With the talent they have, who knows what this new “Heat” will be.
The whole ‘brand recognition’ thing is what annoys me most about all these remakes. The other reason for remaking something is simply because a story is already there, it’s already been been developed once before and there is less work to do. I’m happier when they change the title (if I care about the original film) because it means the original is still left alone and not replaced. That being said, the original Heat is not great. It’s not bad either, it just has the air of ‘dated TV Movie’ about it. The story, as Drew says, is not very compelling, so a dramatic new spin on it is required, although if DePalma was firing on all cylinders and gave us lots of balletic split-screen long-take action sequences I could see how that might enliven it. If they change the title (which they surely must do), the UK book title was ‘Edged Weapons’ so they might use that.
I believe a man named Mr. Archer would have some choice words for Drew. I’m guessing they would begin with EAT A DICK and end with BURT REYNOLDS IS AWESOME!
Drew, while I’m in your corner 95%, DePalma did take Scarface from 1932 and turned it into his own. So there might be a glimmer of hope with Heat.
As a hopeless De Palma fanboy, I’m always pulling for him to get his shit together and remind of the brilliant filmmaking who gave us 70’s and 80’s classics like Carrie, Dressed To Kill, Blow Out and The Untouchables. The fact that he has this lined up immediately after he finishes Passion (his remake of the mediocre French film Love Crime) has me cautiously optimistic…he needs to work more often to help blow off the stink of the last decade. Only three film in a ten-year stretch, one great (the giddy, underrated Femme Fatale), one maddeningly uneven (The Black Dahlia, where De Palma’s virtuoso camerawork was at odds with some truly dreadful acting) and one truly dreadful piece of hackwork (Redacted, which was like a grade-school remake of his own Casualties Of War crossed with a poor-man’s The Hurt Locker). De Palma used to be able to take even B-movie trash like The Fury and Raising Cain and turn them into slick exercises in decadent audiovisual style, but he’s been floundering for a while, not having a genuine box office hit since the original Mission: Impossible over 15 years ago.
William Goldman always had great moments in his novels where you suddenly realized something surprising about his characters (I’d be ashamed to say how many pages I read before realizing one of the characters in “Magic” was a ventriloquist’s dummy, although I daresay Goldman planned it that way!). The moment I remember from “Heat” is when the main character finally gets the money he needs to leave Vegas, but goes to gamble more instead. You realize the guy is a gambling addict and will never leave the city, something the movie didn’t really bring out, so I say there is a reason for the remake.
I hope this is a huge hit so Goldman can finally shut the hell up about the awesomeness of his script for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.
I think Goldman pretty fairly critical of his own work. Like he admits in Butch and Sundance the characters make too many wisecracks especially during the final scene.
DePalma also has this in the works: [www.darkhorizons.com]
You know, I love ’70s & ’80s Burt Reynolds movies, especially “Heat”. Burt is still a cool guy & an icon, so only he could do films like these. He was always a B-Movie actor, never really obtaining a big Hollywood film. “Deliverance” was low budget, but it turned out to be a great, classic flick. Toupee and all, Burt could take a piece of crap film, and make it watchable. “Heat”, “Stick” & “Malone” are good ‘ol ’80s Burt flicks that only Burt could do. A remake will only make Burt’s case.