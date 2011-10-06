‘Reno 911!’ making a return?

Netflix continues to move forward in its bid to acquire original TV content. After ordering 26 episodes of the hour-long political drama “House of Cards” with David Fincher and Kevin Spacey back in March, it’s now being reported that the content provider is in talks with producers of the cult-hit mockumentary series “Reno 911!” to produce new episodes exclusively for their instant streaming service. The show originally ran on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2009.

Vulture is reporting that Netflix has been in discussions with “Reno” producers Michael Shamberg and Stacy Sher since June, when the producers expressed an interest in collaborating with the online content provider. Talk of “Reno” subsequently came about due to the title’s ongoing popularity with Netflix customers.

“The real next step is finding out if Tom and Ben even want to do it,” Shamberg told Vulture, referring to series creators and stars Thomas Lennon and Robert Ben Garant (star Kerri Kenney-Silver was also a co-creator of the show). “But it”s definitely a realistic possibility.”

In addition to securing the services of the show’s creators (Lennon and Garant are currently in-demand film writers), Comedy Central – which owns the copyright to the show – would need to agree to let Netflix stream the new episodes exclusively.

“Reno 911!” isn’t the only TV title Netflix is attempting to revive. As was previously reported, the subscription service is also currently in discussions to stream new episodes of the Fox comedy “Arrested Development”.