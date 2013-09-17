Report: Arnold Schwarzenegger joining Cameron for bad guy role in ‘Avatar 2’

Let’s say El Mayimbe is correct. Let’s say James Cameron has officially told Arnold Schwarzenegger to get ready to spend a year in New Zealand to shoot his role in the “Avatar” sequels as a bad guy in charge of leading Earth’s forces back to Pandora to kick some Navi ass. Let’s say the deal is done, the dates are set, and it’s happening. If we accept all of that as a given, then I’d say this is about as exciting as casting news gets.
I have not been flipping out over the return of Arnold Schwarzenegger to film after his time spent working in California state government. I liked “The Last Stand,” sure, but I think he was the single most embarrassing thing about “The Expendables 2.” I like many of the films he has starred in over the years, but I don’t think he is the same person or the same actor today that he was in the ’80s, and I don’t think you can just step back in and pick up where you left off after a certain point in life. Arnold is older. He’s physically different. He’s gone through some pretty major life changes in that time. Why would we want him to try to be the same person he was 20 or even 30 years ago? I’d rather see him work with Cameron in some new way.
I know that Paramount just announced a July 4, 2015 date for what they’re calling “Terminator” right now, a new movie that might be directed by Alan Taylor, whose “Thor: The Dark World” isn’t even in theaters yet. Paramount must feel good about the film if they’re looking to hand this franchise over to him. Laeta Kalogridis and Patrick Lussier were announced as screenwriters for the film, and while I like both of them and like much of what they’ve written, the entire idea of new “Terminator” movies just bugs me at this point. I really don’t like the way they’ve dragged it out, and I think the first two films exist as this one thing, and everything else is part of this other thing that I don’t care for at all. It feels like a step backwards in every way.
Having Arnold play a villain for the first time since 1984 for Cameron in a film that builds a new ecosystem or two onto the canvass that Cameron first established in “Avatar” feels like something new, though, and it feels like an appropriate place for Arnold to make a return to this type of thing. I think it’ll be interesting to see if Arnold ends up with his own out-of-body abilities, and if so, what sort of thing they design for him to wear. It’s a dilemma Arnold faces in real life. Look at that creepy cameo they put together for “Terminator Salvation” involving a digitally modified younger version of him. If Hollywood could download Arnold into a younger, stronger, bigger model, they would do it in a heartbeat, and so I think there’s some interesting subtext to Arnold joining this particular franchise. Josh Friedman is writing “Avatar 2,” Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver are writing “Avatar 3,” and Shane Salerno is working on “Avatar 4.” I’m sure Cameron has a strong collaborative presence in all three scripts, and I think it’s interesting to see him try a process like this. Not sure I’ve ever seen this sort of parallel development for three sequels at once.
I’m just curious to see what kind of shoot Cameron puts together if he really does plan on making “Avatar 2,” “Avatar 3,” and “Avatar 4” as one big production that he releases in three consecutive years. At this point, that’s one of the only tricks he hasn’t learned, and I’m sure his ambition has him looking for ways to push himself further. I was talking to a friend who got to know Cameron a bit recently, and he was blown away by how constantly curious Cameron is, and how hard he works, and how educated he is on how many different subjects.
As I’ve pointed out before, every time Cameron is gearing up on something, the naysayers love to point out all the flaws in whatever his plan is, and then every time, he makes a movie that ends up being a giant cultural moment, a blockbuster that genuinely busts records. I have no doubt people will naysay the “Avatar” sequels all the way up to the moment they all open and everyone in the world lines up to see them several times. Myself included, hopefully.
“Avatar 2” should be in theaters in December 2016. “Avatar 3” will open in December 2017. And then “Avatar 4” will follow in 2018.
Cameron using Arnold again in anything is gold because basically the best performances of Arnold’s career are in Cameron movies. Also, Arnold as a straight-up bad guy hasn’t been used since, what, The Terminator? Me likey!
What? Was Dr. Freeze supposed to be the good guy in B&R?
Calling someone the most emberassing thing in a movie, that has not just Chuck Norris, but also Chuck Norris telling an awful Chuck Norris joke, followed by a cringeworthy reaction shot by Sly Stallone, is pretty harsh IMO. :D
I am still surprised about how little impact Avatar has made on culture in general compared to other movies, since it was such a massive hit.
There are no famous quotes, not really a famous scene (like the much parodied hand on the steamy car window from Titanic)and I don’t know anyone who has very fond memories of Avatar. still it became the biggest movie ever. Strange.
Also if you go to Scifi and Comic Book Conventions, you will notice that over the years there has been less and less Avatar cosplay.
It hit at the height of 3D, and I think that was what really sold it.
This. Also the reason “Alice in Wonderland” made $1 billion.
This comment reflects how strange it seems these days not to have a franchise CONSTANTLY shoved down our throats. Today, blockbusters work on a timetable — phase one, phase two, boom boom boom, right on schedule. Cameron is pretty much the only guy who doesn’t have to indulge in that bullshit. We’re gonna see it when it’s ready, is his attitude. To me, that’s refreshing. To others, it hasn’t had an impact on the “culture” because we’re not getting teasers every month for two years. Personally, I’m grateful for the breathing room.
You’re living in a fantasy world. I can guarantee you that Avatar is not only remembered fondly by almost everyone in the real world who saw it, but extremely well liked, too. The only persistent critics of the movie are, in fact, a vocal minority of cretins who have been trying in vain to besmirch the reputation of the film even before a single frame of it was shown to the public. You’ve clearly been spending too much time amongst screaming online fanboys.
Not only that, but your other points are also inaccurate. There have been dozens of Avatar references in other media and pop culture, TV shows, talk shows, even factual news programs. The blue aliens are iconic. Even non-science fiction and genre fans know what Avatar references.
The Avatar haters try desperately to dismiss the film, but they can’t do it. Once the movie was an acclaimed success, and not a flop as they’d hoped, their excuses started to range from logical fallacies such as ‘it was only the 3D that made it a success’, to fuzzy nonsense about the film ‘not making a mark in popular culture’, down to outright lies about its standing with the public. It’s laughable.
We’ll see how well your premise stacks up when the sequels are released to gigantic box office returns. Not well, I’m betting.
@avinator I am not talking about sequel stuff. You’re right about that, teasers for teasers are terrible and take a lot of the fun out of anticipating new movies. I am talking about ‘ET Phone Home’ ‘Come with me if you want to live’ ‘May the force be with you’ ‘Hey, I’m walking here’ ‘We’ll Always have Paris’ that sort of cultural impact. The fact that if you say a line like that it will evoke memories and a mindset in people who think back about the tim they saw the movie.
@guest please reread my post before getting all hot and bothered. Nowhere did I mention I didn’t like the film. I nearly pointed out my surprise (actual surprise as in: I don’t understand why) that for the biggest film ever the amount of references are so few. Yes, there were lots of them when the movie came out, but these days?
Yep, on the button @Shadowmaker_SDR I enjoyed the film but the cultural impact is virtually zero. A few funny blue people on chatshows at the time but nothing since. I don’t believe there’s one line that anyone can remember from the film, unlike every other big Cameron film.
The Marvel movies haven’t been as big financially, but they’re HUGE culturally.
I hope this rumor is true, mostly because Arnold’s filmography for the next 3 years is looking pretty uninspired.
@Shadowmaker, I’m still surprised at how little lasting impact Avatar has had. Then again, we do live in Generation Now, and the people who thought Avatar was the “greatest movie ever!!” have replaced it with something more recent, and in a few months that movie will be replaced with another as “Greatest movie ever!!!”
I wonder if he is using steroids for his face?
Devin Faraci will complain endlessly about these movies for the next decade. Ugh…
The fact that that fool IS complaining endlessly about them tells you all you need to know. If Avatar is so forgotten, then why try so hard to repudiate it?
I just plain don’t click on any post of us that has something to do with Cameron, Nolan, or “Star” anything. It’s not as if I need to read it to know what he says.
Of course not. You could simply read the Hipster Handbook and know pretty much exactly what Faraci’s opinion will be about any big name director who is
A) Popular
B) Not someone he worships or
C) Not someone he pals around with.
Hasta la vista, Navi :-)
^ If this is not used in the movie, I’m calling Biggest Missed Opportunity Ever.
Neat! I’m one of those people who were really impressed by Avatar’s visuals but in the end colossally bored by the movie. Even a little shocked by how much of a template it felt like, almost like a MadLips action movie where Cameron just added a few names and “stakes” to pop into his digital kingdom. And I didn’t think Avatar 2 could possibly….but Arnold. Damn, I still have a boyhood soft spot for the dude, even as bad a human being as he seems to be. I’m kind of excited again.
really…avatar 2. and i’ll bet just as many idiots go see and are brainwashed into thinking its good. hopefully, cameron uses his power to make a better movie with some originality and depth.
Because you and the 13 other fanboys on the Internet have decried it as such.
Right.
and you must be right because you agree with everyone. congrats on your original thought. and what makes you say fanboy? as if you know who i am. i’m just a guy who watches movies and appreciates the good ones. it really bugs me that this movie gets so much attention when it really is not a good movie. the special effects are great. the commercials are everywhere. and people (including you apparently) are so impressed with cgi that they overlook flaws and are content to agree with critics rather than formulate their own opinion. i’m not trying to be a contrarian here, i just really didn’t enjoy the movie. i found it extremely predictable and the lines were pretty cheesy. i think it’s great what they can do with special effects but other than that the movie has nothing to offer. there are tons of other movies that have great plots and story lines and better dialogue. the fact that this movie is considered one of the best simply because it made the most money just shows how shallow people really are. avatar is simply the work of hollywood know-it-alls with deep pockets who figured out a way to make a movie that would make money.