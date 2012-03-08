Report: Britney Spears offered $10 million to be a judge/mentor on ‘The X-Factor’

Britney Spears has reportedly been offered $10 million to serve as a mentor/judge on “The X-Factor”, filling one of the vacant spots left in the wake of Paula Abdul and Nicole Scherzinger’s departure. There have been rumors swirling about overtures made by Simon Cowell for the pop star to join the show in recent weeks, but this is the most concrete news we’ve heard yet.

If she accepts, Spears would join the growing list of A-list musical performers who have signed on to reality competition shows over the last couple of years, including her former teen-pop “rival” Christina Aguilera (“The Voice”).

It should be noted that the alleged offer, which The Hollywood Reporter got the scoop on but which Deadline followed up with by disclosing the dollar amount, is not yet a done deal, so Britney fans should wait for the official announcement before doing a happy dance. After all, remember when it looked like Janet Jackson was joining a few weeks back only for her to deny the rumors later?

Of course, the monetary figure in this case makes one think the negotiations are quite a bit farther along than they were with any of the previously-rumored stars, which include Avril Lavigne, Fergie and even the late Whitney Houston.

What do you think of Britney Spears as an “X-Factor” judge? Would she be a good fit? Sound off below!