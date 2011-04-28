Report: Chuck Lorre hatches Charlie Sheen-free ‘Two and a Half Men’ reboot

One of the biggest questions of May’s upfronts season is how CBS plans on approaching the volatile future of “Two and a Half Men.” It appears that Chuck Lorre may have an answer.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Two and a Half Men” creator has developed an idea for a rebooted version of the series that excludes original star Charlie Sheen, who was fired — you may have heard something about it — back in March.
The trade says that Jon Cryer will have a key role in the reboot and that a new character would be introduced. Although the THR story doesn’t even mention Angus T. Jones, he’d presumably have a role in the reboot as well.
Charlie Sheen is currently in the process of suing Lorre and Warner Brothers TV for $100 million and has planted multiple stories in the media that he’s being wooed back to the series, stories that the studio and network have loudly debunked.
Reportedly, CBS and Warner Brothers have already begun a very quiet search for an actor to fill the Sheen void, with expectations being that the show would want an A-list name, but wouldn’t plan on paying that start anywhere in the neighborhood of Sheen’s whopping $1.2 million per episode.
While it stands to reason that CBS would want to be able to announce something about the reboot in time for the network’s May 18 upfront presentation to advertisers, the trade story says that “Two and a Half Men” may not be ready to return until midseason, which doesn’t necessarily make a huge amount of logical sense, but who knows?
Really, the Hollywood Reporter story has no tangible information at all, other than the reassuring notion that Lorre has cracked the problem, even if we aren’t special enough to know what the solution is.
Stay tuned for more details… We particularly look forward to hearing how Sheen will respond on the next leg of his “Violent Torpedo of Truth/Defeat Is Not an Option” pseudo-comedy tour.
It wouldn’t be the same without Charlie I dont like the idea at all.
Let’s say that this is true and that they will do this: IT WILL BOMB. Charlie Sheen was the heart and main attraction of the show. Sure, Cryer used to be very funny in the first seasons but he slowly became a parody of himslef. And not a good one either. And as about Angus? If there’s no Charlie to enable him — epic fail.
No Charlie Sheen = No show. The fans know it. It’s time for the producers to wake up and realize the same thing.
Couldn’t agree more!
sure it wouldn’t be the same: it would be an improvement
“no sheen == no sheen”
no great loss
The show is dumb WITH Charlie Sheen, he’s probably one of the main reasons people watch it. Chuck Lorre should just let the sleeping dog lie and move on to something else. Whenever there’s a major casting change on a sitcom it flops. Remember the season of Rosanne that didn’t have John Goodman? Blech!!!
I also remember Mike Farrell and David Ogden Stiers replacing Wayne Rogers and Larry Linville on M*A*S*H, and Spin City managed to stay on two seasons after Charlie Sheen took over for Michael J. Fox. And for how many seasons of Bewitched did Dick Sargent play Darren? Obviously, a cast member change on a sitcom doesn’t always fail.
Cheers had more episodes with Kirstie Alley (6 seasons) than it did with Shelley Long (5 seasons). It also had to replace Nicholas Colasanto (who, admittedly, died), with Woody Harrelson.
I actually think bringing Kirstie in did the show a lot of good. It changed it from the Sam and Diane show into a large ensemble show.
Two and a Half Men has some comedic stalwarts in Holland Taylor and Concetta Ferrell. They can definitely get expanded roles too.
And, let’s not forget how many different Angels were on Charlie’s Angels.
the WRITING makes the show..
actors are widgets of little value in themselves.. they are entirely replaceable
more credit @ directors and @ writers
? I don’t understand why this is even an article – it says absolutely nothing! Also, I am very unhappy that all of this has come to such an end – everyone loved goofy, drunk Uncle Charlie – let him be
it exists to render ads
Grab adblock plus for firefox and prevent ads from loading at all: faster interweb, less privacy violation
win win
If the goal is to get eyeballs on the show, get Mel Gibson.
or hey, if we’re going the loonball, bat$hit, not-want-to-meet-in-a-dark-alley route, how about Randy and Evi Quaid? Not A-list, but sometimes they’re pretty entertaining to watch. Actually, that’s probably a bad idea. I wouldn’t wish them on the rest of the cast and crew of 2 1/2 Men (I’d wish them on Charlie and Mel, though…).
Mel Gibson would be a good idea. I’d like to find the series Complete Savages Mel produced and appeared in after The Passion. The difference is that Mel is repentant about his sins and Charlie was brazen. And Mel doesn’t have any especially funny sins like call-girls, although I suppose they can just impose it on his fictional alter-ego. I’d watch a sit-com about life on Mel’s Island with the chappel and his the priest who has it on his route.
The Show is Dead then … there is no show without charlie .. one more season and then bye bye because no one is watching it without CS
the charlie sheen show is dead
the show must go on… and it will with talented writing
actors are malleable air heads for the most part.. plug in a new actor and move on.. chucky isn’t as valuable as his hubris deludes him to believe
I think Greg Kinnear would be a great addition to a re-boot cast. Talented, good-looking, charming…
Ooh. I’ve never seen the show, but I’d start watching if Greg Kinnear was on it.
I think Jeremy Piven could replace Charlie. I’d like to see him on the reboot.
Yeah Jeremy would play the the role very well, love him on Entourage.
Owen Wilson would be perfect for this show! What do you think?
As much as I would hate to see this show go, it won’t be the same without charlie sheen and he needs to stop claiming he got rehired. It’s his own damn fault he got fired and he sucked in his final episodes anyway. They need to just forget about bringing the show and he needs to shut his piehole.
I say just end the show.
Itâ€™s really very simple, and it goes like this:
A couple days go by and no one has seen Charlie. Alan, Jake, Bertta, et al worry at first but decide to live life like they own the house (as they would without Charlie). Then, one day, some random guy walks in the the Harper house (John Stamos, Rob Lowe, fill in the blank with random name/face). Random Guy starts walking around like he owns the place and greets the Harpers like he knows them. Well, turns out he does. Itâ€™s actually Charlie after plastic surgery. He decided to get plastic surgery b/c he was getting older, and he was sick of all he past â€œfailuresâ€. So, in a bid to feel younger, he has the surgery. Also, since no one will recognize him anymore, he can start the whole process of whoring himself out to the same women as before without them knowing it was him.
Itâ€™s the best way to approach the matter b/c it fits the Harper mentality of curing getting older with plastic surgery (see Evalyn), and itâ€™ll give Charlie a fresh start to his tail chasing, again.
Youâ€™re welcome, Chuck Lorre (even though youâ€™ll never read this).
-Stu
likes this. Heh.
That’s the best idea I’ve heard yet! If I was an exec and you pitched that to me, I’d go for it.
actually could work, good idea. you should send it to lorre in a email
I had thought of something similar. I think this is a much more logical move rather than rebooting the show. Besides, Jake will be 18 next year. Can’t really call it Two and a Half Men at that point. End the show after next season.
Great idea. Similar to something I was thinking about. Better than rebooting. Besides, Jake will be 18 next year, so it would be a good time to end the show. Can’t call it Two and a Half Men after that point, anyway.
How do you explain the new Charlie’s different speaking voice?
How bout steve carell? I hear he’s not doing anything, lolz.
ive never found charlie sheen funny,ever,yet i was surprised when i actually found this show funny,but its not funny because of charlie…he just sits there & says some one liners that arent his anyway,theyre written for him so i dont see that this show just CANT go on with out him,other shows have lost the lead & still went on,(though granted rarely were they as good)this one can do it to
It must be more comfy to give “Hitfix Staff” the by-line than to credit a specific pastey moron for tripping the item from the modern equivalent of the teletype and enriching that special news with his/her own hermapherdite opinion. Two and a Half Men (a blip on the TV radar if that) is over. It would be an embarasment for an “a-list” actor to take over, especially at less than Sheen’s rate. If it’s Martin Sheen, then there may be some inspired news. Othewise don’t waste our time reporting Chuck’s irrelevant brainstorms. Having not seen Charlie’s stage show, I don’t know that it is pseudo-comedy, but this blurb is pseudo-reportage.
Jawsphobia – Blah blah blah. I don’t have a clue what you’re nattering about. It’s another site’s story. We re-wrote it. It happens. Deal with it.
-Daniel
PMS time?????
Will the show still not make me laugh?
I loved Charly Sheen…on the show only however nobody is ireplacible. There are plenty of other actors who could fill the part. There can now be plots that don’t center on whoring and boozing…Charley played Charley…it’s what made it funny, someone new can play main role in a different angle.
Isn’t a good show anyways, with or without Charlie Sheen.
i predict the new 2 1/2 men will be cancelled after a few episodes without sheen he was the lifeblood of the show and Chuck Lorre is an idiot for trying to do the show without the star that made the show great #losing
Bring in Ron Jeremy to replace Sheen.
The show has jumped the shark.
I reckon they can have Uncle Charlie story that he is going to rehab, and that Alan has to look after the house. Then when his ex-wifes husband Herb is kicked out, he gets to stay at the house. Ryan Stiles is always funny in his appearences on the show.
death by depravity
Uncle charlie died of syphilis
the show has almost run its coarse anyway the kid is grown up. If Chuck wants to stick it to Charlie one last time he should do one more season with a replacement Charlie will give him all the free publicity he needs (by trashing the replacement) to get people to watch it even if it sucks. I think it would be better to just end the show and watch Charlie fade away in a losing has been that no one will listen to any more
. . . Jake’s Cousin Oliver comes to Malibu to go to school . . .
I know! I know! ** Will Ferrell ** !!!!!
no… I’ll have to stop watching.. it would suck less to have neo play the role
f*ck charlie and his f*cking foul language and manwh*ring… the loon… any a$$hat can play a drunk imbecile
I’m glad charlie sheen is fired. It’s time for fresh blood.
Chucky can still post his drivelous blather on his own vapid site.
write him dead
death by drunken syphilis
his real life insanity could well be syphilitic
So you fools would rather the show end, just because Charlie Sheen is a crack head f*** him, Alan and Jake are way more funnier than him
$1.2 million per episode? That’s ridiculous.