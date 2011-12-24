Report: ‘Game of Thrones’ Alan Taylor to direct ‘Thor 2’

With “The Killing” and “Monster” helmer Patty Jenkins no longer on board because of the dreaded (read into it what you will) “creative differences,” Marvel Studios has been on a hurried lookout to find a new director for “Thor 2.” The sequel to May’s hit has already been dated by Walt Disney Studios for Nov. 13, 2013. Now, it appears the Marvel crew has found their man in the fire and blood of “Game of Thrones.”

A report from Deadline declares that Alan Taylor, who recently helmed a number of “Game of Thrones” episodes including the startling season one finale, “Fire and Blood.” Taylor’s credits include an Emmy winning turn on “The Sopranos” and “Mad Men” for which he shared a DGA Award in 2008. He’s also helmed the pilot for “The Playboy Club,” four episodes of “Bored to Death’s” first season and a single episode of “Boardwalk Empire” in 2010. Taylor’s big screen efforts have been much less acclaimed. He first came to attention with the 1995 indie “Palookaville” and has the little seen “The Emperor’s New Clothes” and “Kill the Poor” to his credit. He hasn’t directed a feature since 2003’s “Poor.”

HitFix has reached out to Marvel for confirmation, but that will likely have to wait until after the holiday weekend.

Little is known about the storyline for “Thor 2,” but it was assumed Jenkins involvement meant Marvel wanted to take it in a grittier direction. Taylor’s selection means they may prefer a dusting of realism added to the mix.

The first “Thor” grossed $449 million worldwide. The character, played by Chris Hemsworth, will also appear in Joss Whedon’s highly anticipated “The Avengers” this May. Hemsworth recently finished production on “Show White and the Huntsman” and will be seen in the long delayed “The Cabin in the Woods” and “Red State” in 2012.