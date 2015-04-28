Report: Joni Mitchell is ‘unresponsive’ and in a coma

UPDATED, 4/28/15, 4:35 p.m. PST:

JoniMitchell.com has posted an update to the songwriter's condition:

Contrary to rumors circulating on the Internet today, Joni is not in a coma. Joni is still in the hospital – but she comprehends, she”s alert, and she has her full senses. A full recovery is expected. The document obtained by a certain media outlet simply gives her longtime friend Leslie Morris the authority – in the absence of 24-hour doctor care – to make care decisions for Joni once she leaves the hospital. As we all know, Joni is a strong-willed woman and is nowhere near giving up the fight. Please continue to keep Joni in your thoughts. You may add your well wishes for her at the website WeLoveYouJoni.com

Original report:

Joni Mitchell has been hospitalized since the end of March, and today TMZ is reporting that the singer-songwriter is unresponsive and in a coma.

“Documents” say the 71-year-old is “so impaired as to be incapable of being assessed.”

On March 31, Mitchell was found unconscious in her Los Angeles home and was rushed to the hospital. A note on her website posted on April noted that “Joni remains under observation in the hospital and is resting comfortably. Her progress is encouraging as she continues to improve each day.” An official diagnosis for her recent health problems has not been revealed.

TMZ also says that Leslie Morris, Mitchell's close friend, has filed documents to become Mitchell's legal conservator. (TMZ was also the outlet to first report that Mitchell was hospitalized.)

An email has been sent to Joni Mitchell's press representative seeking comment.