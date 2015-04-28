Report: Joni Mitchell is ‘unresponsive’ and in a coma

#Health
04.28.15 3 years ago

UPDATED, 4/28/15, 4:35 p.m. PST:
JoniMitchell.com has posted an update to the songwriter's condition:

Contrary to rumors circulating on the Internet today, Joni is not in a coma. Joni is still in the hospital – but she comprehends, she”s alert, and she has her full senses. A full recovery is expected. The document obtained by a certain media outlet simply gives her longtime friend Leslie Morris the authority – in the absence of 24-hour doctor care – to make care decisions for Joni once she leaves the hospital. As we all know, Joni is a strong-willed woman and is nowhere near giving up the fight. Please continue to keep Joni in your thoughts. You may add your well wishes for her at the website WeLoveYouJoni.com

Original report:

Joni Mitchell has been hospitalized since the end of March, and today TMZ is reporting that the singer-songwriter is unresponsive and in a coma.

“Documents” say the 71-year-old is “so impaired as to be incapable of being assessed.” 

On March 31, Mitchell was found unconscious in her Los Angeles home and was rushed to the hospital. A note on her website posted on April noted that “Joni remains under observation in the hospital and is resting comfortably. Her progress is encouraging as she continues to improve each day.” An official diagnosis for her recent health problems has not been revealed.

TMZ also says that Leslie Morris, Mitchell's close friend, has filed documents to become Mitchell's legal conservator. (TMZ was also the outlet to first report that Mitchell was hospitalized.)

An email has been sent to Joni Mitchell's press representative seeking comment.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Health
TAGShealthJONI MITCHELLPopsingersongwriter

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP