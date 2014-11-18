Report: Kathy Griffin to host E!’s ‘Fashion Police,’ but it will no longer be a weekly series

11.18.14 4 years ago

Report: Kathy Griffin to host E!”s “Fashion Police,” but it will no longer be a weekly series
TMZ reports that Griffin has agreed to replace Joan Rivers on the E! staple. However, “Fashion Police” will only be brought out for awards shows and other special programming. Melissa Rivers, Kelly Osbourne and Giuliana Rancic will be back, TMZ says, but George Kotsiopoulos” fate is unknown.

Tracy Morgan sustained a "traumatic brain injury" in limo van crash
The former "30 Rock" star"s lawyer said today that he may never again be "the Tracy Morgan he once was."

Janice Dickinson: Bill Cosby raped me, too
The former "America"s Next Top Model" judge recounts to "ET" how she met Cosby while auditioning for a potential "Cosby Show" role.

"Homeland" and "The Affair" hit season-high ratings
Both Showtime series have grown their audience this season.

