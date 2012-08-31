Report: Randy Jackson out as ‘American Idol’ judge

#Mariah Carey #Nicki Minaj
08.31.12 6 years ago

Randy Jackson’s time as an “American Idol” judge is up, according to a report by TMZ.

TMZ says that Jackson, the last of the original “Idol” judges standing, would continue with the show as a mentor, but would no longer be at the judges’ table to call people “dawg” and discuss how they can sing the phone book.

If true, that means that all three of last season’s judges would be gone, as Steven Tyler and Jennifer Lopez’s exits were announced earlier this summer. So far, the only official replacement judge is Mariah Carey, though the TMZ report says that Nicki Minaj’s deal is “99% done” to join the panel, despite the objections of Carey. The report also suggests that the show will return to a four-judge panel for the first time since Simon Cowell, Ellen DeGeneres and Kara Dio Guardi left the show following the 2010 season.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mariah Carey#Nicki Minaj
TAGSAMERICAN IDOLMARIAH CAREYNicki MinajRANDY JACKSON

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP