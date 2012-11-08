Report: ‘The Killing’ may get a Season 3 with potential AMC/Netflix partnership

“The Killing” may be coming back from the dead.
The controversial mystery series – which was cancelled by AMC earlier this year after scoring only so-so Season 2 ratings – may get a second lease on life if a brewing deal between the cable network and online streaming service Netflix comes to fruition, with Deadline reporting that the companies have entered negotiations to bring the show back for another round.
Starring Joel Kinnaman and Mireille Enos, the buzzy crime drama was wooed by Netflix following its cancellation back in July, though now it appears AMC is back at the table and looking to hatch a cost-sharing agreement with the streamer that would see first-run rights going to the cabler and Netflix airing new Season 3 episodes at a later date.
If a deal turns up, shooting could begin as early as next February. Luckily for the network, Kinnaman and Enos are already contracted for another season.
Adapted from the Danish TV series of the same name, “The Killing” – which in its first two seasons centered on the investigation into a teenage girl’s tragic death – scored an impressive 2.7 million viewers in its first pilot airing, though ratings dropped off following a first-season finale that endured heavy criticism from viewers and critics alike. That said, much of AMC’s renewed interest reportedly came about after a strong Season 3 pitch from creator/showrunner Veena Sud.
Would you watch a third season of “The Killing,” or have you already given up on the series? Let us know in the comments.
I hope the deal goes through. Loved the show.
Loved the show especially joel kinneman would definitely watch. Hope it would be a completely new stotyline, new murder (solved by the end of the season) and new supporting cast . Such an atmospheric drama, very quality
Of all the shows they could resurrect, this crap?
lol Well said.
Joel Kinnaman’s response: “FUCK, I’ve got a movie career now! Dammit Netflix, I ain’t got TIME for this shit!”
You mean a movie career based on a remake, a misguided reboot and films that few have seen outside of Sweden? I’m sure he can find time to shoot a third season especially since I remember him championing it at the end of last year.
There are so many better shows that were canceled in the previous years. One little gem like Terriers that’s one and only first season ran on fx in the fall of 2010.
The show improved in season 2 but it was ultimately contrived and convoluted. The only way this show can get a fresh start creatively. Is by either getting rid of Vena Sud or demoting her to a consultant position.
Joel Kinnaman and Mireille Enos are talented and great feature careers ahead of them. It would be better for them to go for alternative TV work. So they can have their eye open to how bad the material they were getting on The Killing.
The Killing’s probably streamed on Netflix more than Terriers, so of course they’d want more episodes. Let’s face it, Terriers is dead and is never coming back. People need to get over it already.
I can’t wait to see it, bring it on!
Yes !!!!! Bring back “The Killing”. I was addicted. I think the acting was excellent and I loved every part of the show. It was different than other crime shows. It involved every aspect of the story, and it felt very real. The writting is superb. Bring it back!!!
Terrible show, and Sud’s a terrible writer. The much-vaunted pilot was simply an English language translation of the Danish pilot.
Don’t do it!
YES, YES, YES…………..!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Of course! I was extremely sad to hear it was cancelled. It deserves another shot!!!!!!!!!
Bring on Season 3,we are waiting.Kinnaman and Enos are a couple of the finest actors,give us more!!!
Awesome show, had me watching every minute and wanting more, please bring it back!