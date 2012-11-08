Report: ‘The Killing’ may get a Season 3 with potential AMC/Netflix partnership

“The Killing” may be coming back from the dead.

The controversial mystery series – which was cancelled by AMC earlier this year after scoring only so-so Season 2 ratings – may get a second lease on life if a brewing deal between the cable network and online streaming service Netflix comes to fruition, with Deadline reporting that the companies have entered negotiations to bring the show back for another round.

Starring Joel Kinnaman and Mireille Enos, the buzzy crime drama was wooed by Netflix following its cancellation back in July, though now it appears AMC is back at the table and looking to hatch a cost-sharing agreement with the streamer that would see first-run rights going to the cabler and Netflix airing new Season 3 episodes at a later date.

If a deal turns up, shooting could begin as early as next February. Luckily for the network, Kinnaman and Enos are already contracted for another season.

Adapted from the Danish TV series of the same name, “The Killing” – which in its first two seasons centered on the investigation into a teenage girl’s tragic death – scored an impressive 2.7 million viewers in its first pilot airing, though ratings dropped off following a first-season finale that endured heavy criticism from viewers and critics alike. That said, much of AMC’s renewed interest reportedly came about after a strong Season 3 pitch from creator/showrunner Veena Sud.

