Reports: Britney Spears is out on ‘X Factor’

Is Britney Spears’ very brief reign on “The X Factor” complete? It seems that way.

Two weeks after wide-spread reports that the singer was being fired from her role as judge on FOX’s fall talent show, Wednesday (January 9) night brought a slew of reports that Spears is quitting “X Factor.”

Of course, these reports — TMZ got there first — are claiming Spears quit ahead of plans not to renew her contract.

The reports also broke one day after FOX Chairman Kevin Reilly gave Spears a vote of confidence.

“[I]t was fraught with unknowns, and I think Britney did a really good job. She came on, people remain fascinated with her and always will be,” Reilly told the Television Critics Association press tour. “She”s just an interesting figure who”s lived a unique life, and I thought she brought some of that. And people got to know her a little bit. Maybe some people were waiting for more drastic displays of some nature that never came, so for those expecting that, it didn”t happen.”

Asked if he would be on board with bringing Spears back, Reilly said he would be.

This means that for the second straight year, Simon Cowell’s series will be replacing a pair of judge/mentors. L.A. Reid revealed he was leaving before the season ended. FOX has yet to give official word on the fate of the remaining judge, singer Demi Lovato.