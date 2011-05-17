Reports: Lisa Edelstein won’t return to ‘House’ next season

Huddy fans, you may not want to read this story…
Â
According to media reports, Lisa Edelstein has opted not to return to FOX’s “House” for the show’s recently ordered eighth season.
Â
FOX renewed “House” last week after an extended period of negotiations both between FOX and producer Universal Media Studios, but also between the studio and several of the Emmy-winning drama’s core supporting castmembers.
Â
Robert Sean Leonard and Omar Epps’ contracts also expired at the end of this season, but both actors reached new pacts shortly before FOX’s formal pickup was announced. According to Deadline.com, Epps and Edelstein were both asked to take pay cuts this season, with Epps agreeing and Edelstein choosing not to.
Â
In a statement to Deadline, Edelstein says, “After much consideration, I am moving onward with a combination of disappointment at leaving behind a character I have loved playing for seven years and excitement of the new opportunities in acting and producing that lie ahead.”
Â
It’s unclear where next Monday’s “House” finale will leave things with Dr. Cuddy.
Â
FOX has scheduled “House” to move to 9 p.m. on Mondays in the fall, airing after the new drama “Terra Nova.” “House” will then move back to 8 p.m. for the spring.
Yeah, I’d jump that sinking ship, too.
Great Day for House’s remaining fans or the Greatest Day ?
Umm, isn’t it “Cuddy”?
Nevermind, I get it. Cute, HitFix staff. Very cute.
Oh, I get it. Like “Bennifer” and “Brangelina.” Cute, HitFix staff.
I hate it only because it does not let them wrap the story up in the way the writers would like. I’d like to see them have a chance to resolve House & Cuddy in a natural progression based on what’s best for the story, not just what contracts and staffing decisions dictate.
That said, House has kind of lost me a bit. I still like the show, and love Hugh Laurie & House as actor/character. I just think the show needs something to drive toward. A resolution to House and Cuddy seems like it would, and should, be key to the show’s finale. Since next season is likely the last season, you would think they would want Edelstein around to have House & Cuddy either end up together and have their Happily Ever After, or to have their final split and whatever resolution to presumably go off on their own separate journeys. I fear any resolution will now be abrupt and we will not really get a smooth finish to the series. Cuddy has kinda/sorta been important to the series and House’s character development since Day 1.
But I suppose it’s Fox. What could possibly go wrong?
-Cheers
No more Cuddy, so what? The character had no depth and she’s not hot.
Poll: What will happen with House without Lisa Edelstein a.k.a. Dr. Cuddy?
Link: [www.wepolls.com]
My vote is that the show is better off. Good riddance!