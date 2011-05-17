Reports: Lisa Edelstein won’t return to ‘House’ next season

Huddy fans, you may not want to read this story…

According to media reports, Lisa Edelstein has opted not to return to FOX’s “House” for the show’s recently ordered eighth season.

FOX renewed “House” last week after an extended period of negotiations both between FOX and producer Universal Media Studios, but also between the studio and several of the Emmy-winning drama’s core supporting castmembers.

Robert Sean Leonard and Omar Epps’ contracts also expired at the end of this season, but both actors reached new pacts shortly before FOX’s formal pickup was announced. According to Deadline.com , Epps and Edelstein were both asked to take pay cuts this season, with Epps agreeing and Edelstein choosing not to.

In a statement to Deadline, Edelstein says, “After much consideration, I am moving onward with a combination of disappointment at leaving behind a character I have loved playing for seven years and excitement of the new opportunities in acting and producing that lie ahead.”

It’s unclear where next Monday’s “House” finale will leave things with Dr. Cuddy.

FOX has scheduled “House” to move to 9 p.m. on Mondays in the fall, airing after the new drama “Terra Nova.” “House” will then move back to 8 p.m. for the spring.

