Reshoots mean George Miller’s new ‘Mad Max’ is delayed again

So I know I was on vacation, but I wasn’t cut off from civilization. I was looking at Twitter occasionally, reading a few e-mails at the end of the night. As a result, I’m still catching up on stuff that evidently was discussing, and I felt like one story in particular deserved a second look, because I’m not sure why it seems to have been almost completely shrugged off.
Isn’t anyone else curious what’s taking so much time with “Fury Road”?
Maybe it’s just me. I’ve been hearing talk about this film for a decade now, and when it comes to George Miller, there are few film fans who are more passionate about him. I think Miller is all-time-pantheon good at what he does, and I think it’s a shame he hasn’t been treated with a little more reverence. He should be. He is a straight-up kinetic genius, a whiz when it comes to cranking up the tension in a sequence. There is a chase that takes place in “Babe: Pig In The City” that is every bit as thrilling and sincere as the big chase near the end of “Mad Max 2,” aka “The Road Warrior,” and only Miller could treat both of those scenes they way he did. Only he would stage them and shoot them the way he does. There’s no one else who has the same eye that Miller has. I don’t understand the magic trick in “Lorenzo’s Oil,” where he makes it feel just as urgent to have someone read something in a book as it is to break past Lord Humungous and his horde.
There are reports now that there will be a period of additional shooting, something I fully support in any filmmaking process. I am of the mind that every movie should have three weeks of additional photography built into schedules after the first cut of every movie if you can afford to do it. It seems like an entirely sane idea, something that would allow you to add some gravy if you have the time and to patch the wound if you find one. I don’t have any problem at all with “Fury Road” if they are indeed doing new material or replacing something they’re not sold on.
The Playlist found the Inside Film link discussing the upcoming additional photography, and it looks like no one knows yet what the new shoot entirely entails. I hope whatever it is, that it genuinely helps Miller find his film. I want to believe that he’s the one calling the shots, and that he is still capable of pulling off an amazing Mad Max film. I want to believe this because he has been so consistently great and undervalued over the course of his career. I want to see him pull off one more grand slam, and for it to be a “Mad Max” movie would be particularly sweet.
And while we’re speaking of “Mad Max,” holy crap, do I love this making-of documentary that I found online tonight for “The Road Warrior.” I remembered it wrong from a screening at the Drafthouse. I believed the mantra was “Something… has gone TERRIBLY… wrong,” but I wasn’t far off. The droll matter-of-fact delivery of “The stunt has not gone according to plan” is so casually badass and unflappable that you just have to love these crazy bastards even more.
“Director George Miller, who was trained as a doctor…” I think it’s important to remind the audience that Miller can treat the stuntmen he so happily seems ready to destroy. And I say that with much love. I think the world of Miller as a filmmaker, and I think he made the exact film he set out to make with “Mad Max 2,” a huge heady mix of myth and mayhem, exploitation art.
He’s like Raimi and Jackson and Carpenter and so many of the other filmmakers I admire, guys who took “junk” genres and infused them with soul in a way that made their films bigger and made them resonate deeper. When you watch “Mad Max 2” or “Conan The Barbarian” or “Blade Runner” or “Evil Dead,” you’re watching someone who isn’t remotely ashamed of the genre they’re working in, someone who knows that if you lean into it, heart and soul, you’ll get something special.
“Once again, the stunt was performed sensationally… but something has gone wrong.”
It’s like 5;40 total, and there’s time for two stunts to go disastrously wrong. That’s great. Warner totally knew what they were selling. “Those crazy Australian bastards are killing each other with cars on-camera, and it’ll only cost you $7 to watch it all. Coming next summer!” At this point, it sounds like this last round of shooting may be a case of allowing Miller to ladle on some gravy that they told him not to shoot until they could look at what they had, and stuff like this can often make the difference between something good and something great.
I am crossing my fingers for “Fury Road,” and I hope that the next round of filming is a productive one for Miller and Warner and whoever else has a horse in this race.
“Fury Road” is coming. Maybe. Someday.
“Isn’t anyone else curious what’s taking so much time with “Fury Road”?”
ME!
I was expecting/hoping for something at Comic Con this year and “I was GRAVELY disappointed.”
I want this to be great too.
I want that same feeling watching it the first time in ’82 on the screen in Dedham, MA!
Here’s hoping it is sooner, rather than later…
BTW-There was one-day car show in Burbank (by the AMC 16) and the Interceptor was shown-but NOT from MM2!
It was a slightly different one, a 1972 Ford XA Falcon GT351, with signage that it was from MAD MAX FURY ROAD. It had no blower showing.
Photo: [specialcarstore.com]
Article: [specialcarstore.com]
My assumption is the 3 weeks of shooting will entail studio work for the stuff they scrapped while in South Africa. Last year the original schedule was that after shooting in the Namibian desert the production would then move to Cape Town where numerous sets were constructed in the new Cape Town Studios.
Some of these sets were elaborate caverns and tunnels that represented Immortan Joe, the films big baddie, home for him and his people and a sequence showed Max trying to escape there that also gave viewers a glimpse at how these people lived and survived in the Wasteland.
Unfortunately though with production behind schedule and over budget, Warner Bros. I guess issued an ultimatum that they had to finish in Namibia. So all the sets and hard work in Cape Town was for nothing and the rumor at the time was that the sets may be shipped to Australia which the crew thought was ridiculous but, well here we are now!
And part of the reason that they were so overschedule and overbudget is that Miller was contending with two leads who couldn’t stand each other, didn’t want to be there (except for the paycheck), and were extremely unprofessional about arriving/leaving the set on time.
I was just yesterday re-listening to the podcast with Evan Glodell and George Miller at work. I remember thinking “say, whatever happened to Fury Road?” and bam! production update. I can wait as long as I know it’s still happening.
And yay! Now I get to see that documentary you guys were referencing on the podcast!
RandyofAFTimes, I can’t say I saw Mad Max 2 at the same theater in Dedham, but I can say that I saw both The Goonies and Willow there! Small world that someone from the area is also posting on here.
I can’t wait to see what Miller has cooked up for us this time. Nostalgia’s great and all, but I think I’m going to enjoy seeing it in IMAX at the new theater in Legacy Place more than I would in the old Dedham theater. =)
Either way I’m really looking forward to the movie. I’d obviously prefer to see it sooner rather than later, but an almost-completed Mad Max movie by George Miller is still better than no Mad Max movie at all.
Re George Miller as a criminally underappreciated cinema master: Yes, yes, a thousand times yes.
Can I get a little love for “Man from Snowy River”?
WHAAAAAAAT? My whole life has been a lie.
I am very curious. I feel like I’ve been hearing about this movie FOREVER. I don’t think I will believe it actually exists until the opening credits roll. And maybe not even then…
Mad Max, Mad Max 2 and The Witches of Eastwick. That’s pretty much the George Miller output I truly love with MM2 being a piece of pure cinematic genius forever entrenched in my top ten movies of all time. IMHO nothing else on his CV has come close to those three films. As for Fury Road, I approach it with hopeful trepidation. I hope I’m wrong but I fear it may end up a misguided and expensive mess. I really, honestly hope I’m wrong though as a fantastic new Mad Max film would be just the ticket. But I kinda wish Miller had just kept it simple and hired some unknowns, gone out in to the outback and with almost no money shot something fast, raw, ragged and brutal. Still, I am looking forward to (eventually) seeing what he has actually come up with.
I’m looking forward to some genuine old school car-nage, when it’s ready it’s ready. However that quote from John Seale ““Don’t worry about continuity – it’ll be cut to fast…” from a couple of weeks ago makes me worry.
What was the context for that quote? Was he specifically talking about the editing or did it have to do with the re-cast Max?
I’m as excited/anxious as you to see this so any news has me chomping at the bit.
I might get torn to shreds for this but I never really rated Mad Max. Perhaps I was too young when I saw it but as far as I was concerned it was about a cop whose family is murdered and he kills them all. The end. Perhaps there were nuances about the collapse of society that I missed at the time and I’ve never seen it since. I’m definitely due a re-watch.
Mad Max 2 on the other hand is one of my very favourite films. I pray Fury Road will be great.
I liked the original trilogy (the high point being Mad Max 2) and thought that Thunderdome wrapped things up nicely.
Even though the world is in a time of chaos…the reboot just seems unnecessary.
“I think Miller is all-time-pantheon good at what he does, and I think it’s a shame he hasn’t been treated with a little more reverence.”
But Happy Feet 2 tho.