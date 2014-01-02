Retroactively Weep That ‘Star Wars’ Wasn’t An 80s Anime Instead

Stock footage, stock audio, transforming robots, terrible animation. It’s. So. Beautiful. The folks over at Nacho Punch really nailed the feel of anime from the 1980s. If you don’t wistfully wonder why Lucas didn’t let Vader scampered off after turning into a radioactive scorpion after watching this, there’s just no hope for you.
It was an 80’s anime, go find and watch the anime movie Lensmen: Secret of the Lens (aka “SF Shinseiki Lensmen”), which bears scant resemblance to the original source material, plays out more like “Luke Lenswearer”.