Retroactively Weep That ‘Star Wars’ Wasn’t An 80s Anime Instead

#Anime #Star Wars
01.02.14 2 Comments

Stock footage, stock audio, transforming robots, terrible animation. It’s. So. Beautiful. The folks over at Nacho Punch really nailed the feel of anime from the 1980s. If you don’t wistfully wonder why Lucas didn’t let Vader scampered off after turning into a radioactive scorpion after watching this, there’s just no hope for you.

TOPICS#Anime#Star Wars
TAGSAnimeGeorge LucasNacho PunchStar Wars

