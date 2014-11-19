Reunited Faith No More picks up where they left off with new song ‘Motherf**ker’

Since reuniting, punk-metal-rap-and-more outfit Faith No More has mostly been content to mine their back catalog for live shows. That all changes with the upcoming release of the charming ditty “Motherf**ker,” their first new studio recording in 17 years.

The song will recieve a physical release as a limited 7″ single on Record Store Day's upcoming Black Friday, but for now it can be streamed in all its glory over at Rollingstone.com.

“Motherf**ker” fits in nicely with the group's pre-millennial output, as well as Patton's diverse post-FNM career.

It's a sweeping, cinematic song in which a sinister piano collides with militant snare drums, while Patton's distinctive vocals careen from spoken word raps to wounded howls to threatening whispers, repeating the phrase “get the mother**ker on the phone!” so often that you might actually remove your headphones and call the “motherf**ker” in your life.

“It feels apt that the first track we”re releasing is ‘Motherf**ker,” a song about accountability,” said founding member Roddy Bottum in a release. “Basically we”ve created, recorded and mixed a new body of work by ourselves and we”re releasing it on our own label. It”s a huge deal for us to only have ourselves to answer to at this point in our career and the song is about that, where the buck stops via the basic imagery of foie gras production, bondage… y”know, stuff like that.”

The B-side of the 7″ will include a remix of the track by JG Thirlwell (Foetus).

FNM have also been playing a handful of other new tracks on tour over the last few years, and they're currently at work on a new studio album, aiming for an April release. Their last set, “Album of the Year”,” came out in 1997.

Here are their announced tour dates (with more soon to follow):

February 17 – Tokyo, Japan Studio Coast

February 18 – Tokyo, Japan Studio Coast

February 21 – Adelaide, Australia Soundwave Festival

February 22 – Melbourne, Australia Soundwave Festival

February 28 – Sydney, Australia Soundwave Festival

March 1 – Brisbane, Australia Soundwave Festival

March 3 – Auckland, New Zealand WestFest

May 29 – Nurburgring, Germany Grune Holle Festival

May 31 – Munich, Germany Rockavaria Festival

June 4 – Vienna, Austria Vienna Rocks Festival

June 13 – Donington, UK Download Festival

June 20 – Clisson, France Hellfest

