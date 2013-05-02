Review: Abrams pushes archetypes and cranks up the impact for ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’

If you consider “Star Trek Into Darkness” to be part thirteen of a larger franchise, you may walk away frustrated and tied in knots if the reactions I saw after a screening were any indication. Conversely, if this is part two of a new franchise in your mind, chances are you’re going to have a great time with the continuation of what JJ Abrams and his collaborators began in 2009’s “Star Trek.” I find myself somewhere in the middle of those two camps, ultimately coming down on the side of the film as a pretty relentless piece of summer entertainment, anchored by what I consider one of the most exciting movie star performances in recent memory. I think they make some missteps in trying to service every “Trek” fan equally, but not insurmountably.
I feel badly for the hardcore “Star Trek” fans who don’t like this new version, because I know what it’s been like for them in the years where there were no new “Trek” movies in the works, and I know what it’s been like for them loving something that was always considered somewhat left of center, always in danger of going away forever. While “Trek” has managed to survive for nearly 50 years at this point, there have definitely been lean times where Paramount didn’t see much upside in continuing to throw money at something that just couldn’t cross over to be a full-fledged mainstream sensation. And now that it’s finally become part of the Nerd World Order in this new age of the Geek, the most devoted of the “Trek” fans seem irritated by the whole thing.
They’ve had their moments of glory before this, of course. “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” was a minor miracle, a huge rebound from the debacle that was “Star Trek: The Motion Picture.” Lean and fun and wildly affectionate, “WOK” became the thing that they chased from that point on. It was interesting seeing how widely loved the series was when “The Voyage Home” was released, just as I was impressed seeing how completely everyone turned on “The Final Frontier” just a few years later. Even the biggest of the “Next Generation” movies still felt like they were nerd events, not mainstream events, and when Paramount first started talking about a reboot, it seemed like a business decision with very little creative upside available.
I would argue that the 2009 film proved that supposition wrong, and in fairly spectacular fashion. What Abrams did, and what he does in everything he makes to some degree, is he reclaimed the basic archetypical dynamic that defines “Star Trek,” and he used it in a way that resonated loudly with audiences. He went right to the heart of what has made that Kirk/Spock/McCoy triangle so appealing since the first series originally aired. By taking all of them back to zero and then gradually drawing them together as a crew, he’s really examining where these bonds came from and what made them more than just a collection of people who are all very good at their individual jobs. What makes a crew something larger, something more powerful? If it is being tested together and responding to those tests, then these movies are indeed a look at how the Enterprise became the same ship that we saw engaged in their famous five-year mission. And while I am not someone who particularly enjoys the current trend of over-explanatory prequels, in this case, the material supports it, and it serves to not only illuminate the original series, but react to it in a way that feels playful.
“Star Trek Into Darkness” begins with Kirk chafing at the role that he’s expected to play, and Chris Pine once again owns the character of Kirk completely from the opening scene to the finish. It is downright miraculous that he ended up with the role, because what he does with it is not something I can imagine any of the other likely candidates for the part even trying to do. Pine is an original, and he plays this combination of arrogance and anger and comedy in such a way that it’s all sort of jumbled up together. He’s not doing Shatner at all. He’s playing Kirk. And the Kirk he’s playing isn’t Shatner yet. You can see how he’s going to get there, and he takes some more steps along that path in this film, but he’s not quite “The Captain” yet. The film is all about struggling to earn that identity, and part of the test that faces Kirk this time is managing all of the personalities that make up a crew. This is a team that has to trust each other innately at all times, but that also has to know that when their captain makes a choice, it’s a choice that was made at least in part because of how it will impact them. They have to believe in their captain. And at points in this film, it makes sense that no one would believe in this captain at all.
One of the things that made “Star Trek” work in 2009 was the relationship that developed between Pike (Bruce Greenwood) and Kirk, and this film wisely leans on that same connection a few times. Greenwood’s grounded wisdom playing off of the coiled frustrations that drive Pine in the film are a great dynamic, yielding gold every time they play a scene together. Likewise, Pine and Zachary Quinto, who plays Spock, have found a great rhythm for the way they play their exchanges. Spock’s precision against Kirk’s playful imperfect humanity is a big part of the appeal of “Trek” in general, and Abrams spend a fair amount of time and energy getting it right this time. If the first film was about getting everyone into one place to become part of a team, then this film is about what happens once you’re a crew and you have to actually start acting like one. This test will either forge them into a team that shares a bond for life, or it will break the Enterprise beyond repair, on both a human and a mechanical level. In the film’s best moments, it offers up a dramatic debate about whether Starfleet is meant to be a military organization or a scientific one. In some ways, it feels like the people responsible for making the movies are wrestling with that same notion.
The thing about “Trek” that is trickiest is that most blockbusters deal in good guy/bad guy narratives. It’s easy. It translates. Every culture understands that. Every audience understands that. Here’s a good guy. Here’s a bad guy. Bad guy does bad stuff. Good guy gets upset. Good guy hunts bad guy down. Bang bang. Good guy wins the day. “Star Trek” told stories that weren’t built on that paradigm, and some of those are some of the most memorable of the series. The mission they were on allowed them to simply interact with various cultures, poking their way from world to world, observing, exploring. Faced with the unknown, the Enterprise struggles towards understanding. You don’t need an obvious binary bad guy to have something be interesting, but they’ve made that choice and they’ve aimed for trying to do the best possible version of it.
It’s just one of many possible templates, but it’s a tempting one for a storyteller, and when people look at the way Christopher Nolan took that basic structure and played such a smart variation on it in “The Dark Knight,” that’s why you get echoes of that in “Skyfall” and “The Avengers” and any number of other upcoming films. You see it done right, it’s very appealing, and people unconsciously sort of chase that same thing through a number of other movies. There’s certainly potential for it to really pay off. To do that right, though, you’ve got to have a great villain, a truly worthy adversary. Nolan knew what value there was in The Joker, and he got everything out of the character that he could. In “Skyfall,” Mendes used a completely unknown quantity, a new character, but made that part of what was intriguing. For this film, Abrams tried a solution that’s a little bit of both approaches. When we meet Benedict Cumberbatch as John Harrison, he is an unknown, a complete mystery man. Does that mystery hide a larger secret, an identity we might recognize? That’s what the entire pre-release strategy has focused on, and I think it’s ultimately to the film’s detriment. If he is indeed playing an iconic villain, then the whole point of that is to prime the audience. Don’t you want to see James Bond show down with Blofeld? Don’t we want Superman to battle Lex Luthor? If you’re doing the Big Villain versus the Big Hero, and you never tell your audience you’re doing it, then why do it at all?
The mystery is ultimately not about Cumberbatch’s character, but is instead about whoever is pulling the strings behind the scenes. In one of those occasional occurrences where Hollywood releases several things that deal with the same ideas and that even share common story elements, both “Iron Man 3” and “Star Trek Into Darkness” deal with terrorist bombings that kill innocent people, and both feature scenes that might upset some viewers right now. Both also deal with the idea that the bombings we see serve an agenda that is not immediately clear, that violence can be a sort of theater. How they explore those ideas is very different, but it is an odd parallel between the films. There is much of “Trek” that plays grim, but Abrams also fully explores the humor and the humanity in the connections of the various crewmembers. John Cho and Anton Yelchin probably have the most thankless roles this time, but they have a few moments each. Simon Pegg does very good work as Scotty, and he’s part of a few of the film’s biggest set pieces. Karl Urban is sidelined to a frustrating degree this time, and I would love to see him front and center for whatever’s next in the series. Zoe Saldana has some quality that makes her the center of whatever scene she’s in, and she is the open beating heart of the new Enterprise crew, all empathy and understanding. She’s still relegated to a supporting role, though, and does what she can with it.
This is very much about Kirk, Spock, and “John Harrison,” and Cumberbatch more than delivers on his first major Hollywood moment. He makes his character a convincingly physical threat, a shark of sorts. He plays beautifully off of both Pine and Quinto, and for the most part, the way the film handles his storyline pays off. The film’s most controversial moment is also the most overt homage to an earlier movie, and while I think it all makes perfect sense thematically, it’s so quick, so blunt, and so mechanical that it lands with a bit of a thud. I have a feeling there will be some people who focus exclusively on that moment, and they won’t be able to enjoy anything about the rest of the film. I like the rest of the film and feel like the one moment doesn’t take away from everything else that works.
Besides… as this film ends, the Enterprise is finally the ship that we remember, and that five-year mission has finally been offered up. What lies ahead for “Star Trek” is unwritten and exciting, and this cast is primed to do amazing things if the material is there. I want more of these movies. I want more of these characters. “Star Trek Into Darkness” is a sober, aggressively-entertaining exploration of some of the richest characters in all of pop science-fiction, and it should cement this as one of the most potentially thrilling series running.
“Star Trek Into Darkness” opens May 17, 2013.
Aw, terrific review, but having seen Iron Man, this makes me feel like I’ve seen this too.
Reading this I feel my decision to pass on this chapter is the correct one.
I hope Abrams moves away from ST completely now to focus on SW and that someone else can come in and pick up the pieces and forge ahead in a different direction.
…and after reading Beaks’ SPOILER FILLED REVIEW over at AICN I’m quadruplally convinced it is an excellent decision to stay far, far away from this chapter.
Pick up the pieces of a massive success?
I appreciate what you’re trying to get across Mulerism – you really don’t like the idea of this film as an old-school Trek fan – but we both know you are going to see it. More than once. More than twice, if we are really going to cut out the BS. So see it, and then comment on the 1,000 details you felt they got wrong, but don’t for a second pretend like Paramount didn’t get any of your money, because we all know they did.
How much do you want to bet @Planetix?
Believe me, I will not be seeing this and won’t think about it in the slightest.
Correct! I’ve already read the spoiler filled review so I know what the plot is about and who the villain is. I was curious enough about that.
You guys enjoy it. I’ll just go see Man of Steel or Fast Six or Iron Man or any of the other numerous summer films I’m actually looking forward to.
I’m actually more annoyed by Man of Steel. 80+ years of history in various media and we get General Zod _again_?
Out of curiosity to whom do you credit “…one of the most exciting movie star performances in recent memory”? Not a huge deal but you had such effusive praise for both Pine and Cumberbatch that I was a little confused.
‘Star Trek’ had some script issues but I’d like to think the writer’s strike had more to do with that anyone involved would like tp admit. The fact that they took time with the script on this one will really be a benefit to the film.
I’m not a huge ‘Trek’ fan so I do welcome this new sin on the franchise.
Wonderful, insightful review as always. Cheers Drew
“Pine is an original, and he plays this combination of arrogance and anger and comedy in such a way that it’s all sort of jumbled up together.” Perfectly stated. He was an excellent casting choice and owns this role. So excited for this new film!
If they’re serious about making a real franchise out of this they need to pick up the pace. Four years between movies is not going to cut it if they want to keep the cast together longer than one more movie.
Technically. But they seem to be spending a lot of time laying groundwork for a series that their cast is going to age or price themselves out of before they get anywhere with it. Harry Potter would have been on their fourth movie by now.
TOS started in 1966 and the last movie with the same cast was made in 1991. This is a very young group of actors playing adults (not kids a’la Harry Potter). I don’t think we have to worry about them aging out too quickly. I’d rather well rounded and carefully thought out movies than mass-produced-get-it-out-as-fast-as-possible popcorn flicks.
I don’t necessarily think that time=quality. And I also don’t think this group of young actors is going to want to spend their entire careers in a space franchise like the original cast did.
Still very much looking forward to the film. Very disappointed to hear McCoy is sidelined yet again, though. I don’t get the obsession people have with ‘Kirk and Spock:’ Star Trek was almost always about Kirk, Spock and McCoy.
Personally, I’d like to see an interquel film (similar to what Disney are doing with Star Wars) where Karl Urban can take centre stage – heck, pair him up with Leonard Nimoy for a really fun film!
I’ve always been in favour of franchises branching out a little from ‘official’ chapters. Tie-in books and comicbooks have been doing it for year, so let’s get to see the great McCoy in a story of his own!
I didn’t create the word! ;) I have a feeling the first time I heard it was when Max Allan Collins was discussing his Road to Perdition 2 collection. ‘Continuity plug-in’ is worse!! I just want to see Karl Urban’s McCoy get given the opportunity to shine: I mean, you’ve got a guy who’s a badass action star from films like Judge Dredd and Doom playing a gentle humanitarian, but can survive in the tough environment of outer space. The character is a gift for a decent screenwriter!
I will not spoil the big reveal of this film.(You can go anywhere to find it, trust me.) However, I guess I am just disappointed that the writers had four years to work this film out and the best they could do is a strange rehash/cobbled story of sorts. I don’t necessarily have a problem with their choice of villain, I really don’t. But if you are gonna use that particular villain then you better have a hell of a story to tell using him.
I mean you have an entire new universe to play in and the best you can come up with a combination of the best parts of other Star Trek films?
Why not come up with an entirely new story, one that neither borrows from or resembles those told before in Star Trek, in all of its forms. If the story is good, the die-hard fans will buy in. I don’t really understand the need to appease the die-hards with obvious nods to the Trek past. The quality of the film will bring them in and around on this new series. Just tell a good story.
What really bothers me more than anything is the blatant way Orci and company steal one the most memorable scenes in Trek history and plop it into this film. This crew has not been together long enough for that scene to have same level of emotional impact. Kirk and Spock do not have the same bond that their counterparts did in WOK. The decision to include this scene in STID stinks of fan service and lazy writting on the parts of Orci and Kurtzman.
I will see the film as I never want to make a judgement on a film without seeing it. But from what I have read, my once high hopes are a bit dashed.
Keep in mind that this is a new timeline that will constantly encounter events from the original timeline, but in different ways. It makes perfect sense to incorporate situations and characters and use them in a slightly different fashion.
Biddle, I’ve been hearing this argument for over a year, ever since the earliest rumors about this film’s plot surfaced. I’m fine with a new timeline. But that timeline began when Nero changed history. Anything that came before his interference should still be canon. But that’s apparently not the case. An alternate timeline is great. An alternate timeline that has no rules isn’t.
“lazy writting on the parts of Orci and Kurtzman”
No, really?? I just can’t imagine that…
Well, Abrams is getting a viewer in me – I’m going to see the thing just for Cumberbatch. The guy is such a shapeshifter in his roles that I want to see what he does with this one before we see him all the other films he has coming out later this year which are ensemble films with great characters.
Never was a trekkie but I never considered it to sci-fi really; more character and morality vignettes. Sci-fi for me is a film like Bladerunner or on the small screen, the well done Fringe. (And, yes I know there are many others – just can’t think of them)
I wasn’t impressed with the acting of either the two main characters in the 2009 version of this – Chris Pine does not jump off the screen or draw me in at all; his style of acting and speaking is very flat and dull (my opinion only obviously) and ZQ – eh, not very impressed with him either.
I liked Chris Pine (I really want to see him play the Kirk of the original series who is already confident and a strong commander/tactician. I’m not that keen on Zachary Quinto. He bears a very superficial resemblance to Leonard Nimoy, but I don’t find him a convincing Spock. Then again, Spock is a very hard role to pull off. Karl Urban really steals the show for me (much as Deforest Kelley did in the original show!)
This is a great review.
I’m really starting to like this site more than another site, which shall not be named, that I like to frequent.
Kudos on this review, Mr. McWeeny
I can’t find it in myself to “feel sorry” for old-skool Trek fans. You like a movie or you don’t; it’s not like they’re losing a loved one or something. The hardcore Trekkies who nit-pick minutiae that 99.9% of us aren’t even aware of are not humans I can take seriously. Frankly, I almost want them to be disappointed, because if they’re too happy I’m guessing the movie would be trying too hard to stay true to some bizzare ideal of purism.
Another great review and I’m excited to see this, very disappointed to hear about Urban being pushed to the background this time around, it really was about Kirk/McCoy/Spock not just Spock and Kirk, and Urban really nailed the role last time around, heres hoping they beef him up in part 3.
What’s the chances that the classic trek fans drew is talking about, is people like Devin Faraci. Bet you Faraci is gonna throw a complete bitch-fit about this film. It’s what he’s been doing for as long as i can remember.
SPOILER………..
Lets be Honest…Imma gonna go see this, just like we all will. I’ll get my bucket of Friggin Corn, spike my Coke with Sailor Jerry and probably have a swell time.
But I’m still waiting for someone to tell me…a critic, a fan, one of the writers…someone; how a Well know character, who was already in space at the time of the Nero Shift…managed to change both personality and Ethnicity.
I’m not a stickler for continuity…but Come The Fuck On.
I take the view that, Fringe-style, this is an alt-universe where things are broadly similar, but there are variances in people’s looks, technology and exactly when things happened – maybe the Eugenics Wars happen in the 21st century, for example. Assuming the villain was created in a lab in India, rather than born of woman and maybe they simply used different genetic material – from a Caucasian rather than a Latino – and gave him that name. While Nero certainly changed things to come in the alt-Trek universe, the uniforms and technology at the beginning of the 2009 film were somewhat different from the TOS and TNG universe’s anyway. Part of me actually wonders if the alt-Trek universe’s Earth has patches of Amber on it…
Dom, if the spoilers are true, then that appears to be exactly what they decided to do. Forget Nero and his affect on the timeline, they have chosen to just throw all of that out the window and operate as if this was always an alternate universe. My concern with this approach to storytelling is in regards to how unimaginative it is to simply “remix” what has come before. Blowing up Vulcan and making Spock-Uhura an item were shocking, but they got the point across: expect surprises. Rehashing old villains and old films is lazy and not what we were promised.
I’ll echo the above sentiment. Continuity doesn’t have to rule, but the writers should at least be consistent with the rules they themselves established. And apparently, that wasn’t important to them.
Agreed. After four years, I was hoping for a standalone sequel with the crew fully established and Kirk properly in command. I’m especially really bored of Klingons. My ideal sequel would have had the Enterprise out in deep space, far from Federation territory, far from Klingons, Romulans, Vulcans or whatever, being faced with a big moral dilemma. Essentially, you could do the biggest TOS episode ever, with characters able to travel planet-side, still potentially having space battles, still able to face off against a genocidal maniac, if necessary, for international sales, but avoiding the small universe syndrome that’s already apparently developing here.
The Nero incursion was supposed to allow a reasonably similar alt-universe to get knocked off-track so anything can now happen. So far we’re seeming to be staying in depressingly familiar territory. Maybe they should have killed off one of the regulars up front in this film. I mean Sulu and Chekov are dull anyway and they could have brought in Arex.
“After four years, I was hoping for a standalone sequel with the crew fully established and Kirk properly in command.”
So true. 2009’s Star Trek had an adventurous spirit. I’m still scratching my head in regards to why they didn’t follow up with an original story, not one that rehashes familiar characters. The first film seemed quite comfortable pulling the rug out from our expectations and establishing a new universe. Why did that change? Did they suddenly feel that the potential of the alternate universe was in mashups rather than new stories? This is all speculation, however. Maybe after I see Star Trek Into Darkness I will appreciate that approach more. But right now it’s hard to get excited for it.
Speaking of spoilers, the Wiki page for the film has the entire plot written out. Definitely saved me some money.
As a TOS fan, I agree with you. Though my buddy, who was a huge DS9 fan and is apparently trying to win a “no-prize,” explained it away as modifications made by the sector he was working for, saying that kind of thing happend a lot on the spin-offs when people were going undercover.
“he reclaimed the basic archetypical dynamic that defines “Star Trek,” and he used it in a way that resonated loudly with audiences. He went right to the heart of what has made that Kirk/Spock/McCoy triangle so appealing since the first series originally aired.”
Interesting comment when you consider that Bones was barely in the first film and from what I understand doesn’t have much of a presence in this one either.
I feel Bones is much more present in STID than in the first movie. I was actually surprised to see so much of him.
Drew or anyone: is the post 3D conversion good, bad or ugly?
Found it unexpectedly flawless. Comparing it to the Wolverine trailer playing before it (at least in Germany), which was in catastrophic 3D, it was actually awesome.
I saw the film in IMAX 3D and the effect is astounding. By far the best use of 3D since How to Train Your Dragon. So immersive it’s almost disorienting.
Yes, I am a full fan of everything Trek. Even those movies and series that didn’t satisfy all, each incarnation of Star Trek has held my attention. Usually the stories were good, visuals groundbreaking, and characters that made you want to know more. I appreciate this interview for not giving too much away and for the thoughtful look into the Trek universe. I await patiently for this film’s release come May 17th. From what I’ve seen (clip, reviews, etc.) and read…I get the impression this is something I will enjoy, even if it misses that mark a little bit. The real curiousity is what will come next. Had always thought that a Voyager Movie, Deep Space Nine movie, and even to some extent an Enterprise movie would be a really thing to see. Though a challenge since many of the original actors from these T.V. series would be noticably older. I really hope that “Darkness” does well. If for nother more than to inspire a really remarkable next installment. For now, I am very excited to see this movie. Thanks again for the review.
Really great review Drew.
I, much like you, was blown away by Pine as Kirk the first time out. I had never really seen anything from him to make me think he was right for the role and I was so glad to be pleasantly surprised. He owned it and I’m glad to hear that does so again this time out.
Hearing about how you compare the villain storyline to Iron Man 3 actually has me very excited. I was absolutely shocked the route they went with that film after seeing it yesterday, but I was surprised myself that it didn’t bother me. I guess being stooped in both the comic and film worlds for a long time has let me be very lenient with my adaptation anxiety. Filmmakers must be able to tell the best story they can and make the best film they can, and if that’s changing a part of a character’s lore for the betterment of the story then so be it. Can’t wait to find out what you’re talking about in regards to Into Darkness!
Is the obfuscation truly created by Abrams or the “fans” sense of entitlement to know whatever they want to know? I still don’t get why if knowing something is no big deal why not knowing is.
It’s not Kirk/ Spock/ McCoy in this version. It’s Kirk/ Spock/ Uhura. From what I’ve seen, McCoy does not have the importance here that he used to in the original series. He’s just one of the supporting characters now, like Chekhov or Sulu. A shame, because Karl Urban absolutely NAILS McCoy. But it’s clear that Abrams has no interest in McCoy and would much rather have Uhura in the third spot.
This sounds like the sort of thing that the studio would insist on. Demographics and all that.
“And now that it’s finally become part of the Nerd World Order in this new age of the Geek, the most devoted of the “Trek” fans seem irritated by the whole thing.”
This is nothing new and hardly surprising. Star Trek fans have often been (collectively) an impossible demographic to please.
It may have something to do with the fact that Star Trek means so many different things to so many different types of people. No matter how well written, how ground breaking, how reverential to the fans, there will always be an unhappy and vocal minority who hate each new Star Trek offering with every fiber of their being.
The Internet in its current incarnation was born in part out of Star Trek fandom. I’ll never forget those early discussion groups where I realized that the Star Trek series that I loved, and was being embraced by new fans and critics, was loathed by old time fans. Nothing has changed.
I don’t know about that. TNG seemed universally accepted and liked by everyone I know.
I was fully engaged and excited for Trek’09. It just didn’t work for me.
TNG was treated harshly by many TOS fans in the first few seasons (rightly so because it wasn’t a great series yet). The Star Trek show I was referring to was DS9. TOS fans and TNG simply hated it. Time, however, has vindicated the series, with many people realizing it may have been the most quality Star Trek series to date.
I grew up on TOS when it was in syndication in the 70’s. I thought TNG was great (I agree, not so much those first couple of seasons, but even then good enough to keep me interested). I wasn’t on many message boards during the DS9 run, but I’m very surprised to hear a generalization of “hate” from TOS fans. Certainly not this one. I don’t think DS9 as a series was quite as good as TNG. I think it was probably more consistently good than TNG, but didn’t have the memorably great episodes (for example, a “Best of Both Worlds” equivalent) that TNG had.
For a comparison between TNG and TOS, I think I have to agree with Leonard on Big Bang Theory: “Picard over Kirk, but TOS better than TNG”. Sheldon agreed, so do I.
I’m looking forward to this but if they really are going to keep distilling this down to Kirk/Spock dichotomy (and it worked well in the first one) it would be a mistake (or at least a missed opportunity) to not fold in McCoy more prominently between them. I’d hate to think that’s one of the things lost in the new timeline…
With the Enterprise obviously being destroyed, I wonder if we will get a big reveal at the end of a new ship? In the review, he says something to the effect that the Enterprise is finally what we knew it to be, or something like that, it was at the very end of the review. Thoughts?
I was expecting a completely new design of ship…something that would have really made the hardcore fans foam at the mouth. But Drew makes it sound like the ship gets overhauled after its crash and will resemble the ship from the original series more. Maybe??
I have been a huge Trek fan since I was five years old. Now at 46, I am an even bigger fan of the new franchise and the direction in which J.J. Abrams has taken it. I’m a little flummoxed at Trek “fans” who have received the reboot negatively, with complaints that this isn’t the Trek they remember. While at the same time, complaining that the original cast movies weren’t up to expectations. I would submit that Trek isn’t the Trek you remember. While I haven’t seen the newest film yet, I did see the 2009 film and absolutely loved it! As a writer, having read some spoilers about “Into Darkness” and having a basic idea of the story, I am looking forward to seeing it. Also, I think it is important for Trek “fans” to remember, that this new crew hasn’t started its five year mission.
“I would submit that Trek isn’t the Trek you remember.”
Not quite sure what you’re getting at. Are you saying that fans of ST that didn’t like Trek’09 aren’t really fans at all? Or “fans” as you put it?
I’m a fan of all the TV shows and movies and I didn’t like Trek’09. I just didn’t think it was a very good movie. If it had just been a science-fiction movie with new characters that wasn’t called Star Trek I still wouldn’t have liked it. Again, I thought it was a bad movie, not just a bad ST movie.
“as this film ends, the Enterprise is finally the ship that we remember”
I’d argue that was already the case at the end of the “first” one. Hell, they even gave a freshman straight from the academy command of the flagship, which seemed VERY implausible to me. Would have preferred if he only would have made captain after the second one.
As as great as it is to hear those famous words at the end of this movies, it feels like lip service. They say that they’ll take us “where no one has gone before”, but so far, they fail to actually DO IT during this reboot. I really hope that the third one will remedy that.
Overall, I was rather disappointed with this movie, but don’t begrudge anyone who happened to have a lot of fun with it.
Reading through this thread really demonstrates just how bizarre some people are. The majority of people complaining about STID on this board posted before having seen the movie. They posted about the film after READING about the film on the internet. Evaluating the worth of the film based on plot alone, and saying it won’t be good “because I didn’t like the first one because it was different from something made in the 1960’s and 1980’s”.
No one has mentioned how this film explodes with a kinetic energy missing from almost every other tent-pole film released in the past few years.This film is relentless, in the best possible way. No one mentions the depth of feeling that the actors bring to the roles in this film, grounding them in a sense of emotional reality that was often missing in TOS (which, as people seem to be failing to mention, was almost always grounded in a sense of high camp). No one is mentioning that, for people who haven’t spent the past four years fact checking their Star Trek encyclopedias to see how the last film shit all over the Star Trek legacy, this incarnation is accessible, intriguing, and emblematic of something missing from so many other big budget blockbusters: quality!!! The worst part of seeing this movie is going to be having to listen to all of the purists nitpick.
I saw the movie today and loved it. There was a guy sitting behind me commenting on Harrison’s revelations and making snippy remarks about how it didn’t fit canon, and the girl with him said “so? It’s a good story! Sssshh” and he shut up.
That’s kind of how I see the “purists” and the people who just want to see a good story. The purists are griping and the rest of us are saying “go watch the original series then, I like this, it’s new and exciting and well done”
Reply to comment…
Just saw the movie. Loved it. Absolutely loved it. I even loved that one moment you talked about in the review. I’m more of a casual fan of the original show. I’ve seen most of the episodes, and the first four movies, and while I like them I never put them on the pedestal that I have, say, the original Star Wars movies. So I’m kind of the perfect target for that moment. Old hardcore fans will get upset, new fans will have no idea of it’s legacy, and I’m in the perfect position to say “Ah, I see what you did there,” enjoy it as a kind of easter egg callback, and move on.
Just saw the movie. It was fantastic BUT….
SPOILERS…..
I am simply going to pretend that the warp core scenes never happened. None of it. There was no reason to try to recreate one of the most, if not THE most iconic scenes in the entirety of Star Trek and to be blunt, Pine and Quinto were simply not up to it. I understand that Abrams wants to tell the story of how these men became the Kirk and Spock of legend but he needed to find a different way of doing that.
If anyone’s still here… I liked it a lot for the most part, but honestly — I have never seen this high of a body count and the level of mass destruction in the “Star Trek” universe. You simply cannot depict a terrorist pilot slamming an aircraft into a series of skyscrapers, slaughtering THOUSANDS, for an audience’s entertainment. I completely turned off the movie for the remainder of its duration, stunned that filmmakers I respect would be so completely oblivious to the imagery they’re evoking — and a lame, gratuitous dedication at the very end can’t cover for it.
OMG you’re right, that’s exACTly why they threw that dedication in there!!! It didn’t make any sense to me at the time but you nailed it. I was also shocked by the consequences of Scottie’s actions & the complete lack of acknowledgement or reflection about what he had done.
I’m not a die-hard Trekkie or anything, certainly not enough to quibble over canon, but I like the show, the spin-offs, and many of the movies. I absolutely loved the 2009 reboot – which I thought featured McCoy nicely, giving him a lot more to do & say than STID – and was excited & open minded about this new one.
A previous post stated “this film explodes with a kinetic energy”, which is funny because I think that applies perfectly to the ’09 film, but it does not describe my experience this time around AT ALL. I’m not picking or criticizing anyone’s opinion, I think it’s truly fascinating that we can all walk out of a movie that we want to like & have wildly different opinions. I didn’t hate STID but I found the first half pretty boring, especially the opening sequence. Where the reboot hooked me immediately & never let up, STID kind of dragged me along while I waited for things to perk up.
For me, the strongest stuff was the exploration of Kirk & Spock’s relationship, which doesn’t really kick into gear til the 2nd half. Of every main character who was sidelined, Uhura essentially being relegated to tearful hand-wringing annoyed me the most (although she rocks a conversation in Klingon). I enjoyed Benedict Cumberbatch (as always) but agree with pretty much everything people have posted about how his character should & shouldn’t have been handled.
Having just seen Iron Man 3 yesterday, I noticed the parallels Drew mentions. The first Iron Man is one of my favorite movies so my expectations were at least as high for that sequel as they were for STID, and I felt that those themes resonated much stronger in the superhero flick. Maybe more than anything else, that sense of fun, verging-on-camp-but-avoiding-it-in-a-classy-and-clever-way that characterized both of those first installments is missing from STID, and that’s what I found the most disappointing.
My reaction to the new movie is one word- “WOW!”
A lot of comments for and against the reboots. For what it’s worth, I thought the movie was fantastic, especially in IMAX 3D.
Abrams and co pulled the impossible with the first movie- making it great for a die hard Trekkie like me, who grew up having watched TOS reruns thousands of times, enjoying Star Trek 2,3,4 – and for my son, who doesn’t know all the minutia of the original show and movies. The whole time travel alternate time line was brilliant. How else could they have dramatic license to take our beloved crew “to places where no one has gone before?” Any reboot runs the fine line of being too predictable vs too new that its unrecognizable. The first movie pulled it off in magnificent fashion. Sure, you can nitpick and punch holes in it- but why? Movies are supposed to be fun and entertaining. They’re not historical documentaries- they’re escape. That was the allure of Star Trek when we were kids- all ethnicities working together in peace.
The new movie somehow continues just as entertaining- casting is spot on, the story telling great, awesome cgi, great music, drama, comedy- it’s got it all.
I loved how they touched on so many iconic things, but with fresh twists. It made me laugh, choke up, and wish I was on the enterprise all over again. (When I was a kid, watching in prime time, I wanted to grow up to be Bones- I still do!)
I hope the new series of movies lives long and prospers. I hope they keep all of the cast intact. I agree with the person above who said 4 years is too long in between.