Review: All the world really is a stage in adventurous, aloof ‘Anna Karenina’

In the five years since Joe Wright last fixed his camera on a lissome, silk-swaddled Keira Knightley, he appears to have taken concerted, even hasty, steps away from a reputation he’d never made as much effort to acquire as his harshest critics would have you believe. Those accusing him of safely wallowing in Masterpiece Theater starch, or brashly seizing the mantle of the late Anthony Minghella (already a little moth-eaten from its time in David Lean’s wardrobe), seem prompted more by the comfortable middlebrow success of his first two films than the often invigorating evidence on screen.
No one needed another “Pride and Prejudice,” true, but Wright’s frisky, grass-stained romp proved you could young up the classics without taking them to Vegas; “Atonement” occasionally buckled under the weight of its formal ostentation, but was bracingly concept-y in its romanticism, doubling back on Ian McEwan’s exclusively literary twists with cool elan. It was an impressive one-two, but Wright obviously felt cowed into contemporary material by glib Merchant-Ivory comparisons. The modern LA folk tale of “The Soloist” wasn’t as gloopy as it looked from a distance, but it felt like an assignment. Far weirder and more vital was “Hanna,” a daffy girl-oriented chase thriller lent cred and urgency by its full-throttle techno-Grimm styling; his best film to date, it’s also the one that had us wondering who Joe Wright, like his equally mutable heroine, really is.
This question isn’t really answered by “Anna Karenina,” his typically resplendent but counter-intuitively conceived adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s teeming, bristly epic novel. You could argue for it being a retreat to corseted heritage drama after two forays into the 21st century that, respectable box office for “Hanna” notwithstanding, didn’t quite take – only juiced up with some of the whizz-bang flash he learned on his last feature. That wouldn’t be quite fair. Yes, “Anna Karenina” is a judiciously experimental costumer, but while it’s more hyper-stylized than either of his previous period pieces, it’s not especially more modern – or indeed post-modern – than “Atonement” was.
Whether Wright believes that himself, however, is up for debate. He’s certainly lampshading his revisionism more than before, though it’s hard not to do so when the controlling conceit is this brash. In case you hadn’t heard, this “Anna Karenina” – a tale that usually spreads itself luxuriously across the ample upper-class playgrounds and earthier rural steppes of 19th-century Russia – is set almost entirely within the confines of a theater, its complex politics of bedroom and ballroom alike playing out on the stage, as well as in the balconies and rat runs of the same, endlessly refolded building. Well, it is and it isn’t: the characters aren’t in on the joke, oblivious to the weathered wooden boards and stray stage hands placing their personal dramas within quotation marks.
For a radical treatment that was reportedly necessitated by budget cuts rather than any theatrical metaphor initially ingrained in playwright Tom Stoppard’s reasonably thorough adaptation, it holds together surprisingly well. However inorganic, the motivation is logical, if a tad literal: the play-within-a-play framing underlines the claustrophobia, the sense of constant scrutiny Anna feels as the dissolution of her marriage is observed, judged and finally condemned by Moscow high society. When the film sporadically exits the theater for the great outdoors, setting intimate scenes between Anna and her dashing military lover Vronsky, both attired in blinding “Elvira Madigan” white, in verdant sunlit forests, the symbolism couldn’t be less subtle if Wright cued up Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now” on the soundtrack.
That, of course, is a trick Baz Luhrmann would have pulled, and while Wright contents himself with grandiloquent Dario Marianelli orchestrations instead, there’s a lot of Luhrmann’s self-branded Red Curtain aesthetic at play here — beginning with the red velvet curtains that open the film in the first place. It’s great fun — a word that deserves to be applied more often to Tolstoy’s profound yet compulsive soap opera — watching Wright work out the practical nuts and bolts of his slightly dotty, drama teacher-ish flight of fancy. Each familiar scene is freshly tinged with curiosity over just how he’s going to stage it: screens slide and collapse to waltz us seamlessly from room to room; a furious horse race flashes by from one stage wing to the other, like film yanked through a nickelodeon; even the novel’s all-important steam train morphs between a life-size model and a Toy Town edition, like the prettiest Scalextric you ever saw.
This is origami-style filmmaking, complicating forms because it knows how, and if it doesn’t add much to the text — the straight-arrow script isn’t playing along with its romantic make-believe games — it doesn’t obfuscate things either. Chiefly, it gives Wright’s regular production designer Sarah Greenwood a veritable wonderland of environments to create, merge and shuffle, her sets alternating between the heightened reality of theater and the heightened theatricality of upper-crust decor, with all the backstage sawdust and tinsel also in plain sight. Her exhaustively playful work is, to my mind, the shoo-in frontrunner for the freshly renamed Best Production Design category at the upcoming Academy Awards.
Similarly unbeatable-looking are Jacqueline Durran’s remarkable costumes. They’re ravishing, of course, but less for their predictably expensive rufflery — and the increasingly spidery black veils that seem to swallow Anna whole as her emotional state becomes ever less tenable — than for the unexpectedly contemporary accents the designer weaves into the corseted formula. (And out of it: a striking last-reel scene finds Anna tellingly standing in just her underclothes and the rickety skeleton of a hoop skirt before making her famous final decision.) Just as that green dress in “Atonement” seemed to have slipped from the pages of a 2007 edition of Vogue, the modernity of Anna’s sharp bias-sliced necklines and glittering asymmetrical jewels here seem calculated to underline the cultural durability — indeed, the precocity — of Karenina as a female icon of fiction.
That Knightley’s angular, tightly controlled performance appears to have similar aims is hardly surprising, given that the young Londoner has long been the go-to girl for bringing a brisk 21st-century sensibility to out-of-time period heroines, whether in “Pride and Prejudice,” “The Duchess” or “A Dangerous Method.” She’s getting craftier at it, too — here, she uses the regular quaver in her voice to the character’s nervous advantage — but it’d have been exciting to see her try matching her director’s florid excess with a more grandly stylized star turn in the register of cinema’s reigning best Anna, Garbo. (Alicia Vikander, the hugely promising Swedish actress, might have given it a game go: as it is, she steals the film with her tenderly flirtatious, open-hearted interpretation of Kitty.)
Still, such an approach might only further have shown up the inadequacies of a sorely miscast Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Vronsky: the curious stylistic choice of blonde jheri churls may not be his fault, but all that pouty sashaying is. Taylor-Johnson projects Vronsky’s cockiness, but not his magnetism — and with no chemistry to ignite them, these two brittle young figures wind up reflecting, rather than consuming, each other.
For all Knightley’s best efforts, theirs never seems like a love for which Anna might abandon everything, or indeed anything. There’s more passion in the parallel story of society girl Kitty and the guileless Levin (a pleasingly cast Domnhall Gleeson), but the film never quite forges the required emotional exchange between these narrative tracks; with Wright seemingly more fixated on the design of his narrative than the narrative itself, the door is left open to the chill. This is a richly, rewardingly, improbably alive “Anna Karenina,” but there’s a difference between a film that is constantly in motion, and one that actually moves. All the men and women merely players, indeed.
Could Knightley win it in the end? Lead Actress that is.
No, she’ll do well to get the nomination.
Does that mean you don’t think she will be nominated, or is she just not stand-out enough to win the category?
I think he means a mixture of both. Good but not great, and surely not a stand out in the category.
I mean I don’t think she’s a sure thing — though in a very fuzzy category, she currently has as good a shot as anyone. It’s a good performance (though I see a certain reader seems convinced I hate it), but it’s not a powerhouse.
I propose we all raise our glasses to Mr. Lodge for working a Tiffany reference into his review of this movie.
The British critics have their claws out for Ms. Knightley as usual. You can clearly see Lodge struggling to restrain himself from raving about her performance. Laughable. So let me get this straight, you hated the overly stylised theatrics but you wanted Keira to deliver a “grandly stylized star turn in the register of cinema’s reigning best Anna”
You have to love inconsistency. This review is an obfuscating mess in my opinion. Ironic considering your criticism of Wright. Cheers!
Get outta here before I snatch that wig off your head, Deena!
You didn’t really just put Guy’s exact explanation for why he didn’t love Knightley’s performance in quotes while also suggesting that he’s trying so very hard to restrain himself from raving about it, did you?
If you’re going to troll, at least try a little harder than that.
This comment would make sense if it weren’t for many other British critics who have praised Knightley.
And nowhere in the post does it say he hates the overly stylized theatrics. In fact, it seems like the theatrics is what he likes the most!
No sweetheart. Here’s the bit where he is restraining himself
“That Knightley’s angular, tightly controlled performance appears to have similar aims is hardly surprising, given that the young Londoner has long been the go-to girl for bringing a brisk 21st-century sensibility to out-of-time period heroines, whether in “Pride and Prejudice,” “The Duchess” or “A Dangerous Method.” She’s getting craftier at it, too — here, she uses the regular quaver in her voice to the character’s nervous advantage”
She is clearly saying her performance is effective but instead of saying that he goes into this spiel about her inclination to period films and says she is getting “craftier” at doing them.
British critics are all pathetically predictable when it comes to Ms. Knightley even though she is their finest young talent. This is hardly a surprise. Carry on.
Sigh. Are we really in for an entire season of this? I’m dreading five months of this nonsensical, paranoid ranting.
R
He does indeed hate overly stylized theatrics because — according him, for I haven’t watched the movie and I know I will disagree with everything he said when I do — they jeopardised the soul of the story
“Wright’s frisky, grass-stained romp proved you could young up the classics without taking them to Vegas”
So why then does he want her to deliver a stylised performance like Garbo? head scratch. As I said, Brit critics are predictable when it comes to Knightley. Watch them traverse space looking for miniscule flaws to magnify, yet they will not hesitate to lavish praise on passable performances. Hardly surprised.
Keira Knightley is a terrible actress and she is nowhere near the level of Carey Mulligan, Juno Temple, or many others I can’t remember off the top of my head. That’s beside the point though since your logic doesn’t make sense. He clearly likes her performance, that little section proves that, but he says it can be better in a later sentence. I honestly have no idea where you are getting that he’s inconsistent or trying to restrain himself from calling her good. Also, once again you’re ignoring the fact that almost every other British critic who has written a review about this film has praised Knightley.
“I haven’t watched the movie and I know I will disagree with everything he said when I do”
Okay, everyone, just so we’re clear. If a critic makes up his/her mind about a movie before seeing it, that’s an absolute travesty. But if Beyonce’s Weave (tm Mykill) does it, no problem.
Just so we all know the rules.
@ Liz
It is not ok when anyone does it. I know I will disagree with him when I watch the movie because his review is largely inconsistent.
Those are the real rules.
Get back under the bridge, troll. You shall eat no billy goats today.
I think the biggest troll here is the suggestion that Knightley is Britain’s finest young talent.
Don’t feed the troll guys, it’s not worth it. If we just ignore it, then they will go away.
The response to legitimate criticism about an inconsistent review is to pull the troll card. How original. You all are nothing but a sycophantic lot. If Guy Lodge told you jump off a bridge, you would (MYKILL in particular. You would be the first.) Learn to think for yourselves sometime. ‘Tis a beautiful feeling, I promise.
@ Guy
By your words, it seems you wont be surprised if Knightly doens’t get nominated … while I was thinking all along that with a weak Best Actress field this year, she had a great chance to actually win it !!
So out of the current names in Prediction chart .. only Naomi’s performance is yet to be judged … Best Actress cupboard definitely looks bare !!
Actually, people have seen The Impossible, and from what I gather, the general consensus is that her performance is very good, although I haven’t heard about any all-out raves for her work. In other words, if we’re going by early word, she could be nominated (and seems ever more likely to do so given the thinning crowd), but it doesn’t seem to be the winning role. Honestly, Quvenzhane Wallis probably has a better shot at actually winning the thing than most of us realize.
I f we go by what’s within current prediction chart … Dench is not going to win it (no need to explain :) ) .. Keira as Guy said doesn’t have the potential … Cotillard inspite of earning rave reviews .. Academy aren’t going to give away a foreign actress twice in such a short period of time … so that leaves us to Naomi and Wallis … with Naomi we still have to wait a larger verdict … so it seems like thr is only Naomi in b/w Wallis nd the oscar [ meanwhile I am expecting atleast one surprise nominationsthat’s yet to be seen ]
Since when did Guy have a good track record with acting predictions? He’s practically the only critic right now with a tepid response to Keira’s performance. Everyone else, including David Gritten, are raving. Do not base your predictions one blogger’s opinion. I’m sure last year taught us something.
I am basing my prediction on all the reviews that up on the net currently … vryone is praising Knightly … but hardly nyone has gone all out and ready to place the bet on her … !!
As much as I admire Guy and his reviews he is not the best at predicting:)
Though this doesn’t sound like Lodge’s cup of tea, I think I’m going to like it. I’ll be seeing it on Friday night in Toronto.
Does it sound like I don’t like the film? Because I do. Tone might be getting lost to tiredness.
quote: “This is a richly, rewardingly, improbably alive “Anna Karenina,” but there’s a difference between a film that is constantly in motion, and one that actually moves. All the men and women merely players, indeed”.
I think the last sentence sums up the brunt of the review. It sound like you/Guy are a little vague on if you liked it, but see nagging issues (script) … or … didn’t actually like it all that much (script), but liked more than enough in it to warrant a solid B- (a good score, for you).
That’s just my stab. Either way, I think you make it clear that it’s worth seeing, that it’s beautiful to look at, and that most of the performances are solid.
Just my take on your opinion. I obviously have no idea what’s in your head, Guy. haha Either way, it’s a great review, as always. I’m re-reading it, now.
@ JJ1
As I said, the review is an obfuscating mess. He is being intentionally cryptic because god forbid he says bluntly that he loves a movie withe Keira Knightley in it. Once again, the review is an obfuscating mess. Cheers!
I’m a huge huge huge fan of Wright and particularly Atonement (I think it is one of the best film adaptations of the 21st century), so my excitement level for this film is at an all time high. A lot of other reviewers seem to be thrown off my Wright’s imaginative approach to recreating the time period… there have been plenty of digs at Baz Luhrmann in said reviews. I’m not talking about you Guy – you’re generally pretty fair – but I’m curious if people find the stuff material + a sort of “bonkers” approach to be a deal breaker? Also, Tom Stoppard can do no wrong. This man is a literary genius. I’ve heard raves about Jude Law’s performance. Do you think he can manage to snag a supporting nom or is the field too crowded?
**stuffy material
Sorry one more question- did this screen in Venice or somewhere else??
I have to admit, the Baz Luhrmann comparisons have me more excited than ever. Every time I see his name mentioned (in a negative way) in a review, I have to stop myself from clapping my hands in delight.
Laura: Law is on fine form, but I don’t see a nomination there. And no, it did not screen in Venice — I saw it in London two weeks ago, and the embargo was just lifted.
Liz: I’m certainly not referencing Baz Luhrmann in a negative way!
Guy–Oh no, I didn’t think you were using Luhrmann as a negative reference. I was talking about the other reviews that Laura mentioned. He’s obviously not to everyone’s taste, but he most certainly is to mine!
Liz, I like you! Big Luhrmann fan as well :)
Sigh.
Guy,
You confirmed every fear I’ve had about this film since I first heard it was happening. Why it is that no production ever gets Vronsky right? His miscasting always seems to be the downfall of every version of this story every made.
However, I must ask. From the trailer, Jude Law actually seems to be the performance to watch. (Aside: Ten years ago, he would have made an excellent Vronsky.) How is he?
I’m not going to definitively say that Aaron Taylor-Johnson is without talent, but man, have I disliked him in pretty much everything I’ve ever seen him in (minus a few moments here and there in Nowhere Boy). I really can’t believe they went with him for Vronsky. Wrong, wrong, wrong.
Frankly, I’ve never seen him in anything, but he just looks wrong, and the only thing that can make up for not being ridiculous tall, dark, and handsome is being incredibly charismatic, which Guy didn’t seem to imply. (Just be practice–Anna has to leave her husband for this dude. It better be believable.) It’s a bitchy role to cast, but dammit, someone has to get it right some day, right? Or do all filmmakers keep hoping that people have stopped reading Tolstoy and don’t know any better? Not that having read the book should really matter at the end of the day. Either you believe Anna would leave her husband, her son, and her life for this man, or you don’t. From what I’ve seen in this review and seen in the trailer, I just don’t believe the crux of the plot. Such a great story deserves better.
Any sequences as jaw-dropping as Atonement’s Dunkirk?
Heh. That’s the one segment of Atonement that I’ve never quite understood the raves for. Technically impressive, but McAvoy’s soldier segment kind of bored me. Everything with the Briony character (at all ages) was bracing, though.
I agree with Kate. ‘Atonement’ is a magnificient film, and yet, the soldier segment was the weakest for me (impressive Dunkirk tracking shot included).
It’s a breathtaking scene for sure. On an unrelated note, I do think Hanna was one of the more underrated films of 2011. Where is Dooby when you need him/her?
I know you’ve only given it a B-, but this review has bumped Anna Karenina up from a “probably will see when i get the chance” to “must see”. It sounds fascinating.
Atonement was nothing if not aggressively middle-brow. Well made as it was, it was not even close to the book (which was problematic to begin with).
And I take it you are being fondly facetious when you called Tolstoy’s great work a soap opera. It is one of the most searching and intelligent books that I have ever read and is much more a record of human failings than his other great novel.
But this was always gonna be a florid pumped up take. The trailer looked ostentatious.
A book can be all of those things and a soap opera in storytelling terms. It’s one of my all-time favourites.
Well, I just don’t know what to do about this. A reference to Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now” may just mean this is the greatest review ever written for anything ever.
Amazing review, Guy! I was really hoping the film would be better but at least it seems unique.
I wish Keira will break her limits and do something more than just good.
Guy, I sometimes think I misread your reviews and they may read more negative to me than you actually mean them to. I do enjoy reading your reviews!
This is wonderful writing and I’m definitely stealing the origami line. Thanks Guy!