Review: ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ gets so much right but still has first film’s flaws

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone have chemistry that seems almost absurd. Marc Webb has gotten better at staging comic-book action and seems to have a real feel for why Spider-Man is a great and enduring character. From scene to scene, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is the most Spider-Man movie that Spider-Man has ever been in.
So why doesn't it feel like a movie?
In some ways, “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is the perfect modern franchise film. I'm sure that any executive in town who sees it is going to walk away raving, and it won't matter if they like it or not. It is an exercise in franchise management, and it hits every single entry on the checklist perfectly. By the end of this film, they've done a very good job of setting up the next three or four films in the series, but at the expense of this film telling any sort of cohesive story.
If you're worried about spoilers for the film, I'll tread lightly. It won't matter. The moment one character in the film starts talking, they lay out the way the rest of the film will absolutely have to unfold, and from that moment on, it never surprises again. It is an incredibly mechanical movie. While I have some big problems with “Star Trek Into Darkness,” that is a much weirder take on what a sequel “should” be than this is. This time out, writers Alex Kurtzman and Robert Orci, along with Jeff Pinkner, have built something very familiar, even conventional, and that approach pushes the things that work to the foreground even as it makes a case for the limitations of the entire genre.
The film starts with a scene involving Peter Parker's parents (Campbell Scott and Embeth Davidtz), and it is a big exciting action scene that I didn't buy for a moment. I'll say this much: I was worried that they were laying groundwork to make Peter Parker the Chosen One in this series, a decision that really bothered me. Now I'm not so sure that's the case. I still think it is a frustratingly small world that these films are creating, and it's only going to get smaller the more characters they jam into it in “Venom” and “The Sinister Six” and whatever else they're going to end up making, but at least it's clearer by the end of this film that Peter was not supposed to end up being Spider-Man.
But is coincidence any better than the mono-myth archetype? This entire film only works as a story if you're willing to accept that pretty much every major story point hinges on a gigantic coincidence. And not just one of them, either, but coincidence after coincidence after coincidence. It is a coincidence that Peter happened to be at Oscorp and happened to get bitten by a spider that his father happened to have had a hand in creating, and if that was the only gigantic coincidence we were asked to accept, I'd be willing to shrug it off. But scene after scene of this film piles on the coincidences, to such a degree that if one person.. ANY PERSON… in this film had done ANYTHING even slightly different, then the entire thinly constructed thing would unravel. Instantly.
The first long sequence in the film involving Spider-Man is, frankly, pitch-perfect. If there's any scene in the film that illustrates the full potential of Webb's vision for this series, it's that scene. Peter Parker's clear pleasure in being Spider-Man, his wiseass way of interacting with bad guys, and his desire to save everyone all comes through loud and clear. It's incredibly well-staged, and Spider-Man looks and behaves like Spider-Man in every moment. One of the things that Webb's film does really well, and perhaps the best touch in the entire thing, is that Spider-Man goes out of his way to save people. He is not a fan of collateral damage, and in scene after scene after scene, Spider-Man puts himself in harm's way to help everyone. Anyone still grumbling a year later about “Man Of Steel” should find that particularly appealing.
One of those people he saves is a guy named Max Dillon (Jamie Foxx), an electrical engineer who works for Oscorp. I'm not sure which of the writers decided that “Batman Forever” was the touchstone to use for this movie, but Dillon follows pretty much the exact same arc as Jim Carrey's take on The Riddler, going from a fan of the hero to an enemy as love and admiration curdle to something darker when they're given power of their own. While the marketing materials have put the full emphasis on Electro since day one, it seems like that's not actually the case with the film itself. Sure, Electro is onscreen for a good chunk of the movie, but as a character? He's so thin, so one-note, that I have trouble even considering him a villain. He is an obstacle for Peter in a few scenes, and I like that Peter has to think about how to beat Electro. It's not just “punch him harder,” as it so often is in superhero movies. Instead, Peter has to reason his way through the problem with the help of his super-smart girlfriend Gwen Stacy. The way Webb brings Electro to life is visually interesting, and I think there's a weird neon beauty to the effects in his scenes, especially once he figures out he no longer needs to retain a physical form.
Webb's grown quite a bit since the first movie in terms of confidence. This is a comic-book movie in a way that many superhero films are not. So many of these movies seem to be almost terrified of embracing their comic book nature, but not this one. Without doing anything overt like Ang Lee's comic book panels and without leaning directly on existing source material like “Watchmen,” this film manages to capture the bright, primary color energy of comics in general and Spider-Man comics specifically. There are so many individual beats or individual shots or small little flourishes in the film that I think work that it almost bothers me more than if the film were just terrible. Webb seems to get the appeal of the character, and like Parker himself, the film comes to life when he puts on the costume and starts doing what Spider-Man does.
Electro, as I said, ends up serving more as a plot device than as a real character, and Dane DeHaan, playing Harry Osborne, steps into the role as the central bad guy in the movie, and this would seem to indicate that DeHaan will be able to jump back and forth from small indie films to big studio movies and that he can adapt his acting style to some radically different styles of storytelling. He is so profoundly smarmy from the moment he shows up and playing things so big that it almost feels like the problem people have with “The Shining,” where Jack Nicholson's transformation into a lunatic is pretty much as unsurprising as a reveal can be. From the first moment we see the relationship between Norman Osborne (Chris Cooper) and Harry, it's apparent that this kid is a broken toy, big-time.
What makes a great superhero movie truly great is when we can understand what it is that the villain wants, and it's not just, vaguely speaking, “the world.” The Joker is so interesting in “The Dark Knight” because it is clear that what he really wants is chaos and horror and anarchy, and everything he does becomes compelling because he's working towards that goal. Loki is fun to watch in the Marvel films because he's motivated by his anger towards his father and his desire for power, and everything he does is part of advancing that agenda, even when it looks like he's doing something good. And while I know a lot of people don't like the portrayal of Zod in “Man Of Steel,” I thought there was something really sad about the idea of a man who was genetically engineered and society-trained to be a killer whose only job is to defend Krypton and all of its people and watching him struggle to fulfill that task, he's never just about empty villainy. He truly believes that Kal-El is wrong, and if he has to kill one Kryptonian in order to potentially save the race.
Here, Harry has decided that the one thing that can save his life is a donation of blood from Spider-Man. He asks directly the first time, and then when Spider-Man says no, he goes completely off-the-deep-end insane and becomes a super-villain. The same thing is true of Electro, although I like the first scene where an energized Max encounters Spider-Man in Times Square. I get that by the end of the scene, Electro has to be angry at Spider-Man and craving some revenge, but they have to shorthand that journey because of all the moving pieces. I don't even mind if they're going to use the same general idea as The Riddler, but they spend so much energy trying to set up Max's unhealthy interest in Spider-Man after being saved by him during a high-speed pursuit that his sudden switch from love to hate is too sudden.
That's what happens when you jam the story so full of incident and fan-service that there's no room left for the breathing space that is essential for making a movie that really works. There are scenes that digress so much, theoretically trying to make all these bits and pieces hold together thematically, servicing each of the film's storylines with a check mark on a list, that they feel like they were cut in from another movie.
Take, for example, Richard Parker's underground magical laboratory. The long sequence Peter spends locating and searching the lab gathers information that we already know by that point in the movie, and all it does is muddy the film further. I would not be surprised if the overall theme that the writers of this film thought they were conveying had something to do with “sins of the father.” But the movie never really connects all the dots, and by the time it starts lunging towards its conclusion, it feels both rushed and overstuffed.
I say “overstuffed” because it is apparent that they're setting up “The Sinister Six” and “Venom” soon, although I forget which is which in terms of release date. Short of having Harry turn to the camera and snarling, “Tune in next summer in this theater for 'The Sinister Six'!” Yes, they have set up a whole fistful of minor characters that could pay off later, but the way they get there drove me crazy. What it seems to be saying is that none of these upcoming created-by-Oscorp-bad-guys will have any sort of compelling backstory. In the comics, learning about the villains and how they became villains is often part of what drives a story. If the answer is just “Someone got angry at Spider-Man and then Oscorp gave them a doodad to use to go fight Spider-Man” each time out, that seems incredibly boring to me.
Okay… can I discuss a spoiler? If you're still reading now, you're probably okay with it being spoiled or you're someone in one of the countries where “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” has been playing for a little while now, then you know why I'm going to be cautious about spoiling the film. If you're not okay with it, then just take this as your opportunity to tap out, and then come back when you're able to read the rest.
Ready?
I'm serious. I'm going to just plain spell it out.
Okay. You asked for it.
Gwen Stacy's death is a pivotal event not only in the world of the “Spider-Man” comic books, but in all mainstream superhero-driven comic books. Her death was a shock to anyone who read it during its initial publication, and it defined the Peter Parker character permanently. It is just as profound an experience for him as the death of his Uncle Ben. As soon as I saw the chemistry that Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone have together, I knew that the decision would be made to kill her and to make it hurt. I have to confess that while I think they still have that same great electricity between them, a good 2/3 of the scenes between them involve them just basically making goo-goo eyes at each other. It's like an adorable overkill. It's all just building to the moment where Spider-Man finally fails, and while fans should be glad to see that it is indeed the Green Goblin who kills her, it seems to happen insanely fast, though. His first time out of the house as the Goblin, he not only finds Spider-Man but also finds him at the exact moment where he's with Gwen, allowing Harry to realize how to hurt Peter. Once she starts that fall, it takes a loooooong time, and that's totally by design. In the comics, she broke her neck when Spider-Man caught her with his web, and here, it's basically the same. It's a brutal moment, probably my favorite choice that Webb made. He almost stops her, and if she'd had an extra five or six feet to work with, she wouldn't have slammed into that floor and then bounced off it, lifted again by Peter's webbing. I think the best emotional stretch in the entire film is what happens after her death. Peter will be changed by this, but I hope that doesn't mean the next few films are going to be non-stop dour. These films get the Spider-Man humor right, and it would be a shame to lose that altogether.
There are some very strong visual effects sequences, and Webb does a nice job of making the audience feel like they're swinging through the canyons of New York. I would expect nothing less, though. These movies are essential to the game plan for Sony for the next few years, so they threw a ton of money at the problem. Daniel Mindel's photography is rich and bright, and Pietro Scalla manages to make it feel like a contemporary action movie, with a breakneck pace, but never at the expense of making sure it's very clear what's happening. I'm not crazy about the score by Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, and Johnny Marr. They try this whispering/talking/singing thing as Electro's theme, but it doesn't really add up. The big themes are fine, but forgettable.
While I feel like I've spent most of this review complaining, the film does work in fits and starts, and I think for many Spider-Man fans, it's going to be easy to focus on what they do like instead of getting hung up on what they don't. It is nice to see Spider-Man onscreen, especially when they get him right and he's the same exact Spider-Man that decades worth of readers have fallen in love with. At its best, the film feels giddy and fun and confident about what it's doing. At its worst, it feels like it was built in a laboratory from the dead parts of other movies. That uneven quality sets me on edge, and I wish I could either like it without reservations or just hate and dismiss it altogether. I'm still interested in seeing this Spider-Man in a great movie.
It's just not this one.
“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” opens in US theaters on May 2, 2014.
A film that’s naked corporate franchise building? Random series of events with only vague lip service to theme? Lots padding? Lazy monomyth overtures?
Yep. Sounds like another joint from my boyz Orci & Kurtzman.
The X-men movies surely seem to be embarrassed by their comic book nature, always apologising for the suits.
Really? I don’t see Electro here with his trademark “yellow-star” helmet, or Rhino in his trademark costume. I could go on…
Having only skimmed over the review(want to see the movie first) it sounds like what I would like to call a corporate movie. It looks great, it sounds great it tastes great and makes you crave for more but after you have fully consumed it , it leaves a sort of a bad taste in your mouth and it feels off.
There is no way this film is any better than a C at best, the script is a mess, Peter Parker comes across as an absolute dick for most of the run time with decisions that the script seemingly skates over. Dane De Haan is beyond annoying as Harry Osborne and seems to go full tilt homicidal very easily, Rhino is an afterthought and there is a shot which essentially ruins the origins of any super-villain this franchise might introduce in future films rendering them all boring as hell. The aftermath of THAT incident is also really badly handled reduced to a montage that means it might as well of not happened at all. There is none of the joy of Raimi’s films present in this franchise at all.
I will agree though that when he is in the Spidey suit the film is on fire.
Although I love the two Raimi Spider-Man films (In my world, much like Rocky V, Spider-Man 3 NEVER. HAPPENED.), the one thing that I couldn’t stand was the dourness and ennui of it all.
Mopey McGuire was just so sad and conflicted all the time. Other than a few “Whoooo’s!” and “Hooooo’s!” there was little to no joy in his performance or in those films.
I know many people are conflicted when it comes to this series, mostly because of the changes they’ve made to make it “different” from Raimi’s films, but for the most part, I liked the first film, definitely more than you did Drew, precisely for the reason you mentioned here – Andrew Garfield FEELS like the actual Spider-Man.
The dude exudes smartass joy. He’s funny, he’s smart, and he’s completely without the dour-nature of McGuire’s performance.
While Raimi’s two Spider-Man films are probably better overall films, Webb’s first film, and it sounds like his second, actually ARE Spider-Man.
Now… I’m still hoping Sony, in a bid to make a billion dollars, loans out Garfield’s Spider-Man to Fiege and Marvel for Avengers 3.
Because Avengers 3 with Spider-Man would make 2 billion dollars. Maybe more. It just makes too much damn sense not to happen.
I’m glad someone likes Andrew Garfield’s portrayal of Spiderman because he my least favorite thing in the last movie.
I would agree with your assessment of Maguire in Spiderman 3 but not 1 and 2.
You have summed it up best my friend with “While Raimi’s two Spider-Man films are probably better overall films, Webb’s first film, and it sounds like his second, actually ARE Spider-Man”. But I have always wondered how would Mark Webb’s Spider-man would review if Sam Raimi’s Spider-man never happen. Also Andrew Garfield is the better Peter Parker and Spider-man IMO.
It wouldn’t review any differently, there just wouldn’t be the 2-3 compulsory sentences mentioning the first trilogy’s existence.
Webb’s first film is cast well but remains a mess of broken narrative and weak characterizations. It really doesn’t hold up to repeat viewing either because it’s so clunky. I don’t really blame Webb for that, as many of the problems exist between the screenplay that Sony wanted and the post-production edits that Sony made. Sony can’t keep their hands off these, and its likely that even as Webb gets more comfortable with the scope the studio will continue to direct from the sidelines.
I almost got the impression Webbb wasn’t interested in the villains. he nailed peter/spider-man, gwen and aunt May. also their relationships are pitch perfect. The villains are just there almost because someone said ‘you’ve made a really nice rom com there marc but we need some villains’
It’s a pity if they had done a bit more in getting a good villain and trimmed a bit of the coincidences then they could have got a close to perfect movie.
They did trim one though, the story line of oscorp following peter was shown twice in the trailers (harry showing peter pictures and a voice over of Mr friers saying ‘we’ve been watching you peter..’ both dropped from the final film. that would have been better kept in than one or two others though
Completely agree, JP. As messy as both films are, I prefer this reboot to Raimi’s because Garfield, Stone, Field, and Webb nail the emotional aspects of the character more than anything else.
Also, Webb nails the “spider” in Spider-Man way more than Raimi even achieved.
I haven’t actually seen this movie yet, but what you describe is exactly how I felt about the first one. The first 1 hour really took its time telling this story about a troubled boy and the relationships that he has and these powers that he develops.
Then in the second half it feels like the studio reminded Webb that he was making a super hero film, so the Lizard gets a rushed origin story and after his first transformation he’s already in the sewers talking to himself and plotting something nefarious. Many of the scenes in the second half just felt rushed and badly edited. I hoped now that Peter’s origin story was out of the way, the pacing in this film would be better.
I don’t know. I’m a huge Spider-Man fan (it’s my one and only tattoo) and I don’t claim to be a particularly discerning movie-goer. And Garfield / Stone are amazing together. So I’m pretty sure I’ll like it.
I also like the occasional Big Mac though.
wow I agree with almost the whole review! Great job. My only and major complaint was Electro…he should have been totally dropped from the movie and more time spent on Harry/Goblin….I really liked the non-robot Goblin.
The best parts were the interactions…Spidey and Gwen,Peter and Gwen, Peter and Harry, Spidey and Goblin and most important Spidey and people. I liked the Richard parker stuff, but absolutly dispise Sally Field as May. I loved the brightness and colors, something that DC thinks has to be removed to have a successful movie (check out the Kent farm in MoS…so bleak), and the general fun of the movie
The first Amazing Spider-Man had problems galore, but the only problem that completely killed it for me is that they made Peter Parker such a dick. Spider-Man and Captain America are the two characters in Marvel comics whose morality you should never question, and at the end of the first film (spoilers I guess?) when he says “But hey, promises are meant to be broken,” it’s such a complete misunderstanding of what kind of character this is and why he’s been one of most popular superheroes around for several straight decades that it’s almost unfathomable.
So when you say this movie “gets” the character, I hope you mean they made him less of a complete dickhead.
MINOR SPOILER
He spends the entire film agonizing over his promise so yes.
Zod is probably the most perfectly realized villain of any comic film. I’m trying to think of another that comes close to him and I’m struggling. His motivation is not only believable but justified from his perspective. To paraphrase Chris Rock, I’m not agreeing with him … but I understand. B vs. S has a LOT to live up to.
My only beef with ZOD is his motivation is not made clear until 20 minutes before his death. If they had told us early on that he’s genetically bound to one task and one task only I would have felt for him sooner.
That this whole long review doesn’t mention Rhino says something. Bummer about the spoiler; explains why Shailene Woodley was cut, but thought they’d push it to ASM3.
By cutting Woodley (which was maybe the right move because this seems already overloaded), they miss the chance to do the love triangle that while often overdone always worked with the Peter/MJ/Gwen combination.
Surprisingly, Shailene Woodley IS still in the film, but for the briefest of seconds. Like in one of the trailers, she’s seen from behind in her waitress clothes inside a cafe as a car smashes outside the window. You’d never know it was her unless you’d seen on-set pics and be able to recognise the outfit. It’s a split-second shot, but she’s there!
pull quote: “frankly, pitch perfect” – Drew Mcweeny
I think you meant Hans Zimmer as the first name on the Soundtrack composer list.
It sounds like Marc Webb — while no doubt being a very talented filmmaker — is willing to toe the corporate line for Sony in the ways that Sam Raimi never would (or tried his hardest to avoid, at least). And therefore what we’re getting is a series of movies that are first and foremost driven by what the studio wants.
This.
I loved the Raimi films and could really tell that he loved Spider-Man. I think this is an important criteria that not many super hero film directors have.
This sounds like the first one to me too. Great individual scenes that don’t combine to make a good overall movie.
The title continues to be misleading. Nothing amazing to see here…move along.
My biggest beef with Amazing Spider-Man was that they flipped the character’s biggest conceit of “imagine if a random accident gave you super-powers” to “imagine if your dad invented a formula and then you go to his old workplace and you get super-powers.” But I wish someone could digitally insert Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone into Raimi’s trilogy, I enjoy watching them more than Maguire and Dunst.
…my other beef with ASM was that well into his teens Peter Parker continued to be haunted by the death of his father, but nobody in that family seemed to give a shit about his mother.
Conventional wisdom says that Sony put all these villains into this film to sell more toys. The problem is, there aren’t many toys. Most of the ones on shelves are generic ones from Marvel. There are ZERO Rhino or Goblin toys. I don’t get it.
Three words – Sinister Six Movie
The most exciting scene for me was the Days Of Future Past after credit scene.
There were some neat moments, for sure, but that was the only time what was on the screen drew me in.
I’ve read that Sony wants (or is it expects?) this movie to make $1 billion at the box office. What if it doesn’t? What if audiences reject it as they more or less did the first one and it comes up short? Because we did reject the first one. It made less money than the “worst” performing Sam Raimi Spider-Man movie, and that’s with inflated 3D prices and unadjusted for five years of inflation. What then? Will Sony recognize that audiences really don’t care for this take on the character and hand the franchise to a brand new creative team from the top on down, only keeping the actors on board? Because that’s what I want to see. I want to see Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man for another ten years, but with people behind the camera who are less focused on dropping seeds for the Marvel B-Universe.
I will never happen, but I wish Marvel Studios would get the rights to Spider-Man. Unfortunately it’s too big a cash cow for Sony to give up.
It’s not possible to spoil an Orci and Kurtzman movie.
“…bright, primary color energy” is a great phrase. Well done, Drew.
“It is nice to see Spider-Man onscreen, especially when they get him right and he’s the same exact Spider-Man that decades worth of readers have fallen in love with.”
That seems to imply that Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man fell short somehow. If so, I strongly disagree.
I hate to get ultra negative on a film but this thing is junk.
There is SO much potential there. It flutters with goodness every so often – the actors are mostly great (didn’t like Dehaan and thought Giamatti’s Rhino was atrocious) , the action is good…
It’s just a damn shame it’s written like it is. That script is unforgivable! Heh, that’s what it makes me say anyway. Orci & Kurtzman seem to have this knack for knowing what a good scene is, but having NO IDEA how to get to it.
It’s like a bunch of scenes thrown together with no cohesive thread keeping tying them to each other.
They just like scenes that ‘pay off’ but don’t build with anything. It’s just “hey, pay off!” you’re done.
****SPOILER****
The best thing about it was the chemistry between Garfield and Stone, and while you knew it was coming one day, they just effectively removed one of the only redeeming qualities this franchise has.
With out their endearment or presence together, I honestly can’t see this being any more coherent or enjoyable than a Transformers sequel.
Somebody needs to sack Orci & Kurtzman, or teach them what a ‘story’ really is.
i saw this yesterday and i cant get over how bad it was, people who came out with me felt the same thinking it could be better by watching in in half speed, or backwards or in spanish. I AM NOT IMPRESSED. 2/10 dont bother seeing it not worth the money, i would debate it is on par with spiderman 3
Me and wife enjoyed it in 3D, very colorful, wife prefers Garfield as Spidey as Tobey was always depressed and Andrew is funny and great as Spidey. Set pieces were awesome, chemistry of the leads are great, and that one scene was shocking to non comic book viewers.
If you want to have a fun time and colorful movie, great leads, decent story, then Spidey is great, unless you have a high standard for story…and score (love the Electro chant reminds me of what they did with Bane’s theme in electronic remix, the theme is very catchy but could have been better, and they kept on playing happy music when Spidey is fighting villains in both films for some reason, I want epic themes!)
Drew,
Would you say this it suitable to take a 9 year old and a seven year old to? Is it too dark?
If they handled the first one, they should be fine.
It was a fine movie honestly. “Critics” are just taking a comic book movie too seriously. While there are flaws, the movie was fun to watch and that’s why I go see a movie like this.
I don’t go expecting to see Oscar-worthy performances and writing, I go because I want to be entertained. That’s what you’re forgetting and that’s why you can’t enjoy yourself.
You’ve become so jaded that you can’t even enjoy a movie that’s made for simple consumption.
I’m curious what you think of Iron Man 3 or Thor 2, two of the worst comic book movies ever made.
It’s attitudes like that that result in movies like this. A bad movie is a bad movie no matter how you slice it.
I really liked it. It certainlly had problems, and some of the stuff with the villains teetered on corny (and wow did I hate the way Rhino was portrayed), but I had a great time watching it. I’ve seen it twice already.
Drew, I’m curious as to what your kids thought of it, if they’ve seen it yet. I remember you writing a Film Nerd 2.0 article about how much they’re in to Spider-Man, so I was wondering how they felt about this one.
I think I would have loved it beyond compare when I was a kid.
Drew,
I would give it a B+. I agree with many of the points in your review. The best part of the movie is the relationship between Peter and Gwen. Also, this is PP/Spiderman. I love the flourishes where you see his humor, smart-aleck nature in the fights with villains. This is straight from the comic. I find it hard to believe that they can get Spiderman so right but not be able to tell a good story around him. I also thought that the design for the GG 2 was much, much better than the horror in Spider-Man 02. However, Batman Forever called and wants its villain back in Electro. Also, the Rhino was truly, truly awful. This a terribly frustrating movie, especially since AMS 1 was a good solid start. Part of the problem is that it is increasingly hard to have Spidey separate from the other Marvel characters. When they mention the Rhino escaping from the “Vault”, I immediately thought that it must be because of the Hydra fueled Shield meltdown, but that is another Marvel planet, maybe Earth 619 or something.
I appreciate your review in many ways but it seems as if you came in without much knowledge of Spider-Man. I feel it was an obligation to tell these stories right even if they have to restart. Examples like Hulk (ruined by the first one), Batman (ruined by batman & robin), and Spider-Man 1 & 2 (first told with the creative spin by someone other than the original creator for some reason). This movie dealt with one villain in a direct way and set up future franchises in a way that lends itself EXACTLY to the style of comic books. Spider-Man was better emotionally than any marvel movie so far, I’m sure comic book and Spider-Man fans will agree… And theirs is the only opinion that matters.
Big comic book fan. Huge Spider-man fan.
This movie sucked.
Sorry!
Good to know my opinion matters though ;-) I was feeling particularly frustrated after the non-comic-book-fans / non-Spider-man-fans I saw the movie with kept saying it was good.
In all seriousness, I agree with most of Drew’s review. I think I dislike it more than him, actually. Part of it is that the movie is a mess and part of it is that I find it infuriating, how they are wasting a great cast on this.
I would say that I hated this movie, but that would imply that I was somehow invested in it. I pretty well nodded off for a few minutes somewhere in the middle and my buddy said that the person beside him fell asleep as well.
This movie is trash. I predict it’ll drop steeply next weekend and quickly be forgotten. I love Spider-Man, but cinematically he’s dead to me.
Great review!
I think , it’s an ok film. Not great (Dark knight), not bad (Batman Schumaker). The best thing, like you said, is the web ballad thrue New York. I felt it. So just for that, people should see it at the cinema.
Not sure how anyone feels that the conceited a-hole Peter Parker or the snarky douche Spider-Man of the first film was anywhere close to classic Spider-Man? Luckily someone did their homework and fixed the characterization when it came to The Amazing Spider-Man 2. In fact the characterization and overall feel of the film is more akin to Raimi’s Spider-Man flicks than it is to The Amazing Spider-Man. I definitely prefer this sequel over the first one but unfortunately they both suffer from some weak writing and just downright lame “plot” elements. There should also never be a Harry Green Goblin without a Norman Green Goblin first.