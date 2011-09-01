Review: ‘Apollo 18’ is an affront to reason and taste, a complete failure

It’s too late for me, but if you’re considering a weekend viewing of “Apollo 18,” might I suggest you head out to a theater showing “The Caller” instead?
I am flustered by how awful “Apollo 18” is. And I am going to have a hard time fully describing it’s ineptitude if I can’t indulge a little bit in spoilers. Since the film really only has one card to play, the mere mention of what that card is effectively gives away everything you’ll see, but that’s not the fault of the critic. It’s a built-in issue with a meager idea that absolutely can’t support a full-length horror film, as well as a creative team that seems to have no idea what tension means. “Apollo 18” is that special kind of awful where it’s not fun because it’s too boring, it’s not scary because it’s too stupid, and it’s not funny because it’s too sincere. This is not so bad it’s great. It’s so bad it’s just bad, and I pity anyone who gets rooked into a viewing this weekend.
When this was initially announced, Trevor Caewood was set as the director and Brian Miller was the writer. Somewhere along the way, Gonzalo Lopez-Gallego was brought in as director, and there were several different attempts to fix what wasn’t working. I can’t tell you what was done to the film, but I can tell you that it didn’t help. This thing is terrible from start to finish. For one thing, the device itself doesn’t work. I don’t mind the idea of a found footage film, but you have to make it at least slightly credible in the set-up. Something as heavily covered as the space race, especially in the ’60s and ’70s, needs to be handled in a very smart way if you’re going to play a game like this, and the set-up itself is so graceless and so blunt that the rest of the film never works as something you can even pretend to believe. it doesn’t help that the footage itself doesn’t feel natural or organic. We’ve all seen film shot during the various space missions, and it doesn’t look like this. There’s no way to soft-pedal that as a criticism, either. It just doesn’t work on a conceptual or visual level.
But let’s say it did. Let’s say I was able to buy into the idea of a secret space mission, something that didn’t make sense to me at the start. After all, if this is the mission where something went wrong, why was it secret at the beginning? That is eventually answered in the film, but I don’t buy the explanation, either. Forget that, though, and let’s pretend they got the look of the film right. I’d still have to buy into the notion of the actual threat in the film, and that’s just not possible. Not at all. Not on any level.
Moon rocks with legs.
There it is. There’s the film’s big idea. Moon rocks. With legs. And as silly as that sounds, you have no idea how silly it actually plays. The filmmakers do everything they can to goose it and make the threat credible, but in the end, we’re dealing with moon rocks with legs. There is a scene near the end of this film that is so ridiculous, so visually laugh-out-loud stupid, that I almost can’t believe I saw it in a real movie that is being released to theaters.
The best horror films are movies that play on our real fears, that speak to something universally understood or shared, and that create a situation we can imagine ourselves in. The notion of being trapped on the moon could work if they really wanted to play on the notions of isolation and dependance on technology and the onset of madness in a closed space. There are definitely fears that this film could have cranked up to have an effect, but instead, there is this cheap, false tension that all comes down to cheap jumps and moon rocks with legs.
Even typing that over and over, I feel like an idiot, and I’m just reviewing the movie. I’m not anyone who had anything to do with the making of it. I’m just trying to imagine how this happened, how anyone managed to pitch that and have other people think it was a good idea. I can think of few things less frightening than a moon rock, and just adding legs to it so it vaguely resembles an iconic H.R. Giger creation is not enough to make it work.
Since there’s no cast listed for the film, I can’t single anyone out, but I just feel bad for the guys playing the astronauts. They do their best to sell the fear, but they know how ridiculous this is. The words fall out of their mouths like they taste bad, and towards the end, I would have had to chew a hole in my cheek to keep from laughing if I were in these scenes. Maybe that means that these are “good performances,” since they did manage to make it through without cracking up, but I don’t know how you judge beyond that. The material is such a complete failure that no one would have looked good in the film.
Even the expert hand of Patrick Lussier as editor can’t manufacture scares where there aren’t any to be found, and in the end, “Apollo 18” stands as one of the worst examples yet of a very, very limited subgenre. It doesn’t matter if this footage was found or manufactured, because the only good thing that could be done with it involves a match and an accelerant. “Apollo 18” is a good old fashioned robbery, and I’m warning you… don’t fall for it. There’s nothing to see here. Move along.
“Apollo 18” is being perpetrated on audiences starting today.
I thought they were alien spiders that could disguise themselves as moon rocks.
Either way it was a really shitty movie. Saw it at a test screening earlier in August and hated it. They actually kicked me out of the focus group for giving it the lowest rating possible.
No, that did not happen.
Thank you for for the reveal Drew. My fiance has been trying to set up a gathering of our friends to go see the film and after I reveal the threat to her that should no longer be a concern. Now we can go see an actual film.
Ur gonna let one person’s opinion dictate your life? Sounds to me like a sheep! Next, ull be watching wrestling cause someone said its good. Welcome to the Matrix. Wait, youve been stuck in the Matrix, u aint new!
Well…the person is professional movie reviewer, and if he feels that his tastes line up well with Drew’s, then yeah, he’s probably going to listen to the review.
I’m sorry Kevin, not everyone has unlimited resources or time to spend on every movie thats released to theaters. As a consequence, some people are forced to choose what movies to see based on other people’s opinions.
You should question being with your fiancee after that. Not even joking
Alex: If I put a white lab coat on and offer you some new drug, would you buy it from me?
I’m glad Alex and MCB105 understand. I have a great amount of respect for Drew and hold his opinions highly. When it comes to questionable looking films like this I use his reviews to help me choose what I’m going to budget my film money for.
Ben, when you say things like that I find it is highly doubtful you’ve ever had a healthy relationship with anyone.
Kevin Kaatz sounds to me like one of those a-holes that doesn’t believe that men ever walked on the moon. You go ahead and see it yourself, Kevin. In actuality it is people of YOUR ilk who are the sheep. If you didn’t value a movie critic’s opinion then why are you on this particular message board? Move along…
The whole moon-rocks thing was pretty laughable but I thought that there was enough of the fear of isolation and the hostile environment stuff to make it reasonable. I wouldn’t recommend people see it in theaters but it’s good enough to catch on netflix.
Who put up the funds for this? Doesn’t sound like something you could pitch convincingly.
PRODUCER: It’s The Haunting of Hill House meets The Right Stuff!
STUDIO EXEC: Whuuuu?
PRODUCER: I mean… it’s Paranormal Activity meets Star Trek… the NEW Star Trek!
STUDIO EXEC: Greenlight that ho!!
Notice that you never hear anyone pitch “it’s Marmaduke meets Heaven’s Gate”.
Just checked – there doesn’t seem to be much studio money in it. Budget around $5 mil, but marketing must have cost much more – especially those tweetbots and IMDB plants, whose writing has to be much more convincing than the screenplay.
My wife was really excited to see this, but the trailers never fully grabbed me. To me, it always felt like something was missing. I never would have guessed that it was such a ridiculous twist though. Underground mole people would probably have been a more realistic and scary choice.
The moon rocks. Amirite??
Rocks with legs? HOLY GOD IS THAT AWFUL! Guess that explains the shot in the trailer of all the rocks wobbling.
Would it have been so hard to have little tremors-type creatures? Would have been SOOOO much better!
I love that there are at least three ads for this film on this review page. If there wasn’t any proof before that quotes on a poster are useless, this one should do it: “TERRIFYING! This film will SHOCK YOU TO YOUR CORE” F you, craveonline. F you.
Aghh this was bad.I don’t normally like these found footage films save for Cloverfield .That movie was done right and those spiders made peoples heads explode.Superior in every way compared to this .
“it’s ineptitude?” -> its
Okay…did you really have to highlight the big reveal? I know it’s the linchpin of the whole movie — and an incredibly lazy one from the sound of it — but at least throw up a big “SPOILER ALERT” warning before just tossing it out there. Then I could at least decide for myself whether I want to know the ending without seeing the movie. Saying there will be “a little bit of spoilers” doesn’t cover it. I read three other reviews before this one and already decided the movie was worth a rental at best, but at least those didn’t just outright say what the threat was. Even the positive ones admitted the ending fell flat. So now I still want to maybe see the first 70 minutes of the movie, but I’m going to know the whole time what’s going on, ruining any tension there could have been for me. Thanks a lot.
Overreact much?
Drew warned you: “Since the film really only has one card to play, the mere mention of what that card is effectively gives away everything you’ll see, but that’s not the fault of the critic.”
If you read past that sentence then your reading comprehension is to blame, not a lack of spoiler warnings.
Um Drew, I’m sure you didn’t mean to say, “See ‘The Caller’ instead,” considering what a bad review you gave that one. I’m sure you’d rather recommend “Shark Night 3-D”!
Wow.
Thanks, Drew for reminding me that while the trailer pushes some of my buttons for space conspiracies, this movie is STILL a Labor Day Weekend dump release!
They almost got my money… think I might take in SHARK NIGHT (non-3D, naturally)
First and foremost, I’d like to say: thank you for the honest review, Drew. It takes some integrity to give such a harsh, “F”-rated review to the film that currently has a full-page splash ad on your front page. The integrity to deliver honest reviews in spite of your advertising is something that a few other sites are in dire need of(*cough*aicn*cough*).
I’m honestly bummed out about how bad this sounds. I read the spoiler, only because I was deciding between this film and a few others tonight, and you may have saved me from a brutal experience because that “twist” is laughable.
Am I just crazy, or am I the only one who didn’t think there were going to be any aliens in this movie? The initial advertisements were GREAT, and I thought the movie was going to be a two-guys-in-an-enclosed-space-get-cabin-fever type of movie, which could’ve been excellent.
I was kind of hoping for a “First Men in the Moon” type twist where there is an entire extinct civilization in the caves beneath the moon’s surface and the astronauts find some ancient evil their.
Sorry for the poor usage and spelling!
I think that Drew has been paid off to suggest the most expensive films released and not the indipendantly creative films that might leave you still thinking about the film.
You clearly don’t read Drew’s work on a regular basis.
THIS MOVIE WAS STUPID AS F–K. PERIOD.
The first time I saw the previews and understood that the mission was secret, my desire to see it stopped right there. I could not get pass what should be the first event of the story. How do you launch a Saturn V secretly???? The 5 F1 engines registered on seismonitors 800 miles from the launch site!
Robbed by the movie executives whoever they are. Chalk this up with bad life experiences. Too bad we can’t give credit to another movie when we get bamboozled into spending our hard earned money and family night on this waste of my life time I’ll never get back. It doesn’t even give real astronauts the proper credit.
The only thing interesting about this “review” is the author’s last name. Mcweeny. This guy is one of those lonely critics who has no social life because he is impossible to please. He tears down everything, not just movies. The only thing he likes is the sound of his own voice. He’s become an arrogant fathead who thinks he knows everything because he took film classes. Apollo 18 has flaws (slow begining, some film sequences aren’t relevant or believable) but it’s worth watching. The thrills are much better than Cloverfield. The acting isn’t terrible, and despite what ‘Weiner’ says, it does portray claustrophobia rather well. It does it’s job; it entertains. The “rocks with legs” description sucked. We have hermit crabs on Earth who’s primary defense mechanism is similar to these creatures’. Watch the movie, don’t easily dismiss it because it didn’t have an LOTR scale budget. It’s fake, and if you know that before watching it, then don’t whine about how it “looks so fake!” Duh.
It was worth a buck at Redbox, anyway.
I completely agree that the movie lacked two essential ingredients. 1) Faithfulness to the media that it proposes to be using (they almost got the raw footage thing right, but not really) and 2) A convincing threat.
I was bowled over by the complete lack of creativity here. I’ve always been underwhelmed and bored by the very notion of what we factually know is on the moon… and this movie did ZERO to make the moon any more intriguing than it actually is. If the creatures and their ecology WORKED in this movie it would have been fascinating… but instead it’s as if the writers succumbed to the museless topic the moon is. Gray, dusty,…erm… round… and with rocks. (EEEP! OMG a rock just moved!)