Review: Colin Farrell in ‘Total Recall’ remake delivers modest action movie pleasures

I’m that guy who really doesn’t like the Paul Verhoeven film.
I like things about it, certainly. I like the idea of Rekall as a company and as a premise for a science-fiction film. Then again, Rekall isn’t really a premise for a movie… it’s a device, something you still have to build a plot around, and the one undeniably genius move of the original script is having someone ask to have the secret agent memories implanted, only to suddenly find himself in a secret agent scenario, unsure if it’s really happening or if this is what he paid for. Great idea. Huge idea. So much you can do with it.
Perhaps that’s why I remain disappointed by both versions of “Total Recall” to some degree. Here’s this amazing opportunity, and both films eventually just turn into fairly standard action movies. Verhoeven’s film ladles on the weird and tries to be subversively funny in the same way “Robocop” was, but it’s an uneasy mixture at best, and I think the Schwarzenegger film is largely witless. This is a movie that actually contains a scene where Arnold sits at the controls of a giant drill that he uses to kill someone as he screams “SCREEEEEEEEWWWWWW YYYYYOOOOOUUUU!” It’s hard for me to see the things the Verhoeven film does right when there is so much of it that makes me actively embarrassed to be watching it. I saw the film a few days before it opened at a midnight screening at the theater where my friend worked. I was tremendously excited for it, and I was a fan of Verhoeven’s work even before “Robocop.” I’d seen “Soldier Of Orange” and “Flesh and Blood” and “The Fourth Man” already, and I really liked his overall sensibility. To me, “Total Recall” felt like Hollywood swallowing him up, and it’s not until it spit him back out and he made “Black Book” that I was fully onboard one of his films again.
The new film is undeniably a remake of the 1990 film, and not a new adaptation of “We Can Remember It For You Wholesale” by Philip K. Dick. So much of what was invented for the film has made its way into the new version that trying to deny that it’s a direct remake is a sucker’s game. In many ways, Len Wiseman and screenwriters Kurt Wimmer and Mark Bomback seem to know that people will be playing the comparison game the whole time, so they play off of that. They pay things off as jokes that you’ll only get if you know the original film, or they make choices that run directly counter to the original, as a way of keeping you off-balance. There’s a lovely tribute to the work of Rob Bottin that I laughed at, doubly so once I saw how it played out in the end. This movie is a reaction to the original as much as it’s a remake, and because of that, I think it manages to carve out its own identity.
Wiseman, best known for the ongoing “Underworld” series that he defined and for the “Die Hard” sequel where John McClane is a superhero, does a nice job in terms of world-building. Yes, these are familiar science-fiction set dressings, but where he shows off is in the density of what he’s done. The sets, especially one for a foot-chase that goes through many different vertical and horizontal levels, are well-realized, lived in. And the world itself feels authentically configured, making sense in the way it’s detailed. I like the way the cars work, and there’s a car chase that makes use of the totally different mechanics of both the cars themselves and the “roads” they’re on, and it’s smartly built in terms of set-up and pay-off. Wiseman uses his environments to dictate what the action’s going to be. There’s a sort of turbo elevator that goes through the entire planet twice a day called The Fall, and the first time we take that trip and see a moment of zero gravity in the middle of the planet, you know Wiseman’s going to use that later for an action beat. And I appreciate that the film is built that way, because the utter lack of imagination in how Rekall itself figures into the story is so disappointing to me that I wanted to at least enjoy the action.
Kate Beckinsale is Lori, Quaid’s wife, and Jessica Biel is Melina, the girl he keeps seeing in the dreams that may just be his memories of another life. They both handle themselves well in the action scenes, which is no surprise from them at this point. Beckinsale may play down her own capabilities in interviews, but she gets the body language right to sell this stuff and to find the iconic beats inside an action scene. Biel transformed herself into a superhero right around the time of “Blade Trinity,” and she still looks like she could punch a hole in me. Bryan Cranston’s take on Cohaagen is a camera-ready professional politician who loves to be right there in the front of the action just in case there are witnesses later to talk about how heroic he was. People looking for the film to be as weird as Verhoeven’s will be disappointed. There’s no Quato here, no Mars, no mutants. The stakes here are global in scale, all about the use of resources on a planet that has passed the breaking point, and by keeping things Earthbound, they probably saved themselves some significant storytelling headaches. They’ve streamlined things, and it all comes down to fistfights while someone tries to turn off a doodad, pretty much the plot of any giant action film with special effects at this point. It’s a cool sequence, the fist fights are fine, and the doodad is indeed disengaged at some point, but it’s hard not to find it all a little familiar.
The moments where the film tries to play with Quaid’s feeling of being trapped in a nightmare, unsure what’s real and what’s not, are some of the most effective, just like in the Verhoeven film. I just wish there were more. I wish they actually, in either film, created the feeling that reality really was up for grabs, and that everything might be a psychotic reaction to a chemical process gone wrong. There’s a certain point in this film where there’s just a tipping point of evidence that removes the ambiguity, and I think the Verhoeven film is so smarmy about wanting to have it both ways without really earning it that I can’t enjoy the perfunctory gesture.
Technically, the new “Total Recall” is handsomely made, and the cast does exactly what they were hired to do. I think Wiseman’s gotten better and better at staging large scale high velocity action of a certain type, and younger audiences who go simply for an action film, who have no real expectations based on the older film, are probably going to walk away happiest. I thought Farrell did just enough at suggesting the Quaid that I am interested in for me to enjoy the film superficially. It doesn’t stick, though, and a premise like this should stick. It’s not enough just to be well-made and noisy… when you’ve got material this rich, you owe it to the audience to make the smartest possible version and to really have some fun with it.
“Total Recall” opens everywhere on Friday.
Drew, So basically you wish this was a chris nolan movie. More Inception less minority report
Umm, this sounds a thousand times worse than Minority Report.
I was so profoundly disappointed to find out that Nighy wasn’t going to be a stomach monster. It sounded like a move of pure genius to make him Quato.
I think i’ll see it just because this summer has sorely lacked decent action movies.
This remake looks so fucking bland and boring.
The original was corny, and the sets looked a bit cheap, but it had the usual Verhoeven charme and humor, badass Arnie, R-rated violence and a ridiculously hot Sharon Stone. The FX were awesome for their time as well.
This one on the other hand seems like a soulless, joyless murky mess.
While I agree with you’re assessment that the original Total Recall doesn’t really explore the ideas it throws at you, I think you’re being a little too hard on it; the other great Philip Dick adaptations: Bladerunner and Minority Report, while more somber films, don’t really deeply explore their ideas either, except in the most superficial sense. They just use the ideas as plot points to get to the next action scene, same as Total Recall.
And as great as Robocop is, that movie isn’t without its flaws; I just watched it again recently, and that scene where Murphy gets shot pointblank by five shotguns does not play anymore. What was once shocking has become comical.
In the same time, Philip K. Dick’s novels rarely deeply explore the main premise. He always find great ideas (Paycheck, Minority Report, Blade Runner, Total Recall, etc.) but they are never really fully exploited.
For some reason I was never even the tiniest bit excited about this film since it’s announcement. After reading this I may just wait for it to show up in iTunes and give it a rent on the Apple TV. Did anyone else just not give a fuck that this movie was being made or am I in the minority??
I had the same thoughts, which were pretty much reinforced when I saw a trailer. It just comes across as a bland by the numbers cgi fest. I’ll probably wait til it hits tv in 3-4 years time.
I have a feeling this remake is going to be a load of crap hope i’m wrong
Go with your first mind.
Biel and Beckinsale should star in a spin-off of the Expendables together. Throw in Milla Jovovich too ( and Cynthia Rothrock if she’s stll alive.)
I’m down with this idea, but it should have nothing to do with the lame-ass Expendables.
“there’s just a tipping point of evidence that removes the ambiguity, and I think the Verhoeven film is so smarmy about wanting to have it both ways”
Can’t see that. For me (in the Verhoeven version) there was never any doubt that this was all Rekall. Among the many giveaways: There’s no way to restore a breathable atmosphere to Mars in five minutes without scouring the planet smooth. Verhoeven may be nuts, but he’s not stupid, and when he piles impossibility upon impossibility, he’s telling you something important.
Also the entire movie is previewed with the Rekall presentation that the salesman gives Arnold int he beggining. The original has a lot more fun with its premise than Drew gives it credict for.
The thing people don’t get about the original is that it’s SUPPOSED to play like a typical Arnold film at times, with the goofy one-liners, outrageous action scenes, etc. That’s part of Quaid’s action-hero fantasy. Without those elements, it’s just a guy running around acting like a lunatic. That’s why the movie WORKS, because we get lost in the fantasy just like Quaid does. It’s another level of irony that we’re watching an Arnold movie inside a sci-fi movie inside a Verhoeven movie.
It would be easier if you wrote an article on Verhoeven’s American movies after RoboCop; breaking down why you dislike them and acknowledging the ones that made a culture impact.
“The new film is undeniably a remake of the 1990 film, and not a new adaptation of “We Can Remember It For You Wholesale” by Philip K. Dick.” – Gotta love reading that and then listening to Jessical Biel on The Daily Show saying it’s totally not a remake, totally based off of the short story. Why the disconnect there?
Just curious. Haven’t seen either one. Probably won’t now. You’ve certainly managed to turn me off of it. Action movies that are primarily ACTION movies tend to bore the hell out of me.
Watch the original. The remake is a bastard cash crab.
Would you say it totally recalls the 1990 movie?
Drewzilla, the best parts of this movie were Kate Beckinsale’s azz & the ejoint I was nursing! USA!!