Review: Delightful ‘Mirror Mirror’ restores magic to fairytale revisionism

“I bet you think you know this story. You don’t — the real one’s much more gory.” With this crisp opening couplet, Roald Dahl announced his imminent desanctification of the Grimm Brothers’ “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves,” one of six done-to-death fairytales given a black-comic makeover in his 1982 bestseller “Revolting Rhymes.”
Dahl’s book was itself a tangy kid-lit response to Angela Carter’s ingenious adult sexualization of that dusty literary canon in her essential 1979 volume “The Bloody Chamber”; working at opposite ends of the scale, both writers were making a concerted effort to reclaim these darkly symbolic stories, originally targeted to grown-ups, from their sweetened, child-oriented colonization by Disney. Bar the occasional valiant but underseen effort, however — Neil Jordan’s Carter adaptation “The Company of Wolves” among them — it was a while before Hollywood arrived at a similarly subversive memo, particularly as Disney revived their commercial fortunes at the end of the 1980s by returning to the pages of Andersen and Perrault, their traditionalist approach interrupted only by happier endings.
By the time the theoretical spirit of Dahl had entered mainstream cinema, it had curdled most unappetizingly: the sloppy, biliously spirited 2001 smash “Shrek” earned a lot of undue credit for its alternately cynical and scatological disrespect of fairytale tropes, but the absence of any moral or ideological fiber in their place made for an increasingly vapid and joyless subgenre. (And that’s before we even touch the likes of “Hoodwinked!.”)
There’s only so long one can titter at oh-so-naughty character names like “Farquad” before one craves a bit more perspective, a bit less guile, or both — particularly with filmmakers like Catherine Breillat, Julia Leigh and even Darren Aronofsky playing rather more inventive, romantic, spiritually loyal games with the fairytale form, though still within the adult bracket.
It’d be a stretch of both the truth and the film’s very intention to say that “Mirror Mirror,” Tarsem Singh’s lithe, literate, extravagantly daffy redesign of “Snow White,” quite fulfils that lofty brief — it’s girlier and more good-natured than anything from the Dahl school of storytelling, for starters, though with its scattering of macabre visual gags and morally corrupt septet of dwarves, I’m willing to bet there’s a dog-eared copy of “Revolting Rhymes” on the bookshelf of writer Melissa Wallack. But for all its parodic 21st-century nudges, it’s also an authentic fairytale, at least three parts swoon to one part snark, unapologetically reclaiming the genre from “Shrek” levels of smugness.
There’s the merest threat of a false note in the film’s opening beats, but it’s a momentarily alarming one: “They called her Snow White,” Julia Roberts narrates, her familiarly spiky tones tinged with creamy contempt, “because it was the most pretentious name they could come up with.”
It’s a reasonably smart line, one that gently announces a wink-wink postmodern perspective while still sounding more or less in character from Roberts’s bored, haughty Wicked Queen. (After all, if we’re likening magic-kingdom royalty to contemporary notions of celebrity, “Snow White” is just the sort of affected moniker Hollywood’s great and good assign their offspring, inviting similar sneers.) But even as it got the required chuckle, this blithe intrusion of 21st-century irony sets up prickling concerns that we are, once more, pitching ourselves far above the source.
No sooner are such concerns established, however, than they are thrillingly banished by the exquisitely animated shadow-box prologue that follows. Tidily filling in the nuts and bolts of the Snow White legend for younger viewers that haven’t yet made its acquaintance — both responsible and responsive to its audience, this is the rare revisionist fairytale that doesn’t take its public-domain source as a given — with an elegantly revolving diorama of layered, stylized tableaux from multiple schools of past illustration, it’s a knockout sequence in isolation. More crucially, however, it sets up the storybook meter and heightened visual fancy that are to be the cornerstones of this adaptation; even when it shifts into frenetic comic riffing, “Mirror Mirror” remains bound by its obligations to magic.
That Tarsem, the advertising-schooled oddball whose astonishing visual concepts are rarely tethered by logic or practicality, should prove such a delicious fit for the genre is hardly surprising. To various degrees, his three previous features — “The Cell,” “The Fall” and last year’s swords-and-sandals-and-fetishwear spectacular “Immortals” — have all been fairytales to one degree or another, precoccupied with parallel realms and dream coding.
After flirting (okay, fucking) with Greek mythology in his last film, the similarly entrenched universe of European folklore was an obvious follow-up destination, and it’s been suitably, rewardingly Tarsem-ized: the director’s singular panoply of culture-clashing motifs, his saturated blood-and-mustard palette and, of course, his enduring mask fetish are splashed liberally across Tom Foden’s dazzling, CGI-brushed production design, which expands the expected Gothic spaces of past screen renditions with vast, gilded orientalism and the occasional witty flash of bare-boards theatricality.
It’s hard to think of a contemporary director whose auteur credentials are represented quite so assertively by his story worlds. It harder still to imagine his future work without the similarly defining contributions of the late Eiko Ishioka, whose jaw-droppingly catholic costumes — touching on everything from commedia dell’arte burlesque to block-colored Asian warrior wear to laser-cut Hollywood glamor, complete with a closing nod to Disney’s own iconic Snow White gown — represent a stunning sign-off to an extraordinary career; if a posthumous Oscar nod doesn’t materialize, serious words need to be had with that Academy branch.
The bigger surprise, then, is that Tarsem should be so comfortable with the frisky farce that makes up much of the film’s second half, its unashamed silliness cresting with a potentially disastrous, but finally riotous, sequence in which Armie Hammer’s appealingly dim Prince Charming is possessed by the spirit of a slobbering puppy; the director’s work has always toyed with absurdism, but never copped to it quite so openly or gleefully.
Still, to credit Tarsem’s bouncy pacing and the neat emotional throughline of the script — Roberts’ narration turns on a clever literary somersault about whose story “Snow White” even is — for keeping the soufflé from falling is to undersell the invaluable contributions of an imaginatively chosen cast, who tussle far more playfully with their helmer for control of the scenes than any remarkably attired Tarsem ensemble to date.
Roberts especially, more alert and mischievous than she’s been in anything since “Erin Brockovich,” is having a blast. Her gawky sweetheart charm makes her an unlikely choice for high-camp villainess duty, but her strikingly venomous line readings (in, admittedly, a touch-and-go accent) and stroppy body language swiftly prove the wisdom of casting someone who might well have played the wide-eyed princess 20 years ago: it’s that much clearer why the Queen would feel personally affronted by Lily Collins’ milky charms. (Further points to Roberts for being a good enough sport to undergo a black-hearted makeover scene that pokes wicked fun at her profession’s own vanity.)
Roberts doesn’t have it all her own way. Collins belies her wan appearance to emerge as a surprisingly game heroine; her interaction with the endearingly characterized dwarves, notably one (an excellent Martin Klebba) whose name in the 1937 Disney rendition would have to be Skeezy, gives the character spark beyond her slighty rudimentary proto-feminist assignation.
Better yet is Hammer, revealed here as a comedian of expressive elasticity and calculatedly slack timing, whose forte clearly lies in goofily undermining his immaculate WASPish hotness: “Someone get the man a light covering,” a blushing, twinkly-eyed Roberts barks to an orderly as the Prince enters her court, sheepishly shirtless. It’s a million miles from Angela Carter, but this subtle sexing of characters in an otherwise fluffy family petit four is a welcome sign that Tarsem’s fairytales have some blood running through their veins.
I’m entirely baffled by this review based on the trailers shown thus far. But definitely intrigued now as well. Thanks as always for an eloquent write-up Guy!
Well, for once we agree. What I’m buffled by was the reaction to the trailers. I though the movie looked liked like a load of fun (yeah, I was the one person who thought it was the other Snow White tale that look generic and poor).
I agree with you
Seconded. Huntsman looks bland to me, with the exception of Charlize Theron.
Huntsman is just this year’s “Red Riding Hood”….. next year, look for The Gingerbread Man movie starring Zac Efron as the titular cookie. Fairytales are Hollywood’s newest “thing” to ruin like they did with vampires
I still chuckle at the shot in the HUNTSMAN trailer, where Chris Hemsworth wields his axe like Thor wields his hammer, so that audiences remember where they know his face from.
(Note: My last comment wasn’t supposed to be a diss of Chris Hemsworth.)
Definitely not. Neither look good to me, but the Theron one certainly looks more visually distinctive and compelling. Based on just the trailers alone, actually, it would appear as if Tarsem Singh actually directed “Snow White and the Huntsman” rather than “Mirror Mirror.”
I’d avoided the trailers, as usual. But after seeing the film, I watched them just to see what had got people so riled up, and I don’t really get it. They’re a bit chaotically cut and scored, but don’t portend some kind of atrocity.
You guys, it’s so good! I agree with Guy 100%. I was on cloud nine throughout. And please, somebody at the Academy should just engrave Eiko Ishioka’s name onto a posthumous statue right now.
If she isn’t at least nominated, then it will be such an injustice!!! (especially since she wan’t included in the “in memoriam” montage T__T !)
Her name was absent in the memorial this year at the Oscars.
Which is what Mykill just said, no?
Babe I didn’t even read his post.
Why is it that Tarsem Singh is usually referred to by his first name? Is the first name the family name in Hindi, as it is in Chinese and Korean?
Tarsem’s his first name or given name. Singh is a patronymic (like having your father’s name as a middle name as I do). Dhandwar is a surname. He likes to be called Tarsem professionally.
The Fall and Immortals are two of my favorite fantasy films of the past ten years, so Tarsem Singh has definitely become one of my favorite directors. This film looked really creaky and weak with all the unfortunate trailers, but you (and a few others) have completely turned my interest around on this one and now I am excited to go see it.
Only problem is that I don’t know anyone who wants to go see it with me… Does anyone think it is kinda creepy if a 26yo man goes to a matinee showing during the week to see a film by himself (during spring break when surely lots of kids will be there?) Okay, now typing that out sounds REALLY creepy LOL.
Mykill, I feel for you. I’m a woman (as you can probably tell), and I usually have no problem going to the movies by myself, but I feel so uncomfortable flying solo at animated movies or anything that’s perceived to be “for kids.” I know that all the parents in the audience are probably reasonable and don’t suspect me of anything hinky, but still, weird, right? I can’t imagine how unsettling it must feel for a man.
Aww LOL – I know exactly what you mean! I go to see films by myself all the time, which is not a big deal b/c it’s not like you can interact with anyone while watching a movie. But I agree about animated movies – I happen to really like animated movies, but all my friends have no interest in seeing them so I usually have to wait until they are out on DVD b/c I don’t want to feel uncomfortable at a theater by myself with families around (and also don’t want to get frustrated with the distractions of children around me.)
I might just suck it up and go see Mirror Mirror at a matinee screening just b/c I have seen every other Tarsem film in theaters and it just seems like it is going to look gorgeous on a big screen. I’ll just sit near the front and close to the door so I can quickly duck out when it is over ;^P
The rate at which you are bamboozling each movie, I wont be able to watch dark knight rises in cinema. Lend me some money or start password protecting your reviews.
I’m confused — what do you mean by “bamboozling” in this context?
simple, take a break from movie reviewing till the release of TDKR. And one request can I tag along with you to the CANNES.
Wait, why should he stop reviewing until The Dark Knight Rises? Is there something I’m missing here?
Also, you want him to stop reviewing, but then you want to hang out with him at Cannes? Do you think that’s really the best approach for that request?
Mmidnight showing was a test and it was invigorating to say the least. It took a light turn to a dark subject. Costumes were sharp. Julia Roberts did a great job holding a classic. Visually stunning if a little reserved.
Guy is mad about Shrek though. Shrek is absolutely smart and deserves its reputation as a classic.
A classic what?
A classic example of a clever idea on the page being obnoxious on screen.
Well…I liked the costumes…and Armie…and that’s all she wrote.
this one is getting mixed reviews. the other side totally loathes it and another is across the boards in love with it, so amusing. i thought the film was fun. it’s a children’s flick, that one is clear. but it’s a pretty one with some really talented actors. i, for one, could not believe the glee and the fearlessness of a certain julia roberts embracing this kind of role and just running with it. armie has a future in comedy. nathan lane gives his best performance since the birdcage and lily collins personifies sweetness and light. the costumes are candy colored genius.
Tarsem has found a patron saint in Guy. This is the second unfavorably received Tarsem in a row that Guy has championed against all odds.
I will give this to Tarsem, a greater visual stylistic cannot be found today in cinema. His cinema just revels in the pleasure and beauty of ravishingly jaw dropping images. But his scripts are so poor. The Fall was horridly written. Immortals I wanted to like but it was such a really bad script. I know I shouldn’t be looking for a good script in a Tarsem film, you go to it for the visuals, and on that front he delivers and then some but it makes it difficult to re-watch his films. Visual charms may sway you through the first time (or first few times) but on subsequent reckonings you will have to engage with the script and come away disappointed.
I just got back from seeing a matinee of the film, and I absolutely LOVED it! Seriously, I didn’t think I would like it as much as Immortals or The Fall, but I really did. The silliness and arbitrary nature of the script was hardly noticeable and mostly inconsequential to the overall delightful and fun of the rest of the film. I think this might be Tarsem’s tightest picture yet, but still with all the joyously deranged visual trappings that I expect when I see his films. Guy was right on all accounts, what a great way to re-imagine such a tired fairy tale as Snow White, by making it unabashedly whimsical and entertaining throughout.
And Eiko Ishioka should be nominated for best costume design for some of her best work yet – the chess board player’s “ship hats” alone were ingenius!
Hi, I was researching about modern fairy tale movies made during past 10 years and their effects on literature so I found your review.
These fairy tales are being retold with a feminist twist. The most recent example is ‘Mirror Mirror’, and the young snow white turns into a Robin Hood, fights with the wicked queen and is smart enough not to bite the apple.
And it is not all about fairy tales, even classic love stories is getting a feminist twist (Gnomeo and Juliet). I was wondering what is the effect on classic literature. Can we consider fairy tales as a genre in literature? Is it going to fade? Will our children or grand children remember the original ones or even be interested in reading them? Is it a good or bad thing?
I am curious to hear your opinion about this.
Thanks